Are Polarizing, ND and UV Filters Useless?

Every once in a while, you will hear some photographers claim that lens filters are completely useless. Some will argue that only specific types of filters such as UV and protective filters are evil, while others will also include polarizing and ND filters into the mix, claiming that one could reproduce the effects of all those filters in post-processing software. Arguments for or against filters can spark a lot of heated debates in the photography community, similar to topics such as “Nikon vs Canon”, or “DSLR vs Mirrorless”. There are certainly some passionate individuals out there who are ready to stand their ground no matter what. And there is nothing wrong with that, as that’s what typically happens when there is truth on both side of the coin, depending on what angle you are looking at – there are certainly both pros and cons to using lens filters. Having been teaching photography for a number of years now, I have come across many different photographers of all skill levels in the field and I have come to realize that there is sadly quite a lot of misinformation out there regarding lens filters and their proper use. Many of us simply don’t know enough about not just filters themselves, but also their significant effect on our post-processing workflow. Although we have previously written many articles on lens filters, let’s explore filters once again and hopefully address some of the misconceptions about these important tools.
Polarizing Filter
A circular polarizing filter is a must-have tool for landscape and architecture photographers, because it does some things that software can never replicate. If you shoot side by side with a pro who knows what he/she is doing, you will see that they always carry one or more polarizing filter in their bag at all times. So what is the use of a polarizing filter and why would anyone need it? If you have been thinking that a polarizing filter is only needed to make the sky bluer, you certainly need some help in understanding their primary role. When I teach workshops, the first thing I point out, is that a polarizing filter is NOT designed for the purpose of darkening the sky. It is one of the outcomes and in fact, often an undesired one! When using wide angle lenses, one could screw up the sky by making one part of it appear much darker than the other, as seen below:
And when a lens is pointed at a point of maximum degree of polarization, the sky can turn unnaturally dark, as seen below:
Hence, one must know how to properly use a polarizing filter to avoid such strange effects on images.
Does this make the polarizing filter useless? Of course not. In fact, I will not leave my house to photograph landscapes without one in my bag – that’s how valuable a polarizing filter is for me! My primary purpose for using a polarizing filter is to reduce haze. As you may already know, haze can be really difficult to deal with. When photographing distant landscapes, haze is a very common occurrence. It can happen due to humidity, pollution, dust and smoke presence in the air, which all reflect sun rays back into the camera, resulting in reduced contrast. It can happen any time during the day, even during the golden hours.
Polarizing filters, first and foremost, are designed to reduce reflections. By reducing direct reflections (which is achieved by finding the right angle through rotating the front element of a polarizing filter), one can effectively reduce and sometimes even completely eliminate such atmospheric reflections.
Let’s take a look at a couple of images that I quickly grabbed from my Lightroom catalog:
Looking at these two images, you would quickly realize that there is a dramatic difference between the two images. Both are “as is, straight out of the camera”, meaning, I did not apply any post-processing to them. The “Before” image is the one I captured before mounting a polarizing filter and the “After” image was captured with a polarizer attached and rotated to reduce the reflections in the scene. As you can see, there are huge differences throughout the image. First, the image with the polarizing filter has significantly less haze in the distant mountains. Second, take a look at the colorful areas of the image – the reds and the yellows appear more saturated. Also note how the evergreens appear completely different, looking greener and lighter in comparison. This is all the result of reduced direct reflections. Without a polarizing filter, the greens appear “dirty”, giving evergreens a much darker and uglier tone. Lastly, note the difference in the sky – the clouds appear to pop out much more and the sky looks a bit more saturated and darker. This is all the result of cutting down on the reflections, something you could never reproduce in post.
The only downside here is the uneven sky introduced by the polarizer, but with a couple of good techniques in software, I could address such problems very easily.
Now one could argue that with good post-processing skills, it would be possible to simulate the effects of a polarizing filter. And to those who bring up this point, my argument would be that I have a much better starting point to work with in comparison. With just a couple of adjustments in Lightroom, which took me no more than a minute, I was able to make my image look even better:
All I did was even out the sky with two GND filters, adjust camera profile, add a bit more contrast and a few minor tweaks here and there. I cannot even imagine trying to adjust all the colors selectively in my image. It would take me hours of work in Photoshop and I can guarantee that the result would not even be close.
And this is just one sample image. I could showcase hundreds of images, which would not have been possible without a polarizing filter. For example, when photographing waterfalls, a polarizing filter is an indispensable tool. I would love to see someone recreate the following photograph without a polarizing filter:
When photographing waterfalls, you deal with highly reflective rocks, since they have water and other wet vegetation on them, all of which send nasty reflections right into your camera. A polarizing filter makes a huge difference in such situations, not only significantly cutting down on those reflections, but also increasing the overall saturation and contrast of the image.
In short, it is impossible to simulate the effect of a polarizing filter using software!
ND and GND Filters
Other filters that are impossible to simulate in post-processing are Neutral Density (ND) and Graduated Neutral Density (GND) filters. ND filters are often needed when photographing with fast primes in daylight. When shooting wide open at f/1.4, the amount of light entering into the lens can be too much for the camera to handle, maxing out the shutter speed. If an ND filter is not used, the image will be blown out, which is impossible to recover in post. And if one uses flash in such conditions, it makes matters even worse.
Another case is using ND filters for slowing down the shutter speed. Sometimes one might want to intentionally blur fast action by “dragging” the shutter, or perhaps slow things down dramatically to make them disappear or appear smooth-looking.
For the earlier image of the waterfall, I had to decrease my ISO to 50 with the polarizing filter, which gave me a shutter speed of 5 seconds. If I wanted to increase the exposure duration even further for long exposure photography, my only option would be to use an ND filter.
Now one could argue that capturing a sequence of images, then stacking them in Photoshop could result in a similar image, but I disagree for two reasons. First, how much time, storage and effort would I have to waste by opening a bunch of RAW files and stacking them to produce a single TIFF file that I can no longer edit like RAW afterwards? All I have to do is use a single filter, which takes 30 seconds to mount and I end up with a single exposure that works. With a filter, I could even take a few shots and stitch a panorama with massive resolution – good luck trying to do that with a few hundred stacked images – that just sounds ridiculous to me. Second, the result of using a single exposure vs a bunch of stacked images is never going to be the same. When doing long exposures, I could use different techniques, such as partially blocking one area of the image to reduce its brightness, in order to yield the results I need. With the image sequence technique, there is also more potential for camera shake. Why go through all this hassle if you can do it all right in the camera?
In other cases when panning motion, one needs to use slow shutter speeds, which can be problematic to achieve on a bright and sunny day, particularly at wider apertures. While decreasing ISO to the lowest number and stopping down the lens are good options, using an ND filter would simplify the task by cutting down the amount of light entering through the lens.
And I won’t even go into the details on why GND filters are so valuable. If you are one of those photographers who thinks that “HDR can save it all”, good luck! The Internet is already full of over-saturated HDR images with zero contrast and your contributions to “Grunge HDR” will probably welcome you to a few local photography clubs with other HDR maniacs. In all seriousness, and not that I have anything against HDR (ahem, ahem), before you get stuck in that HDR hole, please take your time to learn how to properly use GND filters. Your camera has so much dynamic range, that if you couple it with GND filters, you can yield beautiful images that do not scream “unnatural” to your fans.
UV / Protective Filters
Let’s get UV filters out of the way – indeed, unless you are using a film camera, they are completely useless for the task of blocking UV. That’s already done by your sensor filter stack, which contains a UV blocking filter. Today, UV filters are only used as “protective” filters, for the purpose of protecting your lenses against damage.
Are protective filters necessary? It depends. For photographers who take a good care of their gear and who rarely shoot in tough conditions, protective filters are probably not needed. However, I personally use protective filters on all of my lenses. Why? Because I shoot in all kinds of conditions, which can be quite damaging to gear. If you have never shot in sandy environments, you probably have not experienced sand scratching the front element of the lens when you try to clean it. I have shot in a number of very “sandy” locations like the Great Sand Dunes NP, Death Valley NP and White Sands NM and I have seen what sand can do to equipment. Similar to diamonds, sand can grind through pretty much any kind of glass, even very tough “guerrilla” glass we see on high-end devices today. So having a protective filter really helps in such environments, because a piece of $80 glass is far cheaper to replace when compared to a $2K pro-level lens.
And I don’t just do it for protection reasons – many lenses have round front elements, which can be really tough to clean. In some cases, the front element of a lens is deeply recessed inside the barrel (such as the Nikkor 50mm f/1.8G), making them really hard to clean! Attaching a filter on such a lens can save a lot of time in the field. So for me personally, it is insurance + convenience.
Now some photographers will argue that damaged front elements do not harm images. It is true, but it again depends on what you photograph! A lens with a scratched front element might not lose its resolving power, but its overall contrast and ghosting + flare performance might diminish, especially if there are many deep cuts. And it also harms the resale value of a lens – very few people want to buy lenses with scratched up front elements.
Others will say that protective filters reduce image quality, which is why they advocate against using them. Again, it depends! If we are dealing with cheap, low-quality filters, then the statement is absolutely true! However, if one uses high-quality filters, there is zero degradation of image quality. In fact, I have provided a study before, which demonstrates the effect of using poor-quality vs high-quality filters. Another interesting study specifically addressed the effect of lens filters on the resolving power of lenses. As you can see from both studies, if you use high-quality lens filters, you have nothing to worry about!
Now this does not mean that I always leave protective filters on my lenses. In some situations (such as when including a bright source of light such as the sun in the frame), I typically remove all filters, as they can potentially add more flare and ghosting to images.
Hope the above article addresses some of the questions you might have on lens filters. If you need additional information on lens filters, please see our detailed lens filters explained article. If you are wondering about what filters to get for landscape photography, see this article.
Comments
Hi Nasim:
Thank you for another interesting, practical article!
Would you recommend using a high quality (Heliopan or B&W) clear filter, as opposed to a UV filter, for lens protection and undegradated image quality?
Hank R
Hank, my recommendation would be to purchase high-quality multi-coated glass filters, such as the B+W MRC XS-Pro Clear Filters.
Thank you so much, Nasim, for the quick reply and suggestion.
Have a great day!
Hank
great article. I need to pick up some ND and Polarizing filters. What do you recommend for the nikkor 24-70 2.8?
Thank you for your feedback Michael!
Check out the B+W MRC XS-Pro Clear Filter and B+W High Transmission Kaesemann MRC Polarizing Filter. Both are top notch and both will have a very thin footprint, which will not add nasty vignetting to your images. These are the best quality filters with Schott glass.
Nasim,
Years ago, when lived in Japan, and was shooting with KR64, the trannies used to have a ” blueish tint ” to them. I overcame that problem by using an A2 Nikon filter on my lenses.
Nowadays, as I’m only shooting digital, I have a Nikon NC filter on most of my lenses.
My Nikon 300mmf2.8 AF-S ,Nikon 500mm f4 AF-I, and Nikon 800mm f5.6 all have the clear glass plate / filter that is factory fitted to protect those huge front elements from damage. I would hate to think of the cost of replacing that glass..
The only lenses without a front filter, are my Nikon 8mm f2.8, Nikon 16mm f2.8 , and the Nikon 14-24mm f2.8.
I do have Nikon C-PL filters in 52 mm, 62mm, 72mm and 77 mm. Even have the ” drop-in C-PL filters ” for the 300mm f2.8 and 500mm f4.
I have only rarely used them, but, nice to have, just in case :-)
Peter, you have some very nice glass sir :)
Nikon filters are pretty good too, but my preference is to stick with B+W. They have some of the most color neutral filters on the market and their transmission rates are superb, especially when it comes to polarizing and ND filters. They are expensive though!
Nasim,
You mean Nikon don’t know anything about glass ?
AFAIK, Nikon make their own glass .
Hi Nasim,
I’m an advanced hobbyist and have Singh Ray filters including a polarizer and a variable ND filter. I do not usually use filters but see some advantages at times. I normally take a series of bracketed images and, depending on the subject, do my post processing from one or a combination of those exposures. My question is, if you are shooting either a waterfall or an ocean coastal scene, would you always default to the polarizer or use a combination of the ND and the polarizer.
Thanks
Gordon
Gordon, when shooting waterfalls, unless the water levels are low, I rarely stack polarizing and ND filters – usually a polarizing filter is enough. But sometimes conditions call for stacking, particularly when I need to lower the shutter speed even more. I would recommend to avoid stacking multiple filters, unless you have to. One case where I do stack filters is when combining a CPL with a GND – that I actually do quite a bit in the field.
One non-obvious reason to avoid stacking filters is they can be very hard to get apart. You will need to bring filter wrenches into the field with you (two of them, one for each lens).
And a note not previously made: you need a shutter speed of 1/4 or lower to blur the water in a satisfactory way, or 1/125 or higher to stop its motion. Speeds in between are poison; your water will look neither blurred no frozen, but merely out-of-focus.
Excellent read…. I thank you for the information on ND and Polarizing Filters!! I use both, but apparently was somewhat misinformed! :)
Becky, glad the article helped, thank you for your feedback!
This is an excellent article – and one of the very few I’ve seen that is factually correct. Nicely done – it will be a lot of help.
I shoot thousands of stream and water images in the Smokies, and use a circular polarizer almost all the time. The CP slows the exposure and controls reflections.
One caveat about filters – especially protective filters. You want to be very careful to use the hood and avoid letting direct sun hit the filter. Direct sun reduces contrast – and can cause other artifacts. If you are in a situation where direct sun is hitting a filter, try shading with a hand, hat, hood, etc. If that fails, consider removing the filter.
Thank you for your feedback Eric, I appreciate it!
I love my CPLs for waterfalls too! I cannot imagine trying to capture a waterfall without one. And excellent point on the protective filters potentially reducing contrast – they also can add more flare and ghosting. The tip on blocking the sun certainly works, but it is sometimes easier to remove the filter in such situations.
I love polarizing filters and GND. I have a specific question towards GND, they are with me for few years now. I am getting a violet tinge these days while shooting sun rise or sun set. Its sometimes difficult to even the effect and makes the image natural in post production. I never faced this issue when those filters were new. I have tried many ways like manually setting the white balance in the camera using grey card, neutral colour picker in post production, hues & tones adjustment, individual colors adjustment etc. Is it the time to change them? The same effect is slowly appearing on my polarizing filter too, but manageable.
Vijith, what GND filters do you use? Some low quality GND filters can introduce nasty color casts and that’s probably what you are seeing. Make sure that you are using good quality filters from Hitech, LEE or other solid brands.
As usual, Nasim, provides very useful practical advice. I’ve been laughed at on several occasions when other photographers have seen me attaching a filter. I hear comments such as: He must be a film photographer who’s just switched to digital.
Nasim, just a minor point. Your article doesn’t mention whether you were using a circular or a linear polarizer — I assume circular. I’ve read many times that linear polarizers should not be used with phase-detect autofocus cameras (and I fully understand the reasons), but so far, I’ve not had a focusing problem with them. I wouldn’t recommend buying them; I use them because I already had a set and in some situations they give better results than C-PLs due to being adjustable.
Pete, thank you sir!
Yes, I did modify the article and pointed out that I use CPL. Linear filters are fine to use, but their popularity has seriously declined after CPLs were introduced. Nowadays, there are not very many linear filters that are multi-coated. So if you are comparing a linear vs a circular polarizer, make sure that both are MRC. If linear is not, I would advise to move to an MRC CPL – that coating makes a huge difference!
Thanks Nasim. I’d forgotten that most linear polarizers were not multi-coated (because all of my old filters are multi-coated). Uncoated and single-coated filters need replacing/discarding for outdoor photography because they induce veiling glare and ghosting.
HI Nasim
Very informative article, but you didn’t mention the position of the sun in relation of the photographer when using the polarizer filter. Can you comment on it, for reducing haze ?
Hi Luc, the position of the sun does change the effectiveness of a polarising filter quite a bit.
The strongest polarising effect is available when the sun is at 90 degrees to the centre of your image, or to put this another way, when you are framing your shot, the sun should be either on your right or left shoulder (for maximum effect).
If the sun is directly behind you, lighting the scene in front of you, the polariser will have little or no effect. Same if the sun is directly in front of you, coming straight into the lens.
At all other positions the effectiveness varies from the strongest (at 90 degrees to the photographic plane) to the weakest (parallel to the photographic plane) The closer you are to the 90 degree position, the stronger the effect that you can get.
Having said all that, the impact of the polariser should then be toned down or up, by rotating the front of the filter. Doing this, again, affects the impact of the polariser from virtually no effect, to full blown polarized. Combining the 90 degree-to-the-sun position and dialing in the filter for maximum effect creates an over-polarised image like the first one Nasim put into this article.
“The strongest polarising effect is available when the sun is at 90 degrees to the centre of your image, or to put this another way, when you are framing your shot, the sun should be either on your right or left shoulder (for maximum effect).”
True.
Put another way, the strongest polarization potential is when the sun is located along the same plane as the image sensor.
For landscape photos taken with the camera level to the horizon, this means that no matter which direction you point the camera, you can get maximum polarization when the sun is directly overhead, as in mid-day sun in the summer.
This effect can salvage otherwise harsh lighting.
One can easily create dramatic B&W images with a uniform, virtually BLACK sky.
Or when your shoulder points to the sun.
Your polarizer will continue to have a dramatic effect with overcast skies, but you won’t be able to see the sun. You’ll have to judge its location from the way the scene looks in your camera, and this will be far from obvious. Use Nasim’s tip on haze; find a reflective surface and concentrate on that..
[quote]For landscape photos taken with the camera level to the horizon, this means that no matter which direction you point the camera, you can get maximum polarization when the sun is directly overhead, as in mid-day sun in the summer.[/quote]
I never knew that. Interesting. Thanks.
Luc, my recommendation would be to fire up live view, zoom in to the area that has haze, then slowly rotate the polarizing filter until you see the most amount of reduction. If you cannot see it right away, move the filter rapidly back and forth and you should be able to tell exactly where the haze is reduced the most. That’s the technique I personally use and it always works. If you are trying to do this at night, you will have to take a bunch of images while rotating the filter :)
Thanks Nasim for this great tip
Luc
Hi Nasim Thanks for this great tip.
Luc
Really liked this article. Thanks!
You are most welcome Vusi, glad you’ve enjoyed it!
Very good article. I would add one sentence, though… “Use filter only when needed”. This goes with ND, PL as with UV (and with all other protective filters). There is no need to add another layer of reflective glass in your optical path unless absolute necessary.
Protective filters are necessary when shooting in conditions where sand/water/dirt is flying around. Normally the lens hood will do the thing (depending on the design of the hood).
Matti, excellent point! Yes, filters should only be used when needed. I have seen my share of photographers permanently mounting a polarizing filter on their lenses :)
Guilty as charged — but I always shoot from a tripod and don’t mind losing two stops.
Yeah, that’s the default state for some of my lenses too.
I take the CPL off when I *know* it will be of no use, and/or when I need the extra speed.
The rest of the time, a good CPL won’t impact IQ in any measurable way, so I just leave it on. Granted, with the kind of subject I typically shoot I’m much more likely to be in a situation of needing a CPL rather than the opposite, so there’s that too.
Thanks Nasim, another good article.
I have the same problem with the sky in my photos when using a Polarizing filter.
You mentioned using two GND adjustments in post, can you explain why two and how?
Thanks
Brad
Brad, that would be super simple – for the uneven part of the sky, drop a GND in Lightroom at an angle, then either increase or decrease the exposure. Works well for a lot of images. If it does not work, my recommendation would be to use Google’s Nik Viveza to fix the sky. It is an amazing tool and it works really well for such situations!
Hi Nasim, thanks for the article, it put into words a lot of what I think when reaching for a polariser and / or an ND filter when I am out and about shooting landscapes.
The most important thing you said was that the polariser is a tool which can be used to reduce haze. Though I have always thought of this very thing, when confronted with a slightly hazy subject, we are ‘marketed’ polarisers as having the property of ‘increasing saturation’. In the field, I never think of using one to ‘increase saturation’ but I do automatically reach for it when I need to ‘reduce / eliminate haze’
Describing a polariser then, as a haze reducing filter, is perhaps, far more useful to new photographers who have not yet invested in one. Living in South Wales, UK, I can vouch that our weather very rarely presents us with a ‘clear’ view, urban pollution and our rather damp climate, nine times out of ten, presents us with haze most of the time. The only thing that varies is the degree of haze present, ranging from quite a lot, to just a tad.
The polariser is brilliant for helping to remove this, and restoring natures colours.
One thing I must mention in this context. The camera raw software processer, DXO Optics Pro, FROM VERSION 10 ELITE onwards, has a slider in the adjustment tools, entitled ‘clearview’.
This actually emulates the polarising filter effect very closely, and I can strongly recommend it for anyone who owns a number of (different size filter threaded) lenses who may need to purchase three or four filters to cover their optics. In fact, I own two polarisers and a step down converter ring to allow my 67mm Circ Polariser to also fit my telephoto zoom.
DXO’s Clearview is a wonderful tool to be used on images that lack ‘bite’ due to haze which perhaps I didn’t notice at the time, or was too lazy to carry / use my polariser on particular shots. As with a normal, physical polarising filter, you must be careful not to over apply the effect, try the slider at different amounts of effectiveness 1 through 100 to find the right one for a particular image.
Telephoto lenses are prone to more haze than standard and wide lenses, as they have the ‘image compression’ characteristic so a x2 lens doubles the amount of haze in a given zone in the image (compared to a standard lens). The other issue with telephoto is that camera shake is more likely, plus the need when using polarisers, to give approx one more stop to allow for correct exposure with the filter in place, leading to even more potential camera shake.
To counter this, you ‘can’ increase the iso on the camera, but if you are on a long walk and want to capture the scene as sharply as possible, using a higher iso is not the ideal solution. Obviously you can (for landscapes, MUST) use a tripod to lock down camera shake, but even then, you will get some elements in the image unsharp, since the slightest breeze will cause subject movement in the image, a leafy branch, or long grass / reeds, swaying in the wind etc.
You can see why standard and wide angle lenses are the weapon of choice for most keen landscape photographers. Living in South Wales (UK’s wettest city, beating even Manchester most years) It is a very rare day (usually in the late spring / summer / early autumn, after a heavy storm the night before) when the telephoto can be used for landscape work.
It is a complicated decision process when viewing a scene. Which lens, which focal length within that lens’ range, do I need, or can I even use a polariser (where is the sun, relative to the lens), and should I have taken up golf instead?
Great article, read it again now if you are new to polarisers, and I hope this comment helps too.
Hi Nasim,
Great article as always!
As you know I shoot with Nikon 1 gear and its small CX sensor camera has very limited dynamic range so working with filters to try to improve overall exposure with an image is quite important.
Since the lenses are quite small there are a rather limited number of circular style filters from which to choose. Using step-up rings does allow the use of better quality filters but the set-up can become quite cumbersome. You can imagine what going from 77mm down to 40.5mm looks like!
Lately I’ve been using Lee ND graduated filters a lot more than in the past, then applying the polarizing function in Color Efex Pro 4 to further adjust the sky. This seems to be working reasonably well.
Do you ever try stacking circular polarizing filters with variable ND with your images? I’ve experimented and have never achieved good results.
I completely agree with your point about using good quality, multi-coat UV filters like B+W. Whenever possible I use these on my Nikon 1 gear.
Tom
I once had lee filters with the lee holder, I was shooting on a bridge with their nd, gnd filters attached. I clipped the holder on bridge rail and it dropped in the river. There is over 600$ worth filter system rotting in that river.
It’s so expensive lesson for U, but thanks a lot to share this lesson to us for free.
I cringed when I read this ^^
me too Judit. photography gear is so expensive, and to get the best landscape shots, sometimes requires visiting harsh or difficult to navigate locations. Sooner or later we’ll all drop a lens, a filter, even a camera. I was once working out of the back of my car, the boot, or in the USA, the trunk, and had a large Lowepro backpack unzipped for easy access, laid flat on the floor of the trunk.
Later that day I picked it up, forgetting it was not re-zipped, and a lens fell out and proceeded to roll away – yes, it just HAD to happen on a long, tarmac slope. It took me 15 metres to catch up with it, and despite a 4ft drop onto hard ground, and a 15 metre roll along the car park tarmac, the lens was virtually unscathed and worked perfectly, VR and Autofocus still perfect today, two years later! I did have to replace the lens hood, which took the brunt of the drop, I guess, looking at the remains of the original.
At least there was no river at the bottom of the slope, unlike the experience poor Dhdhdbnd experienced above ^^
I expect that lens to fail, every time I put it on the camera, but it’s as good as new. It’s amazing.
Nasim,
One more thing to add on the usefulness of Polarizers: As you said it might be possible to get an effect similar to polarization with some skillful post-processing (increase saturation and contrast, darken the sky, etc.). However, given that a polarizer decreases reflections and can decrease reflections on the surface of water, it will also allow details under the surface of the water to show up (details which would have otherwise have been hidden by reflections). And it’s typically not possible to recreate details that are not there. One more reason to use a polarizer when shooting waterfalls and water in general. :-)
Regards,
Tony
Wow! Another great article.
I also use ND filters when I am taking photos of lakes or oceans and want the water to be smooth. By taking a longer exposure you can have reach out many of the ripples in the water and see dramatic reflections. Looking down into the water in the Caribbean me not show anything until you use the filter and now suddenly you can see fish.
And while a clear filter will not protect camera from being hit by a hammer, it can certainly protected from the lens being hit buy a purse buckle in a crowd.
For those with EVF-equipped cameras using auto-gain brightness, it can be hard to see the effect of the polarization compared with an OVF camera.
As you rotate a polarizer with an OVF, you will see the sky darken, and this also reduces the exposure somewhat.
An auto-gain EVF will adjust brightness in real time, making it harder to judge the effect of the polarizer position.
What I do is LOCK the exposure before rotating the polarizer, then once I am satisfied with the effect, I release the exposure lock and re-evaluate the exposure.
Hi Nasim,
Very nice piece. Thanks for the valuable information.
I would like to see the step by step Lightroom techniques you referred to to fix the “uneven
sky introduced by the polarizer.” Is that available or is there a link where I can watch it applied?
Thanks so much,
Duffy
I’m also curious about this.
Nasim answers this above (12.1) but assumes you know Lightroom very well.
Find the graduated filter tool. In Adobe Camera Raw (ACR) it’s in the top row, forth icon from the right.
When you select it you’ll get the graduated filter panel (the right column in ACR). Pull the brightness slider all the way to the left (-100, total black).
Now click in the top part of the sky, hold the mouse button down, and drag to bottom part of the sky. This will set the virtual graduated filter. Because you’ve set the brightness to black it’s now very easy to see its effect. Most important, you can see where the graduated part is.
Click-and-drag on various parts of the filter. You can shrink it, expand it, rotate it, and move it. Practice this until you are comfortable with it.
Now move the filter (still on -100 brightness) to the “bad” part of the sky. Fiddle with it until it covers just the bad part and graduates correctly to the good part.
Finally, set brightness back to 0, and adjust the sliders to match the “bad” part with the “good” part.
HTH
Nice article. For my ND, GND and RND filters I use HiTech square filters. Designed for 77mm, I can use them with all my cameras including MFT, FF (with stepup/down rings) and Hasselblad V system (w/Proshade). Avoids buying new filters every time you buy a lens with a different aperture size.
Great article Nasim, you explained filter use really well and don’t seem to have missed anything. The readers’ comments are informative too.
Are you using a filter system such as Lee or Hitech? I’d like to see an article/review of what’s available to help me decide on a system. I’d want to be able to use a Grad ND combined with CPL, which requires that both filters can be rotated relative to the lens and each other. I’d also like to know what Grad ND filter brands are good.
One of my pet peeves is that manufacturers use many different filter sizes, making it difficult to carry filters even for just a few focal lengths — you either need many filters, or many step-up rings which further complicates matters. For example, Nikon’s f/1.8 G series of just six lenses use four different filter sizes: 58, 67, 72, and 77 mm. I wish they would standardize, perhaps on 67 and 77 mm.
The Olympus OM-4 standardized its lens line — on 49mm! I miss film.
Nasim,
I would be interested in how you handle the gradient sky effect. This has bothered me for years. You explained the real reason why I use a Polaroid filter for my landscape photography very well
See 12.2 and 19.2 above. HTH.
Thanks for a great article,
I always remove filters for night shots, in particular city shots since you will usually get ghosting due to reflections on the front of the filter.
John Parncutt
Great article, been using b&w cp & Lee filter system for years. Would you reccomend using Lee cp or landscape cp with Lee filters so polarizer can be in front of the Lee system which would be easier to use & using the b&w cp when not using Lee system?
Thank you and thank you for posting this Nasim. It came in at just the right time too. Bout time somebody hammered the idea back in people’s minds. Your emphasis on diminishing or eliminating haze takes the prize.
I was wondering why some popular sites, blogs, forums, were saying “don’t use polarizers on wide angle lenses” all throughout the year; It puzzled me to no end why they would write that because almost every landscape workshop I attended preached about the importance of CPL and Grad NDs.
HI Nasim
Can you tell me if my comment is right or wrong in landscape photography :
“When I use a GND I am reducing the dynamic range of the scene allowing to reduce by about 2-3 stops the sky and using that gain to increase details in the shadows by the same amount.”
regards
Luc
Gradient filters are, perhaps, most commonly used in live (real time) video newscasting. It is essential to reduce the contrast ratio of the scene down to that which can be realistically portrayed by low-grade television receivers, computers, and mobile devices.
Your quoted comment is reasonable in its essence, but it is technically incorrect. Dynamic range is the objectively measurable dynamic range of the recording and replay system under consideration. Using a GND does not reduce the dynamic range; it reduces the contrast ratio of the scene that is being presented to the image recording and replay devices. This reduced scene contrast ratio is gainfully used to normalize the brightness level of the primary subject(s) in the scene, which in turn leads to much increased visibility of the shadow details. Increased visibility of the shadow areas is not a guaranteed bonus because the shadow areas often contain highly distracting clutter!
Hi Nasim, Did you ever try digital polarising filter effects like the Nik collection? I think they are pretty good. The only thing they can’t is removing reflections. Comparing the digital filters with the real would be interesting.
The Nik polarizer filter is useful to increase saturation and contrast with a little darkening of colors, but it is completely different from a real CP. As you point out, the Nik filter uses what you have captured and does nothing to deal with reflections. It’s the management of reflections that can’t be replicated with software. I do use the Nik filter – even on images where a CP was used.
Many thanks, I will try to use the cpl with haze. So far I used it to cut reflections from tree leaves in bright sunlight.
I have found that there is a marking on my cpl (Hoya): when I point this marking to the light source, it eliminates all glare coming from that light source. But it also works when I point the marking 180 degrees away from the light source.
Maybe this is helpful.
If the sky has dust or smog, I find the CPL tends to give it a brownish tint. I attribute this to a tendency of the filter to cut the more polarized blue light (which darkens the sky). For this reason, I often avoid using a CPL unless I have really clear air.
Hi my name is Tsvetan. Im from Bulgaria. I know im not writing on the theme but I have Pol Filter and I will surely read the article :)). Bought my first DSLR Nikon D3200 one year ago. I can’t say that im the best photographer but I have some great photos as a hobbist. I learnt some basics from Photography Life and every time I read an article I get better and better in shooting photos.
Here comes on of my main problems. I saw an article in the site “Is Your Browser Color-Managed?”… Hmm clicked and I saw to pictures that were not the same. The first picture’s colors were more rich. The second one mmm were lighter, the sand was yellowish and many details were not the same as in the first picture. I made a research in the site. “How to Calibrate Your Monitor”, “Best Monitor for Photography” and I found out, that my monitor was not calibrated, then I found out that my monitor has a TN film :( … So my question is can I still post process my photos, and not mess the colors, and does the TN film affect the sharpness. I don’t have spare money to buy new monitor which costs over 300$. Im still a student and I don’t work, nor I get paid for my photos and its abit hard.
I hope there is a solution for this little problem :D Thank you! And im sorry I don’t write on the toppic.
Hi Tsvetan, The article “Is Your Browser Color-Managed?” is about Web browser colour management, such as Internet Explorer, Google Chrome and Opera. You said that the two pictures do not look the same when displayed by your Web browser. Most pictures prepared for the World Wide Web have a colour profile of sRGB — all Web browsers will display these properly because it is the default colour profile for the Web. The same profile is used in digital colour television systems. So yes, the first picture has rich colours because it has the sRGB profile; the second picture has pale colours because it has a ProPhoto RGB profile, which your browser, and most browsers, cannot display properly.
If you use the JPEGs from your camera and upload them to share with other people then you need to make sure your camera is set to use sRGB. In the settings menu there will be a setting named Color Space: make sure it is set to sRGB and not Adobe RGB.
If you are using only RAW files from your camera then this setting will have no effect on them. When you create JPEGs from your image editor, you must create them with the sRGB profile — the profile name will be sRGB IEC61966-2.1 or very similar.
I’m not sure what you mean by your monitor having a TN film. TN means a twisted-nematic liquid-crystal display. I’m fairly certain that your monitor has a thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (TFT LCD). Anyway, it’s sharpness will be fine and you can calibrate it if you wish using a hardware calibrator: see if you can borrow a calibrator rather than spending money on buying one.
Thank you very much! Last few days I was very worried and thanks to you I feel better. Also just to ask can you make an article about different post-processing programs (free/paid) except Lightroom and Photoshop.
Thank you once again!
Tsvetan, The most important thing to remember in your photography is to enjoy it; worry (over anything) always spoils our enjoyment. Nobody needs a high-quality calibrated monitor to enjoy photography. I learnt photography before colour television was widely available, which was long before home computers were invented. As I’m sure you know, learning good technique is far more important than buying expensive equipment.
I’m the wrong person to ask about various post-processing programs. I know there are some good freeware editors available, but I cant remember their names. Hopefully, someone else will answer your question.
Best wishes,
Pete
Thank you Pete, I think that photography is a passion. That you have to shoot what you think is beautiful and express what you feel not what adders may like to see. To make pictures of unique things, things that everybody sees, but very few will capture the right way.
As a hobbyist I enjoy what I shoot and even if someone dislikes my work I don’t mind it. I try to improve by reading articles from Photography Life and mostly playing with my camera and trying new things.
Regards,
Tsvetan
Tsvetan
Its true that if you have a non-calibrated monitor you can enjoy photography, but as soon as you will start to print your files you surely won’t, and your friend will probably see your images in many different color casts, with brighter or darker images.
regards
Luc
Thanks for the reply Luc,
For future I will keep in mind that I will have to buy new, better monitor. Soon one photo that I took in the last moment and its unique will be printed and I will see how it looks. Thank you for the support once again!
Tsvetan
Hi Nasim!!
Thanks for such a balanced article on a very important topic. Leaves room for very few questions.
However, I have two. :)
1. “All I did was even out the sky with two GND filters” – I did not understand what you meant by this in the second example with the mountains and clouds. Could you please elaborate?
2. In your waterfall example, you mentioned about using a polariser filter. But wouldn’t we need a ND filter to reduce the shutter speed? So if that is the case, which filter should we use in case of shooting waterfalls? As far as I have learned, we cannot use both together.
Regards,
Suhotra Roychoudhury
1. I think he meant using the Graduated Filter function in Lightroom.
2. You can choose to stack a Cir-PL with an ND to reduce shutterspeed, but looking at the scene, it seems to be shaded in a forest environment, which means you can get away with using just a Cir-PL filter and having a slow shutterspeed. And I believe you CAN use both together, but I won’t, one extra layer is enough for me.
If you really want a filter that can achieve both, some companies offer an ND+Cir-PL filter, only Nisi though as far as I have found, here’s an example:
http://www.dinodirect.com/nisi-82mm-nd8-cpl-ultra-thin-circular-polarizer-lens-filter-for-canon-nikon-pentex-sony-camera-p41885754.html?vn=RGlub2RpcmVjdEZ1Y2s&affid=4334&cur=AUD&source=sem&gclid=CjwKEAiA7_OzBRDA8OfT3orp51oSJACVqslIw3DstP5g1xv3cVfBbbBTdzdzN2FL7qR7r-eDohX8HxoCEBPw_wcB
It’s extremely expensive, and these are impossible to find used. This particular filter offers Cir-PL as well as reducing 3 stops of light. Nisi is one of the rare German-like quality Chinese brands, I have used their filters and the quality is up there with Hoya and B+W — I am not sponsored by them, don’t worry! :)
With that being said, I would just use a polariser in the early morning or just after sunset where the sun isn’t blazing.
Hi Nasim,
i am a avid reader of photographylife. As usual you have posted a very comprehensive review on filters, thanks for all the effort. From the above review i understand how important a filter is for landscape photography. Therefore being being an enthusiast landscape photographer initially i decided to purchase Tamron 15-30 f2.8.But after reading your review i am confused in between Tamron and Nikon 16-35 f4. Please suggest.
Bikash Jana
The Tamron is a very nice lens if you need that feature set – f/2.8 with great quality. It’s probably better compared as a lower cost alternative to the Nikon 14-24 – with VC added. But it does not take filters without a relatively expensive kit, and is bigger and heavier than alternatives. If you need filters, think about those costs as well.
The alternatives are the Nikon 16-35, the new version of the 18-35, and a host of lenses from Sigma. The Nikon 16-35 is a very good alternative and better under some circumstances – such as if you need to use filters. The 18-35 gives up VR, but is a small light alternative with very good quality if you don’t need 15-18mm. For me, the lack of a filter thread and the need importance of using a CP drove me to the Nikon 16-35 because I photograph lots of woodland streams.
I faced the same choice last month. The respective weights of the lens settled the issue in favour of the 16-35 f4. No regrets, its an awesome lens.
The Tamron is far better, it has virtually everything the 16-35 offers, and it is ultimately built even better.
The 16-35 uses Nikon’s modern cheaping-out plastic aspherical elements rather than glass, because glass is completely hand ground and thus extremely costly. People often regard the Nikon 20-35mm f2.8D as the “Diamond lens”, because it has 3 of these hand ground aspherical elements and Nikon was not making enough profit. It was replaced shortly of course with one that goes wider and… cheaper to produce.
For landscapes, absolutely — the Tamron. I will recommend the Tamron over the Nikon 14-24 even. The Tamron beats the Nikon at everything except wideness, 14 vs 15. For filters, you can purchase a set of Lee of Nisi, the kit isn’t cheap however, but worth the investment if you can justify it.
Brilliant article! Everything is spot on and resonates with my logic behind the purchase of filters. I have seen numerous people deeming Cir-PL and ND filters as useless, makes me want to eat my filters! Most of their talking points have been refuted in this article, fully blown out, probably like their images in sunlight where they must have a large aperture, but resulting in 1/4000 shutter speed, 50 ISO and still severely overexposed… (hint: Use an ND filter maybe?)
Since focus stacking (pain in the bottom, seriously — I do high magnification macrography and it’s painful) has been addressed and refuted here, I will refute another common talking point that these people bring up: Money.
Some of these people will often whine about how costly filters are, and if one can simulate something similar (Not even 10% as good — no offence, but bravo on spending 10 times the time required in post) in post, why waste the money?
Okay, I get it filters are expensive! The good Hoya ones are costly, the B+W ones are at an insane price. I get it, it’s expensive! So let me share my approach. My stack of filters costs probably as much as one brand new Hoya. Why? Not because they are cheap tempered glass counterfeits, they are all Hoyas.
The trick to getting filters for sometimes 10% the cost is buying second hand! Many lens resellers often acquire lenses with filters attached, by people who can’t properly use them or just an ordinary UV. They will auction off the filters. These filters usually have scuffs on the mounting ring, but the filter itself is just fine, no scratches, nothing!
I have purchased a set of 77mm ND filters from Ebay used auctions for below $30 total. Shipping is typically $2 AUD here in Australia. One single ND costs way more than $30, larger size, expect to pay more. I highly recommend the Hoya HMC (retired) series of filters, they are all made in Japan (unlike the new ones, in the Philippines), and the quality is exquisite. The Super HMC series are even better but somewhat rare. I have seen Cir-pls ending for $15, 77mm HMC series, quite often actually. From time to time people would auction off a batch of filters and they usually end up being cheap. My best deal was $1 shipped for a 58mm Super HMC Hoya, $4 for 3, 62mm Super HMC Hoya UVs, $8 for an ND8 HMC, and countless other purchases. The only filter where one usually cannot get a deal on is the variable-graduated-ND filters, but still, they often end at 50% retail price. (And also square filter sets for lenses like the Nikon 14-24, Tamron 15-30, Canon 11-24, Zeiss 15mm etc. but if you can afford any of these lenses, you can afford to pay $500 more for a brilliant Lee or Nisi filter set)
A way to verify authentic Hoyas is looking at it from an angle. Hoyas have a blue-ish, cyan-ish green coating tint. If that doesn’t exist, it’s probably a fake.
Hope this helps the people on a budget. I have a motto of not purchasing new filters unless absolutely necessary and justified.
Hi Nasim,
I’ve only recently discovered your website and it’s one of the most interesting, complete and interactive I’ve come across!
I have a practical question the answer you probably hinted in your article but I’d like to double-check. I’m buying a Nikkor 16-35 f/4 G (to mount on a Nikon D750) and I was wondering about the Circular Polarizer: should I expect vignetting and/or uneven sky at all the focal lengths when applied?
Thanks in advance,
Fabio
Hi Fabio,
Apologies for answering your question, which was addressed to Nasim. The AF-S Nikkor 16-35 mm f/4G ED VR is highly tolerant of having stacked screw-in filters attached to its large 77 mm filter thread. Attaching two or three filters will not cause vignetting at any focal length when lens distortion correction is applied, either in-camera for JPEGs or in the post-processing of camera RAW.
The uneven sky luminosity and its apparent colour shifts, caused by using a polarizing filter, will become increasingly obvious as the lens is zoomed from 35 mm to 16 mm — just as it would for any other lens. This is a superb lens so please make sure that you purchase state-of-the-art filters for it. Please also learn the technique of shading it and its filters with your hand in order to minimise the veiling glare that inevitably occurs when using wide-angle lenses in harsh lighting.
Just in case you haven’t read Nasim’s review of this lens:
https://photographylife.com/lenses/nikon-af-s-nikkor-16-35mm-f4g-ed-vr
Best wishes,
Pete
Hi Pete,
thanks very much for your reply.
Essentially, I should expect some uneven sky when using the C-PL on this lens at any focal length but with larger effects going wider. I will learn how to minimise it on the field and in post-processing then!
Thanks for the link to the lens review by the way!
Fabio
Hi Fabio, At noon today there was a clear sky over my area of the UK so I had a chance to observe it carefully. I was surprised by the variation in both its brightness and its colour, and I think it is fair to conclude that natural variation is often far more pronounced than the variation caused by a polarizing filter on an even sky.
Rather than expecting “some uneven sky when using the C-PL on this lens at any focal length”, I think it is better to expect a noticeably uneven sky, with or without a C-PL attached. It all depends on the intended purpose of your photography. To some viewers, such as myself, a totally even sky shouts “Photoshopped image alert!” :-)
Fabio – Let me answer the question about uneven sky in a different way because it depends on the color of the sky, the orientation of the camera, and the time of day.
The color of the sky is important because at high elevations you get a very clear blue – almost a deep blue. Polarizing a clear, deep blue sky makes uneven color easier to see. On the other hand, if you have a typical sky at sea level, or a slightly hazy sky, the uneven sky color is much less of a problem.
The issue with the sky is limited to the horizontal axis of the camera. The short axis is not wide enough to have a problem under most circumstances. So if you are creating a vertical composition, you probably won’t have to worry about uneven sky.
Minimum polarization is at an angle directly toward the sun or directly opposite the sun. Maximum polarization is at a 90 degree angle to the sun. With a wide angle lens like the 16-35, you have 107 degrees on an FX camera – enough to have both minimum and maximum polarization in the same frame. That’s why you have uneven sky. If the subject is not an even color – such as foliage – the uneven polarization may still be there but is not noticed. If you zoom in to 30mm, the angle is only 72 degrees and may show a slight uneven color because you don’t have the complete extremes of polarization.
The time of day matters as well – because with the sun straight overhead near noon, you’ll have similar levels of polarization on the horizon in every direction, so blotchy skies are not very likely unless you have a lot of sky in the image. Normally you don’t get much polarization of the sky at noon – but what you do get is near the horizon because that has the maximum angle.
Keep in mind that the sky near the sun is going to look a lot brighter than the sky far from the sun. So it’s not just some unevenness in the sky that is the problem – it’s the unnatural variation.
I use a CP to manage reflections – especially on water, grasses and foliage. It’s a tool – but you want to understand how the tool works and when it is called for – or not.
Eric, Thanks for your in-depth explanation. Readers who are interested to learn more may enjoy reading this article: Why is the sky blue?
http://math.ucr.edu/home/baez/physics/General/BlueSky/blue_sky.html
Thanks very much for your thorough replies, now I know what to expect!
Did I already say I like this forum? I like this forum!
Cheers,
Fabio
Always expect the unexpected!
Hi Nasim (Great article, and very convincing in shooting with filters)
I can justify 1560$ to buy a new wide-angle lens such as the Tamron 15-30 F2.8 with VR, but that’s my limit amount of money for now. This lens purpose will be 80% for landscapes & 20% indoor with and without using a flash (SB-900). Here are a list of the choices I see . Please add to the list or comments them.
Camera used: D750; D7100
1- Tamron 15-30 F2.8 VR + no filters.(1560$)
2- Nikon 16-35 F4 VR (1387$) + 123$ for filters
3- Tokina 16-28 F2.8 no VR (867$) + filters ( I have a Hoya 77mm PL-CIR, and a Hoya NDx8). Are theses filters good enough or should they all be replaced by B&W ?
If I go for my first choice I will have only the option for dehazing of using LR or DXo dehazing software option.
regards
Luc
Luc
Your current Hoya polarizing filter is probably fine. You don’t mention which Hoya CP you have, and there are significant differences in coatings even within the Hoya lineup. The biggest problem with an inexpensive filter is probably going to be photographing in harsh light toward the light source – strong reflections or the sun for example. Just watch for issues in those situations and consider removing the filter. When you get a chance in the future, you can upgrade teh filter to a multi coated filter if needed, but there is nothing pressing to do that now.
The Hoya ND filter is probably fine. Again – you need to be aware of which filter you own and potential problems shooting toward harsh light. The other potential problem is IR light leakage which may lead to a color cast. That’s probably not an issue with an 8 Stop filter, but it is with a 10 stop filter if there is no protection against IR light on the filter. I don’t think the Hoya filter blocks IR spectrum, so be aware of potential color casts in bright light. Some of the newer filters block IR light and eliminate color casting issues.
As far as lenses are concerned, buy a lens that fits what you like to photograph. If you need a CP regularly, choose a lens that allows one. Don’t buy a lens that requires the Lee filter kit if you can’t afford the filter kit too. The other lenses are perfectly fine and quality differences are minimal. There are other reasons why you would choose one lens over the other – not so much only based on sharpness.
Luc, Eric is spot on when it comes to colour cast issues with ND Filters. I add my take on this to help if possible.
I bought a budget priced 10 stop ND assuming I would rarely use it, and found an unpleasant green cast on daylight shots (camera set to daylight, in daylight). I found some well reviewed filters on Ebay which were a brand new to me. They are branded ‘CAMBIOS’ – I needed to change my 67mm Circ Polariser to a 77mm, and I needed a 67mm 10 Stop ND. These are the only two CAMBIOS filters I own, and I am delighted with them, there is no colour cast with the ND and no ‘toward the light’ issues with the polariser, due to the multicoatings they have. The price was slightly less than the Hoya, but I feel the optical quality is definitely on a par, if anything, better than Hoya. The product is also very well made, solid, and I am very pleased with both filters.
Just be careful where you buy them, the internet is full of counterfeit goods these days!
One last thing… don’t be tempted to buy a ‘variable fade’ ND Filter. These are designed for video light balancing while shooting and are NOT designed for still cameras. I have heard a number of comments on forums stating these produce lines, spots, and distortion when used above 4 stops (on still cameras).
Hi Eric
Thanks for your help :
My Hoya filter comes from an Hoya filter kit HY051950 that comes with a pouch to keep them & carry .
The Polarizer has written on its rim side is the following info: Hoya PL-CIR 77 mm Philippines.
I think your comment : Don’t buy a lens that requires the Lee filter kit if you can’t afford the filter kit too, and you should have added or you can’t justify the extra expense.
regards
Luc
Luc, you either need VR or you don’t. For shooting landscapes it is always much better to use a monopod or a tripod than it is to rely on image stabilization (IS). IS just modifies the statistical probability mass function in such a way that, on average, it benefits photographers who are not using a monopod/tripod. IS does not, and cannot, improve the sharpness of *each and every* image that would be blurred due to movement of the camera system while the shutter is open; sometimes, IS makes the image more blurred that it would be without IS. Neither can IS reduce the blur caused by objects in the scene moving while the shutter is open: the f/2.8 lenses would be the best choice to circumvent this problem, but only when the reduced depth of field — f/2.8 compared to f/4 — is a non-issue.
Using an expensive wide-angle FX zoom on a DX camera (D7100) is utterly pointless. Buy a much cheaper and smaller wide-angle DX lens plus some superb filters, and use your D750 for other purposes. If you really need top-rate performance then use primes, not zooms, on either camera, which is also the least expensive option.
Sorry if my comments sound harsh. My sincere intention is to help you avoid falling down the rabbit hole of Gear Acquisition Syndrome. There is no such thing as “the best lens” nor “the most versatile lens” because, as our accumulation of equipment grows linearly, our wishful thinking outgrows it exponentially.
Kindest regards,
Pete
Luc, I have to reinforce what Pete is telling you. VR or VC as Tamron call it, is designed for hand held shooting. As your main purpose is to shoot landscapes, you are wasting your money on the VC on the lens anyway.
Landscape work usually requires a light – medium weight tripod (depending on how far you intend to walk, it is worth owning one of each) and once on site, set up the tripod, bolt the camera down, and it should be as steady as a rock. Shoot in live view to further steady the camera from mirror slap (unless you have a mirror lock on your camera) and set a short self timer delay (2-5 seconds) or, use a cable / wireless release instead.
That way, all camera shake is eliminated.
One word of caution though – when you first set up, it is easy to put the tripod in the wrong place and base all your shooting from that point. Don’t forget to vary the view by moving around, not only to left and right, but also vertically. A lot of Landscapes are shot with the tripod fairly low, and with a wide angle of view, with a foreground object of interest near the camera (but use rule of thirds, don’t put it dead centre).
Hope this helps, please view my other reply regarding filters.
Ross
Thank Ross for your valuable comments. My answer to Pete also apply to your own comments. Please feel free to add your comments on my response to Pete.
Have a nice day
Luc
Hi Pete
Thanks a lot for your help:
I have a monopod that I carry around, when I can, but my ball head is an expensive and heavy Gitzo (not fun to carry). My tripod is a Manfrotto 055CL (aluminum sturdy but heavy). Maybe you can recommend me an alternative to my tripod setup at a price under 400$ that would be much lighter . On my D7100 I already own a Nikon 10-24 F3.5-4.5 (800$) lens , but I didn’t use any filters other than my Cokin GND (121L; 121M; 121S) on it yet. The only thing that bothers me with it is the heavy distortion it has at 10 mm (DX 15), that I correct in DXO Viewpoint 2 but it makes me loose part of the image by the cropping viewpoint is doing. Would you go for the B&W expensive filters on this lens ? I understand the stabilization is only required in low-light situations, but it is interesting when you take pics in church where a tripod or monopod is not allowed or sometimes indoor (parties, restaurants, events).
Regards
Luc
Hi Luc, My knowledge of tripods is close to zero so I hope someone else will answer your question. My tripod and head are fine for wide-angle to mid-telephoto shots, but the combo isn’t quite steady enough for long exposures at 300 mm (it’s okay when there’s no wind).
Regarding heavy distortion at 10 mm, the Nikkor 16-35 f/4 suffers likewise at 16 mm. However, I often find the distortion useful because it reduces the apparent stretching that occurs towards the corners of most really wide angle shots. It’s a sort-of semi-fisheye lens at 16 mm. I use Nikon filters simply due to having some bad experiences in the past with both Hoya and B+W filters, but I’m sure their recent products are excellent.
Regarding image stabilization on a wide-angle lens for the situations you mentioned: The VR on my 16-35 mm has enabled me to take photos that I thought would be impossible to capture without a tripod.
From what you’ve said, neither the Nikkor (too much distortion) nor the Tokina (no VR) would be suitable. The Tamron has much less barrel distortion than the Nikkor, but it has no filter thread.
https://photographylife.com/reviews/tamron-15-30mm-f2-8
Regards,
Pete
Which filters are best for outdoor/indoor portrait photography using AF-S NIKKOR 85mm f/1.8G?
As for “UV” filters, many of them do not in fact block much UV! You may verify this by taking ultraviolet photos wherein they appear almost clear down to 330 nanometers (I have done so.) Filters labeled “skylight” fare somewhat better, passing only a bit of the longest UV wavelengths. As newer lenses tend to pass little UV anyway, and as modern digital gear (unless converted) is designed not to be very responsive to UV, this will not matter much to most users anyway.
These filters should not be confused with visible-blocking UV-pass filters such as the Baader-U or B+W 403.
I noticed that this informative article responds to a number of arguments made by Tony Northrup in this video:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YcZkCnPs45s
Thank you, Nasim, for an informative article! I’m wondering if I use a high quality polarizing filter, do I still need a high quality UV filter behind it? Can I get away with a cheaper UV filter (just for the purpose of protecting my lens, I can leave it on all the time)?
Jeff,
If you use a ” High Quality Polarising Filter”, my suggestion is to take off your ” cheaper UV filter “.
Once you have taken your photos with your ” High Quality Polarising Filter”, my suggestion is then to go out and purchase a ” High Quality UV Filter” to put back on the lens. A cheap filter can be the cause of many issues.
I have used Nikon glass since 1972, and, always use Nikon filters. My thoughts are , Nikon should know an awful lot about glass and lenses.
My Nikon 300mm f2.8, Nikon 500mm f4 and Nikon 800mm f5.6 all have a clear glass plate on the front to protect the expensive front elements.
My only lenses which don’t have a ” front protective filter”, are my Nikon 8mm f2.8, 16mm f2.8 and Nikon 14~14mm f2.8.
Thank you, Peter, for the advice! Could you elaborate a little bit on the many issues a cheap UV filter can cause?
Easy, every time the light has to pass through glass, there is a chance the image may be ” degraded “. There would be less chance of that with the higher quality filters, such as Nasim has mentioned.
For me, I’m happy with Nikon filters. After all, they are manufactured by the same people who made the glass for your lens.
Jeff – A cheap filter – UV or CP – tends to be cheap because of several issues. The first thing is to reduce or eliminate multicoating. When direct light or bright light hits the filter, it passes through to the lens. The lens element has coatings and anodized material on the barrel that can reflect light. So you get some additional reflections on the back side of the filter. Coatings are also used ot make lenses more durable and easier to clean. This is most apparent with bright or direct light. Fine scratches from use on the filter, or fogging or dirt from normal use are reduced with coated filters. There are some differences in the quality of glass or polycarbonate filters. Most often the difference is the thickness, but you can get some filters that have glass that is not clear. You can also get some color cast over time due to heat and direct light.
A multi coated filter is not a panacea – it just reduces these issues. I’ve seen some terrible filters, but that’s rare. More often what I see is loss of contrast that is increased by direct light hitting a cheap filter – or a filter when one is not needed.
Is debatable whether you need a clear filter at all. You certainly don’t need a UV filter because UV light is generally blocked on the sensor. It’s far cheaper to use a lens hood and lens cap religiously and go without a filter. You can replace a front lens element much cheaper than you can buy a bunch of filters for your lenses. I use clear filters when conditions require them, but my lens protection is with the hood and lens cap.
Hi,
Just wanted to say great article. It is rare that I see anyone mention the haze reduction effect of a circular polariser. I want to humbly disagree with you about graduated nd filters though. Once you learn how to use luminosity masks perfectly they become useless. Using techniques such as but not limited to luminosity masking you can actually blend a sky in perfectly without the weird look of completely black mountains on the horizon. This technique is far superior to using a clunky graduated nd filter but it does take time to learn how to do it properly.
I would highly recommend that every photographer keeps nd and cpol filters in their bag at all times though. They are fantastic tools to use.
Cheers,
Ben
Hi Nasim,
I’m a regular reader of your blog and find it immensely helpful. I’m a hobbyist photographer and possess a Nikon D3200 with the stock 18-55mm and 35mm 1.8g DX lenses. Can you please suggest the size of filter that will fit both of these lenses?
Thanks,
Prasanna
Google the specifications of the respective lenses and you will find the filter thread size. Alternatively, look at the boxes that your lenses came in. It should say on the box. Or look at the manual. Or look on the lens itself for a number. You can easily figure out.
The filter thread size on the lens itself should be preceded by a symbol that looks like a circle with a line running through the middle of it.
Filter size symbol: ⍉
Hi Nassim,
I’m so impressed with your concise and not techy answers to questions raised. I need your valued help with polarizing filters. I am the occasional photographer, taking photos on vacations only. I will be going to Antarctica next month on a small cruise ship that will take on several zodiac trips off the ship for land excursions.
I have a Panasonic Lumix DMV-FZ70. This is basically a 60 optical zoom point and shoot with a big body. Reading your article tells me that at the very least I should get a circular polarizing filter. The first one that comes to mind is the Panasonic DMW-LPL55 that the one Panasonic lists as an accessory for this cIsamera. Its a lot cheaper than the Singh Rays that you recommend! Is the Pansonic filter adequate or do I need to spend more? Thanks,