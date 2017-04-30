Photography Lecture and Photo Walk in Tel Aviv

For our readers in Israel, I will be teaching a class on landscape photography next Thursday, May 4th at Galitz School of Photography at 6:30 PM. It will be a free event that is open to everyone, so if you would like to participate, please make sure to sign up right here. The auditorium has limited space, so I encourage to sign up sooner than later! In this lecture, I will be going over light, framing and composition, so the material is a bit more advanced. However, I will do my best to keep everything as simple as possible, so that photographers of all levels can benefit from the presented material. In addition to the lecture, I will also be doing a photo walk the following day on Friday, on May 5th to meet our readers from Israel and have a chance to take pictures and dine at a local restaurant after the walk. It is also a free event, so everyone is welcome to come and join us!

For the photo walk, we will be meeting at the Levinsky Market on the corner of Levinsky and Zevlun St. The time to meet is 4:00 PM on Friday, 5th of May 2017, so please make sure to arrive promptly. We will leave the area to shoot at 4:15 PM at the latest.

Below are some of the images I captured from the past week. I have not had a chance to work on many images, because the 50 MP images from the Fuji GFX 50S make my travel laptop suffer. So the post-processing on the below images is very simple – just a few tweaks here and there in Lightroom. The series begin in the ancient city of Jerusalem and some of the later shots were taken in Tel Aviv during the past few days. It is amazing to see so much contrast between the two cities – it is almost like a whole different world!

I am planning to spend the next 3 days in Jerusalem, after which I will be back to Tel Aviv to teach the above-mentioned class and run a photo walk. Hoping to take the time for myself, photographing different areas of Jerusalem (including the Arab side). I am not sure if I will make it out to Bethlehem, but that’s another spot on my list of places I would like to visit. The next two days will be hectic, because it is the Memorial Day, followed by the Independence Day.

Hope you enjoy the images!