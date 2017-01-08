Photo Spot Summary
Category: Wildlife
Country: India
City: Lavasa
GPS Latitude: 18.407656
GPS Longitude: 73.507454
Photo Spot Details
Lavasa is India’s first and largest hill city being developed by HCC. It is located in the picturesque landscape of the Sahayadri Mountains and is set amidst 7 hills and 60 km. of lakefront. A 3 hours drive from Mumbai and an hour’s drive from Pune, the city is a fourth of the size of Mumbai.
In our endeavour to get you the best of Lavasa’s breathtaking views, we welcome you to the Dasve Scenic Points.
Believed to be a photographer’s delight, these belvederes capture the various facets of Dasve that will always be etched in our memories.
Catch Dasve at its panoramic best with homes, hotels, meeting centres and a club from the Dasve Panorama Point. Experience Lavasa’s rich biodiversity as you view a variety of bird species from the Bird Viewing Gallery. View Dasve, the first town of Lavasa in its full splendor nestled amidst the hills along the contours of the lake. View the aerial cityscape of Dasve from the Dasve Galleria I and II. Watch the Warasgaon Lake as it meanders itself through the majestic Sahyadri mountains from the Lake View Point.
What’s amazing about photography is that it seizes a moment that’s gone forever, impossible to reproduce.
Lavasa offers complete range of following genre:
Architecture
Landscape
Bird and Wild Life
Flora Fauna
Waterscape, lakes
Monsoon and Waterfall
