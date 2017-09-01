Photography Life

Home / Essays and Inspiration / Photographing a Demolition Derby Race

Photographing a Demolition Derby Race

By September 1, 2017 (Last Updated On ) 10 Comments

And now for something a little different. I’m so terribly sorry it’s not yet another article about the latest camera body but it might offer a visual break and much needed respite from the torrential salivation that most of the photography community seem to be afflicted by lately (their absolute prerogative, of course). I was recently invited by friends in mid-Wales to join them at a local demolition derby race and I must say it was a thrilling affair.

Banger Racing

Banger Racing #2

Banger Racing #3

Banger Racing #4

Vehicles that looked like something The A-Team constructed after being locked inside a shed careened endlessly round a dirt track in a riot of colour and noise. I could harp on about how a swirling hurricane of mud and dust sprayed the fixated crowds; how mangled fenders and twisted bumpers flew off and wheels detached; and how cars rolled over and landed upside down, only for the drivers to crawl out unscathed (basically like an episode of The A-Team). But hopefully the images here will go some way to convey the excitement.

Banger Racing #5

Banger Racing #6

Banger Racing #7

Banger Racing #8

You’ve had a hefty dose of gear stuff lately so I’ll simply say I used a mirrorless kit to capture these and yes, amazingly, with contrast detection autofocus. Such heresy should not be allowed in the face of the latest autofocus systems but there we are. While the rest of the world seems preoccupied with the newest magnesium and polycarbonate bodies I was lucky enough to be accompanied to Wales by a perfectly svelte female body that even offered to caddy my camera bag for me. Oh, it wasn’t heavy, of course, but when a beautiful woman offers her help Alpha Whiskey doesn’t refuse.

Banger Racing #9

Banger Racing #10

Banger Racing #11

Banger Racing #12

These images were all shot in shutter priority at around 1/500s, reducing to around 1/80s for panning shots. I processed them in Lightroom, making adjustments mainly for contrast. Some of the images were desaturated either slightly or all the way to emphasise the whirlwinds of mud, itself often as much a character in the story as the cars. You may not like the processing, of course, but Alpha Whiskey is happy with it so that’s all that matters.

Banger Racing #13

Banger Racing #14

Banger Racing #15

Banger Racing #16

Anyway, I want to thank my dear friends for their hospitality and invitation to this event and I want to thank Wales again for being such a beautiful place to visit and drive around. A busy schedule meant I hadn’t been shooting much lately and this was a perfect way to pick it back up. For those few who might visit this article, thank you for doing so and if you wish to see more vehicular carnage you can do so at my blog, from where this article was conveniently lifted. Bye.

Banger Racing #17

Banger Racing #18

Banger Racing #19

Banger Racing #20

About Alpha Whiskey

Alpha Whiskey has pursued his enjoyment of photography both at home in the UK and overseas, capturing scenic views from Alaska to Bulgaria, from Iceland to California. He has pointed his camera and trained his eye at almost every subject, from wildlife to architecture, from portraits to landscapes, from the Red Bull X-Fighters to the Northern Lights. His photographs have been published on the covers of national publications and within media for the National Trust. His blog is a growing library of images from his travels, excursions, and his photowalks with friends, and he hopes that by sharing them he can encourage others to worry less about gear and simply go out and shoot.

  1. 1) Z Rostovich
    September 3, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    You like to make snide remarks against gear and then post pictures with poor composition, poor quality and poor processing. And no EXIF data, so what’s the point exactly?
    Maybe if you had better gear you could take better photos, though I doubt it.
    Maybe have some humility before posting pics from your amateurish blog.

    Reply
    • 1.1) Jacob B.
      September 3, 2017 at 1:30 pm

      Or maybe you can show off your portfolio and your glorious images taken with the latest camera and say how awesome your images look compared to these! Hmm…I guess that’s just not going to happen in the world of Internet anonymity and troll-like behaviour.

      Sharif, these are excellent images! Amazing what you can achieve with a little mirrorless setup nowadays. Keep up the good work!

      Reply
      • 1.1.1) runbei
        September 3, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        Right on, Jacob.

        Reply
    • 1.2) Pete A
      September 4, 2017 at 4:25 am

      Z Rostovich,

      Maybe have some humility before posting your amateurish comment.

      Reply
  2. 2) Seb
    September 3, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Very interesting pics, this looks like fun!

    Reply
  3. 3) Johm Macy
    September 3, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    VSCO Film Preset used?

    Reply
  4. 4) Joe Sandrin
    September 3, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Nicely done photos that convey the mayhem and energy that people attending the races are there to see. Well composed and processed to show the action and frenetic nature of the races. As you said – “a thrilling affair”.

    Reply
  5. 5) J R Compton
    September 3, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    I just came in the back door left open through destruction derbies, and I’ve only been a photog, pro and amateeur for 53 years, and I’m loving it. Poor composition, quality, et al — not that I can see. Love it. Thanks.

    Reply
  6. 6) Bob Myers
    September 3, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Sharif, great images. And certainly a sharp contrast to travel photography. Very nicely done and I’m with you on the Gear Gawking. Although I just purchased a new mirrorless system, it replaced a 2003 very heavy DSLR. So I don’t feel guilty. Your articles are always my first read when they appear. And your editorial comments are always enlightening and better yet, very entertaining. Thanks!

    Reply
  7. 7) Sandeep Sebastin
    September 4, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Excellent images … looks like it was loads of fun.. however I do agree with Rostovich that some comments do appear snide… your blog post on the other hand is great.. it gives a better idea of the eqpt used and how it was processed minus any negative comments..I have always read your articles with great interest and felt a little let down by this post.. cheers
    Sandeep

    Reply

