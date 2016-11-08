Postcards From Iceland

Don’t worry folks, I’m not really back. This is just a random post on the fly. The new Olympus EM-1 Mark II has apparently been tested in Iceland recently by various review sites and as I was (coincidentally) recently in Iceland myself shooting with the four year old E-M5 Mark I, I thought I might demonstrate that one might not need the latest and greatest gear to return half decent images.
Now I never wish to cast aspersions on anyone else’s work since I pride myself on encouraging people to go out and shoot. That’s what Alpha Whiskey Photography is all about. But the images returned from Iceland by the reviewers of the new EM-1 didn’t impress me as to its capability (I wouldn’t consider buying it anyway); perhaps they only had a limited amount of time or conditions weren’t favourable. I’m not saying my images are any good (haters start your traffic) – they may put you off micro-four thirds even more, and the reduced sizes and quality of images here certainly won’t enlighten you – but in general, well-taken and composed images can promote and entice viewers to a brand and format more effectively, even if it is from an older model (referring to the camera, not myself). Not that gear should really have any bearing on one’s ability to compose, create or see, of course. But the tool does help us do the job.
I realise Iceland has been photographed to death and I may not have anything original to offer but I went there because I had some time to kill and most of the images I captured please me (I’ve always said I’m easily pleased). Each of these images had a story behind them, adding to the overall adventure that I enjoyed.
I had been to this charming little island before but this time I was on my own, driving around its ring road with Eminence Front by The Who blasting out of an SUV that was also my home for the duration of my trip (don’t worry, I had regular showers).
My main aim was to see as much as possible in the limited time I had, which often meant I wasn’t always fortunate enough to have the best light or indeed the best weather. I simply couldn’t be at each location during the golden hour.
Nevertheless, in less than 8 days I crammed in over two dozen waterfalls, glaciers, geysers, canyons, a volcano crater, humpback whales and the aurora borealis, the last of which was a stunning display that was worth the trip alone.
Iceland is, of course, a beautiful land unlike anywhere else, with contrasting landscapes, volatile weather and spectacular natural features. Much of the country was appropriately dressed for the season in autumnal hues, decorating the countless waterfalls, streams and mountains in a kaleidoscope of colour. It is certainly true that one cannot help but regularly stop at the sight of something unexpected and beautiful. I ended up seeing far more than my itinerary intended for me.
Rather bizarrely, the inclement weather towards the end of my trip became particularly severe whenever I visited a place I had been to before, and miraculously cleared up at places I was visiting for the first time. Spooky but jolly kind.
Well, nearly 3000km and a supertanker of diesel later I had made it back to where I had started my journey at Kirkjufell in Snaefellsness, the most photographed mountain in Iceland. A small sense of accomplishment quietly crept under a stronger longing to finally get back home, light up a fat one and swig down a cold one. Job done. It was fun.
I must thank my good friend Brubaker for all his invaluable help kitting me out for vehicular camping and navigation. Without his help I would literally be lost, cold and powerless. He was due to join me on this adventure but alas draconian employers would not free him from work.
I must also thank my good friend and fellow photographer Parrish who very generously lent me a set of ND and graduated filters, enabling me to capture some long exposures, particularly at the glacier lagoon.
And I also wish to thank the lovely young woman, Joy (from Colorado), also travelling around Iceland herself, who spent a day with me on the south coast exploring hidden waterfalls.
Most of these shots were made with the E-M5 and 12-40mm f/2.8 and 40-150mm f/2.8 lenses. It is fortunate that they were all weather-sealed as the relentless soaking they got from either waterfalls or rain did nothing to diminish their operation. I used the DSLR (not weather-sealed) primarily for the auroras (although I did capture a couple with the E-M5), as the larger sensor was more capable at capturing them. All images were processed to my personal taste in Lightroom.
As usual my article contributes absolutely nothing to anyone, which is why I won’t be posting much more here in future. But I hope you have enjoyed this very small snapshot from my little drive around Iceland. You can see more on my blog, from where this article was reproduced. On to my next adventure…
Comments
Really nice images . A bit far to travel from Australia.
Thank you Peter :)
Frankly those are some of the best images I’ve seen from Iceland. Much better than I’ve seen taken with latest Olympus. Just to show, it is a photographer not camera…
Thank you, Wieslaw. My thoughts exactly. The camera can only do so much. :)
Beautiful images, I enjoyed them very much, thanks for taking the time to post these. I have 3 Nikon DSLRs and I have the E-M5 which I find myself using more and more simply because its lighter and smaller and easier to carry around. I have been wondering – if I took a shot with the E-M5 and then another shot of the same view with any of the newer Mark II bodies, would I be able to see any difference. (?) Of course – if I suddenly had money to spare I’d likely get one of the newer models.
Anyways, great images, thanks for sharing!
Ron
Thank you Ron. I’m still happy with my E-M5, although the better subject tracking with the newer model is potentially attractive.
Darn, it did show up twice, sorry every one.
Vey nice photographs!
I like the first and the one called ‘In the cave behind Fardagafoss” very much. The latter has a graphic part in it as if you cut it out.
As you say Iceland is photographed by so many good photographers that it is not easy to make something that really stands out.
Because of that it is interesting to see what photographs have been taken on that spot.
try for instance an image search in Google; ‘Kirkjufellsfoss’
An other problem in Iceland is there is only one road and most people do not leave the road and see all the same things.
Thank you kers. Yes, my itinerary took me onto many off-road areas where I found some beautiful sights.
I agree w/Wieslaw. Well done!
Thank you Jean-Daniel :)
Great image. Very enjoyable article. Thanks.
Thank you Anders :)
Half-decent photographs with older equipment?!? Dude! Have you looked at your work lately?
Seriously, the equipment’s age is less important than how you use it. No one is making wall-sized enlargements in the darkroom any more. Most results of camera expeditions are viewed on screens the size of small LED TVs, unless the viewer is someone with a 60″ screen. I see images shot on pocket point & shoots that are perfectly fine.
It’s NOT the equipment. It’s the person who uses it.
Now I have an itch to go to Iceland… and I hate the cold, and volcanoes annoy me. :)
Agreed Sara. Thank you.
The volcanoes aren’t presently active and the cold can be contained. Definitely visit :)
You are too modest. These photos are the best I’ve seen of Iceland. It’s my genetic homeland, and it’s on my bucket list of places to travel to. Very nice work!
Thank you Patrick :)
Sharif, well done! Thanks for sharing the post, I could only dream of your talents. Happy Trails!
Thank you Tom! It’s not talent at all; I just showed up and pointed my camera – and there’s so much beauty in Iceland it’s hard to take a bad picture! :)
Hello Alpha,
I really enjoyed your photos. I wish I had your talent.
I recently switched to m43. I was wondering do you shoot in raw? Since you process in Lightroom, which presets do you use? I noticed that there are no camera profiles for m43. Which is really annoying, because the raw files look really flat.
Cheers
Thank you Monchichi. It really isn’t talent. Just being at the place and pointing my camera and trying to see things in a pleasing way. :)
To answer your question, yes I always shoot in RAW but I don’t use any presets as such. I usually make adjustments to exposure, contrast, highlights, and black point, and sometimes the white balance, although the E-M5 does a pretty good job of getting the WB right. The jpegs tend to have more punch to them but mainly because of the colour boost applied to them. I’d rather have the freedom to make those adjustments to the RAW file.
Hi Sharif,
Beautiful images. I am always impressed by your work, and what you capture using the micro 4/3 system. These shots all look great online. How big can you print using this system. I have been thinking about getting something smaller than my full frame camera. Not replacing it, just something smaller when I don’t feel like lugging it around.
Vinnie
Thank you Vinnie. I’ve printed canvases up to A1 size and poster prints up to A2 (how many people print these days?) I usually make calendars and photo book prints for people and they look fine. What really helps IMHO is not the system or the camera but that the lenses seem so sharp, and that seems to translate into a decent print.
I haven’t replaced my full frame camera and I brought mine along to shoot the auroras (since I was in a car it wasn’t a hassle to carry it). But generally otherwise I echo your sentiments about lugging lots of heavy gear around, which is why I migrated to this format. :)
Sharif, top shelf!
Thank you Rick! :)
Don’t be so hard on yourself…we love the images and the commentary for context. Keep shooting and posting as we are all inspired by your beautiful imagery. Thank you.
Thank you Ned, I appreciate that :)
Great writing and photos as usual. For a man who consistently downplays his contributions, you always deliver the goods. I hope your statement on not posting much here in the future is reconsidered.
Thank you Benji, much appreciated. I may post something very occasionally but I’m aware that my posts rarely educate, only (hopefully) encourage :)
AW, although I always find your posts educational as well as encouraging:
Education without encouragement leads nowhere.
But encouragement leads to getting more educated and producing.
Please keep it up!
Thank you Robb I’ll try! :)
Hi Alpha
You and I must have been travelling the circle road around the same time. We arrived on Oct 21 and left on Nov01
It really was a long way to get to from Australia but certainly worth the trip. Your photos are truely superb. I’m happy with mine too but there’s a peacefulness that I can feel in yours which I like very much.
Cheers
Marg Huxley
Thank you Marg. I hope you had a wonderful time there and I’m sure it was worth the long journey from Australia. :)
As always Alpha Whiskey, amazing images!! No matter what photo equipment you have in your hand, you’re always producing great images.
I’m a big fan of your work :-)
Thank you Pascal! Much appreciated :)
Great pictures sharif. I plan to travel to icelend whenever i can spare the money and time. It is truly a beautiful country. Man, youve got women everywhere.
LOL Muhammad!! *Almost* everywhere ;) Thank you, and I hope you do get to visit Iceland :)
Excellent work Alpha Whiskey! You really are too modest. Your image of Skogafoss is awesome. I love how some of the people are blurred.
Would you care to talk a little bit about your itinerary? Where you stayed and how many of them did you book ahead of time? Or was your schedule entirely free and you stayed wherever there was vacancy? How did you find out about some of the lesser known gems?
Thank you KomradeKiev :) I’m glad you like the Skogafoss image; it was one of the places I had visited before and thus the weather poured rain and wind onto me while I was there. So I decided to shoot it from a distance with the zoom lens (which had a long hood to keep out the rain) and render it B+W to lend it some atmosphere and get a useable image out of it :)
My itinerary would be too extensive to cover here but I may write a post about it on my blog in the future. I basically travelled clockwise from Kirkjufellsfoss around the Ring Road stopping at all the main sites that I could find. I started in the north because I had seen the south coast before – it was a lucky decision asI had good weather for the things I hadn’t seen before. I didn’t book anything at all and slept in the back of my rented SUV, parking in the evening at campsites (I researched were they were) that were officially closed but had restroom and shower facilities available. Not being beholden to booked accommodation and having my vehicle as my lodging meant I had the freedom to travel as and when and wherever I wanted. Many, many people were traveling around Iceland this way, including Joy, the woman I referred to in the article. I did some research beforehand to find out about some of the lesser known places. Certain places are accessible depending on the season (for instance I didn’t get to see the ice caves in the south as they aren’t accessible until November).
Beautiful photos so many of places I can’t recall seeing before. Thanks for taking the risk and the time to go off-road, and maybe hike thru cold winds and rain, to share these shots with us. And to write up an entertaining and thoughtful post.
Jim
Canberra
Thank you Jim, I appreciate that :)
Neat shots Sharif. It’s too bad the Oly press trip didn’t have the… luck? skill? whatever that you do – the photos I’ve seen from the new EM1 II are snapshots, these are lovely. I hope you keep contributing, I like how light-hearted your posts are.
Thank you Sean, I appreciate that! If Olympus ever ask me I’d be happy to oblige! :)
Very inspiring pictures! They give new inspiration so it is absolutely not true that you contribute absolutely nothing to anyone:) please post more!
Thank you Max! I appreciate that. Maybe I will drop by again :)
AW, ‘Fan’-tastic photographs! Please please please don’t stop posting here! You are one of the reasons I visit this site. Like you, I am all about going out and shooting to my heart’s content. I am put off by technical articles and feel that there is too much of it these days :)! You are breath of fresh air!
Congrats on wonderful trip across Iceland.
Thank you very much Raghu!! I really appreciate that :) If I believe I have anything worthwhile to contribute in future I may do so. But I’d like to focus on filling my blog so that’s where my photos will be :)
Cheers!
Onto your blog then, AW! I can only dream of such talent. Going by the number of ‘wow’ comments here, I can only infer people like your stuff dude! Wishing you many wonderful trips around the planet. Cheers.
Many thanks Raghu! And thanks for visiting my blog! :)
Sharif,
The unusual imagination of your work, combined with your wry humour combine to make me hope you will continue to post on PL.
Thank you Art I really appreciate that :)
Very nice images! I’m an Olympus user myself and I like it for the lightweight system and excellent lens.
Thank you Vincent. Yep it’s a great system :)
Beautiful images. Amazing little country. We were there in August and I am still culling my images. What a task that is! Cheers!
Same here May!
Many thanks! :)