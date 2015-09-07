Photo Spot Details
I have been in search of good location to shoot Denver Skyline with Mountains/Sunsets and found this place when I was shooting birds in City Park from a fellow photographer. The stair top gives you nice vantage point, I noticed if you could go in the museum there is a rooftop patio which should give even better point to get the skyline and mountains.
From this location your wide angle lens is not going to give the depth of field and compression for the mountains plus the skyline is bit far. I would go with 70-200 or 85mm, 105mm or 135mm primes for vertical panorama.
The featured image I shot is with 70-200mm at 122mm, f/11.0, ISO 125 for 3 seconds.
This location is also one of the best inside the city for birding, there is a small island in Ferril Lake with trees filled with different species of birds. So bring in your long telephoto to capture some birds.
Map
Denver Skyline
Comments
To John Daniel:
Do you sell your photos?
Lisa Abreo
Morrison, CO
Hi John.
I would like to use your photo in a print piece for the City of Denver. Is that possible and is a high resolution full page 300 dpi image available?
Lisa Abreo
Morrison, CO
303-986-4088
labreo@comcast.net
Hello – this is a gorgeous photo. What is your usage policy, please? I’m interested in using this shot in a small section of a multi-picture CRT shot. Thanks so much for your reply.