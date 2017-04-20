Postcards From Snowdonia National Park

Well, not really postcards since the inclement weather didn’t allow for the most picturesque shots but I did what I could in the brief time that I drove around this spectacular part of the country. Visiting old friends was my primary objective over the Easter weekend and with that accomplished I decided to navigate my way through Snowdonia National Park, an understandably popular and stunning part of Wales. Having lived in Wales for a short time it is a beloved second home to me and after they put Alpha Whiskey out to pasture (not long now) I hope they sprinkle my ashes over this magnificent land of the red dragon.
Thus, this excursion wasn’t really about the photos but rather to enjoy, experience and soak in the environment. My friend Natalia accompanied me and we started our journey with a stay at the grand Castell Deudraeth (Deudraeth Castle) next to the colourful town of Portmeirion. A vibrant, if slightly surreal place Portmeirion was designed and built by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis between 1925 and 1975 in the style of an Italian village. A walk through the surrounding woods and along the beach treated us to some pleasing views.
The following day was besieged with rain and mist so Natalia suggested we do what any sensible person would in those conditions; hike up a mountain. After wandering through the Mawddwy valley we found ourselves at Cadair Idris. The late Sir George Mallory (who died on Mount Everest) said that the best reason to climb a mountain is because it is there. And while Cadair Idris is no Everest it was only courteous to accept her invitation to ascend her steep and stepped incline into the dense shroud of mist above. Our hike rewarded us with waterfalls rushing down through her wooded aspect until we finally reached Llyn Cau, the canopy of mist nestled within her crater rising up just in time for our arrival.
Some food and rest later we picked the coastal town of Criccieth to see at dusk, with the beach leading the eye to her castle ruins atop a hill.
The next day time was on a budget so we judiciously picked a few main scenic views to take in. A quick stop at the small village of Beddgelert was a prelude to a drive through Snowdonia National Park, viewing Llyn Gwynant from the mountainside before finding the beautiful Swallow Falls by the side of the road. Speaking of roads, Wales has the best I’ve experienced on this side of the Isle Of Man and it was a real pleasure to drive around her undulating hills and valleys, often completely alone for miles but for the ubiquitous sheep.
We finally made our way to Llyn Padarn, our satnav taking us on a rather agricultural hilltop route through skeletal tracks but also offering up some terrific viewpoints. Before the obligatory sunset shot over the lake we stopped at the eerie Vivian Quarry, now an apparent training facility for divers.
It was, of course, wonderful seeing and reminiscing with old friends and as ever I am grateful for their warmth, love and hospitality. I am also extremely grateful to the group of drivers in customised racers who stopped to pull my car out of a hole in Conwy. Without their miraculous help I would probably still be there now. Snowdonia is a wonderful and scenic place and I only wish I had more time and better weather to enjoy it. And if it was good enough for Prime Minister May to spend Easter weekend here (and motivate her to call a general election) then it was good enough for Alpha Whiskey.
As usual I’m not really here and this post is copied and pasted from my blog in the hope that it might encourage others to go out and shoot, and to prove that you really don’t have to travel very far to find exquisite beauty. This was all shot with old mirrorless bits and pieces but who cares about gear? Oh wait, that’s right; almost everyone does. Well, while you are free to sit at a computer pixel-peeping and describing all your gear for internet strangers to either be impressed or validate your choices, take it from Alpha Whiskey that it’s much more fun to carry it outside and use it. It’s a short life and a big world and there’s plenty to enjoy. Dymuniadau gorau a pob lwc! (best wishes and good luck!)
The adventure continues….
Comments
Just came home from one of my travels to Wales, saw this post and thought, my my, somebody has a quick hand on saturation and contrast overdrive. I see this landscape with very different eyes and am a bit sad one turns it into plastic candy, but it might be a matter of personal taste.
Agree.
And yet you took the time and trouble to stop by anyway. So kind!
Joachim,
I am not criticizing your comment, but am wondering possibly about your monitor calibration which may be causing the images to look over saturated. I am viewing this post on two different PC’s which are sitting side by side and the images are definitely different on each. On my newer PC with a brand new LG IPS monitor that I just calibrated with X-Rite 1 Display Pro, the images do appear over saturated and dark. On the other PC with the older monitor and calibrated with a free program, the images look much better, maybe just a touch too much saturation maybe, but not over done by any means. I noticed with some of my own photos and viewing on the new monitor that they definitely looked over saturated and dark also. I plan on re-calibrating the new monitor again to see if that helps.
Sharif, very nice Postcard’s post. I always enjoy reading and viewing your Postcard images from your trips and seeing the places you visit, as I probably will not get to visit them myself.
Vinnie
Thanks Vinnie :)
These were processed on a Mac and they look fine on my monitor, but they do look a little overcooked on my phone screen. Admittedly I do like my images to have a bit of a postcard ‘pop’. That’s my personal style and won’t be to everyone’s taste.
Cheers!
Agreed. I like the images but wish they had less software enhancement. My interest in landscape photography has been lessened by the way software can be used to add extra oomph to the images during post processing.
When I take landscape images, I find myself tempted by the software and the desire to improve the image. When I look at the results however I know it is not what was actually there. I then wind back the impact of the software a bit to try and balance my desire to make the images have more impact with what it really looked like at the time. I often end up no longer enjoying the image as much as i did before. I think it is the greens which I find most troubling. In certain lights you really do get greens which look like the images here (E.G. the one with the sheep in the field) but it usually has an impact on the whole scene in a way that the software cannot get right. It comes down to a matter of taste. As you say ‘postcard pop’ is not for everyone. I guess I like the compositions much more than the colour emphasis in several of them. The last two are especially good.
Vinnie, the monitor is not a high end LaCie or NEC with hardware calibration, but my old iMac is nonetheless calibrated as well, I compare the pictures to others from photographylife, flickr and my own ones (I also felt the need to push the saturation slide a bit more like here https://sojujo.smugmug.com/Travel/UK/Wales-2017/i-5PtpNSw/A) and for me they are massively oversaturated – trying to get sun in where fog is, so why not enjoying the fog with it’s own atmosphere? Maybe just my perception but grass is no green plastic carpet for the balcony. But as Alpha Whiskey titled it “postcards from Wales” – to be honest, there were so much less interesting postcards around where I looked for them I would have been happy to use one of these :) okay, to write something like “and you should feel this frosty wind, too”.
Different eyes, different approaches. In my case, I enjoyed them very much. An incentive to visit Wales.
I hope you took the ride up that great cog railway up Snowden through the mist!!
Exif data, or a link to where I may obtain it? Thanks
I’m always seeing Alpha Whiskey posts because I think he has a very good eye and I like to see his pics, even when – for my taste – he normally is to loose with the saturation. But that’s his style and many times he recognized that fact, so I stay with what I like of his photos. Talking about this Gales post, I must say that is true that it is partially overcooked, even for Alpha Whiskey standards, but anyway now I’m curious about gales.
I think everyone is correct. Just seen these on another screen and the greens look especially overcooked. Weird.
My humble apologies for that.
A pleasant change to view photos from the UK rather than USA or some other part of the world.
Beautiful images, though, as many have hinted, the saturation looks a bit overdone. Still, they brought back memories of my cycling days in Wales.
Going back even further, where’s Number Six? Couldn’t locate him in the Portmeirion images.
Memories…
Yeah I don’t really know why this site still posts this guy’s stuff. This is amateurish stuff with terrible processing and to give it a dedicated post really diminishes the quality of a site like this. Most of us who come here expect to see top quality work.
Stick with your little blog and leave this site to the professionals mate.
Ok. I will :)
Don’t (pay attention to Danny).
“Danny”, your remarks are gratuitous and derogatory. If you disliked or disapproved of Sharif’s style and methodology, then you could have expressed yourself with more respect and professionalism. At Photography Life, critique is always welcomed and encouraged in our comments sections and forums, so long as it its delivered constructively and with respect for the author. Perhaps, you may want to share with our Readers a post of your own, or perhaps a link to your personal gallery to illustrate alternative post-processing skills and examples of ‘quality work’. Regardless, if you feel this rudely and strongly, it is best to not post any comment at all or to email the author directly so as to not diminish the quality of our comments section.
Hello from Wales – Prynhawn da. Living on the edge of Snowdonia and a very keen landscape and wildlife photographer, you have effectively captured where I feel most at home. You have done it so well. My worry now is that so many folks will want to come the number of tripod holes will balloon :-) Your style is very different to mine, but as a competition secretary and judge, I always applaud those who are not constrained by rules or traditions. as I write I’m just about to pop up to Conwy to do some wildlife photography on the estuary. Incidentally, my favourite image is of Tryfan, but I’ve walked and photographed them all .
I wish Prime Minister May had not visited North Wales as it gave her ideas to hold a general election on June 8th!!! Some are hoping June will be the end of May!
Anyway, congratulations from Wales and Snowdonia, Rwy’n dymuno’n dda i chi a dychwelwch fel y byddwch bob amser yn croesawu. Iechyd da! (I wish you well and please return as you will always be welcome. Cheers)
Richard
Portmeirion …. the location for the original British RV TV series ” The prisoner”. I am not a number! 😀
Alpha Whisky,
I like your blogs and photos and thank you for taking the time to inform of places that have not visited.
The criticism of your images is unfair. I have your blog up on two Dell computers – an XPS machine with 4K resolution and a 7 year old Latitude with 1920 x 1080p resolution. The colors on the 4K machine are “stronger”, but for me, still quite pleasing.
Readers have to cut some slack here because many of the images were made with overcast to rainy skies. You wind up with stronger colors in an underexposed environment. I had the same result when I processed my January photos from Puerto Williams, Navarino Island, Tierra del Fuego, Chile. I used my old machine and the colors are strong.
I now process all of my images on my 4K machine. I am not seeking the postcard effect, so my images have less pizzazz when viewed on an older monitor.
My call sign with the 101st was Buffalo Bill. I am from Buffalo, NY. Served in the RSV, I Corps, Hue, LZ Sally and FSB Whip in 1968-69.
Regards and Over and Out.
peter