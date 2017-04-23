Laguna Beach

Directions: I started from Culver City (near LA), took the I-405 South free way through South La Cienega Blvd for first 6 miles. And then, got on to I-105 East for the next 4 miles (You can also use the same I-405 South but the traffic is horrible). The last stretch is to take the same I-405 South and CA-73 South towards Laguna Canyon Road for 46 miles (exit : 133). This CA-73 stretch is a toll road, and make sure you pay that within 5 days (a href="http://thetollroads.com">website. So after taking the exit towards CA - 133 South drive towards forest avenue, that's where the Laguna Main Beach park is located.

Photo Spot Details

This spot is located towards the west end of the beach where you can find half submerged rocks on the shore. You have to get to this spot in advance so that you will get a suitable location without any disturbances. Tripods are necessary as the surface is uneven and slippery. You must be very careful with your gear as well. Those rocks are the resting place for those sea gulls and they make a beautiful subject right in front of the sun set. Make a note of the sun set timing as they are very early during the winter.

Map