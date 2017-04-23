Photo Spot Summary
Category: Landscape
Country: United States
State: California
City: Laguna Beach
GPS Latitude: 33.542515
GPS Longitude: -117.786591
Photo Spot Details
This spot is located towards the west end of the beach where you can find half submerged rocks on the shore. You have to get to this spot in advance so that you will get a suitable location without any disturbances. Tripods are necessary as the surface is uneven and slippery. You must be very careful with your gear as well. Those rocks are the resting place for those sea gulls and they make a beautiful subject right in front of the sun set. Make a note of the sun set timing as they are very early during the winter.
Map
