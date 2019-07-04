Wondering about photographing fireworks on 4th of July, New Year or some other event / occasion? In this article, we provide detailed information on how to best capture fireworks, what type of equipment to use and what camera settings to use during the process. Although the process is relatively simple, there are some things that might be worth considering, as outlined below.
Here is a summary of how to photograph fireworks using the information presented in this article:
- Find the Best Location
- Choose the Right Camera
- Choose the Right Lens(es)
- Use a Tripod
- Use Proper Camera Settings
- Properly Frame Your Shot
- Acquire Precise Focus
- Control Shutter Speed
- Use “Bulb” Mode
1. What to Bring
Although you can certainly photograph fireworks with very minimal gear, you might want to go over the list of the recommended gear and accessories below while packing for a fireworks show:
- Camera – any point-and-shoot, DSLR or mirrorless camera will do, as explained in camera considerations step below.
- Lens(es) – ideally, you might want to bring two zoom lenses with you, such as a 24-70mm and 70-200mm equivalent, as explained in lens considerations step below.
- Tripod – a must-have piece of gear to take camera shake-free images of fireworks.
- Remote Shutter Release – while not required, a remote shutter release will allow you to take pictures in “Bulb” exposure mode, as explained in step #10 below.
- Memory Card(s) – don’t forget to pack at least one empty memory card (preferably more if you end up taking lots of images).
- Spare Battery – just in case, you might want to take a spare battery, especially if you are going to be shooting in cold weather, since low temperatures drain camera batteries quickly.
- Flashlight – you might need a flashlight not just to see the buttons and dials of your camera, but also to be able to properly focus on a foreground subject.
2. Find the Best Location
The first thing you need to determine is where exactly you are going to stand to photograph fireworks. I would not recommend standing too close to fireworks, because you will be constantly looking up and you might not be able to find a suitable and interesting foreground to incorporate in your shots. In addition, if you are too close, you might need a wide-angle lens to fit the action into the frame, which might present another problem – you might end up including unwanted objects like buildings and trees into the frame (unless, of course, it is your plan to do so). Therefore, the best thing to do is to stand further away in an open area (with short or no trees obstructing the view), ideally at a spot that gives you a maximum of 45 degrees view angle relative to the ground, as shown in the diagram below:
The further you stand, the lower the angle and the more focal length you might need. Obviously, each situation is different, so just try to find a good spot with clear views of the sky in an open, unobstructed area that can give you a nice angle to photograph the fireworks.
Ideally, you should be at the spot early on. It is helpful to know exactly where the fireworks will be shot from, so that you can frame and compose your shot exactly the way you want. Don’t forget that fireworks draw a lot of people, so even if you pre-plan and work on your composition, you might need to adjust it later on. I personally have found that unless I am standing at a higher elevation, with no potential of anyone standing in front of me, I am always better off excluding the foreground completely. Once the fireworks start, you will have a hard time asking people to move just because they are in your shot.
3. Choose the Right Camera
The good news is that you don’t need an expensive camera to photograph fireworks – any camera that allows shooting in manual mode will work perfectly fine. Many of the point and shoot cameras do, so double check your manual and see how you can switch to manual mode. Another good thing about shooting fireworks, is that you will be most likely shooting at the lowest ISO levels, which means that there will be very minimal amounts of noise in your images. So you don’t have to worry about your camera’s capabilities, besides being able to switch to manual mode and preferably being able to hard set your camera to a low ISO value like 100. If you have a DSLR or a mirrorless camera, you are all set, because you can do all this quickly and painlessly. Some cameras even have a “Fireworks Mode”, which works great and does not require you to change any settings on the camera.
4. Choose the Right Lens(es)
If you have a point and shoot camera, make sure that its lens can do at least 5x optical zoom (not digital). Optical zoom means that the camera lens will physically move to get more reach, while digital zoom means that the camera will simply cut out the image corners to make it seem like you are closer. With optical zoom, you are not compromising image resolution, whereas with digital you are.
If you have a DSLR, you might wonder what lens to take with you. I have shot fireworks for many years and I find that telephoto zoom lenses such as 70-200mm or 70-300mm equivalent work best for fireworks, especially if you are going to be shooting from a nice vantage point, with fireworks exploding in the distance. If you are going to be shooting up from a relatively close distance, then a wide to telephoto lens, such as a 24-70mm or a 24-120mm equivalent is going to work best. You don’t need a large aperture prime lens to shoot fireworks – a zoom lens is ideal, since you can fine tune your framing without having to physically move anywhere. Personally, whenever I plan on shooting fireworks, I typically bring two such zoom lenses with me.
The above exposure was pretty long – a total of 25 seconds. That’s obviously a bit too long of an exposure for fireworks, but the idea here was to start capturing the scene before the fireworks fired, so that I could get some of the foreground exposed. If you are more advanced in terms of your post-processing skills, you will be better off taking two exposures – one for the fireworks, and one for the foreground, then blend the two together later on to a single shot in Photoshop in order to avoid cluttering up your shot with too many fireworks and potentially overexposing them.
A telephoto zoom lens proved to be useful to have for the above shot. Initially, I captured the image at a shorter focal length of 105mm, which allowed me to include a bit more of the foreground:
That’s why a zoom lens is a versatile option – you can try different framing options and have a better control over your composition.
5. Use a Tripod
It goes without saying that in order to properly capture fireworks and frame your shots, you will need to have a tripod. You will be taking shots that will be several seconds long, so having your camera on a tripod is going to be ideal for best results. The good news is, you won’t need a fancy tripod to take great shots of fireworks. Since exposure times are going to be rather long, if your tripod is prone to shake, make sure to grab a remote shutter release as well, so that you can keep your hands off your camera.
6. Use Proper Camera Settings
First, set your camera on the tripod and connect the remote shutter release (if available). Then, change the following camera settings:
- Flash – make sure to turn flash off, as it won’t have the necessary power to illuminate the foreground anyway.
- ISO – start out by setting your camera ISO to its base ISO level (100 on most cameras) and turn off “Auto ISO“, if you have it turned on.
- Image Format – if your camera has the capability, shoot in RAW format instead of JPEG. This way, you can make adjustments to your photograph later on and do a lot of highlight / shadow recovery.
- White Balance – if you shoot in RAW, set your White Balance to “Auto” (you can change it later in post-processing). If you shoot in JPEG, set your White Balance to “Daylight” – it works well in most cases.
- Noise Reduction – set “Long Exposure Noise Reduction” to “Off” (if available). Keeping it “On” will double your exposure time, which is unnecessary.
- Camera Mode – switch your camera mode to “Manual Mode”.
- Shutter Speed and Aperture – set your shutter speed to 3 seconds and aperture between f/5.6 and f/8.
- Image Stabilization – if you are shooting with a camera body or lens that has Image Stabilization (or Vibration Reduction in the Nikon world), you need to turn it off – it is of no use when shooting on a tripod.
Since it is probably going to be pretty dark at the time you will be changing your camera settings, unless you have a camera with illuminated buttons, you should not forget to bring a flashlight with you as well, as instructed at the beginning of the article. If you forgot a flashlight, your phone’s LED flashlight will work just fine as well.
7. Properly Frame Your Shot
If you have not figured out your framing in advance as pointed out earlier, don’t worry about it before the fireworks begin, especially if you don’t know exactly where fireworks will be shot from. Just observe the sky and once the show begins, start working on framing / composition. You might have to constantly zoom in/out and re-frame your shots, so there is really no set rule for this. If there are brightly lit objects in the scene such as buildings and lights, it might be a good idea to include them as part of your composition. If the foreground is unattractive, it is best to exclude it completely and just focus on the firework explosions.
If the foreground looks good, but appears a bit too dark in your images, then try increasing your exposure time as recommended below, or wait for a very bright sequence of fireworks to illuminate the foreground details. The fireworks might look too washed out and overexposed because of this, but as long as you don’t change your framing, you could use a more advanced technique to blend two different images together later on in post-processing. Make sure to capture at least one shot with a properly exposed foreground.
Make sure to straighten the horizon, so that you don’t have to worry about correcting it and losing resolution as a result of a crooked horizon. Lastly, consider both horizontal and vertical framing for your shot. While a horizontal shot often works great, since fireworks shoot high up in the sky, a vertical shot might be necessary to fit both the fireworks and other elements of the scene in a single shot.
Lastly, watch out for distracting elements while framing. You do not want trees, power lines and other distracting subjects crossing the primary elements of your composition.
8. Acquire Precise Focus
This part is tricky, because you need to make sure that your focus is correctly acquired, whether you are shooting a point-and-shoot or DSLR camera. Focusing options with point-and-shoot cameras might be limited, so make sure to practice this beforehand. If you have a bright object that you can focus on, zoom in to that area via live view (make sure not to zoom in optically, or it will mess up your framing and your focusing) and try to focus manually. If there is no bright subject that you can focus on, it is best to wait until the fireworks start, since fireworks are very bright and your camera should not have a problem focusing accurately. As soon as your focus is acquired, make sure to turn off autofocus. Once you capture a shot or two, play back the images, zoom in to the fireworks and make sure that they appear sharp.
If you are shooting a DSLR or an advanced mirrorless camera, start out by setting your lens focus to infinity and then take a picture. Many modern lenses allow focusing “beyond infinity”, which might screw up the focus on your images. What I typically do to make sure that my focus is 100% accurate, is focus on a bright explosion using the camera’s autofocus system (by half-pressing the shutter release button or pressing the “AF-ON” button), then once the focus is properly acquired, I turn autofocus off completely. Turning off autofocus should be very simple – many lenses will have a focusing switch on their side that allow you to easily turn AF on and off. Since I do not move, my focus from that point on will be accurate and won’t change, unless I zoom in / out with my lens (in which case I would have to move from Manual focus to Autofocus and try again) to change my framing.
If you are trying to incorporate interesting foreground elements in your shot and your foreground elements are very close, you might get disappointed to see that you cannot get both the foreground and the fireworks in perfect focus. The first recommendation would be to properly calculate hyperfocal distance, so that you have both the foreground and the background in focus. However, if it is too dark and you do not have a flashlight that you can use to properly calculate the hyperfocal distance, or if all this sounds too complex for you, simply focus on your foreground elements separately and take a shot, making sure that you properly expose the foreground – don’t worry about the fireworks in the distance. After you take one or two shots where the foreground looks good, re-acquire focus on the fireworks without changing your composition and keep on shooting. This way, you will have two separate exposures – one for the foreground and one for the background, which you can blend later on in post-processing.
9. Control Shutter Speed
When the fireworks show begins, take a picture during a bright explosion and see if the image is underexposed or overexposed. If the image is too dark or too bright, use your camera’s shutter speed to change the exposure length. Since you are shooting in manual mode, it should be pretty easy to do that. Your aperture does not matter for the most part – it is the shutter speed that will be controlling how much light enters your camera. For some fireworks, you will find that it is better to have shorter shutter speeds, while for others, a longer shutter speed might be necessary to capture the trails coming from each explosion.
Start out with a shutter speed of 1 second and experiment changing it between 1 to 6 seconds. This way, you will have plenty of different shots with different effects. Keep in mind that the longer your shutter speed, the more action your camera will capture, which is not necessarily what you want – too long of an exposure might make fireworks look too blurry, especially when it is a little breezy / windy. I generally try to keep the shutter speed below 3-4 seconds when there is plenty of action.
You don’t want the exposure time to be too long, because the sky will brighten up and the smoke might become too visible (ideally, you want the sky to look pitch black).
10. Use “Bulb” Mode
If you have a remote shutter release and your camera supports “Bulb” in Manual Mode, then try it out by opening up the shutter at the beginning of the explosion and then release it as soon as it ends. This is the preferred method over the manual method above, as it allows you to precisely control when the shutter opens and when it closes. Since firework sequences and their lengths vary by a great deal, you are going to be better off with the “Bulb” mode, since you are in full control of the exposure time and you can visually see what’s going on.
If you do not have a remote shutter release, you can still use the bulb mode by holding on the shutter release of your camera and then releasing it at the end of the sequence, but since you are shooting at slow shutter speeds, you have a very high chance of introducing camera shake. Therefore, it is ideal to use the “Bulb” mode with a remote shutter release, so that you keep your hands off your camera.
Here are the basic steps for using the “Bulb” mode:
- Connect remote shutter release to your camera.
- Frame your shot and set desired focal length on the lens.
- Properly acquire focus using step #8 above.
- Set your camera to “Bulb” mode (changing exposure time beyond 30 seconds usually reveals the “Bulb” mode).
- Take a picture by holding the shutter release button on the remote shutter release. Keep holding until the firework sequence ends and release the button right after.
- Play back the image on the camera’s LCD and make sure that the fireworks are properly focused and exposed.
Take plenty of images and don’t forget to occasionally review your images on the camera’s LCD.
11. Photo Challenge
Here is a photo challenge for you – using the above tips, go out and take some pictures of your local fireworks show. Pick your best photo of the day, then post a link to it in the comments section below.
Hope this helps, happy upcoming Independence Day to our US readers!
Comments
Nasim aka, what about if I have Fireworks mode in my camera (as many others do).
Then should I just change it to Fireworks mode and forget about Manual mode and all it’s settings?
Dilorom, that’s great – simply change your camera mode to “Fireworks Mode” and you will be all set. No need to change to Manual Mode or ISO :)
Thank you for your comment, I updated the article!
Thank you for the post, once I failed shooting fireworks.
What does it mean- focus to infinity? is it a focusing mode on camera?
NanOnaN, focusing is done on the camera lens, so if you are using manual focus, you can rotate the focus ring until you get to the infinity sign. But just like I pointed out in the article, you might want to try autofocus instead, just to make sure that the focus is accurate. You can then switch to manual focus on the lens after the focus is properly acquired.
Good timing Nasim. I was about to ask you to write how to photograph fireworks and you just did it. You make my day :)
Can’t wait to go out and shoot. Thanks much!
Thank you Peng! Let me know how those pics come out and good luck!
Dear Nasim
First let me say what an honor it is to have you and your work to learn from. I have been a free lance photogpher since Christmas. When I recieved a Nikon D3000. I have learned so much from you. I want to say thank you for your unselfishness as a giver and a teacher.
One more atta boy and I will stop. There are a truckload of ppl who can take a pic but can’t teach it like you can. There are alot of ppl that think they know the craft inside and out, you, sir have the ability to get it right across on any level so even the noviest up to pro can get it. I thank you for the time and energy you put into teaching and answering questions, and shaing your awesome shots and photography with those of us that look forward to your work. I thank you for all the energy you put into this blog, and as soon as I found you I added you to my FAVORITES LIST..
Thanks sir, God bless, and keep them shutters a clickin
David McConnell
David, you are too kind to me, thank you so much!
I am very happy that you find my articles useful and I also love sharing my knowledge with valuable readers like you. Every comment I receive is a great feedback for my work and I truly value and appreciate it.
Once again, thank you for being so sincere.
You’ve made my day! :) Happy Independence Day to you and your family!!!
DearNasim
First of all thank you for responding to my last comment. I meant all of it from the bottom of my heart. I feel you are a great teacher as much so as a photographer. I do have 1 question though. For christmas , as I stated I recieved a nikonD 3000 kit.I
find myself wishing I could pull the shot in a little closer like wildlife.and the like. when I look at lenses like 70mm-200. I have to pick my jaw up and dust it off. can you reccomend a lens in the $200 range that would give me more bang for the buck without duplacating the 18-55 kit glass. I looked at the mirror type.Seems ok for just wildlife. I think someone asked you this not long ago, and you recamended like a 50mm . but they wanted to shoot mostly portraits. where would I spend my best $200. PS:I am disabled on a fixed income is why I asked. . 71 opperations and 115 admissions to the hospital. heck I need to call gunnesis book of records maybe!!!
thanks in advance for your adviceit really means alot.
keep the shutter clicking
David McConnell
David for $200 budget maybe you’ll find the 55-200 VR kit lens good enough. I’m not so sure if will be good for wild life since you usually need to take faster photos (quicker shutter speed) so having a bigger aperture (like f2/8) is almost a must. This is specially true with low light, in a very bright sunny day and without shadows I managed to use my 55-200 to catch some birds.
Make sure is the VR version since it makes a difference.
Regards,
Rod, thank you for your suggestion, I also suggested the 55-200mm to David.
David, I apologize for a late response.
If you need the reach and your budget is $200, I would go with the Nikon 55-200mm VR as Rod suggested above. I was going to suggest the older Nikon 70-300mm first, but it won’t autofocus on your D3000.
I am very sorry to hear about your health problems…71 operations is a lot. I hope you will recover soon and I wish you lots of health. Please let me know if I can help in any way.
Sincerely,
Nasim
Thanks for sharing Nasim.
Do you recommend 16-35mm f4 for fireworks? Or 18-200mm? I will be locating in the stadium, and I guess the fireworks are pretty close up.
Dennis, the 18-200mm would be more useful in case you want to zoom in :)
Sorry for a late response!
Thanks for your advice! I am hoping to catch the fireworks in the coming Aug.
Hi,
Great info on your site. I had one quick question.
I thought Focus and Zoom are independent. Meaning, If I focus an object and change the zoom, the object would still be in focus. Now I am doubting myself since you said “Since I do not move, my focus from that point on will be accurate and won’t change, unless I zoom in/out (in which case I would have to move from Manual focus to Autofocus and try again)”.
Thanks,
Viru
Viru,
That’s an incorrect assumption. Even if you do not touch your focus when you zoom in/out, unless your focus is at infinity and you are shooting a distant subject, your focus will certainly change. Try it on your camera with an object that is relatively close. Zoom in, focus, shoot, then zoom out and take another shot. Compare the two and you will see the difference.
Hi there :)
I think you will find certain lens designs which are ‘parfocal.’ This means that the focus point will stay the same upon changing the focal length. An example, is, I’m told, Tamron’s 28-75 FX lens.
However there are many ‘varifocal’ lenses as well which will modify focus upon changing the zooming.
DP, whether a lens is parfocal or varifocal, I would not rely on any lens to give accurate results when you zoom in/out…just my 2 cents :)
Hi Mr. Nasim,
Thanks for this post. I just acquired a D90 slr and your article will be my first project in photography world.
I will try this one this coming New Year’s eve and show u my shots..
Christopher, thank you for your feedback! Let me know how the images come out!
I have fabulous views (from the back verandah of our house)of the city of Perth in Western Australia and witness some fantastic sunsets and stormy winter skies but I can’t capture the images as I would like to on my point and shoot camera. I have a 35mm SLR camera (still not good enough)but would like to purchase a DSLR with the appropriate lens that can capture the city view from a distance. I am leaning towards a Canon only because of price – what would you recommend? I am open to suggestions – I am only a beginner!!!
Sandra, any brand like Canon, Nikon or Sony would work great – see my Nikon vs Canon article.
Hi Nasim, Great article, it has inspired me photograph firework this 4th July. I only have 35mm f/1.8 and 18-55mm kit lens. Which one do you recommend I use to photograph fireworks?
Thanks!
Nasim,
We are under a week away from my next chance to finally get some good firework shots. I live just outside of Calgary Alberta. I am planning on heading into the mountians for the Canada Day fireworks. I have a few spots picked out to start shooting, but im still not set on my final spot. I know that I should be far enough back to keep a 45* angle on the shot, but what about height? I have a spot that is up a road that would put me fairly level to where the fireworks will explode. Is this a good idea or should I stay under them for the shot?
Cheers
Here are some of my fireworks shots from around the London Eye.
alphawhiskey.slickpic.com/album…oto#195753
It could just be my personal preference, but my shots seem to show more of a static burst than the pictures demonstrated in this article, which seem somewhat blurred . Mine were all shot hand-held with a wide angle lens at ISO 500 or above. Hope it gives an idea of what fireworks look like at the zenith of their burst. :)
A-W –
Thanks for your post and link. I would like to try your technique. Can you provide what you use for a shutter speed.
Hi Marsha.
Yes, My shots were taken at around 1/25-1/30 secs at ISOs of 500+, F/2.8. Fortunately being squashed in a crowd and unable to move is a good form of stabilization! :)
Regards,
Sharif.
nasim,
i tried to take some photos of fireworks in disney, but there is one problem that i encounter… SMOKE… a lot of smoke on my photos, is there any settings on the camera that can eliminate the smoke? i am using a D90 camera.. thanks…
Hi Mr. Nasim,
Here are some of my fireworks shots from New Year 2012 in WPB,Fl
www.flickr.com/photo…611255009/
I shot these with a Nikon D3100+18-55mm, 2 sec @ f/10, ISO 100. I made it harder on myself because i forgot my tripod but I tried. Love your site I’ve learned a lot. Would appreciate feedback.
Thank you
Those are hand held, nice steady hands. Look great.
I was wondering what settings would be best for filming a firework show with the nikon D5100.
Hi Nasim
I have a nikon 55-300 mm 4.5 lens will that be enough to take photos of fire works? i will be shooting from a parking lot that has light posts will the extra light coming from this post affect my photos? should i cover my viewfinder ?
Mr. Mansurov,
Even 3 years later I found this to be a great article. Thank you very much. I just bought an entry level Nikon D3100 and will try using the 55-200 mm lens that came with the kit. I learned a lot from your article and I an hoping to get a practice set of fireworks before the fourth if I have to buy the my self. :-D Thank you again and God Bless your family.
Hi Nasim,
Really helpful website, and the way you write in simple terms is appreciable. I would like to know how to take pictures of Sun along with the Sunrays. Can you please add that tutorial which will show us how to take sunrays.
Thanks
This worked beautifully! I wrote a blog post about my experience today and made sure to give a link to this post! Thanks for sharing.
I will be trying to capture the Eiffel Tour and the fireworks in the frame from 500 yards and at a 10 degree angle.
So lots of building lights and I will have to go with 16-35 or 24-70.
Great tutorial how to shoot fireworks, I am waiting for coming any festival to try
Hi Nasim,
thanks for the great info.
Shot the following with a D7000, 18-200 VRII, Bulb with a cable release , F11, ISO 100
would like to share it and get your thoughts on it, or any one else of your readers.
thanks again for all the info.
Umer.
Hello ,
This Is my first attempt at photographing fireworks.
Your tutorial was defiantly very helpful.
www.flickr.com/photo…473276265/
Thank You.
Hi.
Check the link which I had taken few months ago.
Still can’t understand how to remove smoke from this picture.
500px.com/photo…er_library
Nasim salam.
Yesterday July 4th, I’ve tried to photograph my wife and son with fireworks fully present, but was unable to do so. Baby was moving too much, and they were tired. :)
Have you ever tried the same fireworks (almost in focus), with the subject hit with strong flash to get both in the picture?
Wonderful! very helpful article to photograph fireworks, i will try it soon.
Hi Nasim!!
I am 14 years old and there was an awesome fireworks show tonight, I didn’t know how to take good photos of them so I found this article. It helped me out so much and I got some great photos!!! Thanks!!
-Gabriel
Location is very important when shooting fireworks. You do not want to be downwind from the display since all the smoke will be heading your way. Have the wind in the back when you look at the location of the fireworks and you will get much better view of the fireworks, especially in countries like China where they use powder that produce a lot of smoke.
i have a nikon d3100, if i was pretty close to the fireworks would i need to have a telephoto zoom lens to shoot the fireworks or could i use a standard 18-55mm?
Thanks a lot for the info! I have a fireworks festival coming this weekend (first time shooting fireworks with a dslr) so your tips are a great help!
Hi! I want to ask is it okay to take fireworks with a wide angle lens? What is the difference if i take fireworks with wide angle lens and normal lens? Which would you recommend? Thanks very much!
I always wanted to learn how to take pictures of fireworks . Thanks for sharing the way how to capture pictures with DSLR . Great tips and each step is made so clear to understand.
So after 6 years this post is still useful last night I had an amazing fireworks shoot with my D800 settings as you have advised are perfect only problem is in Dubai you can expect a lot of fireworks that would last for over 10min conclusion is shutterspeed more than 1″ is very tricky .. Other than that thanks a lot :)
Dear Nasim,
Thank you for those very useful tips. I could have shot the fireworks here in Münster on New Year’s Eve. Many greetings from Germany and Happy New Year to you and your family!
Luca
Thank you so much for the tips! I’ve been learning photography for the last couple years and have turned my hobby into a business. I enjoy shooting all types of events but landscape photography really brings it home for me. Fireworks are one of my all time favorite things and I wanted to make sure I was aware of what I needed to do. Once I began setting up, I realized the clip for the camera to the tripod was missing. Instant disappointment! I tried anyway, knowing I was probably dead in the water at that point. I used my lap to steady my camera and used several different shutter speeds. This was the result and I couldn’t be happier!!!
Thank you!!
I can’t link any photos but I posted them on my photography Facebook page.
Facebook.com/KrBrPhotography
Thanks again!
Hi Nasim, thanks a lot for this article, it was really helpful for someone who’s just beginning! Put your tips into practice last night: www.flickr.com/photo…717777114/
Thanks Nasim,Nice Tutorial.
Thanks for the article. I hope that it’s not to late to get your suggestion on time!
How do you suggest resolving the following three issue attending the Boston Pops 4th of July concert at the esplanade:
1) TRIPOD: one is surrounded by people standing up and obstructing the tripod / camera which are much lower.
2) TREES: Attending the celebrations at the Oval next to the Hutch Shell one can’t avoid the trees along the river – the fireworks are shot in the river, behind the trees not always completely above. If possible to get close to the trees the open viewing area is somewhat larger.
3) REFLECTIONS in the water: It great to have reflections but there are exposure issues.
I appreciate your attention! Have a good 4th!
What you really need is Olympus OM-D or PEN, set it to live composite mode and ignore everything above. Also here is the must annoying “captcha” verification I’ve ever seen
Dimon, thanks for letting us know! As for Captcha, it is a standard Captcha provided by Google. If you don’t want to see it, you can register for an account and sign in…
Turned out OK but also fought squiggly lines with a lot of shots, wondering if that’s camera shake.
www.flickr.com/photo…ed-public/
John, it looks pretty clear to me – the squiggly lines are probably natural lines from fireworks moving in different directions. Might be camera shake too, if it was too windy or if you were touching the camera between exposures.
Hi..
Great post on firework shoot. I have tried your camera settings and results were amazing. Thanks for posting this with camera settings and the sample pictures. Your posts are always full of knowledge and worth reading for photographers. Thank you so much and keep posting.
with best regards,
Joginder
www.frozenmoments.in
Glad you’ve enjoyed the article Joginder!
Thank you for these tips. This is the first time I’ve captured fireworks successfully.
photos.google.com/share…5CTUlHa3Bn
That’s a beautiful shot David, thank you for sharing!
Had a fabulous display in Custer SD last night. Hard to pick just one good photo but I do like this one since it is so clean looking.
500px.com/photo…mark-fagan
Mark
Mark, that’s a great shot – love photographing the fireworks that are just about to explode or just did – you have one right above the main one :)
I haven’t shot fireworks in years and this year thought I’d get out there and do some. I found myself a pretty decent vantage point over the city of Minneapolis. Here are a few of my shots.
globe-trekking.com/en/bl…nneapolis/
Those are pretty sweet shots Daniel, thanks for sharing!
Here are a couple from Canada Day. I didn’t have a zoom lens on but used most of the suggestions. Exposure length was 5 seconds. Overall it worked well for my first try.
www.flickr.com/photo…ed-public/
www.flickr.com/photo…ed-public/
I just want to bring here a new level of Firework Photography
First I made 15 minutes before the begin panorama images of the scene. Afterwards I focused on the castle and bridge
and merged the images together.
www.flickr.com/photo…316990230/
With kind regards Eugene, owner of “Eugene´s Photo Shack”
These photos are breathtaking!
Thanks for the article, Nasim!
What if any filters do you recommend? None or just a UV filter?
Nicole,
I would say no filters at all. Any glass in front of the lens will stop some light.
Steve
Thanks for the post, Nasim. Very professional as usual. My home town fireworks to celebrate our yearly “fiestas” will be on saturday september 1st. The area around the fireworks ramp will be full of people, some of them pretty drunk so I have chosen a high viewpoint 700m (2300ft) away. For pictures at that distance with a Nikon D750, I guess a 70-200mm or even 70-300mm should be enough. Any suggestions?
Greetings from Spain.
Thanks! Juan.
Hi Nasim. Thank you for this in depth tutorial. Is so helpful. Might sound awkward.. what metering should I use when focusing? Like Matrix or Spot on Nikon D500? I’m just a starter..