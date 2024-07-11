Photography Life 2024-25 Workshop Announcements

I’m excited to announce today our next two workshops, with the return of our Colorado Fall Colors workshop this October and Death Valley National Park in January! We look forward to welcoming you to two of the most beautiful destinations in the world for photography at the best times of year.

For the first time, our Colorado Fall Colors workshop will take place around the area of Crested Butte, as our previous destination of Ouray has gotten overrun with tourists at this time of year. Past workshop participants know that we have been looking for alternative locations for several years now, and the area around Crested Butte will be less crowded and perfect for photography. Both myself and Spencer Cox will be teaching this once-in-a-lifetime workshop and helping you hone your photography skills with hands-on instruction.

Our annual workshop in Death Valley will take you to some of the most stunning desert landscapes in the world. Death Valley is the perfect place for photographers. The light, atmosphere and endless subjects to photograph makes this the premier destination for landscape photographers who want to expand their photographic knowledge. This workshop will cover everything you need to know about landscape photography and take you to breathtaking landscapes to put your skills to work. Spencer Cox will be the instructor.

You can read more about both workshops by clicking on the images below:

October 3-7 (2024) – Colorado Fall Colors Workshop

January 11-16 (2025) – Death Valley National Park Workshop

Registration Page

After reading more about the workshops on those pages, you can register for either workshop here. The workshops are limited to 10 participants each and the form will be closed after the workshop fills.

Please let me know in the comments section below if you have any questions! Most common questions will be answered on the Colorado Fall Colors Workshop and the Death Valley Workshop pages shown above. I will assist with any additional questions you may have.