Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive

Category: Wildlife

Country: United States

State: Florida

City: Apopka

GPS Latitude: 28.669195

GPS Longitude: -81.562866

Directions: Go there by car. The address is: Lake Apopka North Shore, 2803 Lust Rd, Apopka, FL 32703

The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive is a one-way 11-mile drive on narrow former farm roads built on top of levees. This is amazing habitat in restoration along the North shore of Lake Apopka. “In restoration” does not convey the fantastic breadth of wildlife, especially birds, you will see here. There can be anything from a River Otter to giant alligator awaiting you on this tour. There are birds galore as the Audubon’s groups come to count the various birds.

It is only open on Fri, Sat, and Sun, and the “in” gate closes 1 hour before sunset. However, you will want to allow 2 hours to see it all. Bring your binoculars and a bird book/app. The kids will love the gator sightings – some of them enormous. It is perfect for photographers as you ride in comfort in your car.as you are right in close to the wildlife as you drive on the roads. Using a beanbag for support will provide you some top-notch photos. The best time to explore the drive is in the winter months December through March.

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, Lake Apopka North Shore, 2803 Lust Rd, Apopka, FL 32703, USA

 

  1. 1) Debbie P
    September 29, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Due to damage from Hurricane Irma, Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive is closed. St John’s Water Management does not have an estimated time to enact repairs needed before reopening the drive.

