PL Garage Sale

Winter is a great time to go through all the gear and decide what stays and what needs to go. Our team at Photography Life decided to run a garage sale of all the items that should go to trusty hands at great prices! Below is a list of all items that need to go.

I have been debating what system I want to keep as my primary for a while now. Although I really love my Fujifilm medium format system and I have taken stunning photos with it, I decided that it is a bit too heavy for my back. I have spine issues since childhood, and carrying heavy equipment sadly made it worse. The release of the GF 30mm f/5.6 T/S and GF 110mm f/5.6 T/S Macro lenses made it especially painful, because they would be a perfect fit for the MF system. Sadly, it is time for my trusty GFX 50S to go, along with a collection of truly stellar lenses. All lenses have been tested for sharpness and are free of any physical or optical issues (mint condition). I have all the original boxes, multiple batteries and an RRS Arca-Swiss bracket for the GFX 50S. Here is the full list of gear:

Fujifilm GFX 50S (3x batteries and RRS bracket) – $2,000 Fujifilm GF 23mm f/4 R LM WR – $1,500 ($2,599 retail) Fujifilm GF 45mm f/2.8 R WR – $1,100 ($1,699 retail) Fujifilm GF 50mm f/3.5 R LM WR – $600 ($999 retail) Fujifilm GF 63mm f/2.8 R WR – $900 ($1,499 retail) Fujifilm GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR – $1,900 ($2,799 retail) Fujifilm GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR – $1,300 ($2,299 retail) Fujifilm GF 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS – $1,400 ($1,999 retail)

The lenses alone for the above are worth $14K in retail value. I prefer to sell all of the above together, and I’m willing to discount it by further for the bundle, at $10K for the whole system. Shipping and insurance not included. Will only ship to continental USA.

I’m sure you have already seen some of the beautiful imagery that the GFX system can produce here at PL, but here is one of my favorites from my home country of Uzbekistan:

GFX 50S + GF32-64mmF4 R LM WR @ 32mm, ISO 100, 6/1, f/11.0

And here is an image from the GF 110mm f/2 prime, one of the finest portrait lenses out there:

GFX 50S + GF110mmF2 R LM WR @ 110mm, ISO 100, 1/450, f/2.5

I also need to lighten up my Nikon kit:

Nikon Z7 II – $1600 Nikon 300mm f/4D AF-S with Nikon 1.4x TC and Kirk Arca Swiss lens mount – $500

If you decide to get both, I will throw in an FTZ adapter for free.

In addition to the above, I also want to get rid of the following items that have been taking a lot of space in my basement:

Gitzo GT3530S with RRS BH-55 Ballhead (panoramic head) – $500. This is my biggest tripod setup that I used for very large and heavy cameras / lenses. It has signs of use and some scratches, but in great working condition. Pelican 1650 Cases (2x) – $300 each, or $500 for both. These are brand new that I bought many years ago for travel needs, and I never ended up using them. These are large and super sturdy, with the untouched foam material inside. Prefer local pickup in Colorado, but will ship to any location within continental US. ProMediaGear Katana Pro Gimbal Head – $800. In mint condition, this is one of the best gimbal heads for sports and wildlife photographers. Profoto B10 Off-Camera Flash – $1,400. I think I’ve used this flash once, so it is basically new. Have a few accessories that came with the kit.

if you are interested in any of the above, please visit our “For Sale and Wanted” section of the PL Forum. I will be posting additional information on the above items there for our readers.