Photography Lecture and Photo Walk in Tel Aviv

For our readers in Israel, I will be teaching a class on landscape photography next Thursday, May 4th at Galitz School of Photography at 6:30 PM. It will be a free event that is open to everyone, so if you would like to participate, please make sure to sign up right here. The auditorium has limited space, so I encourage to sign up sooner than later! In this lecture, I will be going over light, framing and composition, so the material is a bit more advanced. However, I will do my best to keep everything as simple as possible, so that photographers of all levels can benefit from the presented material. In addition to the lecture, I will also be doing a photo walk the following day on Friday, on May 5th to meet our readers from Israel and have a chance to take pictures and dine at a local restaurant after the walk. It is also a free event, so everyone is welcome to come and join us!
For the photo walk, we will be meeting at the Levinsky Market on the corner of Levinsky and Zevlun St. The time to meet is 4:00 PM on Friday, 5th of May 2017, so please make sure to arrive promptly. We will leave the area to shoot at 4:15 PM at the latest.
Below are some of the images I captured from the past week. I have not had a chance to work on many images, because the 50 MP images from the Fuji GFX 50S make my travel laptop suffer. So the post-processing on the below images is very simple – just a few tweaks here and there in Lightroom. The series begin in the ancient city of Jerusalem and some of the later shots were taken in Tel Aviv during the past few days. It is amazing to see so much contrast between the two cities – it is almost like a whole different world!
I am planning to spend the next 3 days in Jerusalem, after which I will be back to Tel Aviv to teach the above-mentioned class and run a photo walk. Hoping to take the time for myself, photographing different areas of Jerusalem (including the Arab side). I am not sure if I will make it out to Bethlehem, but that’s another spot on my list of places I would like to visit. The next two days will be hectic, because it is the Memorial Day, followed by the Independence Day.
Hope you enjoy the images!
Comments
Will be there!
It’s amazing how the trivial things we see, Turn into great photos for someone who comes to visit.
Thank you Sharon, appreciate the feedback!
Looking forward to meeting you in person!
So many great shoots, i really enjoy here and learn every day :-)
Thank you Nik, appreciate the feedback!
Hi Nasim, Nice shooting. Do you find the large camera body attracts negative attention? I did Street Shooting during the 1980s and 1990s with a Bronica medium format SLR without anyone taking notice. After 2001, I started to get approached by police and especially security guards wanting to confiscate my film. I learned to do some fast talking in those days, but the images I managed to keep are fun to look at.
Thanks for your great work!
RM
Bob, the GFX50S is not a huge camera when used with something like the 63mm f/2.8, so I have not really had any issues with photographing people. However, a smaller camera like the Fuji XT-2 would definitely be my camera of choice for discreet street photography and faster AF. The results are amazing with the GFX for sure though, so it is definitely a worthy experience.
Nasim, thanks for your comments. And yes, your images are striking for sure. I’ll bet it’s lots of fun shooting when you know the images are going to be better than using almost anything else on the street! Enjoy. Travel safely.
Bob, Phoenix, AZ
this is not Tel-Aviv it’s Jerusalem
Yossi, images are from both cities – the images at the end are from Tel Aviv.
I love the cat photo and the last one (beach photo). Looking forward to more from the walk. Is there any place people from the walk can post images for everyone to view?
I have visited Israel 3 times in the past 20 years and the photographic opportunities are amazing. It always blew my mind that in 10 or 15 minutes you can travel from present day to 3000 years ago. My suggestion day or night always carry your camera there’s a great shot every corner you turn. Great shots Nasim.
Will be there Too ! :)
Thank you Nasim For Visit In Israel I’m Sure We Are Going To enjoy any second with you here !
i’ll be also in Galitz Photography Lecture.
hope to see you there in person
best regards
Noam