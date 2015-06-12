Popular Lens Combinations for Wedding Photography

When asked what gear I use most for my work, I will first of all give tribute to the classic fifty and talk about how useful and versatile it is for my style of shooting. And yet I would never willingly rely on that lens alone, no matter how much I liked it. Nor should someone else, really. In this follow-up article I will describe the two most popular lens combinations used among professional wedding photographers. Both of these lens combinations are enough to cover the biggest part of the wedding and, in that context, can be called workhorse lenses. One of the duos is used primarily by fixed focal length lens shooters, the other is very successfully used by photographers who largely prefer zoom lenses. Each of the combinations has their advantages and disadvantages when compared to the other, but whether one is better than the other remains very subjective. Please note that lens choices presented below are a result of a mini-research, where we asked a number of wedding photographers what two lenses were their favorite / most used.
While talking about these lens combinations, I will also try to objectively highlight their biggest strengths and weaknesses when compared to each other.
A side note: it is important to remember that what I am about to talk about are just two most popular base combinations of lenses that can be successfully used for wedding photography. A lot of photographers tend to adjust these combos to suit them better and thus, either one of the lenses can be switched to another. I will provide some information on how photographers personalize these lens duos for their shooting style and maximize the use of each lens. These combinations are better suited for use with full-frame cameras, unless stated otherwise. So keep that in mind when calculating equivalent angle of view if you shoot with a crop sensor camera.
The 24-70mm/70-200mm Duet
Two of the most popular professional lenses for almost any sort of photography, the 24-70mm f/2.8 and 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses are built for the most demanding conditions you can think of. You can almost see them as twin siblings, because, more often than not, if a photographer owns one, he will own the other, too. There is a good reason for it. These two lenses cover such a wide range of focal lengths, that there are only a few specific situations where they will not save you. Photographers that use these lenses value their tough build, environmental sealing, great optical performance and astonishingly quick and reliable autofocus, just as much as creative possibilities.
The 24-70mm f/2.8 class lens, such as the Canon 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM, will work great in just about any environment, even one that is less than spacious. The fast (for a zoom lens) aperture also ensures it can be used when the light gets dim with reasonably fast shutter speed and just about acceptable ISO sensitivity. It may not be perfect for close-up portraiture, but will work very well for detail shots, group portraits and capturing candid moments, as well as environmental portraits. The wide 24mm end will instantly add some dynamics to your images and allow you to capture churches or outdoor environments with plenty of context. I am mostly a prime lens shooter, but I have had a chance to use this Canon lens a couple of times. Suffice to say, such versatility at the tip of your fingers (literally) is refreshing. For me, the greatest strength of the 24-70mm is its vast environmental portrait potential, it is just so versatile.
If close-up portraits is where the 24-70mm lens gives up, its 70-200mm sibling steps in without a second thought. Before purchasing my Nikkor 85mm f/1.4D lens, I actually thought about going for the AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8 VR instead (before the updated version of this lens became widely available in my country). I am glad I didn’t, for reasons I will explain further on. There is no denying though, that a 70-200mm class lens is very good for portraits if you like compression and at 200mm @ f/2.8 it delivers very shallow depth of field. Being stabilized (and newest versions of these lenses generally are), it can also be used in a dimly lit church, for example. Suffice to say such a lens is also good for a lot of other applications, like the above-mentioned group portraits, details and candid photography in general. It helps the photographer remain unnoticed, too, thanks to its far-reaching end of zoom range.
All in all, a brilliantly versatile duo. But not without its flaws. First and foremost, the two lenses are expensive. Having said that, they do serve as a very good investment and, during weddings, are the essence of “workhorse” definition. So the price can be forgiven. The size and weight, on the other hand, not so much. It is hard for me to stress just how heavy it is to carry two camera bodies with the two lenses mounted on them. Not a big deal if you need to shoot for an hour or two, but for a 12-hour wedding it can be a real problem. No matter how fit you may be and how much time you spend at the gym, trust me, it is better to put down at least one of the cameras when it is not necessary. Your back and neck will thank you for it.
Another disadvantage that becomes apparent when you compare these lenses to fixed focal length options described below, is the aperture. The aperture of f/2.8 is plenty fast for a zoom lens, but it is 2 full stops slower than fast prime lenses. And that’s the difference between 1/25th and 1/100th, or potentially between a blurry and a sharp image! Image stabilization helps a lot on the 70-200mm, but most 24-70mm don’t have it. In addition, a slower aperture also translates to larger depth of field, which is not always desirable. Aesthetically, images shot at very wide apertures like f/1.4 tend to look better than those shot at f/2.8, especially at shorter focal lengths.
Variations
One or both of the described lenses can be successfully replaced by something else and still retain the versatility for most uses. The idea is that you have something suitable for general photography that allows you to go wide and normal, and something that delivers a bit more telephoto range. Having a focal length range of 24-200mm covered is great, of course, but the simple truth is that most photographers don’t use all of it. Generally, one tends to shoot at the extremes of the range. For example, a 70-200mm lens at 70mm and 200mm when shooting something like a ceremony from a distance. That means having gapless coverage is not essential for everyone, which allows one of the lenses to be replaced by something else.
Do you prefer wider angle than 24mm lens can deliver? That 24-70mm can be replaced with a 16-35mm class lens. Photographers using APS-C DSLR cameras will also want to take a look at the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 lens. Or you can get a 24-120mm / 24-105mm f/4 class lenses instead of the 24-70mm. It will be cheaper, lighter and optically stabilized, so is a good choice for those who do not need f/2.8 in the standard focal length range. At the long end, the focal length will overlap with the bigger 70-200mm lens, but that might mean leaving the heavy combo in the backpack in some situations, where 105mm (or 120mm in the case of Nikkor) might be long enough. The latest lens in this class is the new Sigma 24-105mm f/4 OS, which we are very curious to test.
Speaking of that big, heavy 70-200mm f/2.8 lens – there is an alternative that weighs and costs less, but for some can be just as capable. The 70-200mm f/4 class lenses, such as the new and highly regarded Nikkor AF-S 70-200mm f/4 VR can potentially replace their f/2.8 counterparts in terms of weight and bulk.
The 35mm/85mm Duet
At Photography Life, we spend quite a bit of time talking about fast prime lenses like 35mm and 85mm. With apertures as wide as f/1.4 (and a staggering f/1.2 in the case of Canon EF 85mm f/1.2L II USM lens), they are not only good at even the darkest environments a wedding photographer may find himself or herself in, but are also brilliant for shallow depth of field photography, especially portraits.
In fact, there is hardly a better lens for classic portraits than an 85mm f/1.4 (and, perhaps, a 135mm f/2 lens). Such lenses tend to have a very natural, smooth rendition with a flattering compression for any subject. Modern 85mm f/1.4 class lenses are also impressively sharp wide-open, and that, combined with paper-thin depth of field, allows for a very unique look not possible with any zoom lens. For portraits at such wide apertures, even natural vignetting is welcome.
Naturally, portraiture is not the only application for a classic 85mm lens. It is equally good for candid captures if you don’t mind “zooming” with your feet (and those who buy that sort of a lens usually don’t mind at all), and even indoor photography, where space is sufficient.
If space is scarce, that 35mm lens you will have on your second (or, more likely, first) camera body is what you need. Remember all the good things I’ve said about my 50mm lens? Well, a 35mm f/1.4 lens is arguably even more versatile and is a very natural companion to the 85mm f/1.4 class lens, the two lenses just make so much sense together. It will be perfect indoors most of the time providing an angle of view that is not quite wide, yet at the same time wide enough to capture sufficient amount of context. It will work very well for larger detail shots, too, rendering beautiful images and never lacking light thanks to that fast aperture. Step outside and a whole world of possibilities for environmental portraits opens up – a 35mm fixed focal length lens is just perfect for those and whenever you want to frame your subject more tightly, you have a lens on your other camera that’s perfect for that, too.
The biggest strength of these prime lenses over zoom alternatives is, of course, fast aperture along with diminutive size and weight (in comparison). That f/1.4 aperture is not only good for low-light situations, but as I’ve already mentioned, you can’t find a substitute for the f/1.4 “look”. As for the size, well, not only will your back thank you for using such manageable lenses, but so will your subjects – an 85mm lens is that much less intimidating than a monstrous 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom. A somewhat lower price is also a plus. However, there is no running away from the fact that such a combo covers only two focal lengths, however versatile they might be. Now, on one hand, after using the two lenses for a sufficient amount of time, you will hardly ever find yourself standing in the wrong place or using the wrong lens at a critical moment, simply because you will be able to pre-visualize your composition accurately before even lifting the camera to your eye. But then, should you ever need a wider angle, not only will you actually need to own such a lens, but also have time to mount it on a camera. It is the same story with a longer lens. Yes, zooming with your feet is not hard at all and, as I have already mentioned, most of the time and with enough practice you will know where to position yourself beforehand. However, there will be times when you won’t have the time or the luxury to get close, or where that 200mm compression is simply necessary and there is no way around it. In terms of outright focal length versatility, zoom lenses are at the top. Crucially, while zoom lenses are big and expensive, they cover such a broad range that you will need fewer of them in the end.
Variations
Just as with zoom lenses, the idea is to have something with more reach and a lens that will work with either larger groups of people and wider scenes, or in cramped indoor environments. Generally, that is what the 35mm lens is for, but as versatile as it is, that focal length – neither wide nor tele – is not for everyone’s taste. Some consider it to be a little… boring. Plain. In that case, you can always of choose a fast 28mm or 24mm lens instead. They will be even more usable in extremely tight environments, in addition to providing that dynamic edge in your photographs. On the other hand, if you find the angle of view delivered by a 35mm lens a bit too wide, there’s always that classic and cheap 50mm f/1.4 to save the day! And if you really want to take it a step further, the new Nikkor 58mm f/1.4G (read Nasim’s in-depth review) seems to yield very dreamy and gorgeous photographs.
Many consider the 85mm f/1.4 class lens to be perfect for portraits, but it is not the only lens that has earned such a reputation. If you tend to frame more tightly and/or work in more spacious environments, consider a 105mm f/2 or 135mm f/2 lens as a substitute. These lenses are arguably not as popular, but if a photographer owns one, he will most likely prefer it to anything else. The longer focal length ensures pleasing compression whilst the backgrounds will simply melt away thanks to that wide aperture. The Canon 135mm f/2L USM lens is also considered to be among the sharpest in the manufacturer’s line-up.
Find Your Own
There is no rule about mixing up lenses and combining primes and zooms, which also means you have no obligation to force yourself into using either one of these basic combinations. Because that is what they are – basic. Do you love that 85mm f/1.4 look but prefer to have a more versatile lens at the wide end? Use it with a 16-35mm lens. Then, replace the 85mm with a 105mm macro if you like. As long as it suits you, your subject and works well in the environments you find yourself in most often, no one can tell you that you are using a wrong lens. The point of this article was to help you find a starting point from which you can build your own collection, one that works best for you personally. So don’t be afraid to do just that. After all, if we all used the exact same gear, it would rid our photography of some of the uniqueness, would it not?
Two Lenses is Not Enough
The lens combinations described in this article will be responsible for the majority of the photographs taken at a wedding. However, that does not mean they are all you need. Several other lenses are often essential even if they account only for 1% of the images you give back to your client. For example, when you need a close-up shot of rings, it does not matter how close your 85mm f/1.4 lens can focus, it will just not be close enough. So a macro lens might be necessary. Do you tend to shoot at 50mm focal length and up? That does not mean you won’t find yourself in a situation where a wide-angle lens is necessary, so that cheap, small 24mm f/2.8 lens might save your day. It is best to have all situations covered if at all possible, including the chance that your most-used lens might stop working, in which case you will need to quickly replace it with something else. Even if you mostly use the extremely dependable Nikkor AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, having a back-up 35mm f/1.8 might not be a bad idea.
Thanks for this awesome article. I’m currently shopping around for a 70-200mm lens and I’m not sure if I want the Tamron SP 70-200MM F/2.8 Di VC USD or the Canon 70-200mm f/4 IS USM. Both are in the same price range. I cannot afford and cannot carry the Canon 70-200mm f/2.8 IS, so I’m deciding between the two. The Tamron has the fast aperture at a very nice price, but it’s a third party lens. The Canon f/4 is also well priced but it’s f/4 and low light may be an issue, even with dialed up ISO.
What do you think?
Jeff, heard a lot of good things about both. If you shoot weddings, the Tamron might be a better choice, but I would test it for focus issues before you decide to keep it. Third party lenses tend to have more QA issues, although that’s not necessarily true during the last couple of years…
Hi Roman,
About 2 years ago you asked me for a few example photographs that I had taken myself, as an inexperienced photography enthusiast my images were not good!
I was in London for new year and I wanted to share a few pictures with you, these were unfortunately capured on my camera phone (very very limited adjutment options) but a few made me think that I had captured a short story with an image.
This is from the London eye:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/x2lswy6fz52j9pq/IMAG0094.jpg
It is a picture of a city preparing for its biggest party of the year and I know you will see these images all the time (city at night/night sky line) but this is form a couple of hundred feet above Westminster and I can honestly say I was struck by how London, a busy and quite dirty city by day, can suddenly change its stripes after sundown and become a spectacle.
If you would like to see more please email me on [email protected]
I wish I had my DSLR when I was on the London eye because I could have made the image above a lot more detailed and the dynamic range on my camera is far superior to my phone camera’s
Wishing you and your colleagues a happy new year,
Gary
It’s quite telling that in the 35/85mm section, all of the samples are from 85mm ;)
Personally I find 35mm, and even 50mm, a bit boring. But of course everyone has different taste.
Perhaps that is because I personally use a 50mm instead, at least at this time. And I know Lola likes the fifty a lot, too. :)
I am a budding photog. This is my kit so far 24-70mm, 70-200mm, 50mm 1.8, 85mm 1.8, 105mm 2.8. Pulse an old Russian 58mm. This year I am going to get the new Nikon 35mm 1.8 for fx and the 14 to 24mm and that’s it :) maybe in years to come I will upgrade my 1.8s to 1.4s. I shoot with a d600 and a d7100.
For portraits I use only primes and the zooms for events. A lame rule I know. But I have time to switch lenses for portraits.
These is just something about primes that make you think and frame better. Plus I have notices that images are a tad sharper nit enough that clients notices but i do of I pixel peep.
I think the key is to practice with your gear to learn their capabilies. Practice outside of commercial work so you start thinking in focal lengths.
Hi All, I’ve been recently thinking a lot about the same topic and I tend to lean towards the prime combo, specifically a 24mm f1.4 + 85mm f1.4.
Besides “zooming with your feet”, I’m convincing myself with, that the zoom can be worked around by “zooming with your Crop function” as well to some degree.
Whenever you don’t have time/space to zoom with your feet “forward”, you can snap a picture and later crop to the correct frame.
You are losing resolution, but most for of the pictures, if printed 4*6 inches, or included in FullHD slideshows, are sufficient if they are about 2000 pixels wide.
That means that if you have a 24Mp camera, (4000*6000 pixels), you can digitally zoom 3x, and still have enough resolution. In this sense, the 24mm prime can be a 24-72mm “digital zoom” and the 85mm can be 85-255mm “zoom”.
Of course if you’re printing larger this doesn’t work that much.
You are of course losing the additional value added by the shallow depth-of-field, but in many cases, that can also be an advantage:
2 people in the same image, one behind the other, their distance to the camera 1-2 feet apart. It won’t fit in the DOF of the f2.8 zoom if zoomed in, but might fit in the DOF of the prime that is farther away from the “proper” position. In this case, the f1.4 “digital zoom” would still have the 2-stops advantage over the f2.8 “real zoom”, plus won’t be restricted so much in composing groupshots.
What you lose of course in these cases is much of the bokeh, that would come from the prime.
With all this I’m thinking that the prime combo, if both primes are selected from the wide end of the zoom range of the alternative zoom lenses (24mm prime instead of the 24-70mm zoom) can do almost everything the zoom can, or at least there are pretty good workarounds, but the zoom simply can’t work around the 2-stop disadvantage in low light. (unless it is a non-moving subject and the zoom can be shot with way lower shutter speed, but I think that’s far from being typical)
Do you see any issue with my theory?
Another aspect what I can’t really tell, where the zooms can be of advantage is the focus speed. We all know that 70-200mm is faster focusing than the 85mm f1.4, but how much faster exactly? How often do you find missing pictures due to the 85mm searching for focus while the zoom snaps to it? How much does it depend on your camera? Can for instance a D600 take advantage of the fast-focusing f2.8 zoom as much as a D4?
Please let me know,
Thanks
Adam
Wonderful thoughts here. I’m leaning toward getting the 35mm 1.4 for this coming season. Although I adore the 50mm 1.4 it can be a little too tight when doing the getting ready indoor when in small hotel room and sometimes for the capture of the exchange of the bride right after she walks down the aisle. I think for me when in low lit churches, the 35mm would be a really helpful lens.
thanks again Nasim . Is the 35mm 1.4 sharper or as sharp as the 50mm 1.4? I might rent and see for myself.
Cheers!
Is there anyone using 200mm prime?
I would imagine that lens can do some staning portraits.
Thanks
I just bought the new Tamron 90mm USD instead of the 85mm Nikkor. It is great to have a macro and portrait lens in one and the major reason to choose this lens was the image stabilization. I am very impressed with the quality this lens delivers! Extremely sharp and auto focus is quick and accurate (my main concern with off brand lenses).
Thanks for the lovely article. It is time to consider the 35/85mm.
Choice of lenses for weddings can be influenced by several things such as speed of lenses (aperture), angles of view (wide vs narrow), creativity, sharpness, versatility, handling (size/weight) , etc… and this all depends on your priorities as a creative shooter.
If you prefer versatility over speed, having a 24-120 F/4 will probably be a better choice over the prime lens combination. An even better choice when prioritizing versatility would be the whole 24-70 2.8 + 70-200 2.8 combo. You have a faster lens combo, as well as an extra 80mm on the zoom range, but you will be sacrificing on handling by caring a few extra pounds (maybe even an extra body). If your main priority is sharpness, primes will be a great choice, but you will definitely have to sacrifice other aspects. You get the point…
In my bag, form widest to tightest, I have a 10.5mm fish eye, sigma 18-35 1.8 (about 27-52mm on a 35mm camera)that I use on my D7000. Then comes the 17-35, 24-120 f4, 70-200 2.8, and also an 85mm prime that I use on the D600. You’re probably asking “WHY SO MANY LENSES?!?! Im sure you don’t use them all!”… and I guarantee you I DO! Let me explain:
At bride/grooms house I always use the 18-35 1.8 and the 85mm, one on each body. This allows me to get all the wide and tight shots and use mostly ambient light. I used to use the 70-200 at the house but I can have the D600 with the 85mm on a black rapid strap and shoot it with one hand, without even having to put the other camera down. For me it’s the perfect combo. Super fast (1.8 from 18-35mm and 85mm), versatile zoom, and easy to handle.
At the beginning of the ceremony I will use the 18-35 1.8 + 70-200 2.8 combo. Im definitely sacrificing handling for versatility, but I have virtually all the “zooms” covered. I will take a few minutes to change into the fish eye + 17-35 to take some wide shots of the church. At the same time im framing in my mind the shots I will be taking of the couple inside the church right after the ceremony is done. As I frame those shots in my head I know which focal lengths to use, and im sure I will have it somewhere in my camera bag lol
At the park I usually start with the 18-35 and the 70-200, but I most of the times i end up also using the 85 as well as the 17-35. It all depends on what I envision.
I go into the reception venue with the fish eye and the 17-35 in hand. I start with the wide shots, but still paying attention to the small details. Once im done, I change back into the 18-35 and 70-200. I will take some more detail shots and im ready for the party. During the dances I usually take a few shots with the fish eye as well. Latter in the party, when everyone is having fun at the dancefloor its time to use the 17-35mm and the fish eye again.
As you can see I do use all my lenses, AND a macro lens is definitely the next to come. Now imagine how diverse the final product is! You know how distinct the looks are from a fish eye to 200mm. At the end your product feels complete, super diverse. If there is something I hate is envisioning a shot and not having the right lens for it…
… oh… and if youre thinking “WAIT… WHAT ABOUT THE 24-120 f4 LENS! YOU DIDN’T USE THAT ONE!” … well, that’s the backup lens … or the “I feel lazy and tired lens” as I might use it when I don’t wanna carry 2 bodies around lol
I would like to see your work. Please show us !
I use a two body combo.
Full frame with 24-105 and APS-C with 70-200 (effective 112-320mm). Work out the math and there is no overlap in focal length. Carry back up 85L and 35L if I need for low light.
There’s a danger (in any genre) in using a ‘catch-all’ approach to lenses: you get lazy; you don’t think as hard about what you’re shooting; and your pictures look like they came from a dozen different photographers.
With respect, for that reason, not many wedding photographers have a recognisable style – and that’s bad from a marketing perspective, which is not only bad for business, but because prospective clients can’t tell your work from that of any other Joe.
Some of the best photographers I know personally in the UK stick to 35mm and 85mm, with a 50mm macro for the rings etc. It takes confidence to narrow your gear down and to stick to your principles – yet still be absolutely sure you’re going to capture the essentials of someone’s wedding.
Part of that confidence comes from being well organised; having an overview in your mind of the day ahead – so that you can ‘tell the story of the day’ without panic and without thinking you have to roll of 1,500 (largely mediocre) frames, when the best 80-100, of a few hundred well conceived ones, will do the job better.
And finally, when discretion is required, it isn’t just about using a 70-200mm zoom and standing well back. It’s about recognising what about to unfold before you, knowing when to step in or back-off, how to react and how to let things happen as if you weren’t there. I would argue that this can be achieved as easily with a 35mm lens – giving the viewer the feeling of being part of the scene – than with a 200mm that detaches the viewer from it.
As for compressed, long lens, portraits – if you can’t engage with a subject with an 85mm lens, and make them feel relaxed and natural, then I’m not sure what you’re doing shooting a wedding.
Just some thoughts – I’m sure others have different perspectives.
I’m one hundred percent in agreement with everything you said here. Those same thoughts came across my mind every time.
And for me the issue is, how to find a own visual language, in a time of saturation and so equal and mechanical apparatus.
Very good article here, and sorry for the whole community just to have read it now.
Cheers.
It’s hard to find proper advice and this post + thread is a very welcome in that respect. Thank you!
Now, I’m a DX prime shooter ‘by nature’ and my first wedding is scheduled. Great times! I have a few questions in regard to lens choice, or really, managing weight.
I rented a 12-24 and 24-70, which will accompany my own 35 and 85, depending on the light and situation. I’m confident with that in my bag with 3 bodies for quick changes. But… I figure in the tele range, the 70-200 looks just HUGE. So carrying a 105 OR 135 sounds more reasonable to me. Will a 135 be good for stuff like the ceremony? I will carry 2 bodies on me, either wide/mids or mids/tele.
Any advice with regards to the tele end of the spectrum is much appreciated!
Its a very difficult topic to discuss on and there is no straight answer. Choice of lens varies with the photographer’s shooting style. Personally, I must have two F2.8 zooms, primes are just too restrictive for my style of shooting for most part of the weddings. I use primes only at the end of the wedding when my hands are too tired. I swap the zooms with 24mm F2.8 and 50mm f1.8G. If I need a little more reach, I just engage the DX crop on my D600 cameras, and the greatest benefit of that is I get a sweet 10MP file instead of a bloated 24MP file for “not so important” shots.
My advice for someone starting out,for Nikon If i had to suggest a lens for weddings – I’d say a 24-120mm F4 / sigma 24-105mm f4 ( and similar alternative for Canon ) on Full frame with a 50mm/ 35mm lens as the “bokeh” or backup lens just in case the the main zoom fails.
For two lens/two body prime combo – 28mm f1.8 G and 85mm f1.8 G
OR 24mm F2.8 and 50mm f1.8G ( for even cheaper slightly wider option )
For two lens/two body zoom combo – Tamron 24-70mm VC + Nikon/tamron 70-200mm F4 / 2.8
Remember with Nikon FX bodies, you can always use them on DX crop if you need that little bit extra reach, 10MP is still a really good size for candid shots etc.
At last, I would like to emphasize – No matter what combination you shoot – always have a backup lens. Yes, the lenses do fail and I have my main 24-105mm fail on me in the middle of a wedding!
A backup can be a cheap & simple 50mm F1.8 or a 35mm f2 or even a consumer zoom lens or kit lens.
Hi, I’m in a bit of a situation. I am only an armature photographer and I know it. I can take decent (sometimes stunning) scenic landscape shots as that is what I am versed in. However, my sister in law is getting married and has begged me to do her wedding.
I have tried to explain that she really should try to get someone who is far more experienced than me but she is adamant that she doesn’t want to pay someone as she only needs ‘happy snaps’ (as it is a VERY casual backyard wedding) and she loves the photos I take. If I don’t take her photos she is just going to get someone with a compact to do it so I have the best chance to give her some lovely shots to cherish through the years even though there probably won’t be many since I’m not a pro.
As a wedding gift I have agreed to do this for her, but I’m not sure about my equipment. I have a Nikon D7100 which will do the trick for the day but the only lens I have is my reliable Tamron 16-300mm. This baby is great for travelling since it is an all in one, but its hardly the best quality lens on the market (slow aperture and rather fuzzy on the edges at its extremes).
I have no intention of spending huge amounts of money on lenses that will it all likelihood only be used for this wedding and maybe a few other portraitures here and there of kids etc.
What lens would you suggest I get? I am pretty sure a prime with a fast aperture is what I need since the Tamron will do everything else. So a 35mm, 50mm or 85mm?
Would really appreciate any advice you can give me! Goodness knows I’m going to need it!
If those three are your choices, I would get the 35mm. If you can get two, the 35 and 85.
Hi roman.
What do you think about sigma 24-35mm f2 combo with 85mm lens for wedding photography.
Sorry for my bad english.
Thanks.
On a crop sensor could I get away with a 85mm and a 10-24mm? (I also own a 50mm and 18-200) What do you think would be best?
”The aperture of f/2.8 is plenty fast for a zoom lens, but it is 2 full stops slower than fast prime lenses. And that’s the difference between 1/25th and 1/100th, or potentially between a blurry and a sharp image! Image stabilization helps a lot on the 70-200mm, but most 24-70mm don’t have it. In addition, a slower aperture also translates to larger depth of field, which is not always desirable. Aesthetically, images shot at very wide apertures like f/1.4 tend to look better than those shot at f/2.8, especially at shorter focal lengths.”
I am using the Nikkor 24-70 AF-S f2.8 but now the VR version hits the market.
The last part of the quote above is a personal taste but I think I will prefer the 24-70 VR above a 24 or 35 prime because a zoom is so much more versatile.
Great post!
Thank you very much.
I was interested in the combination of glass that I currently own. I knew that the 85mm would suffice.
Peace
I used to shoot a majority of my photos at 50mm, but when I discovered the 35mm I fell in love with it. For me, what you say about the 35mm being not wide enough or not tele enough and being boring applies to the 50, not the 35. The 50 feels too restricting/wide for portraits but the perspective is too tight for getting people and the environment. The 35mm is what I like to describe as expansive. It’s a perfect balance of distortion and perspective so that it really ‘expands’ the image, reminiscent of some MF cameras I used to shoot with.
Any wider and I feel the distortion takes away from the image and starts to make the subjects just look bad (if used right they can still look amazing), while any longer (like the 50) and I start asking myself why not just use the 85? I love longer focal lengths for portraits as well, like the 135mm focal length for some portraits. It can produce a really magical image.
However, I try to also bring to 50 whenever I can, as sometimes I feel the 35 is too wide and 85 is too narrow. And if I need just one lens for the day to be used casually, I will bring either the 35 or 50.
You can view some of the latest 85mm shots at my wedding website http://www.IndianWeddingPhotography.com.au
The 35mm1.4 II / 85mm1.2 and 135mmF2 have served me well.
Awesome article.. I’ve been collecting glass for quite some time as I’ve progressed with my photog hobby.. I’ve been approached enough times that I’ve considered shooting weddings on the side.. With no official schooling this article comes in very handy. From experience the Tamron 24-70mm F2.8, and 70-200mm F2.8 are an awesome pair. I must agree though, that primes give you amazing crisp portraiture, no lens I own compares to my 50mm F1.2 … I shall start looking for a 35/85 combo now! ;)
Why are most brides not looking into the camera? Many are not smiling. I’m suggesting you will get more sales and happier customers if they are looking at least sometimes at the camera, and if they are smiling
This was a great article. Thanks!
Great article. I’m new to shooting weddings. i’m so used to having prime lens on my camera that when I had the zoom Iens I move with my feet instead of just zooming in. As for the kind of shooting I do. I love combo of 35/85. 35mm is good for tight spaces and where I’m from it’s mostly tight from homes, hotel rooms it’s just not enough space especially when there’s alot of people around.
Loved it! http://salimkhanphotography.com/
Great article which will be useful to new photographers, and might give more seasoned photographer something to think about!
You make some very valid points Romanas! My wedding career started with the Nikon 24-70 and 70-200 f2.78 combo. If you are going to use both lenses on two bodies I would recommend a harness, it helps massively. If you get a leather one it also looks cool! The points made about f2.8 being a little slow with poor separation of subjects at 24-35mm (a focal length most documentary wedding photographers will use a lot) and the weight are really the biggest weaknesses of these lenses.
It took me a few years to pluck up the courage to go prime and I don’t regret it. my biggest fear was losing the longer reach of the 70-200 as I replaced my 2 zoom combo with 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm all f1.4. I find now I don’t miss the reach of the 70-200 at all.
I use two pairs in combination 24 & 50 and 35 & 85 both on two camera bodies. I use the 24 & 50 in a smaller enviroment like mingling with the guests after the ceremony and also for the first dance and after where the 35mm I think is not wide enough.
I have written an article about the advantages of using prime lenses for weddings on my blog https://www.dwliverpoolphotography.co.uk/use-prime-lenses-documentary-wedding-photographer/
I would recommend to any photogtrapher out there to hire a
Useful combinations of lenses for wedding photography. I always prefer the zoom lenses for the same since one needs to be prepared to shoot at different angles and distances. For pre-wedding, prime lenses work like a charm although I also get clicks with zoom lenses with fixed apertures. Thanks for the inputs here
I shoot with 35mm & 70-200mm combination, which is easy enough to carry around and give all the necessary reach and image sharpness at low light.