Photo Challenges, Week 6

We are now on our sixth week of our photo photography theme challenge and Raw editing challenge.

The challenges come every Friday, and you have until Wednesday to submit your results in the official threads on our forum. Before I talk about some of last week’s submissions, let’s see this week’s challenge.

Week 6 Photography Theme Challenge

This week’s theme is the sun. The sun is not easy to incorporate into photos, so let’s see how you do it!

Do you want to submit a photo for this theme? Submit it in this thread.

Week 6 Raw Editing Challenge

This week, let’s take one more shot from Spencer’s Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Raw samples post.

As usual, any type of processing is accepted, from conventional edits to something more unusual!

tamron-70-300-f4.5-6.3-iii-rxd-00008
NIKON Z 7 + TAMRON 70-300mm F/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD A047Z @ 256mm, ISO 64, 1/250, f/8.0
Original Raw File

Done editing? Submit your edit in this thread.

Week 5’s Results

Week 5’s theme of plants was one of my favourites so far. I’d like to start off with Nightjar’s submission:

According to him, this flower “is one of the very few plant species that grows under the extreme conditions in the volcanic deserts of the Icelandic highland.” I love the composition with the environmental context in the background. What a lonely flower!

Let’s look at the submission of PRG Lagarde:

The soft, shallow depth of field goes well with the harmonious color scheme of purple and yellow. Next, I’d like to show TomP’s submission:

The juxtaposition of the growing plants and the tall buildings is striking, and the colors work very well here too. Nice work!

As for the Raw challenge, Gusbatero submitted a nice edit:

The gentle tonal separation in the midground together with the brighter foreground gives an interesting impression of fading into the distance.

Thank you again to everyone who submitted photos for this week, and we look forward to next week’s submissions!

About Jason Polak

Jason Polak is a bird and wildlife photographer from Ottawa, Canada. He has been interested in photography ever since he received a disposable film camera as a small child. His career as a mathematician led him to move to Australia in 2016, where he started seeing colorful parrots. A few casual shots with a lens completely unsuitable for birds got him hooked, and now wildlife photography is his biggest passion. Jason loves to show the beauty of animals to the world through photography, and one of his lifelong goals is to photograph five thousand species of birds. You can see more of Jason's work on his website or on his YouTube channel.

PRG Lagarde

Thanks a lot for the feature. Many others would have been my own choice :D.

Gusbatero

Thank you for choosing my edition! You make me feel proud!

Also, keep in mind that it was edited with Darktable which is free software. Greetings!

Jason Polak

Nice! I didn’t know that. Welcome from a fellow darktable user!

