A Journey with the Photographic Mind

The photographic eye can perceive great compositions, notice patterns, find great light. But what of the photographic mind? The thoughts, the wishes, and the imagination – the idea of scenes dripping with the golden drops of sunlight? How does the photographic mind influence your style?

When you have a moment, I want you to close your eyes. Bring your mind back to a time and place where you took a photograph that you really liked.

Try to think of a shot you haven’t looked at in at least some months. Maybe it was in the mountains by yourself on a hike, or maybe you were taking a portrait of a friend. When your eyes are closed, what do you see?

I see a Rufous-collared Sparrow singing on a fencepost. He’s enthusiastic, and the rustling sound of raindrops splashing on endless leaves fills the air. Reds and browns on the sparrow vibrantly jump out agains the muted greens.

Over the next week, take a few moments periodically to think about that shot and why it works – why it touches your photographic mind and your human soul. But don’t look at the actual photo, not even once. Describe it to a friend, and even draw it if you like. I am drawing the scene, and now I have to ask myself – what to leave in? What to ignore? Was the fencepost angled this way or that?

After a week or two have passed, go back and look at your photo. Was there anything in it that you forgot about? Was there something in your mind’s eye that was not in the photo or vice versa? Was the photo as good as you thought? Write down your impressions.

Oh, the greens seemed darker in my head! Looking at them now, they’re too bright. Let’s darken them a little. And the Sparrow is looking back at me, I remember now! So a few adjustments in the editor follow…

Now for another exercise. Walk around with your camera. Before you take a photo you like, imagine the final product, then shoot. Don’t review your photo. Just put your camera down, look at the scene again, and try to mentally record as many interesting details as caught your eye.

In fact, don’t just use your eyes. Spend a little time in solitude, and listen to the sounds, the noises, and smell the scents all around. Then take another photo. Don’t review it, either.

I’m walking and I see something in the distance. A falcon on the ground? A Caracara? Yes, and it’s gathering materials for its nest.

The whole scene feels faded to me, quiet, peaceful. I hear the Great Kiskadees in the distance, and I feel the slight breeze. There is a distant sound of pigeons. How I wish I could see the nest! The more you connect with a scene through all your senses, the better you will be able to present your experience. There will be a difference between the two photos that you take.

What is your perfect composition? The day before you go out, think of where you are going and imagine ideal compositions and lighting in that place. Imagine different scenarios. As a wildlife photographer, I like to imagine flycatchers on branches, marmosets in the trees, beetles on the leaves. Then chase that light, chase those scenes. Keep thinking about your ideal composition as you walk around, and keep chasing.

I’m in a park, and I’m visualizing my perfect composition. I found a spot, out of the rain, and the birds are as happy as can be, having the grass and trees all to themselves. There’s a small and spindly tree with hardly any leaves and delicate branches moved by the slightest breeze. All those birds! Will one land on that lonely branch? Yes, there’s one, and I’m not surprised—it’s a Great Kiskadee, a flycatcher!

These are just some ways to use your photographic mind. Moreover, the photographic mind is not something mystical. It’s something you can exercise every single day. I guarantee it will make your photography more fun and your photos more rewarding.