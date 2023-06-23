Photo Challenges, Week 3

I am pleased to announce the third week of our photo photography theme challenge and Raw editing challenge.

The challenges come every Friday, and you have until Wednesday to submit your results in the official threads on our forum. We were very pleased to receive 67 submissions in total for last week! Before we get into displaying some of the results, let’s take a peak at this week’s challenge.

Week 3 Photography Theme Challenge

This week’s challenge is eyes. It could be a photo showing human eyes, animal eyes, or even something metaphorical.

Do you want to submit a photo for this theme? Submit it in this thread.

Week 3 Raw Editing Challenge

For this challenge, download the following Raw file and edit it to your taste. Any type of processing is accepted, from conventional edits to something more unusual!

Done editing? Submit your edit in this thread.

Week 2’s Results

We really liked going through the submissions for last week’s challenge “red”. Thank you to everyone who participated! You can check out the submissions for the Week #2 theme challenge and the Week #2 Raw editing challenge in the forums.

It was difficult to choose some photos to display here since there were so many interesting interpretations of the theme. Zlati_zar’s photo, however, really caught my eye.

These are the gates at Fushimi Inari-taisha in Japan. Even though this is a popular touristic spot, I thought Zlati’s photo stood out, because of the elegant lighting and clean look. Well done!

Tinkerer‘s photo of a dilapidated wall also really screamed “red”:

I love the textures here and how even the meter is painted red! The white wheel on the side nicely breaks the monotony of the red pattern as well. Finally, I’d like to point out the submission by GreigsPhotoWorks, which isn’t so dominated by red but still does well to emphasize the color:

When it came to the Raw editing challenge, one submission that stood out was Ineluki’s.

What stood out to me was the emphasized roughness on the man’s face and overall definition, which goes well with the black and white treatment.

That about wraps it up for Week #2, and thank you to everyone for participating!. Even though I could not post every shot, it was very fun to look through every single one, and I look forward to looking through the submissions for Week #3!