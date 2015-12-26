Description

Our first Photography Life “Level 1: Photography Basics” course is now finally available! Featuring John Bosley and Nasim Mansurov of Photography Life, you will get some of the best educational material that covers the photography basics – everything from camera gear and exposure, to camera settings and depth of field. This is an intensive, 5 hour course (plus 3.5 hour in-depth camera menu overviews), so get ready for plenty of material to occupy your brain with!

Here is the outline of the video, along with the length and relative size of each chapter:

00) Course Intro: 5:09 (160 MB)

01) Introduction: 9:00 (113 MB)

02.1) Gear: Cameras and Lenses: 34:41 (1,076 MB)

02.2) Gear: Tripods and Accessories: 26:47 (836 MB)

03) Light: 9:39 (299 MB)

04) Exposure: 30:47 (963 MB)

05) Depth of Field: 18:30 (571 MB)

06) Camera Settings: 36:34 (1,125 MB)

07) Autofocus: 42:30 (1,320 MB)

08) Blur: 19:06 (596 MB)

09) Dynamic Range and Histograms: 26:43 (830 MB)

10) Case Studies: 41:43 (1,293 MB)

11.1) Camera Menus: Nikon Entry-Level DSLR Menu: 42:42 (126 MB)

11.2) Camera Menus: Canon Entry-Level DSLR Menu: 23:52 (111 MB)

11.3) Camera Menus: Nikon Pro-Level DSLR Menu: 1:24:43 (295 MB)

11.4) Camera Menus: Canon Pro-Level DSLR Menu: 1:01:50 (266 MB)

We go through a lot of material in this course – from cameras and lenses, all the way to specific autofocus techniques in different environments. If you would like to find out more about what’s covered in the video, check out this Table of Contents document for details.

Each of the chapters is recorded in High Definition at 1080p, 23.9 fps in MPEG-4 format. The total size of the tutorial is roughly 12 GB in HD format and 7 GB in SD format.

The entire course can be downloaded instantly (digital download version) or if you choose the USB version, you will get both.

Who is this Course For?

Although the “Level 1: Photography Basics” course covers a lot of the basics for beginners, we made sure that we covered plenty of topics, some of which can be considered a bit more advanced. We wanted to cover as much information as possible to make this course a great foundation course for photographers of all levels. So whether you are an enthusiast or a professional, there is plenty of material in this video that you can hopefully not only learn from today, but also go back to when you need a refresher in the future.

We have huge plans for this project and the idea is to make a few foundation courses today, so that we can keep taking your photography training to higher levels in our future courses. Once we release our first “Level 1” videos, we will move on to more complex training material. The good news is that we won’t be repeating any of the basics in those higher tiers, so there won’t be any duplication of efforts. So the courses will follow a university-style program with a good amount of pre-requisite material that is recommended to master first before moving up to the next level.

Here is what we have in the plans today in terms of future courses:

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

We are confident in the quality of the material presented in this course and we back it up with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you are unhappy about your purchase, we will gladly issue a full refund.