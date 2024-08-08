Photographing a Wedding With a Single Lens?

As a wedding photographer, it can be easy to justify a large number of lenses for different purposes throughout the day (35mm/50mm primes for getting ready, 70-200mm for the ceremony, 105mm macro for shots of the rings, 85mm for portraits, and so on). In reality, most weddings can be documented well with significantly less gear. But how much less? I recently had someone ask me: “For someone looking to get into wedding photography, is there a single lens that you would recommend that would be good enough to start with and be able to shoot a full wedding with?”
I thought the answer would make a good article. However, before continuing, an important note. I would never advocate photographing a wedding and bringing only one camera body and one lens. When someone is paying you to capture once-in-a-lifetime moments, gear failure is not an excuse for missing the shot – so at a minimum I would have a backup camera and a backup general lens (something like a 24-70mm f/4 or a 50mm prime). That said, there’s nothing wrong with trying to slim down your equipment. By keeping your gear on the minimalist side, you can be more nimble and not have to worry about missing moments while you’re swapping lenses, resulting in better photos.
Off my soapbox and back to the question. Is there a good, single lens for wedding photography that basically does everything you need? This question isn’t something I had considered much before, so I had to give it some thought.
First – every wedding is unique. The gear requirements for a large church wedding are quite different than a micro outdoor wedding. If I were to choose a single lens that could do it all, I would need a versatile focal length range, so a prime lens would not be an option.
Second – weddings often continue into the night when the light is very low, so the zoom lens would need to have as fast of an aperture as possible.
With these two factors considered, an obvious choice would be something like a 24-70mm f/2.8. However, for my personal style, I rarely shoot weddings as wide as 24mm, and very often use focal lengths longer than 70mm (particularly for ceremonies where you may not be able to get near the couple without being in the way of guests). This, for me, actually argues for something more like a 70-200mm f/2.8 instead – but then you miss the ability to shoot wider shots when needed.
Much to my surprise, the answer came to me not through weddings, but instead on a recent trip to Africa. One of the lenses I brought on the trip was the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 (available in Nikon Z and Sony E mounts). I really enjoyed using this lens in Africa, and when I got home, I looked through a few of my recent wedding albums. Sorting in Lightroom, I discovered that about 90% of my delivered photos were taken at a focal range between 35mm and 150mm, and only about 40% were between 24mm and 70mm. (This didn’t surprise me since the 70-200 is one of my most-used wedding lenses).
In addition, the bright maximum aperture of f/2-2.8 would do a good job of covering the vast majority of situations. It isn’t quite wide enough for some shots that I like – although you can get creative by finding different vantage points, like for the image below. I’d also prefer slightly longer than 150mm when I’m not able to get close to the couple during the ceremony, but it splits the difference really well.
Here’s a comparison of a ceremony taken at 35mm and (nearly) 150mm from the same spot, to give a perspective of the type of range this lens could provide.
The Tamron 35-150mm is not a macro lens, so it can’t do ring closeups like the following photo. However, it does have a maximum magnification of 0.17x at 150mm, which is still pretty good when cropping.
I personally prefer my ring shots with a bit more context anyway, and it can focus more than close enough for a shot like this:
Spencer wrote up a full review of the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 lens here, so I won’t cover all of the specs and pros/cons, but will list the ones I think would be most relevant for wedding photographers.
Pros:
- Excellent focal range for most wedding subjects
- Very good build quality
- Very sharp, especially under 105mm (I have no issue with the sharpness at any focal distance or aperture in practice)
Cons:
- Fairly expensive ($1900 for E mount and $2000 for Z mount) – however, given that this could feasibly replace a 35mm f/1.8, a 24-70mm f/2.8, an 85mm f/1.8, and even most of a 70-200mm f/2.8, it represents a significant value
- Flare control is not the best, so if you do a lot of portraits with the sun in frame, this may be an issue
- Not the fastest focusing lens. This is probably a bigger con for other types of events, since weddings don’t (usually) involve a lot of fast action
Conclusion
This article is theoretical, at least for now. I haven’t switched out my wedding photography kit for the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8, but in response to the question I received, I now know the answer. If I had to photograph a wedding with just one lens, this is the clear winner. My experience using it in Africa also showed me how much I enjoyed the lens.
Below are a few photos I took with the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 in Africa, as well as some wedding photos where I think the Tamron would have made a convincing replacement. As always, let me know in the comments section below if you have any questions or ideas for wedding photography lenses!
I’ve shot about 500 weddings. And still going. Many types of gear has come and gone in my bag. I’ve been at this long enough now that I just want the best. I have the 50 1.2, the 135 Plena among others. But I also own the 35-150. It’s such a versatile lens. Not prime sharp. But not far off. If I’m in a mood and want to shoot ceremony or reception with just one body or lens, this is it. For video, this covers 99% of the FL I need for weddings and events. For tighter spaces I still own and use a lot, my 24-70 2.8.
Thanks for sharing your experience Mike! I haven’t used the Plena, but I could see where that would be an awesome lens to pair with the 50 to get the tighter shots.
Thank you for this interesting analysis. I guess at one time there weren’t lenses such as the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8. I see the appeal of using a single lens for events (or rather, two copies of a single lens, haha). You stated your percentage of deliverted shots for 24-70 but out of curiosity, what is the percentage for 24-34mm?
Thanks Jason! Good question – only about 5% of my photos were between 24-34mm. Admittedly, this is largely because I often shoot a wedding without having a lens that can shoot wider on a camera body. I always cary a 24-70, but don’t always use it. The two main situations I use a wider angle are for top-down style dancing shots, and some creative portraits.
Knew where this was going right away after reading the title. ;)
Ha! You are way ahead of me :)
I also used the 24-120 f4 lens (or the 24-105 f4 lens when I used Canon gear) when I shot weddings. These days I shoot indoor events with a 24-120 f4 lens as well. I didn’t use a 2.8 dof for weddings and don’t do so for the events either because I have to move quickly and therefore want a depth of field that works in all situations. I find the f4 aperture on a FF camera to be perfect for groups of people all being in focus and still having a pleasant dof for the portraits (especially when using it on the long end). The low ISO noise on modern cameras are sufficient for clean photos in low light. Currently I have a 24-70 f4 lens on my backup camera, but if I would shoot weddings in very low light, I’d have a 24-70 2.8 lens on my second body instead and use that when the light goes dark. I don’t shoot with primes, its too confining for me. I can see the Tamron 35-150 lens being a great all in one, low light lens but I wouldn’t carry an 1165 gram lens on me anytime, certainly not for hours.
Thanks for sharing your experience! I could see how that 24-120 would be an awesome lens for the vast majority of situations as well!
I love my 50mm 1.2. I could probably use it for everything and be happy. But if I’m paid I will probably put the Plena on my Z9, maybe the 50 1.8 or the 85 1.8 on my Z6 g1 (larger lenses on that camera feels kind of heavy), and I’ll absolutely bring my Leica Q2M for wide angle low light and because I love b&W.
That 50 1.2 is such a great lens. If I had to pick a single prime lens, that would be the one. And yeah the Q2M is incredible as well, something totally different and could help create a distinct branding look.
I would give a client a discount if they said “we’d like everything shot in 50mm”. The 50 1.2 is my fave lens.
Ha! I think I’d give a discount for that too :)
I shot a couple weddings using this on one camera and an 85 1.8 on the other – I was pretty happy with the results, and didn’t need to use the 85 much. I returned it, though. I generally only use primes, so for me the weight of this thing was a bit much for a long day. I also was frustrated by focus issues, I think from field curvature. If I fill a frame with people for family photos and focus on the middle, the people at the edge of the frame are quite blurry. I assume if I step down that’ll improve, but then why carry an enormous f/2.8 lens? I’m now pairing the 28-75 f/2.8 with the 105 f/1.4E on the adapter, and have given up my one lens dreams :)
For the record I’m definitely not an advanced photographer, so it may be I was doing something dumb to get these blurry edge people.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts!
You are absolutely right, shooting a group of people at 2.8 is going to be very difficult to get everyone in focus. With groups I am usually in the f4-f8 range, depending on how big the group is and how close I am. I doubt that the issue was related to the lens specifically, just hard to get that many people in focus with a shallow DOF.
Well, before this I used a 50 1.8 without trouble and I’m not having the same trouble with the 28-75. It’s just a matter of degree – not that everything is perfectly in focus at 2.8 with the others, but the blurring was much more extreme with the Tamron.
Huh, that’s interesting. Next time I get the opportunity to use 35-150 I will experiment with this.
two nice photos of the mother in law …
I shot one wedding using only one 60mm 2.8D Nikkor with a D50. Before that, I shot the wedding on a wood-burning camera using manual focusing without automatic shutter speed using 50 mm f/2.
So, if there is a goal to shoot a wedding without changing the lenses, then the best option is 50 mm.
If we are talking about a zoom lens, then the Tamron 28-75 2.8 of the second generation wins in the price/weight/quality category.
But I’m not a beginner anymore. And it wouldn’t occur to me to go shoot a wedding with only one camera and one lens.
About the lens in the article. I wouldn’t buy it for a wedding. It’s too big and heavy. I remember the times when I ran and filmed weddings for 6-12 hours using the D800 + 24-70 2.8D + SB-800 as the main camera and with a bag containing another camera and two objects. In fact, I need two lenses. Z 24-120 f/4S and Z 35 1.4. They are lightweight, compact and allow me to realize all my wishes.
The two times I shot a wedding with a single lens was with a 85 1.8 on a Nikon F100 loaded with b&w film. But I was a relative of the couples, did it for fun and not as the official photographer, and offered some home-made prints as supplemental gifts.
Must enjoyable wedding photography experiences ever, being able to shoot differently…
Thanks for sharing your thoughts – and I agree that using two lenses allows you to create a more ideal kit.
Regarding weight, the 35-150 isn’t a light lens, but it’s lighter than the Z 70-200 and that lens pretty much lives on one of the camera bodies at every wedding I shoot, so the Tamron would still represent a significant weight savings.
I think that’s the fun thing about a hypothetical situation like this – everyone comes up with their own answers that best suits their particular needs and styles.
70-200 2.8 is not needed for shooting weddings. I will say more. For shooting weddings and all kinds of events before and after ceremonies and banquets, two lenses 35 1.4 and 85 1.8 are enough. The 24-120 f/4 lens is useful because it allows me to save energy and sometimes I need it when several video operators and photographers work in parallel and uncoordinated at a wedding. I have had such cases. 2 professional video operators, 2 professional photographers (one of them is me) and 4 guests with SLR cameras and 2 guests with video cameras.