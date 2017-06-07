Photographing in Tuscany

“Grab a bite”. “Hop in the shower”. “Just a sec”. Modern life often feels rushed. Not so in Tuscany. They value good food, good company and family life – all at a gentle pace. They truly understand – and fiercely protect – the ingredients of a life well-lived. It doesn’t hurt that they get to do it all in one of the most stunning landscapes on the planet.
Ancient farmhouses perched on rolling hills lined with cypress trees and surrounded by vineyards. Misty mornings. Flaming sunsets. They have it all.
The typical landscape is comprised of so many layers and textures that are constantly changing with the time of the day. What’s a photographer to do?
Medieval villages dot the countryside, often at an elevation, offering stunning vistas of the surrounding landscape.
Narrow streets and alleys pulse with life, offering tourists a glimpse of a way of life that has changed little over the centuries.
Drive a few hours east or west and behold the beauty of the Italian coastline.
The great Italian cities are never far. Firenze, to the north, is one of great cities of the world and a center of culture and art.
Piazzale Michelangelo is a square perched on a hill with spectacular panoramic views of this magnificent city (beware of the selfie-obsessed mobs though!)
To the east, one will find Bologna – an old city with a young population that is always bustling with life.
The great Italian lakes straddling the Italian Alps and the Dolomites are a few hours drive.
Not that one ever feels the urge to leave countryside. It is truly a magical place.
Have you ever been to Tuscany? If yes, please share your adventures below!
Comments
Great shots Talha, I’ve always wanted to visit Tuscany but wondered about driving a car. Did you rent a car and how was the driving?
I live in the States and I’ve always found driving in Italy to be easier. It’s left hand drive like here and the highway signage is a lot more intuitive and easy to follow. I’ve driven on freeways, around the coast and on country back-roads without a problem. And yes, I always rent (my last rental was from Avis). The only challenge is in the cities especially the historic centers (Centro Storico) which are often pedestrian only. That’s where I would recommend avoiding driving as much as possible and using a trains/cabs/feet to get around.
You should try driving down in Napoli. Tuscany is a fascinating place and you captured it well. If you do not mind me asking, where did you get the high point vantage of the Duomo? Firenze is one of a fascinating places in Italy. Great job!
I’ve had the privilege of visiting the Napoli area. It’s fantastic. Can’t wait to visit again.
As for the Duomo, I got the shot from Piazzale Michelangelo.
Beautiful use of telephoto lens (the sharp and lightweight f/4 edition) to build a sense of perspective. A great reminder that landscape photography is not all about wide angle getting it all in.
But one question stands: why D610 and what happened to your D810?
I actually bought the lens especially for the trip. From previous travel, I knew it would be the one I would need most (ended up being true). It was my first zoom ever and I didn’t realize how shallow the DoF could be at longer wavelengths. Lost some good images to that.
As for the camera body, why do you think I have a D810? :)
*focal length, not wavelength
I have been to Tuscany about 5times and wanted to retire there, but my wife had different plans. It’s one of the most beautiful places on this planet. If you like literature, art, music and pizza, no better place. Photography? You can close your eyes, turn in a full circle while hitting
the shutter, and you’ll get great pics.
The people are great, and the wine…never mind.
Voglio ritornare al Italia.
Strongly second everything you said. I’d like to live there but I always feel like the Tuscans like to keep it to themselves. And I respect that. That’s probably how they’ve been able to preserve it.
anche io voglio tornare ..
How about having a little camera shop on the Ponte Vecchio?
probably a line from the Uffiz all the way to the Santa Maria Novella for that gig ..
I had a business meeting in Rome with a few days off before the next meeting in Paris. I decided to rent a car and drive from Rome to Florence and only stop in small towns. What a trip. Got to know small town Italy and made it a practice to eat pizza in each of the towns. The mountain towns were amazing as were the people.
Beautiful images. Great composure.
thanks Kevin
As a keen student of photography, it a great doc for learners.
Thanks
Beautiful photos; congrats!
I’ve been to Tuscany twice in last six years and am keen to return. I’m trying to pinpoint the location of image 11; is it San Gimignano??
Best regards.
Thanks. 10 & 11 are both San G.
I feel like San G is a photo project in and of itself. There are so many potential vantage points from where it can be photographed.
Hello. Your pictures are stunning.
You mentioned that you knew you would “need” the 70-200 the most on your travels. Can you please elaborate on that?
I would like your opinion on what lenses to carry for a holiday that is largely landscape and city (museums, architecture, street). I mainly do wildlife and I would like to try something different.
Thank-you.
I meant this particular trip, given the specific topography of Tuscany.
For the stuff you mentioned, I’d imagine a 24-70 range might be a better fit.
Beautiful photos and composition Talha. Nice article, I very much enjoyed reading it. I have never been to Italy myself even though my paternal grandparents are from Naples in the the Campania Region, and maternal grandparents are from the small village of Nicosia in the province of Enna in Sicily.
Mi piacerebbe andare lì un giorno.
Vinnie
Thank you.
My children also have Italian lineage from their mother’s side (somewhere south east of Rome).
And I hope that day comes for you very soon (a dio piacendo)
Hello from Italy, thank you very much for your words and pictures. I agree that Italy is the most stunning country in the world, from north to south, from east to west (Alps and Dolomites, lakes, coasts, culture, art, eating, dress and fashion, Sardinia, Sicily, Venice, Milan, Rome, and so on…). Come and visit Italy and you’ll leave a (big) piece of your heart here.
Ciao!
Why do you guys get to have all the fun? All that good stuff and then bistecca fiorentina on top of that!
Try fish cooked everywhere near the coasts, it’s mindblowing.
I had a mindblowing seafood Rissotto in Corniglia once — and I don’t even like seafood..
Stunning images, Thala. In my opinion, a 70-200 and a 35mm prime are mandatory for a visit to Tuscany. The other requirement is time! There is never enough of it. You bring back many happy memories. Thank you.
Thanks Graham. Glad you enjoyed it.
Your next photo trip to Italy: fly to Milan rent a car and drive to Venice. After that drive North through the vineyards to Bolzano. From Bolzano you have great access to the Dolomites. Stunning.
I did that exact drive but had to stop near Trento for various reasons. Went to Garda instead. Dolomiti are spectacular, want to drive from Bolzano to Bavaria, some day.
My Nonna and Nonno were from Tuscany was fortunate got to go a lot when I was growing up, last went 2 years loved Florence and the small villages . I could live there but my kids and grandkids are all here