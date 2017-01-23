Making a change to one’s camera kit is always a good reason to go out to get some practice using it outside and indoors. I went out to Bird Kingdom in Niagara Falls Ontario a few days ago with my Nikon 1 V3 and CX 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 lens to practice my hand-holding technique photographing birds using slower shutter speeds.
Slower is a relative term of course and to me it means anything less than 1/60 of a second when photographing birds or other animals hand-held.
Most of the birds at Bird Kingdom are free flying so it isn’t like a typical zoo environment. While some birds are more skittish than others, many of the individual birds are used to being around people and they will tolerate you getting close to them, within reason.
I knew from doing a review of the Nikon 1 V3 some time ago that the auto focus performance isn’t quite as snappy as that of my V2s in lower light conditions. I arrived at Bird Kingdom after 3PM on an overcast, Canadian winter day which ensured that the shooting conditions would be a bit challenging. I shot the image above at 4:25 PM in the afternoon. By this time of day the light was getting quite difficult but my V3 was still able to acquire focus, albeit with a fair amount of focus lag involved.
Photographing birds using slower shutter speeds is a great way to not only get to know your gear, but also test your hand-holding technique. Practicing your breathing and using a smooth shutter release are especially important. It is also a very good way to hone your observation skills, patience, and shot discipline.
Birds tend to have somewhat choppy movements and will often ‘freeze’ for a split second when adjusting their position on a perch or walking around. Watching individual birds closely is important when timing your shutter release.
Obviously if the bird is moving slightly when capturing their image at a slower shutter speed it will cause some motion blur in your photograph. I quite enjoy the challenge of trying to get reasonably sharp bird images at slower shutter speeds.
Some of the parrots at Bird Kingdom seem to be in perpetual motion so they don’t make ideal subjects for this type of photography practice. As you can see from the number of different species represented in this article many of the birds do have split-second pauses in their movements and thus can be photographed using slower shutter speeds. Other than the image above, I was able to keep my ISO to a maximum of ISO-3200 during my recent visit.
Staying simultaneously aware of pauses in a bird’s motion as well as your own hand-holding technique can increase the number of keepers you can get from this type of practice exercise.
I used the ‘normal’ VR setting and found that the CX 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 worked quite well with my Nikon 1 V3. As expected, I did notice some focus lag in particularly dark conditions but I never had a situation where I simply could not take an image with my kit.
I wouldn’t necessarily try to photograph wild birds at shutter speeds under 1/60, but knowing that I can often get reasonable quality images at these speeds means that I don’t hesitate using somewhat slower shutter speeds (i.e. in the 1/80 to 1/160 range) than many folks would probably use when photographing wild subjects. This helps to extend the shooting potential of my Nikon 1 gear. Given the lighting at Bird Kingdom during my visit, if I would have used a more typical shutter speed of 1/250 to 1/400 for these bird images I simply would not have been able to get a decent exposure for some of them as they would have been underexposed to a fair degree, even at ISO-3200.
This type of photography practice does help to increase powers of observation, which can be helpful when learning to anticipate when a wild bird may take flight, drop from the sky to fish, or come in for a landing.
Bird Kingdom does have a few other species on display which provide additional image opportunities. I’ve photographed the Green Iguana above a number of times in the past but usually at a faster shutter speed. Using 1/30 for the image above allowed me to shoot at ISO-220 and use more of the dynamic range and colour depth available with the V3’s small CX sensor. This is another potential benefit that can come from practicing slower shutter speed hand-held photography.
I often attempt to take photographs of the Egyptian Fruit Bats during a visit to Bird Kingdom. While I didn’t purposely try to shoot at very slow shutter speeds (i.e. less than 1/15) I did capture the image above hand-held at 1/10 of a second. My slowest shutter speed for birds was 1/13 and I did get some useable images at that speed.
If you’ve never done this kind of practice photography before I’d encourage you to give it a try. As I mentioned earlier, it is a great way to learn more about the capability of your camera gear, assess your hand-holding technique, extend the shooting potential of your gear, as well as increase your powers of observation, patience and shot discipline. Most importantly is can simply be a ton of fun to challenge yourself!
Technical Note:
All images in this article were captured hand-held in available light using a Nikon 1 V3 and 1 Nikon CX 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 zoom lens (equivalent field of view 189-810mm). In all cases the photographs were produced from RAW files using my standard process of OpticsPro 11, CS6 and Nik Suite.
Comments
Congratulation with your excellent hand-held technique! These are very sharp images even at slow shutter speeds, ~1/60 sec. What is your keeper rate?
Thanks for your comment Joe, I’m glad you enjoyed the images!
The overall keeper rate on this type of photography practice exercise is not very high given the challenges of the test – but this is certainly expected. This is due to two important considerations. The first is one’s own hand-holding technique at slower shutter speeds, and the second is hitting the shutter release time at precisely the right moment when the bird is momentarily stationary. The latter is by far the more difficult factor with which to deal. For some subjects that remained quite active the keeper rate was virtually zero. Other individual birds that afforded some pauses in their movement it was about 50%. Overall my best estimate for the entire session was about 30% or so.
When I do this type of photography practice exercise I never look at it from a % keeper rate, but rather at the number of keepers I was able to get during the time that the practice exercise was done. In the case of this particular practice exercise I was able to get 28 keepers in about 1.5 hours of shooting, which for me was a pretty decent result. I have done a bit better than this when shooting with one of my V2s, but for my first attempt with a V3 I was pleased with the result. I missed a few more shots in darker light due to my V3 hunting for focus a bit more than my V2s would do.
I also look at the shutter speeds at which I shot that generated keeper images. My break point on this measurement is 1/30th of a second and how many keeper images I got at this threshold or below. Nine of the thirteen images in this article were at the 1/30 threshold or slower. I had another 8 images that were similar to the ones in the article which I did not use. So, out of my 28 keepers I had 17 at 1/30 of a second or slower.
Tom
Nicely done, Tom. What shooting mode were you using? Straight Manual with Auto-ISO? Really interesting article and something I probably never would have thought of. Kudos!
Hi Chuck,
Thanks for the positive comment – much appreciated!
Focusing was AF-S with single point for all of the images. I used Auto ISO160-3200 for the majority of images, although I did need to go to Auto ISO160-6400 a bit depending on the lighting. I started the visit shooting in Shutter priority, then switched back and forth between that and Manual a number of times. I even used Aperture Priority towards the end of the visit.
The other photography practice exercise I do periodically at Bird Kingdom is my ‘slowest shutter speed’ test. This involves shooting hand-held with my CX 70-300 fully extended out to 300mm (efov 810mm). I shoot in the darkest areas of the building to see what the slowest shutter speed I can use is to still get an acceptable image. The best I’ve been able to do so far is 1/6th of a second and try as I may I have not been able to get down to 1/5th yet. I’ve been stuck at 1/6th for well over a year now so I may have reached my limit on that particular self-challenge with my CX 70-300. I haven’t tried this test using my V3 yet…although I don’t think it will make any difference…but we shall see!
Tom
Great technique, results and verrry steady hand:-)
Could you please elaborate a bit more about the camera holding technique for slow speed shooting.
Thank you
Hi Narendra,
The link will take you to an article that I wrote about hand-holding longer telephoto lenses…quite a bit of what is in the article applies to slow shutter speed photography as well. http://tomstirrphotography.com/tips-on-photographing-hand-held
Tom
Excellent images. A joy to read the article and see these very good images. Thanks.
Thanks Anders, I appreciate your comment!
Tom
You the king of handheld! I love the lighting on the Green Iguana. All these animals seem at peace around you. Love all your animal photos.
By the way, why didn’t you buy another V2?
Hi Joni,
I’m glad you enjoyed the images – thanks for the positive comment!
In terms of the V2s…there hasn’t been any available in sale in Canada for quite a long time. I haven’t even seen a used one for sale for over a year now. So, I decided to purchase a V3 instead. This will be my dedicated wildlife and birding camera. This change will allow me to extend the life of my trio of V2s which are my primary cameras for my client video business.
Tom
The lens you mention, CX 70-300 mm
are you referring to the VR 70-300 mm
Hi OK,
‘CX’ refers to the native 1 Nikon mount 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 lens. Since Nikon 1 bodies can be used with FX and DX Nikkor lenses with F-mounts by way of an FT-1 adapter I wanted to ensure that folks were clear that I did not use an F-mount lens for any of these images. Here is a link that describes the CX 70-300 lens: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1038910-REG/nikon_3345_1_nikkor_vr_70_300.html
Tom
Great work, Tom!
I’ve used mono-pods previously when I’ve done bird studies, but have not shot handheld @ slow shutter speeds, especially of moving targets.
What was your flash set-up, if any?
Thanks for the positive comment Steve!
No flash or supplementary lighting of any kind was used. All images were shot hand-held in available light.
Tom