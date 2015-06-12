Photo Spot Details
Spring and Fall are best seasons as well as late summer with some stormy clouds over Sierras. Best time of day are sunrises and sunsets, when the sky and tufa light up in shades of orange and the lake reflects it all.
On holiday weekends get there early to secure your best spot, as place may be a bit crowded with other photographers. For more secluded experience visit in winter.
Nearby Nay Beach (turn right from Test Station Rd, just before it turns into gravel, keep left on the next fork) offers a bit different perspective, is more quiet, and has excellent opportunities for bird watching.
After photography don’t forget to check Whoa Nellie Deli (gas station on Tioga Rd) for the best food in Eastern Sierra!
Map
Mono Lake, South Tufa
Comments
The pictures are great and the Deli is delicious!!!
where is a good place to stay for a day or two of pure photography as a single person