A Photographic Journey into the World’s Next Big Travel Destination

Dear reader. Put down that coffee, because I’m about to let you in on a little secret: Pakistan is going to be one of the world’s next big travel destinations. What’s the matter, don’t believe me? Well, you believe Forbes, don’t you? There, I see you spilled your coffee. Hey, I warned you …
Okay, okay, I get it. You’re wondering if I’ve been living under a rock for the past decade or so. Well, I haven’t. Where I have been is Pakistan – once a year, if I can manage. See, I was born and raised there. And when you’re familiar with the region and its history, it all makes perfect sense. At the crossroads of the Middle East, Central Asia and the Land of Five Rivers (Punj-Aab), Pakistan has a mindbogglingly diverse geography and an equally diverse culture.
Now, I don’t see many of you calling up your travel agent just yet (or whatever the modern equivalent of that is) and that’s understandable. Let’s do something else – something less risky and a lot more cost-effective: take a trip through my camera’s lens.
I just did a very short but sweet trip to the cities of Lahore and Peshawar and managed to take some photos that I’m eager to share. But before we start, a very short history lesson is called for (because it’s impossible to talk about the region without talking about the Mughals):
The Mughals were a Persianized Turko-Mongol dynasty from Central Asia that established dominion over a region spanning parts of South/Central Asia in the middle of the previous millennium. Their culture absorbed local influences over time. Pakistan’s culture today, in all aspects, from cuisine, dress, language, arts, architecture, is a product of that fusion.
All right, class over. On to the photos.
My journey started about 200 miles north of Lahore in the capital city of Islamabad. I decided to forego the modern motorway and opted instead to drive to Lahore via the ‘Grand Trunk Road,’ a modern name for a route so old that Alexander the Great’s armies marched down it. The idea was to get a feel for the real Pakistan. And it doesn’t get more real than a hazy scene with trucks racing buses, passengers perched on top with a minaret visible in the distance.
And don’t forget, there’s always the possibility of a herd of sheep crossing the road.
(Okay, I did that for effect, this was actually a side road but the underlying concept is sound.)
You know you’re in the vicinity of Lahore’s Old City when the massive Badshahi Mosque starts looming on the horizon.
This mosque was commissioned by a Mughal emperor in the 1600s. It is a magnificent structure that absolutely dominates the skyline.
You may have heard that photographers like to shoot at sunset. Well, I took that a little too literally and arrived just when the sun was about to set.
I was able to capture the last light at the entrance to the mosque, as the air was filled with the call for the sunset prayer.
The next day, I set about exploring Lahore’s historic core which is actually a Walled City with 13 gates. In so many ways, these gates are like time machines. This next scene is right out of the Arabian Nights. And yet, it is clear that Pakistan is on the cusp of a cultural transformation. My fear is that scenes like this one may vanish entirely in a few generations.
Inside the walls, my first stop was the Shahi Hammam (Royal Bath) which is a Persian-style bath built by the Mughals. It is no secret that the Mughals had a thing for the finer things in life and no where is that more obvious than in the details of the bath, including the frescoes.
Hidden deep within the Old City, Wazir Khan Mosque is an absolute gem. It pops into view after navigating some impossibly narrow maze-like streets brimming with interesting characters and scenes. It looks magnificent, even in the harsh midday sun.
As is characteristic of Mughal architecture, the frescoes inside the mosque are incredibly detailed and absolutely beautiful.
Not too far outside the Walled City one encounters the Shalimar Gardens. Commissioned by the Emperor Shah Jahan (of Taj Mahal fame) in dedication to the love of his life, Mumtaz Mahal, they are a Persian-style garden complex that was intended to replicate heaven on Earth. Since then, they have fallen into a state of neglect to the extent that it is possible to drive past them without even knowing it. And yet, as one ventures inside, it does not take much to imagine what they were like in their glory days.
Lahore has a lot more to offer but I was under a real time crunch and had to begin the six-hour freeway journey to my next destination: Peshawar. The capital of the Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa province – home to Pakistan’s Pashtun population – Peshawar is nestled in a valley surrounded by a rugged, barren terrain that is markedly different from the lush plains of the Punjab. The different geography is accompanied by a different culture, one that is less agrarian and more consistent with the lifestyle of highlanders with a pastoral nomadic past.
Again, I was constrained for time and limited myself to two of Peshawar’s top attractions: the Storyteller’s Market (Qissa Khwani Bazaar) and Food Street (Namak Mandi). When I arrived at Qissa Khwani bazaar, I expected it to be much like the other old bazaars of the region: crowded narrow streets, tiny shops, mounds of spices, foods, fruit, goods etc. And indeed it was all those things. But the thing that really struck me was the energy of the place. It was absolutely buzzing.
Of course, all that human exertion needs fuel and that came in the form of a non-stop supply of tea, with tea-runners rushing back and forth between shops with a rhythm that was resonant with the overall energy of the place.
I’ve pointed this out in my previous articles and I’ll say it again here: do not be fooled by the serious expressions on people’s faces – everyone is extremely friendly, especially to photographers. I haven’t had a bad encounter yet. Having said that, I was a little intimidated by the fierce looks this gentleman was giving me as I walked around the bazaar taking photos. When I finally mustered the courage to ask him for a shot, his face immediately lit up and he and his companion started goofing around with his hat.
A few shops down, I was so intent on capturing the action in the front that I didn’t notice the young man at the back, who was clearly intrigued by my antics.
And here’s a close-up:
By now, we’ve all have heard the tropes about the crazy traffic and the ‘controlled chaos’ in that part of the world. Well, after navigating some streets of the bazaar, I can say with confidence that the guy with the British accent on the TV show was, indeed, keeping it real.
There are a few monuments and landmarks in and around the bazaar that I wanted to capture, but the sun was setting and I had to move on, so I settled for this one at Yadgar Chowk (Memorial Point).
At this point I had to make a critical decision. Take this once in a lifetime opportunity to photograph some of the city’s iconic landmarks or … eat some lamb. Naturally, I opted for the lamb.
Peshawar’s food street serves up all kinds of insanely delicious fare, but the two main attractions are lamb kebabs …
… and Karahi.
Karahi (no relation to curry) is an iconic Pakistani dish with origins in this region. It is prepared by frying meat – lamb, chicken, goat – in an oily tomato sauce in a pan called ‘Karahi’ that is similar to the Asian Wok, at very high heat. It is usually consumed with naan – flat bread baked in a clay oven, which also has its origins in Central Asia.
Finally, all that goodness gets washed down with a cup of piping hot tea.
And that’s everything I was able to do with the time I had. I’m rearing to go back and photograph the spectacular mountain scenery of the ‘Northern Areas’ but I’ve only gotten as far as the ‘Inshallah’ (as they say in Pakistan), or God-willing, stage of that plan.
Until then, signing off.
Comments
Hi Talha,
Your essay has brought up so many questions in my mind about the culture of Pakistan, that I could not possibly ask them all, even if we were face to face. Suffice it to say that I enjoyed your essay immensely. Naturally I wondered where all the women were, but I think I can answer that question for myself. You are quite right, Pakistan is a place I will never visit, so seeing your photographs has brought me right into a strange and intriguing world that I have only read about. I can almost taste the lamb! Well done, sir.
I have one little photographic question. How did you like the 24-120 for your Pakistan photography? I have always found that lens to be a little disappointing whenever I use it. What are your thoughts about it?
Thanks so much Elaine, I’m glad you enjoyed the essay and the photos. I would urge you not to confuse the absence of women in my photos with the absence of women. The truth is that some women don’t like being photographed for reasons that are religious or cultural or purely vain :) And the truth is that I myself am somewhat of an outsider in that world now and tend to be overly cautious.
As for the lens, I bought it as a stop gap until I could afford the 24-70 VR but it has become my go-to lens for all types of photography (you can see my landscape work with it in on my other essays on PL). Bottomline: I love it. I’m sorry it hasn’t worked for you, what seems to be the problem? Maybe you have a bad copy … ?
It’s not that it hasn’t worked for me, because I have plenty of lovely flower photos from it. Sometimes when I zoom in (telephoto) I get a bit disappointed over the background. Not the bokeh, because it has pretty nice bokeh, but for example, if I shoot a flower with stems or other foliage behind the flower, that part of the photo seems a bit too magnified or brought forward for my taste. My go-to lens happens to be the nikkor 28-300, which I know is not a well liked lens here on PL, but this somewhat excessive magnification doesn’t happen with it. If I can put it this way, it is more properly proportional than the 24-120. I noticed the same thing on a few of your photos, and I wondered if it bothered you at all. The 24-70 (I have the non VR one), on the other hand, is one of the best lenses in Nikon’s stable of lenses. Its results are mind blowing. But it is not practical as a go-to lens because of its weight, I feel. The 28-300 is a lot better lens than it is given credit for. Have you ever tried it?
Talha, going back to the essay for a moment, one of your photos disturbed me a bit. The one with a horse pulling a cart seemed to show the horse on the edge of starvation. Its ribs stick out and every hip bone shows. Is that a typical horse condition in Pakistan, or was I wrong about my impression?
I haven’t tried the 28-300, like I said, I’m pretty happy with the 24-120. Would really like to get my hands on the 24-70 but it’s too much $$$.
As for the horse, part of it is that animals in these countries are definitely leaner than in other places and that horse was leaner than most.
As a reference, check out this photo that I shot in a different location: www.flickr.com/photo…ed-public/
I love my 24-120 with a D700 but on the D850 I get noticeably more vignetting, but the image sharpness/quality is still excellent.
Excellent essay with some splendid photographs. It is very nice to see a part of the world that is unfortunately not often associated in the wonderful way illustrated by you here. Being a big food fan, the Kebabs, Karahi and flat bread (looks a little like a Pide) look amazing! Thanks for sharing this.
Thanks Dvir. Take it from me, it’s a lot closer to the way it’s illustrated than it’s associated. And this is just scratching the surface. There’s so much more.
The food is amazing and the naan when stuffed with meats can be a lot like pide.
This article puts the “life” in Photography Life. I liked the photos but I love being transported to a different place so very much. More please!
That’s a very nice way of putting it, thanks Danuck.
Very nice essay and photos. I have been to Karachi, but as a visible foreigner it is kinda annoying, being followed by kids, beggars, scam salesmen, etc.
Thanks Vlas. Never been to Kararchi but I understand what you’re saying and does seem like things are getting better in that regard.
Thank you for your excellent travel-log and photos.
Thank you!
Salaam, Talha nice work bro. always a pleasure to see someone from motherland taking up the challenge and sharing the beauty of my love “PAKISTAN” thru the lens with globe-fellows. BRAVO!
I’m regular visitor of this site and would love to see here more of your photo trips to Pakistan. I myself am a hobbyist and the passion led me to have quite some gear by now and I am anxiously waiting for my next trip back home to live n capture the beauty.
Wa alaykum assalam, Shahzad, Thanks for the kind words. Pick up that gear and do that trip. There’s never been a better time!
I understand you want to defend your own country, but what you would like to see happen (tourists coming en masse to visit Pakistan and pouring forth dollars and euros all overt the country) is not going to happen at anytime in the foreseeable future.
It’s not that the country isn’t interesting to visit, not at all, it’s that the religion, as it is practiced now, and as it is de facto endorsed by the politicians in power, is not compatible with that form of tourism, not is it welcoming or made to make tourists feel at ease, as a result of its consequences on lifestyle and daily life. Did you, for example, notice that, aside from the photo where they are safely grouped together in a park, almost none of your own pictures shows ANY WOMAN?
And I say nothing of the dress code… And can you seriously think we have forgotten Asia Bibi?
Dominique, what a derogatory, condescending and downright abusive comment you have posted here at Photography Life. Who are you to judge what religion does to tourism? It seems to me you have zero knowledge about Islam and your tolerance level is that of a modern day rightist.
When you have a chance, why don’t you visit countries like Turkey, Morocco, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon and many others that have an influx of tourism from all over the world, where Islam is the dominant religion…
P.S. I really hope this beautiful essay doesn’t turn into a political or religious discussion – this was obviously not the intent of Talha, who has given us a mesmerizing photo essay with images we can all learn from.
Hold your horses, no need to be so aggressive. I didn’t know I had hit the nail so right on the head.
FYI, I have been to Turkey (three times), to Tunisia (countless times), to Morocco (several times, including for my honeymoon), and even to Algeria (maybe 5-6 times for business), so I know those countries very well. Jordan I plan on going next Winter. Their daily life and culture, and the place of women, are not like Pakistan, and that’s a fact.
Once again, I was only pointing out FACTS: why NO WOMEN on the author’s street photos? And why is there no Asia Bibi in Morocco, Tunisia,or Jordan?
Sorry for having an opinion, but the author’s “essay” is not merely about photography but also about Pakistan’s “culture” (he himself uses the very word).
Always have and alway will respect individual opinions however, I’m amazed if you’ve not seen a single women in any of the pics in the essay? Alright, if you mean no women shot closely with very few clothes on their bodies, yup there’s none!
Muhammad, this is the not even subtle implying, that women in public only appear half naked in other street photography. How blind a man must be to bring women and “very few clothes on” together in o e sentence?
Only two articles ago (photographylife.com/what-…hotography) are a lot of women, from far to closeup, on display in the article. Tell me who of them has “very few clothes on”….
Dominique, it is clear that Mr. Najeeb did not get your permission to photograph street scenes in Pakistan while on his visit there. Given your views on the country, that was an unforgiveable lapse. But it would be good to take note of a few things, namely that Pakistan is not his country, the USA is. He merely grew up there. Also, he is not responsible for the Asia Bibi case, and as repressive as the Pakistani gov’t. is, he is not responisble for its actions. It may be imagined that he sees something of value in his ancestral culture that is worth showing to the rest of the world. He is not validating the government by doing so. Regarding the absence of women in his photos, he already addressed that point. And finally, you completely missed the irony implicit in his opening paragraph.
I speak only for myself in the following comment. You are fond of coming on PL and trashing others when they don’t reflect your personal views. But all you always end up doing is showing off your own ignorance. You like to replace others’ perceived (by you) intolerance with your own. This sort of behavior does not belong on PL. It would be better if you modify your commentary in future and restrict it to photography. There are other forums for your political views, where perhaps the readers would be interested in them, which is not the case here.
Elaine, a lot of your words are directly firing back on you.
You’re not PL, the summary of readers and the equipe of authors and direct responsibles like Nasim is.
You pretend to speak for yourself and the next thing you do is hammering a sentence like “This sort of behavior does not belong on PL.” and “Ther.e are other forums for your political views, where perhaps the readers would be interested in them, which is not the case here.”
I’m happy that it’s not judge Elaine who has to decide about what comments may be written and which not, you act like a underemployed censor. Multiple opinions, even the one you don’t like are the basement of western democracy.
Dominique’s comment brought up a good question – Talha is able to move and communicate like a local in this region. Would I feel safe in Pakistan? Not long ago I read about the killing of 4 bicycle tourists in Tajikistan, the direct neighbor of Pakistan, whose only fault was to be European. It is no easy situation as our governments and militaries are part of the whole mess, as well as our military industries makes a lot of money out of the violent situation there.
I still have a lot to discover in Europe, I enjoyed the pictures but knew for sure, nobody ever will convince me to go there – far too much uncertainties and radicalism. Lets hope we can change this in future.
“killing of 4 bicycle tourists in Tajikistan”
More and more and more are killed everyday in USA.
Elaine, I will not respond to your aggressiveness, nor address the inconsistencies in your message. Please do go and visit Pakistan, as the author of this “essay” encourages us all to do, I’m sure you will feel very welcome and love it there. Then, upon your safe return, you can tell us all about it.
Mr. Najeeb felt safe going there, and did try to tell us all about it, but somehow you wanted to hold him responsible for the persecution of women in Muslim countries. You still missed the irony in his opening statement. I will spell it out for you. He was saying that he knows that few people will want to go there, and that it will never be a big tourist attraction, and that many people will not feel safe there, so since it was his native country when he was young, he was able to go there and show some aspects of it that would tell the world that there are a few normal people there who are not all terrorists or intolerant of others. And you introduced agression, not me. I was only rebutting it. As for you Joachim, plenty of people on this site call out rude behavior, and it is well that they do so, or the ugly trolls would take it over and ruin it for the people who are only interested in photography. And by the way, freedom to express opinions is the basis of western democracy, not the basement. :) But all freedoms are a gift and a privilege which come with inherent limitations. It is as well to recognize that in a public forum, politeness and respect are essential to common discourse.
…and that’s the problem – there are so many countries where if you dig under the surface they will have things that you may not like or agree with. There’s always an element of risk with travel to a foreign country too – it’s up to you to decide if the risks outweigh the benefits of the visit. Does that mean no-one should go and visit or work in those countries? Even North Korea permits tourists these days. I guess it depends if you’re going there to observe , to work or to go for other reasons related to possible change.
Thanks Elaine, Ertan and Pete!
Hi Dominique and other commenters on this article,
Even on a website like Photography Life, which is fairly far removed from the everyday news cycle – politics, religion, natural disasters, etc. – those topics appear, because they are deeply or tangentially related to many other areas of our lives. There is nothing wrong with discussing travel to a destination like Pakistan, whether for or against it, on the basis of photography, culture, or otherwise. Talha’s photos were certainly moving. For me personally, they opened up a world I didn’t expect to see, including both beautiful elements and those which are not “picture-perfect,” yet cut into the story of a place (with Elaine’s mention of the potentially malnourished horse being just one example). That is photography at its best – revealing the subject’s character with careful consideration.
Unfortunately, it is very easy for such discussions to get enflamed. We have already had to delete some horrific comments from this article with virulently anti-women, anti-west, anti-Islam, and anti-gay slurs… and Photography Life is not a place for any of that. A free discussion is always better than deleting comments. But we as photographers should feel an obligation not paint with broad brushes. More than almost anyone, we are in a position to see and showcase the world’s subtleties and nuances beneath the surface.
Tom, I sincerely appreciate what you said here and am very happy that you enjoyed the essay and the photos.
Dominique R is a well known troll both on here and on Flickr (and I presume other sites) who I can only imagine is bitter because his own photographic prowess is so painfully impotent. Take everything he says in that context and you can easily laugh it off.
The photos and article are great. I’ve experienced many different cultures around the world; some obviously more open than others but each has its own beauty. And every culture is entitled to its traditions; not sure how anyone is qualified to suggest they should change. Pakistan has incredibly hospitable and generous people, delicious food and beautiful landscapes and nature. Never once felt unsafe there. Like almost everywhere else people are more concerned about their own daily lives and progress than that of a mere visitor.
P.S. This will probably be deleted but Dominique R says he’s been on a honeymoon… ? Someone actually married this guy?? LMAO!!
Feel sorry for *that* woman, not the ones in Pakistan.
I thoroughly enjoyed reading your essays with the accompanying beautiful photos…. You sir has certainly taken the readers on a travel via your lens (and keyboard). Hats off to your great work here, thank you and more please.
Cheers, Adrian
Glad you enjoyed it Adrian and thanks.
I have a lot more PL that you can see here: photographylife.com/author/talhanak
All you negative people: It’s 2019 and you have an Internet connection. Educate yourselves, it’s not that hard anymore:
Start here: www.youtube.com/watch…uBtLUFTWEM
Then check these:
www.youtube.com/watch…XWhcQw4e6o
www.youtube.com/watch…mIzRYh8jGA
Take it from there, knock yourselves out ..
travel.state.gov/conte…istan.html
I’ve been, I won’t go back. It is interesting and people are generally nice. But safe, no. Japan is safe. Pakistan and parts of the US, not safe.
Hey, that’s your call and I totally get it.
Hai Talha,
Thank you very much for this very interesting article. Pakistan has indeed never been on my list of countries to travel to and maybe your article has changed that. The scenes that you captured look raw, genuine and very interesting.
I particularly like your portrait shots. I am having a question about the light in some of these semi-indoor shots, for example the three pictures with the guy with the hat. Is the distribution of light in these pictures entirely natural or have you darkened the pictures in pp and then recreated the lighting?
Thanks Chris. The portrait shots are processed, there’s probably some vignetting added. But the shops were open (no doors) and the sun was setting which created all kinds of interesting light, which is probably what you’re seeing.
Talha, thank you for a most interesting article and insight into your country of origin.
Thanks Paul.
Fantastic article, I love your photographic style. More please!
Glad you liked it Kevin. You can check out my essays from other places here: photographylife.com/author/talhanak
Beautiful photos and a great story. It is a shame controversy came up in the comments, but it is a fact of life that people have strong opinions. A simple question about safety is not unreasonable, but there is no need for anyone to get wound up.
Thanks Steve. And I agree with you. In fact, I said as much in the essay:
“I don’t see many of you calling up your travel agent just yet (or whatever the modern equivalent of that is) and that’s understandable”
Amazing shots and a wonderful story. Keep up the good work Talha and ignore the trolls and haters. As an American, I would love to visit your country and see its beauty through my lens.
Thanks Joshua, very kind of you. Haters and the trolls don’t bother me. We’re all grown ups here we all know that that unfortunately is a part of putting anything on the Internet and inviting comments. My goal, especially as an artist, is to stay true to my experience and put it out there as honestly as I can and not let others and their opinions detract me from that.
Salam Aleikum Tahia,
best greetings from Pakistan. Just I read your fantastic artikel. I’m following your blog since many years.
I’m a German ENT doctor and I work until tomorrow in the Hashim Welfare Hospital in Pindi Hashim near Kharian, Punjab. Our team gives hearing aids for children with hearing loss and also we instruct the hospital team, managed this in 2 years by themselve.
We are very closed by the Pakistani people. And I get so many pics from Pakistani womens, because first they want to have a selfy with me or from my wife. Not only in the hospital but also in Lahore and other places . The most people have ever seen a white person, because there is no tourism.
We enyoy the oriental hospility, but it will be a long way for tourism in Pakistan. So many problems you find in this country. I’m not able to discuss this in your blog.
Henning
Excuse my mistakes by writing English
Wa alaykum salam and Grüß dich! Dr.Henning. Thanks for following my work! Yes, I’m familiar with Kharian, spent some time there when I was kid. Kudos to you and your team for the fantastic work you’re doing there. And I agree with you, I don’t think Pakistan is ready for mass tourism yet, especially outside the major cities. But it does look like it’s something the government is taking seriously and if they stay focused, maybe they can get there in 10 years?
Anyway, thanks for commenting. Danke!
Wonderful article and photography. My interest in Pakistan as a travel destination just went up dramatically. Thanks!
That’s great, Rick. I think adventurous travelers would do just fine. But for families and westerners expecting a certain level of comfort and luxury, I think it’ll be another 5-10 years minimum, to get there.
Good article and photos is an interesting read and watch photos. When I was a young boy in Finland my cousin met some man from Pakistan and she married him. Man’s sure name was Mughal. We hang out together many times. He was really friendly like you wrote your article. Thank you a lot for my refresh good memories for that man from Pakistan. – Markku
I’m glad you enjoyed the essay Markku and that it brought back good memories, Markku. I really want to visit Finland one day.
One of the most enjoyable articles on this website, Talha. I loved every image. Just moved Pakistan right up my list of places to visit :) Thank you!!
That’s really nice of you to say, Dan .. I really appreciate it.