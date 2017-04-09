This photo noise reduction tutorial is for beginner photographers, who want to reduce or get rid of noise in their digital images and don’t know how to do it. I will first explain what noise is and how you can reduce it in camera and then I will show how you can reduce it in post-processing, using Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom and commercial plugins for Photoshop.
1) What is Noise in Digital Images?
If you have a digital camera, whether you have an advanced top of the line DSLR or a simple point and shoot, you will at some point get images with small dots all over the image. Those small dots might not be very noticeable when you look at the image on the back of the camera, but when you zoom in and view the image at 100% on your PC, they all of a sudden become quite visible. Take a look at the following image:
While nothing seems to be wrong with the image, here is how it looks when viewed at 100%:
See those tiny dots in the image? That’s what noise is and how it looks!
2) Causes of Noise
Image noise originates from either the camera sensor or the sensitivity of the camera sensor, or sometimes both. Let’s talk about the camera sensor first. Every digital camera is equipped with a sensor that collects light particles via very tiny buckets called “photosites”, which later become pixels in the final digital image. For example, if your digital camera is equipped with a 10 megapixel sensor, it means that there are 10 million photosites present on the camera sensor. The size of the photosites plays a big role on the amount of noise that is present in the image. Generally, the smaller the photosite, the noisier the image gets. This is where the size of the sensor comes into play. If you took a DSLR and a point and shoot camera and both have 10 megapixel sensors, the DSLR would yield a much cleaner image with a lot less noise when compared to the point and shoot image. This is because DSLR’s have much bigger sensors (full frame sensors can be 15+ times bigger in size than sensors in point and shoot cameras) and therefore can accommodate larger photosites compared to point and shoot. If you use a phone camera, you might see plenty of noise in images even during bright sunny days, which happens because too many pixels are crammed into a tiny sensor. Consequently, smaller sensors with a large number of pixels generally produce noisier images.
The second source of camera noise is the sensitivity level of the camera sensor, known as ISO in photography. If you do not know what ISO is, I highly recommend reading my “Understanding ISO” article that I wrote a while ago. Basically, as you increase camera ISO, the amount of noise automatically increases as well. For example, increasing ISO from 100 to 200 doubles the sensor sensitivity and could therefore result in more noise.
Now what happens when you couple a small sensor with high ISO sensitivity? That’s where you could get a trashed image, where you will not only see a lot of noise/grain, but also bad colors and all kinds of artifacts in the image.
3) How to Reduce Noise in Camera
If you are getting noisy images out of your camera, it could mean two things – either the size of the camera sensor is too small (as pointed out above) or the ISO level in your camera is too high. While there is not much I can do to help with the former, you can certainly fix the latter by changing the ISO level or “maximum ISO level” on your camera. Bear in mind that by changing the ISO level in your camera, you are essentially decreasing the sensitivity of the sensor, which might result in slower shutter speed. In turn, slower shutter speed could introduce camera shake or blur to your images, so you have to understand this relationship first. Check out my “Understanding ISO, Shutter Speed and Aperture” article to understand the relationship between camera ISO and shutter speed first. Decreasing ISO on digital cameras is very easy – check out your camera menu and if you don’t find it there, read the camera manual to find where it can be changed from.
Many modern DSLR cameras such as Nikon D90 have an “Auto ISO” feature in the camera. Auto ISO automatically increases and decreases the sensitivity of the sensor based on the amount of ambient light. If you have wrong Auto ISO settings in your camera, you could be adding unnecessary noise to your images. See “what ISO should I set my camera to” to modify your Auto ISO settings. If you have a DSLR camera with a DX (cropped) sensor, I recommend setting “Maximum Sensitivity” to 800 and if you have an FX (full-frame) sensor, you can bump it up to 1600 or even 3200.
Some people play with their camera settings and forget that they set their ISO to a really big number, which would obviously create a lot of noise even in daylight situations. Decreasing ISO to the base ISO level such as 100 or 200 would help in reducing and possibly eliminating noise in the images.
4) How to Reduce Noise in Post-Production
If you already have an image that has too much noise, there are several ways to reduce the noise in post-production software such as Adobe Photoshop or Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. In addition, there are many third party utilities and Photoshop plugins that do a terrific job in decreasing noise in images without affecting the image quality.
4.1) Reducing Noise in Photoshop
Photoshop has a built-in “Reduce Noise” filter (Filter->Noise->Reduce Noise), but it is pretty weak in functionality compared to other solutions. To be honest, I never use it, because it does not do a good job and does not provide many options to effectively reduce noise. Here is a screenshot of the Reduce Noise filter:
You can try removing noise through “Per Channel” tab in Advanced mode, but it was not effective at all for the above image. If you want to give it a try, play with the settings and see what you can get. Let’s take a look at Lightroom’s noise handling solution instead.
4.2) Reducing Noise in Lightroom
Lightroom comes with a better and a more advanced tool to deal with noise – the “Detail” panel that is available in the “Develop” module of Lightroom. Simply press “D” to go to Develop module, click the image to view it at 100%, then open up the right panel and scroll down until you get to “Detail”, where you will see settings for Sharpening and Noise Reduction. Why is sharpening included? Because applying heavy noise reduction could soften your image and combining noise reduction with some sharpening typically yields better results. Here is a screenshot of the detail panel and some settings that I have used for my duck image:
Lightroom has the following controls for Sharpening and Noise Reduction:
Sharpening: Amount, Radius, Detail and Masking
Noise Reduction: Luminance, Detail, Contrast, Color and Color Detail
Start off from Noise Reduction settings and first increase the Luminance level, which is the amount of noise reduction you want to apply. I used 100 for the above example. Next, go to Detail and experiment with it a little by moving it from left to right – it controls the amount of details you want to preserve in your image. If you move it all the way to the left, you will see that the whole image becomes very soft, including details that should not. If you move it all the way to the right, the image does not change much at all, because you are trying to preserve too many details. I find that values between 40 and 60 work best in most situations. When it comes to Contrast, which is a tool to remove contrast noise, I typically leave it at “0”. The same applies to Color and Color Detail – I rarely touch those settings, unless I have Color/Chroma noise that I need to remove from an image.
Once you are done with removing noise from the image, if you see that you have lost some of the sharpness in your image, play with the Sharpening settings above – you can achieve great results by using sharpening and noise reduction together.
Here is the extracted image with noise reduction applied in Lightroom – move the mouse over to see the original for comparison:
4.3) Reducing Noise in Nik Software’s Dfine
If you are looking for the best solution to reduce noise in your images, you should try using third party tools such as Nik Software’s Dfine, Neat Image or Noise Ninja. The great thing about third party noise reduction tools, is that they allow you to apply noise reduction selectively, meaning to only certain parts of an image. Take a look at Nik Software’s Dfine in action:
The areas that are selected in dotted squares are the ones I want to apply noise reduction to. The software analyses the noise pattern and figures out what it needs to do to eliminate the noise. I can manually control the settings by telling the software the amount of noise I want to reduce and I can even specify which areas not to touch while applying noise reduction. Here is what I used for my image:
As you can see, I’m applying some heavy contrast noise reduction at 150%, then I dropped an exception point on the duck’s head so that noise reduction does not affect it. The result is the following image:
Move your mouse over the image to compare it with the original version.
4.4) Reducing Noise in Neat Image Pro
Another great tool to remove noise from images is Neat Image Pro. I have used Neat Image Pro in the past and I really enjoyed it before seeing Dfine and Noise Ninja. It has many more options than Lightroom and Dfine, but lacks Dfine’s ability to exclude certain areas of the image from getting touched (will probably be added in future versions). Here is how the user interface looks like:
It has camera profiles for many digital cameras, and as you can see from the above screenshot, my D300 was quickly identified and it automatically selected a noisy area to work with after I clicked the “Auto profile” button. Next, I went to Noise Filter Settings and I slightly increased Noise Reduction “Luminance channel” amount, then increased the sharpness of the image under “Sharpening Amount” to 40% and finally pressed the “Preview” button to see what my changes would look like:
After I was done, I clicked the “Apply” button to get the image processed using the above settings. Here is how the final image looks like (move the mouse over to see the original):
4.5) Reducing Noise in Noise Ninja
The last tool I want to show you is Noise Ninja, perhaps the most popular tool among photographers today. It is certainly more powerful than both Neat Image and Nik Software Dfine and offers many ways to fine-tune noise reduction. The biggest benefit of Noise Ninja, is its ability to selectively apply or reduce noise reduction through a special “Noise Brush” tool. It is somewhat similar to Dfine, but is much more precise, since the brush can be applied to any area, just like a masking tool in Photoshop. You can paint over individual parts of your subject with either a soft-edge or a hard-edge brush and it is possible to isolate areas that need or do not need noise reduction applied. Here is what I used for the filter settings:
And here is the Noise Brush tab, where you can brush over areas that you want to include or exclude in/from noise reduction:
Here is how the final image looks like (move the mouse over to see the original):
5) Conclusion
If you want to get serious about your photography, you need to learn how to post-process your images and make them look good to present them to your potential clients, to show them on your web portfolio or print on paper. While having noise in your images can make them look interesting and film-like, not all types of noise look good and not on every picture. Most professional photographers shoot clean images and then add noise to them as an effect later, if necessary, rather than intentionally shooting with noise. In many cases, noise degrades overall image quality and the above tools serve to help fix problematic photographs by removing noise from them. As you can see, most third party tools are very similar in their core functionality and certainly allow the granularity that neither Photoshop nor Lightroom can offer. If you do not already own noise reduction software, I highly recommend to try out the demo/trial versions of the above software and see what works best for you.
I hope you found this article useful. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to drop a comment in the comments section below.
Digital noise Nikon DSLR cameras make is very nice – it is grainy and looks like from old analog cameras. It’s quite easy to reduce or remove it from picture without loosing details. My favourite software is Nikon Capture NX – not the best one but still good.
I heard Topaz DeNoise is very good too but i haven’t tried it yet:
http://www.topazlabs.com/denoise/
one more method:
Photoshop
Filter -> Blur -> SmartBlur
or
Duplicate layer
Gaussian Blur
Eraser tool on upper level
I’ve used Neat Image for years with my D70 and now with my D700. I especially like the 64-bit version of the plugin. It works best if you create you own noise profiles for your specific camera, and especially with the same settings as your workflow. I set my cameras on a tripod with a variable ND filter and shoot Neat Image’s target on the LCD. I choose every shutter speed (1 stop increments) from 30 seconds to 1/4000 for every ISO (also 1 stop increments). This is usually not possible without a variable ND filter. I then process the images through Capture NX 2 with the typical settings I would use and save them as 16-bit TIFFs that Neat Image can create the noise profiles from. I created a PhotoShop Action for the D700 that has Neat Image “auto match profile”, “auto fine-tune”, and “remove only half of noise”. The rest I do manually and selectively as needed on skies and flat areas that need more. I find that it’s rare I need to do more with the D700 though unless I’m over 5000 ISO. I disable high ISO noise reduction in camera, but occasionally use long exposure noise reduction if I’m using a tripod, and I do no noise reduction in Capture NX 2. This keeps Neat Image from getting a plastic look like it tends to with the default profiles.
PhotoShop CS5 has the same noise reduction capability as Lightroom 3 since they both share Camera Raw 6 underneath. Here’s the trick on using it for .jpgs, .tiffs, etc. that have already been converted from raw files: right click on the image in Adobe Bridge and click “open in camera raw”. You will then have Lightroom 3’s luminance noise reduction and other sliders under the detail tab. Works great for those that aren’t using Lightroom 3 or don’t want to import an unfinished work. :-) I’m not sure how to do it in PhotoShop without opening Bridge though for non RAW files.
I’ll have to play with some of these newer noise reduction programs, many improvements have been made over the years! Thanks for the in-depth article!
Aaron, I used Neat Image for about three years and I switched to Nik’s Dfine last year. Now after seeing Noise Ninja, I think I will be using it for select images :)
Looks like Neat Image has been working great for your workflow. I’m sure it saves you a lot of time if you are doing batch processing…architecture is a little different to deal with than wildlife/people when it comes to noise, since you do not have to deal with selective noise reduction as much.
As far as Photoshop CS5, yes, Camera RAW is the same for both Photoshop and Lightroom, but I wanted to specifically show the noise reduction filter, which I found to be pretty weak. Thanks for the tip on opening images in Camera RAW without LR3. If you want to open files in Camera RAW within Photoshop, you simply go to File->Open and select the RAW format. Any compatible RAW format will automatically trigger Camera RAW to open up in a separate window.
Definitely try out Noise Ninja, it is very powerful!
How do you think about Noiseware plugin?
Have you try it?
It have a lot options and it gives you the posibility of exclude noise reduvtion by tone (highlights, midtones, & shadows), colour and much more.
I’m still learning it and I consider it a very good one.
Thanks for the article. I noticed that Noise Ninja introduces artifacts (zigzags) on the bird’s beak, while the other programs did not. Is that something ‘normal’ with NN?
The LR example destroys the texture, I actually like the original better, but maybe tastes differ :)
I normally don’t touch the luminosity, but always use about 10% colour noise reduction, especially when shooting at higher ISO. Even the Canon 5DII has some colour noise then and it is very easy to get rid off.
Thanks again
I had a question –
I use Neat image for Noise Reduction, it does its job but however I find the image a little soft post doing NR. I wanted to know about how to do Selective Sharpening in Photoshop CS4. As I mainly shoot wildlife / birds, selective sharpening only the bird/animal after doing Noise Reduction would help, I presume!
You can also try out Smart Image Denoiser (http://smartimagedenoiser.com)
Was I the only one that thought the Lightroom noise reduction gave the best result out of the three here?
Besides that, if you have Photoshop, you can easily export multiple versions of the same photo with different amounts of noise reduction applied in LR, then mask them together however you want. Not as convenient as Noise Ninja I guess, but good enough for me.
Try DxO Optic 8 Pro Elite. It knows your sensor (camera body), the ISO value from the EXIF data and if there is a suitable profile for your lens available it *automatically* removes noise accordingly. The guesses are amazing but still can be modified manually.
Does working in 16 bit mode allow more or better noise reduction than working in 8 bit in either Photoshop or Lightroom?
I’m using a Pentax K-3 and Lightroom 5.6.
I’ve decided to not apply luminance noise reduction unless seriously cropping.
For color noise reduction it’s interesting to look at a 3200-iso DNG RAW photo I took handheld with a Sigma 18-250 Macro lens at 70mm, F/5.6, 1/8 s, looking across the river from Dartmouth late at night. I find that I can reduce the Color noise reduction setting well below 25. (It appears that anything over 8 has no effect on the darker areas of the photo, and only washes the colour of trees etc. So 8 is my default color noise setting!) Usually I have ISO max set to 400 for use during the day.
Did you try Noiseware in the end? I liked it when more subtlety is needed because it preserves detail well. Denoise was good for applying with heavy hand. You are correct in that the “solutions” that come with the Adobe software are too simple. I find Camera Raw better to sharpen than remove noise!
I blogged about puzzling out the settings of these programs too (http://rhythmicof.wordpress.com/)
A well done analysis, except there is a glaring omission: the Lightroom noise reduction process is essentially identical to the ACR module that is invoked when going from a RAW image from Bridge to Photoshop. So it is misleading just to point to the crude noise reduction process that is available later, in PS proper. Some of us prefer PS over Light room, for a variety of reasons, and we are not missing anything on the noise reduction front. All the plugins you mention included of course.
Thank you for your instructive article! I work in PS CC 2014 partly with my own 16 bit tifs from raw files that I always first edit in ACR, partly with scanned family airloom photo files – all tifs, 16 bit RGB (scanned with Epson Perfection 850 pro + Silverfast Ai Studio 8). These last files always have much noise and damage that needs repairing. I, certainly still a novice and an amateur, have got into the habit of initially also opening them i ACR before proceeding to PS. I also got into the habit as opening them in PS as smart objects. I am worried that I have gotten too eager and destructive in my work and have some questions:
1. Views of noise removal and spot removal in non-RAW files in ACR?
2. Sometimes I also additionally use Neat Image in PS. I have set Neat Image to not sharpen as I thougth that migth create a problem if done before final resizing (but I have sharpened in ACR). That applies both to my own original RAW files and the scanned tifs. OK?
Thanking anyone that migth give an advice!
Git
For photos taken with android I would recommend : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.egami.noiseremover
it uses a very new technique of Non-Local Means De-noising
I own an iTouch with a 0.7MP Camera lens. Suddenly, all the photos that I click aren’t clear at all and the face are a blur. You can see noise even without zooming. What can I do? Is it just that my camera quality is too low?
Great post to help deal with noise. I’ve never really struggled with noise mostly doing daytime shoots and studio shoots, and often adding noise for effect.
But something I’m finding more and more enjoyable is night photography and timelapses. So noise is now becoming an issue. My 5D (mk1) is definitely an issue. Just at ISO 200 there is a fair bit of noise and it’s pretty much useless at night. My 60D performs much better, but in reality I don’t want to use it at over ISO 1600.
I’m finding though that I need to keep exposures below 20seconds. Anything more and the stars show too much of a trail. This means using ISOs of 3200 or even 6400, and that’s using aperture of f2.8.
So, as much as an upgrade to a new camera would be nice (been researching Sony A7s/A7sII purely for night photography) I’m limited to what I’ve got.
Any suggestions what is the best technique/software to use for astro photography noise reduction? I obviously still want to keep a lot of star detail in the sky. Bumping noise reduction up in Lightroom can take away a lot of stars, often too much.
