Photographing Birds in Flight

In today’s digital photography age, most novice bird photographers are happy just capturing a bird portrait with their cameras. After a while, the natural progression is to try and capture some action shots of birds in flight, but that is where most avian photographers struggle. Why? The answer is quite simple; they don’t have enough shutter speed!
Most birds typically cruise at speeds in the 20-30 mile per hour range, but during chases or altercations they can reach 60 miles per hour, with the peregrine falcon topping out at 200 miles per hour during a dive. To freeze that action, you need a very good tracking technique and a very fast shutter speed – the faster you can get, the better! How fast? I recommend a shutter speed of at least 1/1600th of a second, with 1/4000th of a second being the most you would need to freeze any action.
How does a photographer achieve those shutter speeds? The answer is quite simple; raise the ISO. Very early in the morning or late in the afternoon as the sun is starting to set, I recommend a minimum ISO of 1600. When the light starts to get brighter, I generally drop down to ISO 800. I rarely drop below that so I can comfortably maintain a fast shutter speed. With a shutter speed of 1/1600 – 1/4000 of a second, I can prevent motion blur, fixing one of the most common mistakes avian photographers make.
Another common misstep I see photographers making is photographing at the wrong time of day and in the wrong direction. Get out there early and stay late! Half an hour before sunrise and after sunset until about an hour after sunrise and before sunset is just magical. It is known as the golden hour because the light is soft and golden. The birds’ plumage will glow during this time and you can safely photograph until about two and half hours after sunrise and two and a half hours before sunset at most latitudes. Equally as important as being out at the right time of day is keeping the sun at your back. Why? To minimize the harsh shadows that you can get when shooting crosslit or backlit subjects. With the sun at your back, put both arms out, away from your body about 20 degrees, as shown in the illustration below.
Any subject in that zone should make for a very pleasing subject with nice, even and soft lighting. When the sun is low it also gives a great catchlight in the eye. If your intended subject isn’t in the zone, then you need to move yourself or concentrate on a subject that is in the zone. Remember to try and acquire and track birds early and only depress the shutter button once they are in the zone. Birds are a lot like airplanes; they like to land and take off into the wind. Having the sun and wind at your back are ideal conditions for flight photography. Even when the wind is hitting the side of your face you should still get excellent results, but if the sun is at your back and the wind is coming directly at you, then the birds will almost always fly away from you. So, check the wind direction before you head out. In most sunny conditions, the light is just too harsh on the birds, so once my settings reach f/8 with a shutter speed of 1/4000th of a second and my ISO set to 800, it is time to put the camera down and scout. It’s also good to keep in mind that bright overcast conditions can extend your photographic opportunities.
Let’s also make sure we have our autofocus (AF) set correctly. Your camera should be set for AI Servo (Canon) or Continuous/AF-C mode (Nikon). If you have another make of camera body it will have a different term associated with it, so check your manual for the fastest one. Use only center point AF spot selection when first starting out for the fastest and most accurate acquisition of the target. You can also elect “focus point expansion” if your camera has that kind of option. This makes your center spot a bit larger, giving you a better chance of locking on your target. But be aware that many cameras do not have this capability, so stick with center point. Don’t forget to set the drive mode to high speed, not single shot! This takes care of some of the basic settings, now to move on to camera mode.
So what mode should an aspiring bird in flight photographer use? Manual mode, of course! Because background conditions can change when a bird is flying, manual mode is the only option that will not get fooled by them. A simple way I like to setup my camera is when I am out in the parking lot unpacking my gear. I get out there early and place the sun directly at my back. I set the ISO to 800 and choose an f/stop from f/5.6 – f/8. I photograph a white or silver car in the lot or even a white sign that is in the zone to check my exposure. I look at my histogram and adjust the shutter speed until I move the histogram as far to the right as I can without any part of it touching the right edge. Your highlight alert should be turned on, as this will help you see that you have no blown highlights (AKA blinkies) when you review your image. If my shutter speed is below 1/1600th of a second, I will adjust my ISO up until I achieve that speed for flying birds. Since most birds in the field have some white on them, now you can go out into the field and, as long as you keep them in your zone with the sun at your back, you will have the correct exposure even if they fly against a totally different background. On darker birds, you will have to sacrifice a little bit of shutter speed – but remember to not blow the highlights! You don’t want an image of a bald eagle that has a totally washed out head. As the sun rises, you will gain a faster shutter speed and as it starts to set, you will start to lose it.
Depth of field is rarely a problem in bird photography unless you get too close! Getting too close can disturb the birds, but often times it just spooks them and they fly away. This is where focal lengths of 400mm or more come in very handy. Below is an example of what different focal lengths look like on a full frame camera as well as a crop sensor body.
All of the images were taken at approximately 100 feet away, with the carving of the puffin being about 12 inches in size. You can see that at that distance, I had plenty of depth of field at f/8 and with the Canon 7D Mark II and the Sigma 150-600mm Contemporary combined with the Sigma TC 1401 teleconverter I was autofocusing at f/9 and almost filling the frame with the small carving from 100 feet away! Many birds will allow you to approach closer but there really is no substitute for focal length. That added reach now also allows you to photograph even smaller birds.
The biggest change that has happened to the world of bird photography has been to the gear. The new digital camera bodies from all of the manufacturers allow us to adjust our ISO easily and with little noise to achieve and maintain the fast shutter speeds required for capturing birds in flight. The biggest revolution has happened in the quality and affordability of long telephoto zoom lenses. The days of only needing long, expensive primes is over. These aren’t your fathers’ zoom lenses! Sigma introduced two affordable and hand-holdable (for me) 150-600mm zoom lenses (Sport and Contemporary) about a year and a half ago, and I believe these two lenses will revolutionize the bird photography world. The Sport is totally weather sealed and weighs in at 6.3 pounds, which won’t be hand-holdable for most photographers. It is really designed for people who find themselves out in the harsh elements often. It has a slight edge in overall performance at a current price of around $2,000 US. For those unable to hand hold, placing the lens and camera into a gimbal style tripod head or gimbal side mount to use with an existing ballhead will make the combination almost weightless, once properly adjusted.
For me the biggest eye opener was the quality of acquiring, tracking and focusing of the lighter and even more budget friendly Sigma 150-600mm Contemporary! It weighs in at 4.3 pounds and I remove the collar when hand holding for even bigger weight savings. Its current advertised price is under $1,000 US. Combined with the Canon 7D Mark II, this makes for a very potent, lightweight and budget friendly combination, with an effective reach of 960mm. As a matter of fact, all the images in this article were taken with the Contemporary lens! Even the smallest songbirds are now in reach for the bird photographer looking to get into this exciting field, all in an airline-friendly travel package.
Remember, these are just guidelines, and with practice you may be able to use a slower shutter speed and still freeze the action. Hopefully I have provided you with enough information to go out and capture some amazing bird in flight images of your very own.
For a complete list of my workshops, lectures, galleries, blog, eBooks and more please visit: http://www.roaminwithroman.com
Here are additional image samples of birds in flight:
This guest post has been submitted by Roman Kurywczak, a proud member of the Sigma Pro Team. To see more, please visit his website.
Comments
Thanks a lot for the nice article and splendid pictures. It was really helpful for me.
This is a great article and really appreciate you putting it into easy to understand english. Thanks,
Joe
Wonderful photos and very helpful article. BIF photos are a challenge; your suggestions will certainly help.
Great article. Pretty much the same approach I take as well. Beautifully captured images.
This is my favorite lens that I’ve ever owned. I’m so glad to see someone doing it justice! You even recommend a gimbal head, so that removes any shadow of a doubt that you know what you’re talking about. Congratulations on your great work.
Excellent concise guide.
I do like to get closer as often as possible when conditions permit. It takes time, patience and some skill, but it can pay off in even better results.
FYI your sensor and/or lens needs a cleaning, a number of the images have spots.
Yep….I see them now….thanks!
Roman
An excellent, well written article backed up with some super images. I love (deceptively) simple images and yours tick all the boxes for me!
I agree completely with your tips on technique especially using manual exposure as a means of achieving optimal consistent ETTR exposure, attention to sun and wind angle and of course sufficiently high shutter speeds. If photographers worried more about these factors and less about the technical minutiae of their gear, we get to see more work of this standard.
I would however, slightly question your recommendation to use a single/centre point for focussing. Although this is of course the fastest focussing option, it is also particularly difficult to keep a single point on target when tracking a flying bird. Single point is fine for an experienced photographer, but for the less experienced using 9 or even 21 points gives a greater chance of success, in my view.
I would also challenge (not too seriously) that the days of long expensive primes are over.
Less costly lenses have vastly improved and your images prove that great images are possible in the hands of someone who knows what they are doing, but I wonder whether you have actually shot with a Nikon/Canon 500mm/600mm lens? The image quality is simply in a league of its own and has to be seen to be appreciated. For web publication (resized, down sampled and sharpened) it probably doesn’t matter, but the differences do become apparent at print sizes of A2/A3 or when projected at 4K resolution (as a number of photographic salons/competitions are demanding).
Thanks again for the photo feast. The displaying/fighting egrets are just knock out.
My only regret is that you didn’t give us more.
Sigma has made my prints as large as 30×40 on lightboxes and have been projected onto 70 foot movie theater screens so no hiding an unsharp lens. I don’t say primes aren’t sharp…..just not sure they are 10 times as sharp compared to the cost. As for auto ISO…..I know you can set parameters, but how does the camera know what you want to do? It will try to keep the shutter speed low when the light is bright. I set the ISO high and just lose or gain shutter speed as the conditions dictate thus ensuring I rule out a slow SS for birds. I just tried to simplify as to what the most common mistakes people make when it comes to birds in flight.
I agree about modern lenses. They have come a long way.
But is a Sigma zoom the equal of a Nikon/Canon prime? I don’t think so.
Is it good enough 90% of the time? Probably.
Does it matter? Not really.
I was not defending or advocating auto ISO.
It has its place.
Shooting birds against a changing background or against the sky is not that place.
Thanks for the extremely helpful advice. The images you included are compelling evidence of the quality of the Sigma lens you endorse in this article. That said, I believe it would have been appropriate for you to have acknowledged within the article that you are a Sigma Pro. For readers like me, that would have actually increased the credibility of the views expressed.
I have no control over what the editors of the site allow….so just following the rules and I am a bit surprised they did not include that. I still believe the images give credibility….not titles but I do understand both sides of the argument. Thanks.
Well done!!
thank you,very helpful
The Sigma 150-600 Sport is a delightful lens, although a bit on the heavy side. I use mine on FX, DX, and CX cameras, and therefore get a maximum reach of 600, 900, or 1,500mm!
Nice images, good text.
Hi Tord,
I have been thinking of buying a Sigma Sport 150-600 for my D810. I have been looking at reviews online and would like to know your hands-on experience of using this lens. Weight of this lens is not an issue for me. What I am interested in knowing is: image sharpness at the long end, AF speed and AF tracking for BIF and performance with TC1.4.
Will appreciate any inputs.
Thanks,
Singh
Thank you for your excellent introduction to BIF photography. I don’t think you can take a decent BIF photo not observing the rules you so clearly described and the pictures you illustrate the article are of the highest quality. What I cannot understand, though is why you don’t recommend using the excellent auto iso feature in your camera. Manual mode and Auto ISO makes such a perfect combination – especially in the hours around sunrise and sunset when the availiable light changes s quickly. Flexible auto iso is available in almost every Nikon DSLR and every advanced Canons. Why not use it?
Wlodzimierz Wojciechowski
“Manual mode and Auto ISO makes such a perfect combination – especially in the hours around sunrise and sunset when the available light changes so quickly. Flexible auto iso is available in almost every Nikon DSLR and every advanced Canons. Why not use it?”
It’s only a perfect combination in a limited number of scenarios…
Auto ISO is just another auto mode and often virtually guarantees incorrect and/or inconsistent exposure. It’s prime value is in being able to control (fix) shutter speed and aperture – but at the end of the day it’s effectively just another auto mode. Technically, it’s a gain control and different to film exposure in that respect.
It’s not just about what the light is doing, it’s also, and more importantly, about what’s in the frame.
When the light is variable but the subject/background is constant, all auto modes work very well.
However,when the background (trees, land, sky, water) or the bird (small in frame, large in frame, pale bird, dark bird) is constantly changing, auto mode bets are off.
The only guarantee is that all exposures will be at best inconsistent or more likely, just plain wrong – either under or over exposed depending on circumstance.The meter will expose for what is in the frame and if what is in the frame is constantly changing, so also will the exposure.
Birds have a nasty habit of flying across changing backgrounds and not flying at a constant distance from the photographer. Only by metering for the prevailing light (incident metering) or for a chosen tonal value (reflective metering) can correct exposure be attained.
Some simple guidance for reflective metering:
Set exposure for the brightest important tone (usually white in bird photography) and push that value as far to the right of the histogram as it will go short of highlight clipping – either manually or in auto mode, by applying an exposure +/_compensation. In auto mode this value can then be locked (which makes it manual mode!)
If the light is constant and the background is constant, any mode will work well.
If the light is variable but the background is constant, any auto mode will work well.
If the light is constant but the background is changeable, only manual mode will work well.
If the light is variable but the background is also variable, things get difficult. Neither mode will work well but making adjustments in manual mode will work a hell of a lot better than leaving it up to the meter in auto mode!
The meter is dumb.
It’s up to the photographer to be smart.
Roman Kurywczak is smart.
Betty,
Thanks for the auto iso explanation. You answered the only question I had after reading that terrific article, and you answered it very thoroughly.
I suppose you do use the meter in your camera in some way – for instance looking at your histogram.
Being a not very smart guy I find Auto Iso indispensable in my nature photography. Having set ISO to Auto I’m in full control of shutter speed and aperture and I’m able to make adjustments on the fly while taking pictures without taking the camera from my eye.
I don’t know what camera(s) you’ve used but I certainly don’t agree the meter in the cameras I use: Nikons D810, D7200 and D500 especially has very often been much off.
In nature photography you usually don’t have a lot of time to tinker with your ISO while taking pictures. The camera chip may be dumb but it’s certainly very fast and I’ll always bet on the accuracy of the metering chip in my camera at the scene against measuring (with what?) the amount of light on the roof of the car at the parking place half an hour ago. Your argument reminded me (being sixty I remember it quite well) similar tirades of old hands regarding analog vs digital or manual vs autofocus.
Having said that I admit I use full manual mode when photographing landscapes or in the studio i.e. always when I have enough time to study histograms and do (minute) adjustments.
I know a wedding photographer who shoots only in manual and only jpgs and he takes excellent pictures. He’s experience and recurring scenes he photographs made him very good at what he does but it doesn’t mean all wedding photographers should imitate him. You don’t get much repetition in nature photography and if you’re being like me – not very smart – you might find useful manual mode with Auto Iso.
Wlodzimierz Wojciechowski
“I suppose you do use the meter in your camera in some way – for instance looking at your histogram.”
Yes I use the meter all the time, but like a computer or any other device it’s dumb until you, the photographer, take control and tell it what you want to do. Left to its own devices it wants to make everything grey. That’s dumb if you are photographing a white wedding dress or a black bird.
If you don’t understand the importance of ETTR (and the histogram) and you blindly believe that auto exposure will save the day in every lighting condition, then you clearly don’t understand the basics of digital exposure.
“Being a not very smart guy I find Auto Iso indispensable in my nature photography. Having set ISO to Auto I’m in full control of shutter speed and aperture and I’m able to make adjustments on the fly while taking pictures without taking the camera from my eye.”
If you care to read what I said, I do not dismiss auto ISO or any other auto mode, (I frequently use auto ISO+compensation myself) but there are many situations where auto ISO will get the exposure not just wrong, but hopelessly wrong. If your wildlife subjects are always (more or less ) midtoned and the background is also always (more or less) midtoned, then even when the light is variable your auto ISO exposures (without appropriate compensation) will only be underexposed by a stop or two! If the background changes, the subject tone changes or the quality of light changes, your exposures will become increasingly erratic and inaccurate.
With auto ISO you may be in control of shutter speed and aperture, but you are not in control of exposure…unless, when you say you make adjustments on the fly, you are referring to your exposure compensation dial.
If you know how to employ that to adjust exposure against the histogram on the fly, then I take back all of the above. But somehow I doubt that is what you do.
“I don’t know what camera(s) you’ve used but I certainly don’t agree the meter in the cameras I use: Nikons D810, D7200 and D500 especially has very often been much off.”
I have probably used more cameras and meters (including hand held incident and spot meters) than you have had hot dinners. Currently I use two D800E’s and a Fuji XE-2 and 99% of my photography is wildlife photography.
The meter in your D810 and D500 is very unlikely to be off. These are fiendishly accurate devices. The only thing that is likely to be ‘off’ is the photographer who doesn’t understand how to interpret and control them.
“In nature photography you usually don’t have a lot of time to tinker with your ISO while taking pictures.”
If you want good exposures you had better make the time. Practice makes perfect as they say.
“The camera chip may be dumb but it’s certainly very fast and I’ll always bet on the accuracy of the metering chip in my camera at the scene against measuring (with what?) the amount of light on the roof of the car at the parking place half an hour ago. Your argument reminded me (being sixty I remember it quite well) similar tirades of old hands regarding analog vs digital or manual vs autofocus.”
Yes, the camera chip is the fastest idiot on the block that will get you a perfect mid tone grey underexposure with a high degree of accuracy even if your subject is pure white or black.
When going out to photograph white birds or birds flying against a bright sky I can think of nothing more sensible than first metering off a white object (like a car or the sky itself), applying a suitable compensation factor of around +2-3EV and then shooting a couple of test shots and adjusting the histogram until it stops just short of the right hand clipping point. Perfect, full data exposure for a bird (especially a pale bird) flying against a bright sky – guaranteed.
On the other hand, believing your very fast and accurate meter and using auto ISO will get you a grossly (around 4 stops) underexposed bird against a mid grey sky.
If none of this makes any sense to you or you think this is a ‘tirade’, I suggest you drag yourself into the 21st century and learn the basics of digital exposure technique before making silly comments about ‘old hands’.
“Having said that I admit I use full manual mode when photographing landscapes or in the studio i.e. always when I have enough time to study histograms and do (minute) adjustments.”
Curiously, landscape and the studio are both places where if the subject and background are constant and the light is either constant or changing, auto/autoISO exposure works as well if not better than manual. Once a good exposure is set, there is no need to study the histogram or make minute adjustments. The camera will take care of it very well.
“I know a wedding photographer who shoots only in manual and only jpgs and he takes excellent pictures. He’s experience and recurring scenes he photographs made him very good at what he does but it doesn’t mean all wedding photographers should imitate him. You don’t get much repetition in nature photography and if you’re being like me – not very smart – you might find useful manual mode with Auto Iso.
Well, you obviously know a smart wedding photographer. Weddings are anything but recurring scenes and if he is getting consistently good exposures , I would buddy up with him and maybe learn something about digital exposure?
“I have probably used more cameras and meters (including hand held incident and spot meters) than you have had hot dinners.”
Incident light meters have always been my best buddies :-)
Pete A
Ah, that’s because you’re an unreformed film photographer.
I just like them because they have that cute nobbly translucent dome thingy on the top.
..And because it confuses the hell out of people when you walk away from the camera and point it in the ‘wrong’ direction!
And what happens when we shoot in raw ? I read that when we are shooting in raw the histogram is not working.
Great article. Just a word of caution this author is sponsored by sigma so be careful about his sigma lens recommendations. He has two excellent videos on bird photography & Photography after Dark on the B&H You Tube channel under “Optic 2016” playlist.
Yes Eugene….as are the Pros from the other manufacturers. I will stand by my images compared to theirs and let everyone decide how much money they chose to spend on what lens. This article was on the technique and to show you that there are options out there that are not 10 times the price or more.
I did not mean this to be rude….so if it was taken that way…..I apologize. I did not have a say if they would list me as a Sigma Pro.
Amazing photos Roman. Really wonderful. You could be a professor in a university teaching photography. The rules you teach are very simple to follow.
I am a little confused by one thing you have said.
“If my shutter speed is below 1/1600th of a second, I will adjust my ISO up until I achieve that speed for flying birds”.
This suggests that you use an auto iso feature as the shutter speed increases or decreases when you increase or decrease the iso. In manual mode, dont we have to set everything up ourselves? if the shutter speed is low, the camera will take a blurred image. if it is high and the available light is not sufficient, the camera will just take an underexposed image. if shutter speed is low and the light is bright, the image will be overexposed. My point is that nothing is happening automatically anymore. Increasing or decreasing the iso is not influencing shutter speed as the camera is in manual mode. Or are you saying that if the image is blurred or incorrectly exposed in the rear lcd, you then increase or decrease iso and adjust shutter speed and then look at the histogram again before you take the picture, as the ambient light is changing fast and your manual settings might not be accurate for very long.
Thanks you. I do not use auto ISO. I manually hold down the ISO button and change it so as to maintain the fast SS. so…if I check my histogram and it is getting dark….raising the ISO. I always check the histogram and adjust the ISO accordingly. These were starting points. With a couple of hundred thousand bird in flight images under my belt….I could go with a slower SS…..but feel that most won’t be able to pull it off so that is why I recommend raising the iSO. If I take an image and it is sunlit….I look at the meter and see where that is…..as it goes behind a cloud…..that will drop…..I simply turn my SS wheel until I line it up on the same exposure…..this will be the correct exposure. I do not even have to take my eye off the viewfinder….simply turn my dial and line it up. Does this make sense? If you watch the B&H video Eugene talks about…..I go more in depth there……I had more time and room :).
“Being a not very smart guy I find Auto Iso indispensable in my nature photography. Having set ISO to Auto I’m in full control of shutter speed and aperture and I’m able to make adjustments on the fly while taking pictures without taking the camera from my eye.”
If you care to read what I said, I do not dismiss auto ISO or any other auto mode, (I frequently use auto ISO + compensation myself) but there are many situations where auto ISO will get the exposure not just wrong, but hopelessly wrong. If your wildlife subjects are always (more or less ) midtoned and the background is also always (more or less) midtoned, then even when the light is variable your auto ISO exposures (without appropriate compensation) will only be underexposed by a stop or two! If the background changes, the subject tone changes or the quality of light changes, your exposures will become increasingly erratic and inaccurate.
With auto ISO you may be in control of shutter speed and aperture, but you are not in control of exposure…unless, when you say you make adjustments on the fly, you are referring to your exposure compensation dial.
If you know how to employ that to adjust exposure against the histogram on the fly, then I take back all of the above. But somehow I doubt that is what you do.
“I don’t know what camera(s) you’ve used but I certainly don’t agree the meter in the cameras I use: Nikons D810, D7200 and D500 especially has very often been much off.”
I have probably used more cameras and meters (including hand held incident and spot meters) than you have had hot dinners. Currently I use two D800E’s and a Fuji XE-2 and 99% of my photography is wildlife photography.
The meter in your D810 and D500 is very unlikely to be off. These are fiendishly accurate devices. The only thing that is likely to be ‘off’ is the photographer who doesn’t understand how to interpret and control them.
“In nature photography you usually don’t have a lot of time to tinker with your ISO while taking pictures.”
If you want good exposures you had better make the time. Practice makes perfect as they say.
“The camera chip may be dumb but it’s certainly very fast and I’ll always bet on the accuracy of the metering chip in my camera at the scene against measuring (with what?) the amount of light on the roof of the car at the parking place half an hour ago. Your argument reminded me (being sixty I remember it quite well) similar tirades of old hands regarding analog vs digital or manual vs autofocus.”
Yes, the camera chip is the fastest idiot on the block that will get you a perfect mid tone grey underexposure with a high degree of accuracy even if your subject is pure white or black.
When going out to photograph white birds or birds flying against a bright sky I can think of nothing more sensible than first metering off a white object (like a car or the sky itself), applying a suitable compensation factor of around +2/3EV and then shooting a couple of test shots and adjusting the histogram until it stops just short of the right hand clipping point. Perfect, full data exposure for a bird (especially a pale bird) flying against a bright sky – guaranteed.
On the other hand, believing your very fast and accurate meter and using auto ISO will get you a grossly (around 4 stops) underexposed bird against a mid grey sky.
If none of this makes any sense to you or you think this is a ‘tirade’, I suggest you drag yourself into the 21st century and learn the basics of digital exposure technique before making silly comments about ‘old hands’.
“Having said that I admit I use full manual mode when photographing landscapes or in the studio i.e. always when I have enough time to study histograms and do (minute) adjustments.”
Curiously, landscape and the studio are both places where, if the subject and background are constant and the light is either constant or changing, auto/autoISO exposure works as well if not better than manual. Once a good exposure is set, there is no need to study the histogram or make minute adjustments. The camera will take care of it very well.
“I know a wedding photographer who shoots only in manual and only jpgs and he takes excellent pictures. He’s experience and recurring scenes he photographs made him very good at what he does but it doesn’t mean all wedding photographers should imitate him. You don’t get much repetition in nature photography and if you’re being like me – not very smart – you might find useful manual mode with Auto Iso.
Well, you obviously know a smart wedding photographer. Weddings are anything but ‘recurring scenes’ and if he is getting consistently good exposures , I would buddy up with him and maybe learn something about digital exposure?
Where did I say old hands?…and I said starting points…..there is more than one way to get the result.
Roman
I am so sorry, this comment was directed to Wlodzimierz Wojciechowski, not you!
See above.
What you say makes perfect sense.
Whew……thought I missed something….sorry! Thanks for the kind words too!
Roman, Betty is your number one fan : )
Honestly, not using the capabilities of your equipment to the full extend seems silly to me, but I would never try to impose my attitude on anyone. I know there are people who do not like innovations and stick to their tried and true ways, ignoring changing technology. It’s a free world. If you don’t like just ignore it. No much point in getting over exited about technicalities. There’s more than one way to get the proper exposure in your pictures and even the term ‘proper exposure’ isn’t something carved in stone but is the subject to personal taste and artistic vision of the photographer.
Manual exposure with Auto ISO is a deceptively simple but a very useful concept. You pre-set your shutter speed, your aperture and leave your ISO to Auto, having set the upper limit before to your liking and/or iso-capabilities of your camera. You choose spot metering for small birds, centre-weighted or matrix for big ones. When you expect white birds, choose spot with highlight priority if you have it in your camera, if you don’t just compensate -1 to -1.5 EV. On the other hand, if you expect dark or black birds compensate the exposure +1 to +1.5. I’ve been using this method since last fall. I took several thousand pictures using it and vast, vast majority of them was properly exposed and those, which weren’t were easily correctable in the post.
The real strength of this method is its ease of use and flexibility. You can change the shutter speed, aperture or compensate exposition very quickly without taking the eye from the viewfinder. When you encounter a stationary bird you don’t need a high SS. A quick turn of the wheel under your thumb gets your SS to desired value and you never have to worry about your iso. You can concentrate on the bird. When the bird spooks and starts to fly, another quick turn of the wheel sets your SS high enough to get sharp pictures. When the bird raises the amount of light on you sensor usually changes quite dramatically. If you were on manual iso only some (if any) of your pictures would be properly exposed. When photographing nature you rarely have the time to worry about the exposure triangle. It’s much more practical to control only one value letting the camera to take care of the rest.
You can find this method clearly explained here:
https://www.slrlounge.com/auto-iso-manual-mode-best-auto-exposure-mode/
and especially here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFLxYMLsv8I
Last remark. I find this discussion very unpleasant – bordering on offensive. I learned about this method, tested it thoroughly and found it very useful. I’m sharing my experience because I believe it may help fellow photographers taking better pictures and make they’re learning curve in difficult and demanding nature photography a little less steep.
Wlodzimierz Wojciechowski
>I would never try to impose my attitude on anyone.>When the bird raises (flies/takes off?) the amount of light on your sensor usually changes quite dramatically.<>Last remark. I find this discussion very unpleasant – bordering on offensive. I learned about this method, tested it thoroughly and found it very useful.<>I’m sharing my experience because I believe it may help fellow photographers taking better pictures and make they’re learning curve in difficult and demanding nature photography a little less steep.<<
That's a commendable motive but providing misleading information helps no one.
No offence intended.
Wlodzimierz Wojciechowski
>>I would never try to impose my attitude on anyone.<>When the bird raises (flies/takes off?) the amount of light on your sensor usually changes quite dramatically.<>Last remark. I find this discussion very unpleasant – bordering on offensive. I learned about this method, tested it thoroughly and found it very useful.<>I’m sharing my experience because I believe it may help fellow photographers taking better pictures and make they’re learning curve in difficult and demanding nature photography a little less steep.<<
That's a commendable motive but providing misleading information helps no one.
No offence intended.
@ Wlodzimierz Wojciechowski
>I would never try to impose my attitude on anyone.>When the bird raises (flies/takes off?) the amount of light on your sensor usually changes quite dramatically.<>Last remark. I find this discussion very unpleasant – bordering on offensive. I learned about this method, tested it thoroughly and found it very useful.<>I’m sharing my experience because I believe it may help fellow photographers taking better pictures and make they’re learning curve in difficult and demanding nature photography a little less steep.<<
That's a commendable motive but providing misleading information helps no one.
No offence intended.
@ Wlodzimierz Wojciechowski
>I would never try to impose my attitude on anyone.>When the bird raises (flies/takes off?) the amount of light on your sensor usually changes quite dramatically.<>Last remark. I find this discussion very unpleasant – bordering on offensive. I learned about this method, tested it thoroughly and found it very useful.<>I’m sharing my experience because I believe it may help fellow photographers taking better pictures and make they’re learning curve in difficult and demanding nature photography a little less steep.<<
That's a commendable motive but providing misleading information helps no one.
No offence intended.
@ Wlodzimierz Wojciechowski
>>I would never try to impose my attitude on anyone<>When the bird raises (flies/takes off?) the amount of light on your sensor usually changes quite dramatically<>Last remark. I find this discussion very unpleasant – bordering on offensive. I learned about this method, tested it thoroughly and found it very useful<>I’m sharing my experience because I believe it may help fellow photographers taking better pictures and may make their learning curve in difficult and demanding nature photography a little less steep<<
That’s a commendable motive but offering misleading information helps nobody.
No offence intended.
@ Wlodzimierz Wojciechowski
“I would never try to impose my attitude on anyone”
First, I am not imposing anything on anyone, least of all an attitude.
Evidence based fact is not an attitude.
I am just explaining current best practice for optimal digital exposure.
Anyone content with sub-optimal exposure is free to make that choice.
To paraphrase the rest of your comment, “You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make it drink”.
“There’s more than one way to get a proper exposure and even the term ‘proper exposure’ isn’t something carved in stone but is subject to personal taste and artistic vision of the photographer”
Yes, there is more than one way to get a proper exposure, but in the digital age proper exposure is indeed, in effect, carved in stone.
A proper exposure is the one which captures the maximum amount of data from a scene short of saturating the sensor.
The ‘personal taste and artistic vision’ happen in the computer when that data is normalised and can then be manipulated in an infinite number of ways. The days where the negative determined the appearance of the final image to a significant degree are over – certainly as far as digital photography is concerned.
The auto ISO exposure method you describe is plain wrong.
If you are spot metering off a white bird and you want it to stay white, you do not reduce the exposure by applying a compensation of -1 to -1.5EV. The (uncompensated) meter is already going to render the white bird a mid tone (Zone5) grey. If you reduce the exposure even more it will wind up near black (grossly underexposed).
No, to render a white bird white you increase the compensation by +1 to +2EV, or further, so long as highlights do not get clipped.. Remember the ‘silly procedure’ (metering a baseline exposure off a white car in the car park) you ridiculed in Roman’s article? Well, he is a pro and maybe not so silly after all. I suggest you read his excellent article again.
And incidentally, for a black bird you do not reduce the exposure either – you also increase the exposure as far to the right as you can without clipping any important highlights in the frame!
Your metering method dates back to film.
The world and technology have moved on.
Digital exposure is linear (with no gamma curve like film) and the histogram rules supreme.
I suspect that most of your ‘correct exposures’ can be attributed to the evaluative metering in your camera working overtime to correct your errors, the huge dynamic range of today’s cameras – combined with a hefty dose of post processing.
The above auto ISO technique, even when correctly applied, only works just as long your bird is static.
Just pray the little fellow doesn’t take off and fly past a different background because then your correct exposure, flies out the window along with the bird.
So yes, I agree with you, auto ISO is a very valuable technique – when its strengths and limitations are understood. You use the technique but appear not to be aware of its limitations. No offence intended.
“When the bird raises(flies/takes off?) the amount of light on your sensor usually changes quite dramatically”
Exactly so. It does. Unfortunately you are missing the absolutely critical point which is:
Although the amount of light falling on the sensor changes quite dramatically, THE AMOUNT OF LIGHT FALLING ON THE BIRD STAYS EXACTLY THE SAME. No need to change anything.
…And that goes to the heart of your lack of understanding.
Apologies for the caps.
This scenario, as Roman describes in his excellent article, is a classic example of where manual metering is essential.
Please read it again..and again..until you understand what he is talking about.
“Last remark. I find this discussion very unpleasant – bordering on offensive. I learned about this method, tested it thoroughly and found it very useful”
I don’t understand why you find this discussion offensive other than perhaps that some people get offended when the inconsistencies in their irrational or mistaken beliefs are challenged. Apologies if you feel offended.
“I’m sharing my experience because I believe it may help fellow photographers taking better pictures and may make their learning curve in difficult and demanding nature photography a little less steep”
That’s a commendable motive but offering misleading information helps nobody. No offence intended.
Betty – don’t pay any attention to a man so easily “offended.” It’s typical of the “delicate snowflakes” that run to seek a “safe space” when anything of substance is discussed.
You are right, but you are a little bit rude. You could make your point on a more friendly way. I mean, without making the other person feel bad.
What you say makes sense. It seems that both approches can work.
Thanks for the article. really helpfull and great photographs. I have one question: would it not be nice to give distances in metric units as well for readers outside US?
Cees
1 meter equal 39.39 inches, and 1 foot equal 12 inches. So a rough conversion is to divide the feet by 3 to have a close approximation in meters.
I probably should have…..but my metric conversions stink! I will try to remember for next time.
I would maybe forget as well myself but it is always appreciated if writers think about it:)
Readers who are unable to convert feet to metres are very unlikely to understand even the most basic technical details of photography, such as: f-stop; shutter speed; ISO; and how these parameters relate to the plethora of different camera formats.
Pete A
Oh no, that’s torn it. ?
Dead man walking…
everybody is able to convert but it just makes the articles more pleasant to read for non US readers. It was just meant as a little suggestion. There are plenty sited where you can choose between US and metric sizes with a button.
Cees, I always advocate for the strict usage of SI units in scientific discussions, however, for units that are trivial to convert — such as feet to metres and vice versa — this is unnecessarily pedantic.
The aviation industry has standardized on using flight levels that are specified in hundreds of feet, not in metres. Woe betide the operator of any type of machinery who doesn’t know how to correctly convert between feet, yards, and metres; pounds and kilograms.
I’m sorry Roman, I don’t understand why you wouldn’t just use Shutter Priority. My Sony’s dumb (hello f/1.8 lens at f/4 and ISO 6400!) but my Nikon’s smart enough to keep wide open and I assume Canon’s smart enough too, so that if you go from bright scene to dark scene (sky to foliage background) with the camera automatically going from ISO 400 to ISO 1600 if needed. What metering do you use?
OK….center weighted evaluative…..but no matter what metering you use…..how much of the frame do you fill. Let’s say you are panning on a bird in flight…..and it goes from blue sky to dark mangrove or trees…..your meter will be fooled as it is reading all the dark areas…..in manual mode as long as the bird is in my zone and the same light…..doesn’t matter to the meter what it flies in front since I have set it…..the other modes can get fooled by the background unless it doesn’t change. Make sense?
Sean T
To expand a little…
There are two aspects to metering. 1. The light on the subject and 2. the tonality of whatever occupies most of the viewfinder frame.
The meter is a very accurate but very dumb device and wants to make any subject mid grey regardless of the light and regardless of whether the subject itself is dark or light.
Auto metering only really works well for a subject (and background) of more or less average tonality.
Then when the light changes it copes very well indeed.
If however, the tonality of the subject/background changes but the light on the scene doesn’t, the meter will continue to try to make everything a mid tone regardless of whether the subject is actually black or white or somewhere in between.
So, with auto metering, a white bird like an egret (large in the frame) will be rendered mid tone/grey. A black bird will be rendered mid tone/grey. A mid tone bird will be rendered mid tone/grey. If that white bird is flying against a bright sky, it gets even worse as the meter is trying to make the bright white sky a midtone grey as well. The result is often a grossly underexposed silhouette.
To achieve an exposure which makes a white bird look white, an additional approx. 2 stops of extra exposure has to be given and that can only be done manually or by applying around +2EV compensation in auto mode.
It gets worse…
Conventional camera meters are still ‘stuck’ in the days of film so even an image which looks correctly exposed in the camera’s rear LCD screen is actually underexposed by up to 2 stops. It is usable but has lost at least 50% of its digital data and is noisier than it needs to be. This is where ETTR comes on the scene. You need to look at the histogram and regardless of what you are shooting, increase (or decrease) the exposure until the right hand side of the histogram is almost touching the edge of the box. The rear LCD will look washed out and horrible, but the exposure will have captured the maximum possible amount of data with the minimum amount of noise. In post processing, this overbright appearance is ‘normalised’ and you are left with a normal looking image with all its data intact, maximum detail and minimum noise.
So, for auto metering Roman’s flying average, mid-tone bird (say, eagle)…As it flies past an average toned background – good exposure…as it flies past a group of dark trees – overexposure….as it flies across a patch of sky – underexposure…and so on.
The light on the bird has not changed by the tiniest amount yet the meter is giving wildly differing exposures…because it’s dumb and is looking at what’s in the frame and doesn’t know you are only interested in metering the bird.
The answer is manual exposure. Set the correct meter reading for the bird and keep the exposure constant as long as the light is constant. Then no matter where the bird flies, no matter what the background, the bird will remain correctly exposed.
Wouldn’t this whole problem of inconsistency with auto exposure be solved just by using Highlight-weighted metering on one of the newer Nikons? And even if it wasn’t, doesn’t the ISO-invariance of those same Nikons mean that getting the exposure exactly right in camera is no longer crucial?
Aaron,
My point-of-view and practice on this is consistent with the one that is implicit in your questions. I shoot birds in manual mode with auto-ISO. Exposure is dialed back 1/3 of a stop. Metering is center weighted. The images are often a little underexposed but I hardly ever blow highlights. Because my Nikon bodies are ISO-invariant and have a lot of dynamic range, I can boost exposure and adjust shadows in post, when necessary, with no obvious penalty in image quality. For me and the type of shooting I do, this simply works better than trying to manually adjust ISO. When I’m walking around shooting opportunistically the lighting conditions can change very quickly. For example, yesterday I was shooting birds (big and small, with light and dark plumage) in a lagoon, in mangroves, on white sand, on the ocean, and in the sky (against dark clouds and bright blue). All this occurred within 15 minutes and the target appeared more-or-less unpredictably. An ISO set in the parking lot and used for all these shots would have ruined many of them, and having to take the camera from my eye, meter, and set a new ISO for each of the conditions would have resulted in many lost opportunities. Maybe others can get it done without auto-ISO. Not me.
Russ
https://www.flickr.com/photos/russ-w/
Russ
You have not fully understood Roman’s article.
You seem, to me at least, to be confusing changing light conditions with changing background conditions. Shooting a bird against the sky, especially with -1/3EV preset is going to get you a silhouette.
If you are shooting auto ISO or auto anything else, changing background conditions will destroy any attempt at a good exposure for the subject because the meter is constantly adjusting for everything it sees in the frame and tries to render an averaged value – irrespective of what the sun is doing.
If the light is reasonably steady you only have to set the meter once – in manual mode. If you set the correct exposure for your subject, it does’t matter where that subject goes or what the background tone is, the subject will always be correctly exposed.
If the light level (as opposed to the background) changes then the metering will have to be adjusted accordingly. If the background at that time is fairly constant in tone, auto ISO works brilliantly well.
If the light levels and the background tones are both changing it gets to be a bit of a lottery and that’s where experience kicks in. Light levels rarely change all that fast but for a flying bird the background can change from one instant to another. So, you establish a baseline exposure for the bird and keep shooting at that exposure until you notice the light changing – and adjust for it. Applying compensation on the fly is fast. +1EV is three clicks of the aperture, shutter speed or exposure compensation/ISO dial. No need to take the camera from your eye.There is no shortcut. Look at the histogram often and adjust exposure so that your brightest tones are always in the right hand fifth of the histogram. Pro photographers often seem to be ‘chimping’. They are not. Amateurs and selfie takers do that. Pros are checking their histograms.
Betty, you do understand that modern cameras have more than one metering mode, don’t you? And that most exposure modes do NOT average everything they see in the frame? That you can, for instance, give greatest weight to the center of the frame, or to whatever is under the focus point?
Aaron
Yes, I do, but one has to speak in broad generalities more often than not or it would all get even more windy and complicated than it is already!
Yes of course there are a number of metering patterns available (spot, centre weighted, average, etc,) but they have one thing in common – they are all calibrated to render the target area a Zone5 / 12-18% midtone (with small variations on that theme).
If you spot meter a white bird without compensation you will get a grey bird.
Same for all the others.
Then there are any number of proprietary ‘evaluative/matrix’ modes based on complex algorithms which try to unscramble and interpret the tonal and colour information to improve the chances of achieving a more satisfactory result in one way or another.
But at the end of the day the principles remain the same.
And yet, with exposure compensation and auto-ISO, these alternative metering modes might be just as effective as the method you advocate, or even more so.
Again, as with Highlight-weighted metering, it seems that you have not actually tried these alternate methods. Am I wrong?
Aaron
I don’t advocate any one method.
There are many ways to skin a cat.
Both manual mode and auto modes have their place and neither is best in all situations.
It is for the photographer to make a judgment as to which mode to use and whether or not compensation is required.
There are however, some situations, (moving subject against a changing background as in Roman’s article), where only manual exposure will produce an ideal exposure. No meter, with or without compensation, can deal with that scenario reliably. That’s why BIF photography is so challenging and that’s why it takes so much knowledge, skill and experience to do it well.
Roman clearly does it well and gets challenged because some smart Alec reckons that this auto mode or that auto mode is better. Well sorry, but for BIF photography it just isn’t.
Now, when you say “auto ISO with compensation” you hit the nail right on the head.
The critical word is compensation.
All meters are dumb so we often have to use our brain, interpret the scene and apply the right amount of compensation to achieve a correct exposure.
Most of the time, especially with todays smart evaluative/matrix meters, no compensation is needed as most scenes have a moderate range of tones which are nicely accomodated within the confines of the histogram.
But there are still many situations, where the meter will be fooled and a correction has to be applied.
The correction can however be done either in manual mode or auto mode.
But however you get there, an ideal digital exposure is one with the highlights in the right hand fifth of the histogram display.
Why?
Because that’s where the data is.
Digital exposure is quite unlike film exposure. Each F-stop records half of the light of the previous one so by not exposing as far to the right as possible, you lose 50% of your cameras encoding levels in the first stop of underexposure. Why would anyone want to do that?
With regard to alternative methods, yes you are wrong – more wrong than you realise.
My experience goes way back into the days of film and long hours in the wet darkroom.
So yes, I have used them all – average, centre-weighted, spot, incident, +/-matrix with both film and digital, 35mm and large format, hand held and in camera. The only meter I haven’t used is an extinction meter.
That’s why I berate people who expose digitally as if they were exposing film.The principles are utterly different. I don’t bang on because I want to be right, I bang on because I want new photographers to be right from the word go and not have to learn the slow, hard way like I did.
Typo Alert
No AUTO meter, with or without compensation, can deal with that scenario reliably.
Ah ha! This is what I needed –
“Now, when you say “auto ISO with compensation” you hit the nail right on the head.
The critical word is compensation.
All meters are dumb so we often have to use our brain, interpret the scene and apply the right amount of compensation to achieve a correct exposure.
Most of the time, especially with todays smart evaluative/matrix meters, no compensation is needed as most scenes have a moderate range of tones which are nicely accomodated within the confines of the histogram.
But there are still many situations, where the meter will be fooled and a correction has to be applied.
The correction can however be done either in manual mode or auto mode.”
I’m still going to work with your methods because I think it’s fascinating and I’m looking forward to working with it. In the meantime I very much enjoy the dedicated exposure compensation dial on my D7100 and it’s really easy to access with the a6000 (which is even easier for me to use because I rely on the limited dynamic range of the EVF and the in-EVF histogram). I tried to shoot a beautifully lit great blue heron against some REALLY dark trees. It was awful! But happily the heron was patient and let me figure out what I was doing wrong. Hello ~-3 EV! Yeah, I was too far away but it was good lesson.
Sean T
Well done Sean.
I am so glad that at least one person has got it!
I am not some kind of manual mode zelot – even though using manual + brain will (unlike auto) cope with EVERY exposure situation. It is not a coincidence that most pros shoot manual most of the time.
The key to good digital exposure is the histogram.
As long as the exposure data fits the limits of the histogram and is pushed as far to the right as possible, short of clipping the highlights, it doesn’t actually matter a fig how you get there. You will have a good exposure.
Be aware and not put off by, the fact that it will often look quite disappointing in the camera review screen and initially on the monitor at home but the important thing is that all the available image data has been captured. Then it can be rearranged in LR Develop module or other processor by adjusting the Brightness (aka Exposure) slider to taste – and you can be sure you have the maximum detail and minimum noise possible.
Mirrorless users are especially lucky in that they usually have an easily accessible exposure compensation dial and a histogram right there in the viewfinder. What could be easier? Just turn the dial +/_ until the histogram is in the right place and hit the shutter!
A couple of additional tips.
Set your camera colour space to Adobe RGB and the Picture Control (or equivalent) to Flat/Neutral.
That will make the preview look even worse (!) but will make the histogram more accurate.
Finally all of the above only applies to RAW capture.
Don’t try this at home with JPEG!
Aaron Shepard
No, on both counts.
First, there is no inconsistency with auto exposure – the meter is absolutely consistent.
It is however a tool, a dumb tool – just like a hammer.
There is nothing wrong with or inconsistent about a hammer, but as with all tools it’s only as good as the person at other end of the handle.
The ‘inconsistency’ lies with photographers who use a meter without understanding the basics of exposure and expect the meter to do all the work for them. Well the meter is dumb and just wants to make everything a mid tone. It has to be told what to do by the photographer. I am constantly amazed that so many photographers who profess a passion for their ‘art’ do not understand the most basic elements of their craft.
Highlight weighted metering is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, but still does not absolve the photographer from knowing how to deal with non-typical exposure situations. For instance, with highlight weighting, when shooting a dark subject against a bright background, the exposure will be adjusted for the background – underexposing the main subject. Not good.
There is no substitute for good metering practice.
ISO invariance is not a solution either. Digital exposure is linear meaning that unlike film, no tone curve is applied which in turn means that each F-stop records half of the light of the previous one which in turn means that the brightest stop (the one closest to the right side of the histogram contains 50% of all the digital data in the file. The next stop down contains 25%..and so on…which in turn means that if you do not use the right hand fifth of the histogram you are in fact throwing away fully half of the available encoding values of your camera.I find this especially amusing when I read heated arguments about sensor quality and high ISO performance between photographers who have unwittingly binned half their data before they even get to look at their images! So yes, you can crank up the brightness in post, but this will just be brightening depleted data – at the cost of a degradation in quality, loss of detail, tonal values and an increase in noise. Not good.
There is no substitute for good metering practice.
Betty, obviously you would not use Highlight-weighted metering for dark subjects. I was talking about using it for white birds that might blow out in the highlights. It would meter for those birds while ignoring background, and might give you more consistently optimum metering than you could achieve manually.
I take it that you have not actually tried this method and are only speaking by conjecture?
Thank you Betty and Roman. I will have to work on this next time I’m out shooting birds.
Next is a technical question because I can’t go out and do this right now (darned job!) – let’s say ambient light is Sunny 16 conditions (f/16, ISO 100, 1/100th etc.). I’m using the Tamron 150-600 at f/8, which means now it can be f/8, ISO 100, 1/400th (math is hard, I hope that’s right). And then to get to a better SS, I’ll be at f/8, ISO 400, 1/1600th, right?
But then another two stops per your advice is f/8, ISO 1600, 1/1600th or f/8, ISO 3200, 1/3200th, right?
Huh. I think I just showed why super-tele-primes exist – at f/4 you’re at ISO 800 instead.
Am I doing this right? I’m confused trying to run this in my head.
Sean T,
On a bright sunny day (Sunny 16 conditions), your calculations are correct for using a lens at f/8: ISO 100 at t=1/400 second; ISO 400 at t=1/1600. This will provide a correctly exposed in-camera JPEG *if* the camera manufacturer has been honest with the ISO speed settings available on your camera (which is unlikely!); and *if* you have set the camera to use a tone curve that is suitable for a bright sunny day. Furthermore, if you use the light meter in your camera to meter from an 18% grey card, it should indicate a little overexposure because an 18% grey card reflects 0.526 of an f-stop more light than does the standard 12.5% mid-tone of Zone V to which most of the recent light meters are calibrated.
It is impossible for humans to correctly identify which elements in a scene correspond to the 12.5% mid-tone luminance calibration of the camera’s light meter, therefore, it would be much more accurate to spot meter the most obviously white object in the scene, then apply circa 2.5 to 3 f-stops of exposure adjustment [aka: exposure compensation] to this metered value.
Cameras meter only the light that is reflected from the scene, whereas obtaining an accurate rendition of the scene requires measuring, or properly estimating, the incident light that is illuminating the scene. The classic example being: photographing a black cat in a coal cellar versus photographing a white cat on snow.
Sean T
“Huh. I think I just showed why super-tele-primes exist – at f/4 you’re at ISO 800 instead”.
I can’t do that calculation quickly either – but you got it.
Not only that, but at F4.0 (maximum aperture) you are razor sharp corner to corner as well.
On a 36MP sensor that’s quite something to behold.
First let me say I really love your work and the way you present information in your essay and your videos on B&H, you have a great talent for teaching and writing. But I think your reply to Eugene was being very defensive and very close to being rude. I do not think Eugene was being critical of your work or that you use any particular gear. Actually he said your article was excellent. I think the point he was trying to make and one which I agree with is that if you recommend gear and are sponsored by that manufacturer you should state that fact somewhere in the essay like you did in your videos. It is just the right thing to do. I know the next essay I read on this site talking about gear is going to make me wonder if I am getting an objective opinion.
Art, perhaps you read it that way, but I personally did not find his reply rude – he is just stating that many pros like him are indeed sponsored by someone and it does not always mean that the person providing feedback or publishing content is going to be doing it just because of their affiliation.
It is my fault for not stating the fact that Roman is a Sigma pro – I went ahead and updated the article to avoid further confusion. I apologize for this!
I did not mean it to be rude….and I have apologized but now I see that Nasim has updated it…so happy as I was just trying to make it clear that is not why I wrote the piece.
Thank you Roman for this article. I saw your videos in B&H Optics live streaming. I also saw your reviews of Sigma 150-600mm sports lens. After watching your videos and articles in Photography life, I decided to go for that lens.
I am really happy about my purchase and its my favourite lens in my Bag and will remain for quite sometime to come…
Thanks
Krishna
“Yes, there is more than one way to get a proper exposure, but in the digital age proper exposure is indeed, in effect, carved in stone.
A proper exposure is the one which captures the maximum amount of data from a scene short of saturating the sensor.”
I’ve just been on a half day photography workshop at a wildlife centre. One of things that that the pro photographer guiding the course was doing was under-exposing by 2-3 stops for effect (we’re talking owls and red squirrels here). If there was only one correct exposure then presumably he wouldn’t be doing that. He’d ‘near saturate’ the sensor and reduce the exposure in post. But he didn’t.
This suggests that the original comment was correct, and that there is room for the photographer’s interpretation. Either that or the pro on the course was wrong. Having looked at his photos however, I don’t think that is the case.
I’ve also recently been to a talk by a pro landscape photographer. His discussion of how he uses Lightroom was different from that in Scott Kelby’s book (use of tone curves in particular). Who’s right? Having seen the pro’s images as part of the talk, he’s rather good at what he does.
I felt that the above discussion became overly-dogmatic, and that was a little unfortunate, and less than helpful to those readers, such as me, of lesser experience and ability.
Nigel
It’s difficult to give a meaningful comment as you don’t say what the circumstances were, what ‘effect’ he was trying to achieve or whether he was shooting RAW or JPEG.
ETTR is only applicable to RAW exposure. The effect of underexposing RAW is loss of data and increased noise in the file. The effect of underexposing a JPEG is an overly dark image with loss of detail.
However, he may have had a very good reason for applying a -2 to -3 compensation.
If he was shooting dark toned subjects like squirrels/owls in dark conditions and backgrounds with JPEG output, this might well be exactly right to get a JPEG of the correct brightness as in those conditions the meter would tend to significantly overexpose and any small, but important white tones (fur or feather) might get blown out.
If shooting RAW, he may have been protecting those same important highlights (white fur or white feathers) from overexposure and clipping. In other words applying a negative compensation of say -2EV may have given him a perfect exposure for those parts of the scene in which he absolutely didn’t want lose detail. The highlight information in that case would be a small peak at the highlight end of the histogram (full saturation short of clipping) with a big lump representing all the dark tones at the other.
-3EV seems a lot, but a lot of photographers are a bit chicken with exposure and play extra safe knowing they can brighten shadows in post but can’t recover blown highlights. It’s not ideal exposure but anything’s better than blown out detail in an important element of a subject.
Incidentally, ETTR is sometimes no different to non-ETTR – it depends on the spread of tonalities/dynamic range of the scene.
Hope that helps.
PS
There is a difference between dogma and science.
On is based on belief, the other is based on verifiable evidence.
@Nigel Madely (with a friendly nod to Martin Griffith)
A short PPS, as it occurred to me that you may, (in the example you gave) be confusing under-exposure with negative exposure compensation.
They are not the same thing and it’s the sloppy-minded way in which the terms are used interchangeably which leads to so much confusion and misunderstanding.
Under-exposure is incorrect exposure – in as much as it fails to capture all the data relevant to the image.
Exposure compensation is a human being’s intelligent change/modification to the dumb meter’s indicated exposure in order to achieve a correct exposure – one which does capture all data relevant to the scene.
In the conditions you described, (dark background+dark subject+small but important highlights) the dumb meter, if left to its own devices, would likely have over-exposed by +2 or 3EV stops resulting in a lot of information at the lighter end of the scale being clipped. That’s a pretty dumb thing to do, I hope you would agree.
Hence your intelligent pro’s decision to apply -2 or 3EV stops of negative compensation to the +2 or 3EV over-exposure indicated by his dumb meter.
Result? A perfect exposure for that scene where all the data relevant to that scene has been captured and those small, important highlights are fully exposed (close to sensor saturation) but not clipped.
As a reader of, in your own words, lesser experience, I hope you now better understand that the intelligent application of science is not dogma.
Dogma in this context, is the insistence that auto mode this or auto mode that (with the prerequisite that the brain first be disengaged of course) is a universal panacea for all exposure problems.
Sorry, it’s not..It’s just hope trying to trump reason.
Dogmatic assertions that Auto ISO is a viable option for shooting BIF against a changing background is just another manifestation of the above.
Worse still, is the dogmatic assertion that under-exposing or over-exposing a digital exposure in camera for ‘effect’ is, in some way, applying a personal or ‘artistic’ interpretation.
Sorry, it’s not. It’s just throwing away data.
It’s the same old ignorance and/or laziness which wants something for nothing. The laziness which just to wants to push a button, move a slider or apply a preset and have some dumb device make everything turn out perfect. No learning, no understanding and no practice required.
Any tips on some of the odder AF settings in the custom menus for birds in flight?
The optimal settings depend specifically on: the make, the model, and the version of firmware in your camera; and on the make and the model of your lens(es). They also depend on your chosen technique; the reflected light from the scene (which affects which of the plethora of AF points are able to assist you); and on the angle of view that you wish to present your images to your intended audience.
If, and only if, we learn to properly understand “the odder AF settings in the custom menus” will we potentially gain benefit from adjusting these fine-tuning parameters. I highly recommend attending a hands-on training course for your style of photography that specifically includes optimal settings for your equipment. The reason why I recommend this is simply because it is far too easy to change the fine-tuning parameters then not remember the changes we’ve made, thereby making things much worse rather than better.
I appreciate your article and hope to use such information in the future. Your information will help to narrow my approaches significantly
used to be a fan of the web site but it has been taken over by one person
Used to be a fan. Roman’s article is very timely and interesting. I used to read comments but not so much because one person apparently own them.
If you have a specific question to ask, we will do our very best to answer it. If you write nonsense, we will do our very best to rebut it.
Fine with “we”
Not fine with comments dominated by one person who then writes more than the author and everyone else combined.
How much is too much? Is the question I guess. You may think it is fine. I don’t.
@Martin Griffith
This is an open forum and no one person ‘owns’ or ‘dominates’ anything.
Anyone who has something something to say, whether erudite or stupid, is free to say it.
It’s a pity you chose the latter option.
Martin, Why not set a good example by adding a valuable signal to this website, thereby increasing its signal-to-noise ratio; instead of adding whining noises that serve only to reduce its signal-to-noise ratio.
Nice pics and a fine introductory tutorial. Two things not mentioned that might help readers are practice and patience. Tracking birds in flight takes lots of practice so find a common bird in your area and practice on that, whether it be a seagull or a turkey vulture or whatever. Bigger, slower birds are easier to start with. Shoot them every chance you get. Patience is also key – it’s not every day an ibis flies past with a crab in it’s beak. Practice your technique, then with patience you’ll be ready when a special moment happens.
On a biology note, all the birds pictured in this post are relatively large, slow, direct and/or predictable fliers which make them easy to track with single point AF. For smaller quicker birds, say ducks, it’s very hard to hold a single point on the bird hence 9, 21 or 51 point AF can work better depending on how busy the background is (the busier the BG, the less points you should use).
Verm
Hi John
I always had better results with “Group area” instead of d9;d21 . What is your recommendation on “Focus tracking with lock-on” value ?
regards
I was wondering are you saying–manual exp mode–set aperture f/8 and ISO 800–take image of white car or sky—adjust shutter speed until exposure indicator hits zero or +2 on exposure indicator or are you only following histogram readout after every retake of white item until ETTR achieved?
You state you use single focus point–do you always keep focus point on birds eye while panning? I found that very hard with moving bird to keep focus point on eye.
Did you say you prefer center -weighted meter mode?
Thanks for great info!
Donna
HI Roman
I am just wandering if you do recommend we fine-tune the AF for the Sigma at 600 mm with a tool such as the Spyder Lens Calibrator from Datacolor, for all our cameras ?
Thank you very much for the great tips and photos.