Portraying Misunderstood Animals Through Photography

As photographers, we have a unique ability to impact how people perceive on our subjects. Some of the most magnificent animals on the planet are also some of the most feared, but it doesn’t have to be this way. With my photography, I try to tell a story about my subject’s behavior, their emotions, and their complex life. By facilitating a connection between my viewer and the animal, I attempt to work against the fearsome portrayal of these species.

When I first began my passion working with crocodilians, my mom would beg me to pursue almost any other cute and fluffy group of animals instead. But after I went to Belize and worked with Gilly, one of the Crocodile Research Coalition’s (CRC) ambassador crocodiles, she fell in love with the chunky Morelet’s crocodile. I have even heard her explain to people how smart he, and all crocodilians, are. Gilly changed her image of crocodiles, turning a carnivorous monster into an animal with intelligence that deserves to be respected, and even loved.

This is entirely thanks to his positive portrayal on social media with his large following on Instagram. He follows commands like come, stay, and smile. This not only shows an audience the intelligence that crocodiles possess, but allows people like my mom who once feared, or even hated, these misunderstood animals to appreciate them.

How we portray classically feared animals in our photography can influence how people think of them. There is a misconception that reptiles and amphibians are dumb creatures that don’t exhibit many behaviors – that they have a cycle of “eat, sleep, repeat” that somehow leaves room for aggressive behaviors, but no emotions or understanding.

By showing people the side of these animals that they don’t normally see, they can better connect to the animal. Photos exhibiting intelligent behaviors – playing, caring for their young, or simply enjoying the sunlight – gives insight into the life of that animal.

Sharks are a classic example of misunderstood and poorly-portrayed animals. Movies like Jaws greatly hurt their reputation, portraying them as man-eating monsters. But when I’m in the water, watching them effortlessly glide through the gradient of blue, there is an overwhelming feeling of peace and tranquility. My eyes become glued to them, but not an ounce of me feels that I’m in danger. More and more people are experiencing sharks in this way. The internet abounds with graceful photos of them from dives all over the world. This type of photography has helped push towards a fascination of sharks instead of fear.

Although many of us underwater photographers strive to photograph sharks in a manner that portrays them as the elegant creatures they are, it’s not uncommon to want the “jaws shot”, highlighting the teeth and more frightening aspects sharks also possess. This could reinstate a fear of sharks, but some could see these photos as fascinating. It’s important to keep this in mind when providing your viewers with the context behind a photo.

One example that comes to mind is my one-in-a-million experience finding this South Florida Mole Kingsnake:

One of the rarest snakes in the country… found in between cow pastures and a dump site. Despite living in the heavily populated state of Florida, the existence of this species is virtually completely unknown to the public. It’s sad to see, because a scene like this is what many of its habitats in Florida are turning into.

In the photo above, I composed the bright red bullet casing front-and-center to showcase the dump habitat. The snake is in a non-threatening pose, dwarfed by the casing. I try to highlight that the snake is defenseless against humans – it is a small animal just trying to go about its life. These details, I hope, generate a sense of empathy for the animal, and a reminder of how we are responsible for destroying their habitats.

Another example is my encounter with a large Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake on the side of a busy road. I pulled over to find a trail of blood leading to the coiled snake in the middle of the road. Its face was hurt, with one of its venom glands sticking out of its mouth. I think it may have struck a passing vehicle or gotten grazed by a car.

My friend and I moved it out of the road using a snake hook, as I worked on calling any wildlife rehabber who could help it. It laid its head, tired. When ants started to crawl on its wound, it would rub its face on its body, leaving small stains of red on its scales. When a rehabber finally came, he said it would need surgery, but could be released back into the wild after some recovery.

At the time, watching the helpless creature in front of me suffer, I was wishing I could do more to help it. I think that photography can serve this role. An animal that many people would hate, or even kill, is shown in a non-menacing way that evokes sympathy.

The story behind this photo gives it meaning, but the photo itself is what starts the conversation. People can start to feel for a creature that they never would have cared for in the past. That’s why conservation photography is so important, especially when photographing classically misunderstood creatures like snakes, sharks, and crocodiles.

Much of the content you’ll find online or on TV about snakes focuses on their fear-inducing qualities. They are portrayed hunting, rattling ,and striking. Even many “wildlife influencers” will highlight these behaviors, handling a “deadly rattlesnake” to get clicks and views.

What isn’t showcased is the relaxed lifestyle of snakes, who spend most of their time hanging out and basking in the sun. Of course, they are still formidable and defensive creatures, not to be treated carelessly. Even the hurt snake that I photographed rattled at me, telling me to stay back – despite its injuries, it was ready to defend itself until the end. But that is part of their story, too. I want to promote a healthy respect for these animals, where people treat them with respect.

Can photography play a role in that? I think so. A walk along Florida’s beaches during sea turtle nesting season will be enough to convince you that conservation success stories exist. Sea turtle nests are marked with caution tape, researches on ATVs patrol the beaches, a well-funded sea turtle hospital waits on standby, and communities do their part to keep light pollution low and not disorient the turtles.

It is heartwarming to see, but something that is only possible because of their positive public perception. What if we had this type of conservation attention forcrocodiles snakes, sharks, and other misunderstood animals?

It starts with getting people to care about these species, and as photographers, we can play a big role in that. There’s also a cascade effect: one person grows an affection for an animal and passes this on, which continues the cycle. If you simply take and share photos of such creatures, you can introduce more people to their stories and ultimately help these species survive.

It’s like what happened with Gilly and my mom – even someone who wasn’t fond of crocodiles has grown to love them, thanks to seeing photos and videos of what they’re really like. I consider it a good reminder that photography can have more power than we may think!