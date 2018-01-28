One of the key features that many high-end Nikon DSLRs hide in their menu system, is the ability to instantly zoom into an image at 100% zoom, or 1:1 magnification. This “one-click zoom feature” can be very useful when reviewing images on the rear LCD, as it saves you from having to press the zoom and the navigation buttons so many times in order to see whether the subject you are capturing is sharp or not – you simply press the center button (which is sometimes marked as “OK”) on the multi-selector and you instantly zoom to the area you focused at. Press it again and you go back to full view. If you shoot with a high resolution camera like the Nikon D810, it will save you a total of 9 zoom presses. Let’s take a look at how you can enable this awesome feature on your Nikon DSLR.

