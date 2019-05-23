PL Garage Sale (Nikon and Fuji Cameras + Lenses)

It is that time of the year when I go through my camera gear closet and decide what to keep and what to sell. I accumulated a ton of gear over the years and decided to fully go mirrorless, so there is quite a bit of DSLR gear below, which is mostly Nikon. I take especially good care of my cameras and lenses, so unless stated otherwise, you can assume that it is in mint condition. All camera gear was brought brand new and I will be shipping it to the buyer with the original boxes and packaging. Some of the gear listed below is from others in the team (with their own terms and conditions).

Here is the list of my gear:

Cameras

Nikon Df Silver (Excellent): $1,300

One of my most favorite Nikon DSLRs ever made, the Df is an amazing camera. Despite only having a 16 MP resolution sensor, the image quality that the camera is capable of producing is exceptional, especially when coupled with the right lens. See my Nikon Df review where I detail everything you need to know about this camera. Aside from a little bit of normal wear on the bottom side of the camera, there is no other damage to the camera – it is in excellent condition. The camera comes with all of its original packaging, a charger, a battery and original warranty card. Shutter count: 26215

Nikon D750 (Mint): $1,000

The Nikon D750 is an excellent camera that my wife primarily used for doing her food photography. It is in mint condition and will be included with the Sunwayfoto L-Bracket. Comes with all of its original packaging, a charger, an EN-EL15 battery and original warranty card. Shutter count: 26145

Nikon D800E Infrared-Converted (Mint): $1,000

My Nikon D800E was infrared converted using the 720nm filter via folks at Kolari Vision. They installed the latest version of the filter that is supposed to be hotspot-free and ever since I got it installed, I have not been able to see significant hotspots on any of the lenses that I used with the camera. The camera is in mint condition and comes with the original box, charger, battery and warranty card. Shutter count: 27365

Nikon D810 (Excellent): $1,300

My workhorse DSLR, the D810 has been the camera that I have been primarily using in my indoor lab to produce Imatest results for our lens reviews, so it has seen very little outdoor use. The camera has a little wear on the bottom right side of the camera near the battery door, but other than that, it is in excellent condition. To find out more about the camera, see my Nikon D810 review. I will include the RRS L-Bracket together with the camera. Comes with all of its original packaging, a charger, a few EN-EL15 batteries and original warranty card. Shutter count: 61089

Nikon FTZ Adapter (New): $150

A brand new, unopened FTZ adapter in its original box.

Fuji GFX 50S (Mint): $4,500

The Fuji GFX 50S is in mint condition and comes with the original box, charger, battery and warranty card. I will include the RRS L-Bracket with the purchase of the camera. I took less than 10K pictures with this camera and it is in mint condition.

Lenses

Laowa 12mm f/2.8 (Mint): $650

Comes with its original box.

Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 Art for Nikon F (Mint): $500

Comes with original box.

Nikon 24-120mm f/4G VR (Mint): $500

Superb copy of the lens. I tested at least 5 samples before settling on this one.

Nikon 28mm f/2.8 AiS (Mint): $150

Nikon 28mm f/2.8 AiS (Mint): $150

Nikon 35mm f/2.8 AiS (Mint): $100

Nikon 35-105mm f/3.5-4.5 AiS (Mint): $30

Nikon 50mm f/1.2 AiS (Mint): $300

Nikon 50mm f/1.4 AiS (Very Good): $100

Nikon 50mm f/1.4G (Good): $200

Nikon 50mm f/1.8G (Mint): $150

Superb copy of this lens.

Nikon 58mm f/1.2 NOCT (Mint): $3,000

This is a true gem of a lens. I held on to the 58mm f/1.2 NOCT for so many years, but it is now time to part with this beauty. It is an exceptional lens, one of a kind that Nikon hand-built back in the day.

Nikon 85mm f/1.4G (Mint): $1,100

Superb copy of the lens.

Nikon 85mm f/1.8G (Mint): $300

Superb copy of the lens.

Nikon 105mm f/2.5 AiS (Mint): $150

Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR (Mint): $650

Superb copy of the lens.

Nikon 300mm f/4D IF-ED (Mint): $900

Superb copy of the lens.

Nikon 300mm f/4.5 AiS (Good): $100

Other Gear

Nikon SB-800 (Good): $140

Nikon SB-900 (Mint): $175

Nikon SB-900 (Mint): $175

DJI Phantom 3 Professional 4K Drone W323A (Mint): $450

Comes in a backpack, charger and one battery included.

DJI Phantom 2 Professional 4K Drone W323A (Mint):

Comes in a backpack, charger and one battery included.

Elinchrom Octabox + Softbox (Good): $250

Will sell both together.

Here is the list of gear from Spencer Cox:

Sigma 50mm f/1.4 Art for Nikon F, original box, third party front lens cap (Very good): $600

Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 G1 for Nikon F, original box (Mint): $700

Laowa 12mm f/2.8, original box, third party rear lens cap (Mint): $650

Nikon 24mm f/1.4, original box (OK): $500

Dropped once, with two small scratches on rear coating – 1×2 mm and less than 1×1 mm. No image quality issues from scratches. Lens sharpness within normal range.

Nikon D800e with RRS BD800 L-bracket (Bad): $400

Crack in top LCD. Crack in plate around viewfinder. Water sealant partly covering cracks; light thumbprint of sealant on viewfinder window. Front grip peeling from camera. Diopter does not adjust, and viewfinder curtain does not close. All other camera functions are normal; no image quality issues. View through viewfinder shows no cracks.

Nikon D7000 with RRS BD7000 L-bracket (Good): $200

Rear screen has small scratch at bottom. Minor wear on grip and card slot door.

Berlebach Mini Tripod (Very Good): $100

Other Gear for Sale

I have a friend who wants to sell his Nikon 300mm f/2.8G VR II lens. He is willing to part with it for $3890. Includes case, and Nikon 52mm circular polarizer. If you are interested, please let me know in the comments section below.

All pictures are provided by request. If you are interested in any of the items above, please let me know in the comments section below!