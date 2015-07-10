Photo Spot Summary
Category: Architecture
Country: United States
State: New York
City: Brooklyn
GPS Latitude: 40.702511
GPS Longitude: -73.989624
Photo Spot Details
This is quite an iconic shot, and perhaps has been repeated often over the years. Some of the old photographs are perhaps the most fascinating as you can see the difference in the built spaces over time. Although the bridge is not the more iconic Brooklyn Bridge (which is right next to it), the Manhattan Bridge is just as important. This view becomes interesting by nature of how it aligns itself at the street intersection and the how the Empire State Building is framed through the structural supports.
Photography Tips
1. New York city is a fascinating place at any time of day. You could shoot this at dawn or dusk, or even during the day when you can capture the dynamism of local street culture- be it the thousands of tourists who “happen” on this street or the local skateboarder kids.
2. That said, the exposure contrast may be too much during the middle of the day to expose for the ESB in the distance and the light never really falls too perfectly at dawn or dusk. Nevertheless, it is the form or the silhouette of the composition that is rather timeless. It is not a terribly busy street by New York standards so it is possible to get a window of time to snap a relatively empty scene.
Map
Manhattan Bridge
Comments
Thanks for the info. Is it possible to get a model out on to one of the closest pylons? Could she walk in shallow water or is a boat needed?
Any thoughts on the best time of day to photograph this iconic shot to clearly get the Empire State Building through the foot of the bridge?