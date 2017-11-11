Photography Life

Home / Miscellaneous / Photographing Birds and Insects Presentation

Photographing Birds and Insects Presentation

November 11, 2017

On Wednesday November 29th I’ll be doing a short presentation for the Grimsby Camera Group. My topic is photographing birds and insects from a beginner’s perspective.

PL grimbsy club 2
NIKON 1 J5 + 1 NIKKOR VR 30-110mm f/3.8-5.6 @ 51.2mm, ISO 3200, 1/100, f/8.0, extension tubes

The session will be held upstairs at the Station 1 Coffeehouse in Grimsby Ontario, located at 28 Main Street East. Presentation doors open at 6:45 PM and my presentation will run from 7:00PM to about 8:15PM.

PL grimsby club 3
NIKON 1 V3 + 1 NIKKOR VR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 177.9mm, ISO 3200, 1/100, f/5.6

The presentation is open to everyone and is not restricted to members of the Grimsby Photography Group. A very modest donation is requested by the group to help to offset their facility costs for the event. I will be donating my time.

PL grimsby club 6
NIKON 1 V3 + 1 NIKKOR VR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 208mm, ISO 3200, 1/640, f/5.6

The session is planned to be an interactive one with questions fielded as we go along.

PL grimsby club 5
NIKON 1 V3 + 1 NIKKOR VR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 211.6mm, ISO 3200, 1/250, f/5.6

Content is designed to appeal to photographers who are looking for some beginner tips. For example, considering backgrounds in bird photography compositions.

PL grimsby club 4
NIKON 1 V3 + 1 NIKKOR VR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 300mm, ISO 1600, 1/25, f/5.6

We’ll be discussing bird photography, both birds-in-flight and static subjects.

birding in a bag 5
NIKON 1 V3 + 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 291.4mm, ISO 500, 1/2500, f/5.6

Butterfly, bee and other insect images will also be shared, along with some composition tips for these types of subjects.

DSC_4201_DxOsmall
NIKON 1 V3 + 1 NIKKOR VR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 219.6mm, ISO 1600, 1/100, f/5.6

The presentation will not be focused on gear, but will include some basic considerations when choosing cameras, lenses and other gear.

DSC_6142_DxOsmall
NIKON 1 V3 + 1 NIKKOR VR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 300mm, ISO 900, 1/2000, f/5.6

Technical note:
All photographs were captured hand-held in available light using Nikon 1 gear as per the EXIF data. To calculate the equivalent field-of-view multiply the focal lengths by 2.7. All images in this article were produced from RAW files using my standard approach of DxO OpticsPro 11/PhotoLab, CS6 and the Nik Collection.

PL grimsby group 9
NIKON 1 V3 + 1 NIKKOR VR 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 @ 224mm, ISO 640, 1/2000, f/5.6

Article and all images are Copyright 2017 Thomas Stirr, all rights reserved. No use, adaptation or duplication of any kind are allowed without written consent. Photography Life is the only approved user of this article. If you see it reproduced anywhere else it is an unauthorized and illegal use. Readers who call out websites that steal intellectual property by posting comments on offending websites are always appreciated!

About Thomas Stirr

Thomas Stirr is an author, photographer/videographer, and executive coach based in Grimsby Ontario Canada. He specializes in industrial photography, as well as safety/training/corporate videos. His work also includes landscape and nature photography, and experimentation with photo art. Nikon Canada has featured Tom's work numerous times on Facebook and Twitter. To follow Thomas, please visit his YouTube channel as well as his photography blog.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) JERRY W BROWN
    November 10, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    excellent

    Reply
  2. 2) Mal (Nikonover)
    November 11, 2017 at 2:06 am

    Great images Tom,love your workThe two ducks coming into land is a masterpiece.

    Reply
    • 2.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 11, 2017 at 3:47 am

      Thanks Mal – I’m glad you enjoyed the images! It’s great when Mother Nature cooperates from time to time!
      Tom

      Reply
  3. 3) Greg V.
    November 11, 2017 at 3:33 am

    Excellent set of images, Thomas!

    I’m sure it will be an interesting talk, so I’ll ask Scotty to beam me across the pond to Grimsby Ontario ;-)

    cheers,
    Greg.

    Reply
    • 3.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 11, 2017 at 3:50 am

      Hi Greg,
      Assuming that Scotty does not have any technical issues, I’ll look forward to seeing you at the presentation. :-) I should ask him for some travel assistance with some photography tours planned for next year.
      Tom

      Reply
  4. 4) Merlin Marquardt
    November 11, 2017 at 6:19 am

    Astounding images! Would certainly attend your seminar if I were in Ontario.

    Reply
    • 4.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 11, 2017 at 7:02 am

      Thanks Merlin – I’m glad you enjoyed them!
      Tom

      Reply
  5. 5) Oggie Ramos
    November 11, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Hi Tom,

    I’m on the other side of the globe so I’d be appreciating your work from afar instead.
    Love the images you shared though the two ducks flying is absolutely fantastic!

    Oggie

    Reply
    • 5.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 11, 2017 at 11:01 am

      Glad you enjoyed the images Oggie!
      Tom

      Reply
  6. 6) Sidney Yip
    November 11, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Thomas, These are wonderful pix taken with Nikon 1 V3 and the 50-300mm lens. I have tried the same lens with my friend’s V2. The result was not as good. Also I have tried the V2 with the Histogram and the Histogram would not stay when the shutter button is pressed. The Histogram stays all time in the Sony A6000’s. Is there a way to setup the Histogram to stay all the time?

    Sidney

    Reply
    • 6.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 11, 2017 at 11:04 am

      Hi Sidney,
      Sorry, but I am not aware of a way to get the histogram to show with the V2. When I get a few minutes I’ll do a bit of investigating to see if there is a way to do that.
      Tom

      Reply
  7. 7) George P. Winslow
    November 11, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Beautiful! Hope one day you do a presentation in Oregon, where I might be able to attend!
    George

    Reply
    • 7.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 11, 2017 at 11:05 am

      Hi George,
      You live in a very beautiful state! Back when I was in corporate life I used to travel out to Oregon on business very frequently. I probably haven’t been out that way for 18 years or so.
      Tom

      Reply
  8. 8) Deisi
    November 11, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Wow … S U P E R B work!
    I have a NIKKOR VR 70-300mm , but I can not get results like this.
    Maybe I do not using RAW files.
    Congrats, Thomas!
    Greetings from Brazil! ;D

    Reply
    • 8.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 11, 2017 at 11:07 am

      Hi Deisi,
      Shooting in RAW can make a significant difference to the end result as RAW files providesa lot more latitude in post.
      Tom

      Reply
  9. 9) Bitonio
    November 11, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Hi Thomas, superb illustrations as always :P

    Do you think someone from the audience could bring a tripod and a camera to record the presentation? I’d love to see/hear your presentation!
    I’m also keen to get some book recommendations, there are few and would like to pick a good one, any recommendation appreciated!

    Thanks and see you on PL :)

    Reply
    • 9.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 11, 2017 at 11:21 am

      Hi Bitonio,

      From a Copyright perspective I would never allow one of my presentations to be recorded, so I won’t be able to accommodate your request…sorry about that.

      When it comes to photography my personal learning style is 100% experiential and experimental. As a result I don’t read books on photography…so unfortunately I don’t have any recommendations in that regard.

      I do have an eBook planned for 2018 that is about photographing birds and insects using hand-held technique. At this point that specific book is scheduled for a mid 2018 launch…assuming all of the other things on my schedule go as planned. All of my eBooks will be announced here at Photography Life, and will be available for purchase on my photography blog.

      Tom

      Reply
      • 9.1.1) Bitonio
        November 11, 2017 at 2:34 pm

        I understand for the presentation. To bad for me, air fare from California is not an option :-)
        I’ll look forward for your ebook then, and may invest in some book, sometimes there is only a tiny piece of advice, very valuable, in hundreds of pages, that is my main concern with book :P

        Reply
        • 9.1.1.1) Thomas Stirr
          November 11, 2017 at 3:07 pm

          Hi Bitonio,

          You may want to join some of the bird photography forums to find out what books other members have found valuable. I’ve found that the Pareto Principle applies to photography, i.e. that 20% of concepts produce 80% of the results. When I’ve done photography coaching with clients we’ve honed in on a few, key areas when it comes to birds-in-flight. These include eye/hand coordination (this is critical for birds-in-flight), knowing your gear in terms of auto-focus performance and minimum focusing distances, image composition/lighting, and observing bird behaviour. Over the years I’ve found that improvement in these four areas can lead to dramatically better photographs.

          Bird photography, especially birds-in-flight, is one of those things that simply requires many hours of practice. I try to get out a couple of times of month to photograph birds-in-flight. Sometimes all I can find to photograph are gulls or geese so I know that I likely won’t be getting any ‘keepers’…but it is important to get the practice hours.

          Tom

          Reply
  10. 10) Kevin Dunn
    November 11, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Exceptional as always Mr. Stirr! I noticed you added DxO PhotoLab to OpticsPro11. I downloaded a trial of 11 that is about to expire but just received an email notifying that PhotoLab had been released. It appears PhotoLab has the Prime NR and Clearview options that I have really come to appreciate. PhotoLab is also less expensive than Pro11. Is this a “no brainer” or am I missing something?

    Reply
    • 10.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 11, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      I’m glad you enjoyed the images Kevin!

      I haven’t had much opportunity yet to play around with DxO PhotoLab, but I think it would be a ‘no brainer’ if you haven’t paid for OpticsPro 11. As your comment notes, PhotoLab has Prime NR and Clearview. It also has DxO Smart Lighing Spot Weighted adjustments which is a tool that I use with almost every image I process. I have not had the opportunity to use any of the spot adjustment tools in PhotoLab yet so I can’t comment on that aspect of the new program. My understanding is that OpticsPro 11 will no longer be offered in the future.

      Tom

      Reply
      • 10.1.1) Kevin Dunn
        November 11, 2017 at 8:05 pm

        Did a little more research since my post. First, the email received was for the “Essentials” edition of PhotoLab ($99USD). If you go to the DxO site, like the old OpticsPro, there is an “Elite” version ($149USD) . Essential does not contain the Prime NR and Clearview. Pricing will be same as OpticsPro11 after November 30th. $50 USD off until then.

        Reply

