Directions: There are five access routes to Lavasa, one of which is fully enhanced and developed- The Chandni Chowk- Pune road to Lavasa which offers a pleasurable drive, just like the one you will experience on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Lavasa is approximately one hour drive from Pune and three hours drive from Mumbai. By road Lavasa is best accessed by road. The access points through which you can get to Lavasa are: From Mumbai: On the Mumbai-Pune Expressway - Via Panvel - Lonavala - Chandini Chowk - Via Hinjewadi exit - Via Lonavala - Somatne exit - Pirangut* - Via Lonavala - Nive - Tamhini* On Mumbai-Goa Highway - Via Kolad** From Pune : Via Chandini Chowk - Pirangut By Rail The Pune Railway Station, which is 65 km away from Lavasa, is the railway station closest to the city. By Air Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai - 216kms New Airport coming up at Panvel - 145 kms Lohagaon Airport, Pune (Domestic) - 72 kms Proposed Chakan Airport, Pune (International) - 96 kms

Lavasa is India’s first and largest hill city being developed by HCC. It is located in the picturesque landscape of the Sahayadri Mountains and is set amidst 7 hills and 60 km. of lakefront. A 3 hours drive from Mumbai and an hour’s drive from Pune, the city is a fourth of the size of Mumbai.

In our endeavour to get you the best of Lavasa’s breathtaking views, we welcome you to the Dasve Scenic Points.

Believed to be a photographer’s delight, these belvederes capture the various facets of Dasve that will always be etched in our memories.

Catch Dasve at its panoramic best with homes, hotels, meeting centres and a club from the Dasve Panorama Point. Experience Lavasa’s rich biodiversity as you view a variety of bird species from the Bird Viewing Gallery. View Dasve, the first town of Lavasa in its full splendor nestled amidst the hills along the contours of the lake. View the aerial cityscape of Dasve from the Dasve Galleria I and II. Watch the Warasgaon Lake as it meanders itself through the majestic Sahyadri mountains from the Lake View Point.

What’s amazing about photography is that it seizes a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce.

Lavasa offers complete range of following genre:

Architecture

Landscape

Bird and Wild Life

Flora Fauna

Waterscape, lakes

Monsoon and Waterfall

