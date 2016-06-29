Overcoming “No Viewfinder” Concerns

I can still remember buying my first camera, a Nikkormat, back in 1974. Since then every camera I ever owned had a viewfinder of some sort built into it. The prospect of ever owning a camera that didn’t have a viewfinder was so foreign to me that I simply dismissed buying the Nikon 1 J5 out-of-hand. Well, the combination of the delay in an updated V-Series body and the lure of improved image quality of the J5’s 20.8MP BSI sensor finally got to me and I bought one a little over a month ago. Within a week of buying the first one, I bought a second J5. What I discovered was that overcoming my ‘no viewfinder’ concerns was a lot easier than I thought it would be.
I’ve been pretty busy the last couple of weeks since my last posting on Photography Life, which has resulted in a number of articles on my blog. I thought I’d share an eclectic mix of images from those postings with Photography Life readers to help demonstrate why the majority of my ‘no viewfinder’ concerns were unfounded.
One of the biggest concerns I had when buying the Nikon 1 J5 was capturing landscape images on bright, sunny days. I really wondered how difficult glare on the back of the camera would make achieving the framing I wanted in my photographs. Especially having to deal with it on an ongoing basis rather than for just a couple of weeks when doing field work to write a camera review.
It’s one thing to borrow a ‘review sample’ of a camera from a manufacturer in order to write a review on it, and quite another to invest one’s own money in it.
What I discovered is that having a flip screen is very useful to help reduce glare and this sufficed for the majority of the landscape images I tried to capture. There were a number of situations where the flip screen was insufficient and I still had a problem dealing with glare on the rear screen of the camera. Luckily (I suppose) my head is follicly challenged and I always wear a large brimmed hat when out creating photographs in bright sun. Simply taking off my hat and using it as a sun shield on the back of the camera was a quick and very easy solution. Especially since the Nikon 1 J5 is small and light enough to shoot one handed.
My wife and I visited the Metro Toronto Zoo and I captured a number of images, including some orangutan portraits using my 1 Nikon CX 70-300 f/4.5-5.6 zoom lens on the J5. Not being able to anchor the camera against my eyebrow does require a change in technique when using a longer focal length lens. I found that the shutter speeds at which I could hand-hold a camera without a viewfinder are not quite a slow as those when I shoot with camera that has one. The difference, for me, is about one stop which is something I can live with.
When capturing some reptile images in lower light situations I found that I could hand-hold the J5 well enough to get useable images at 1/40th of a second with little difficulty.
Recently I had the opportunity to produce a garden video for a residential home owner. The project integrated video footage with some still images. Since I wanted to capture some waterfall sounds with better quality audio I ended up shooting the video clips with my Nikon 1 V2 and a shotgun mic (the J5 doesn’t accept external mics). All of the still images were captured with a J5. I found it quite easy to use the ‘non-viewfinder’ J5 to frame images, with the tilt screen and my hat handling glare issues.
I always shoot my Nikon 1 camera bodies using single point auto-focus when doing any kind of still photography as I like the precision it provides. Even when using extension tubes I found that I could hand-hold the J5 steady enough to get the exact focus point on a subject I wanted. This allowed me to capture the detail in the above image. Although the J5 has a touch screen I have it turned off on my cameras as I prefer moving a single point auto-focus point to an exact location on the rear screen. Using my finger tip to set the auto-focus point and release the shutter never seems to work out as well for me.
Part of the video project also incorporated images of some garden whimsy and sculptures.
Having a rear-tilt screen with any camera can be very helpful with these types of images as shooting from close to the ground is quite common.
I love capturing patterns of all types. The homeowner’s garden presented a wide range of opportunities for me to do that with the J5. Using the rear screen to compose images took a bit more discipline in order to keep the camera still and the shot framed correctly.
I typically capture the majority of my images without the need for any kind of cropping when using a camera with a viewfinder like the Nikon 1 V2. I now allow a little bit of ‘wiggle room’ in terms of potential cropping with my original captures when using a non-viewfinder camera body. Again, a small shift in technique.
I found that achieving desired focus, for example on the foreground petals in the above image, was not an issue at all when using a non-viewfinder camera hand-held.
Using a camera without a viewfinder is also a non-issue with street photography, especially if it is equipped with a tilt screen. The image above was one of many I captured while strolling in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario with my wife.
Capturing my typical eclectic mix of street photography images was simple and I didn’t miss not having a viewfinder. If anything I was less conspicuous capturing images.
I’ve been finding that when I go out to take some casual photographs all I take with me is a Nikon 1 J5 and the 1 Nikon 10-100mm f/4-5.6 zoom lens. It gives me all kinds of image capturing flexibility in a very small and lightweight package.
Trying to precisely square up certain types of images does take a bit more discipline as I noted earlier, and leaving a bit of ‘wiggle room’ for cropping can be helpful.
Capturing images through windows, especially if the subject material is down low is made much easier when using any camera with a rear flip screen.
Trading off not having a viewfinder to get improved dynamic range and colour depth turned out to be a very good decision. Now that I own a couple of J5s even if a V4 came out with the same 20.8MP BSI sensor I’m not sure it would make sense for me to buy one. I’d need to investigate other performance issues such as buffer size, card writing speed and video capabilities to determine if I could justify the investment for my business.
The transition to using the rear screen to compose images has been far easier and faster than I first anticipated.
Other than not using my J5s for birds-in-flight or other types of action-oriented photography I haven’t felt restricted at all when out creating images. Folks who want to use a mirror-less camera without an EVF for birds-in-flight can purchase a Hoodman, SevenOaks or other brand of viewer made specifically for this purpose. Checking camera compatibility in advance is always recommended.
It may take me a tiny bit more time to frame and hold an image motionless on the rear screen for capture, but I haven’t noticed any impediment to my creative urges.
If anything I’m finding that not restricting myself to using a viewfinder is liberating from a creative standpoint. I am now using my J5s at all kinds of strange and usual angles to capture images I likely would not have even considered in the past. I recently visited a local agricultural show in the Niagara area which featured a large selection of custom cars. Using the J5’s tilt rear screen allowed me to capture a number of interesting perspectives of engines that would not have been possible with my V2s as they don’t have tilt screens.
I could still get the precise focusing point desired in my images and frame photographs to my liking even when holding the camera inside the engine compartment.
Experimenting with how to leverage the advantages of not using a viewfinder to compose images is important. Without touching the surface of the car, I had to hunch over and stretch out as far as I could with one hand underneath the hood to capture the image above. I used the tilt screen on the J5 to get approximate framing for the image. I then squared it up in post.
Using the rear screen to switch between horizontal and vertical images has also been a very fast and simple transition for me.
I really enjoy being able to get a small, light camera like the J5 into very cramped quarters to create still images. Using the rear tilt screen at unusual angles has helped to capture the exact framing I have in my mind.
If you’re like me you may be resisting even trying out a camera that doesn’t have a viewfinder. While I can’t predict whether you would enjoy shooting with a non-viewfinder camera, I can tell you that it is worth a try.
If a Nikon 1 body with an EVF, tilt screen and the new 20.8MP BSI sensor would have been available would I have bought it instead of a J5? Absolutely. At this point only some executives at Nikon know for sure if such a Nikon 1 camera will ever actually be produced or not. Since I have an extensive photography tour planned for later this year I decided to purchase my pair of J5s to take advantage of the improved image quality of its new sensor. As the old saying goes, “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush”.
Technical Note:
All photographs in this article were captured hand-held using a Nikon 1 J5. The images were produced from RAW files using my standard process of DxO OpticsPro (versions 10 or 11), CS6, and Nik Suite.
Article and all images are Copyright 2016 Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, duplication or adaptation of any kind is allowed without written consent. Photography Life is the only approved user of this article. If ou see this article reproduced anywhere else it is an unauthorized and illegal use.
Comments
No FT1 was the deal breaker for me for the J5.
Hi UncleFai,
I believe that the J5 is compatible with the FT-1 adapter…at least that is what is shown on the Nikon.ca website. I have my FT-1 for sale as I no longer own any F-mount Nikkor lenses.
Tom
I have used the FT-1 extensively with my J5. It works exceptionally well helping me get more from the 40mm DX macro lens than I got from it on the original DX camera I bought it for. You are limited to use of the single center point focus which requires care to focus/recompose/shoot. However, much/most of what I use the FT-1 to do works just fine with single point focus.
Great photos.
Thanks Merlin, glad you liked them!
Tom
Good morning Mr. Stirr, I really liked your first two images, good for you.
Personally I would find it hard to live without a viewfinder, but in my last few photo shoots I’ve started to sit my Nikon D4S on a tripod and just use live view instead of the OVF. For sure it’s a bit more time consuming, however my images are considerably sharper and need minimal post processing.
Anyway, keep up the good work. Thanks for sharing with us, best wishes…
Thanks for the positive comment Philip…much appreciated!
Tom
Tom – Another article with which I find myself in strong agreement. I got used to the lack of a viewfinder in my underwater shooting so working with the J5 has been easier for me. The tilt seen is a big plus allowing for use of many different camera angles. I do use the touch screen for focus/shoot when on a tripod doing “image stacking” sets. The J5 has ben such a massive step up in image quality from theJ3 that I with they made an underwater case for it!
I still need to get my hands on a 70-300mm CX lens but, with my recent modification of an old D600 to infrared and the recent D750 purchase, I have reached my GAS limit for the time being.
I continue to enjoy your postings as we seem to share many photo interest like flowers and trips to the zoo. Keep up the beautiful work and thank you for sharing.
Hi Joe,
Thanks for adding your perspectives to the discussion! I don’t often do image stacking but I’ll have to remember to activate the touch screen with my J5s when using them in that manner. I have a J4 that I use with a WP-N3 underwater housing. I’m still very much a neophyte using it, but hope to get more practice in this coming winter. At some point if you do purchase the CX 70-300 I think you’ll find it to be an outstanding lens.
Tom
I have tried very hard to use the tilt screen LCD. For myself they just don’t work the majority of the time due to glare.
The frustration I have with the Nikon 1 was the constant one step forward and another back. The V1 uses the big battery in many of their DSLR. The v2 and on use a small one. The GPS Unit is handy. Can’t use it with the latest bodies. I’d like bracketing Instead of the gimmick modes I have never used.
All that said I do love my v1. Nothing is better for birds when hiking
Hi Rob,
Thanks for sharing your experiences! Many Nikon 1 owners share your frustrations with the Nikon 1 system in terms of the constantly changing batteries and some of the ‘gimmick’ modes rather than having more practical options like bracketing. Everyone has different experiences using various cameras. I bought my wife an S-Series a couple of years ago and she hated using it due to rear screen glare so that camera got sold quite soon after the original purchase. I still have the 10mm f/2.8 that came in the kit with that camera. I also love my V-Series for birding.
Tom
Great article and images. Glad you got used to the J5 even without the view finder.
I fully agree that the tilt touch screen gives a whole lot of new opportunitets for framing things that would otherwise be almost impossible shoot.
Personally I have shoot many of my best images with the J5 using touch to “auto focus and shoot” and I think it works incredibly well.
I only very rarely get an image that is out of focus with that technique. For fast shooting, however, for instance when tracking a moving object, I use the normal shutter button.
I think the 70-300 mm lens is a bit problematic on the J5, especially with longer focal lengths, so I use this lens a lot more on my V1.
Hi Anders,
Thanks for the positive comment – I’m glad you enjoyed the article and images! I also like using the CX 70-300 more with a V-Series body, but for perched birds and similar subjects I find it does a nice job on the J5.
Tom
Hi Thom
Nice article.
The lack of viewfinder is certainly OK in most cases.
However I find the lack of external mic input and slow flash sync speed a killer. It reduces the versatility of the camera for general family application.
I would rather grab a V3 that also offer a tilting screen
Regards
THE GINGER FROG
Hi Ginger Frog,
I agree that the lack of an external mic input and the slow flash sync speeds will be issues for some folks. My J5s will see very limited use in terms of video as I’ll still be using my trio of V2s extensively for my client video work. I never bought a V3 as I sometimes need to shoot video clips using an EVF and external mic simultaneously which is cumbersome with the V3. I never use flashes for my client work so the sync speed of any camera has always been a non-issue for me.
Tom
I must admit that I slowly started to see the light when using my N1 v3 in “small” mode. I would take the grip and EVF off (I am one of the few that really likely the modular approach to the v3) and this gave me a tiny near pocket rocket with the small 10-30mm lens, or the 27mm prime.
The more I used it the less I cared about the EVF.
Great job Tom – as always!
Mike
Thanks for sharing your experiences Mike…always appreciated!
Tom
Great article, Tom.
Many interesting points I hadn’t considered. I admire your ability to adapt to your equipment. But one challenge remains: How can the Nikon 1 J5 be used to photograph birds in flight. Please give it a try.
Jack
Hi Jack,
I did try to use the J5 for birds-in-flight and it was a non-starter for me, even when affixing a loupe to the back. Some readers have had some luck using a SevenOak loupe or similar so I think this is more a matter of expectations. I found that the buffer was far too small and far too slow to clear for my style of shooting. I also found some focus lag with the AF-C on the J5 when compared to my V2s.
Tom
Thomas,
You make and post process great images no matter what gear you use!
I appreciate that it is possible to capture most types of images using only a rear LCD, but I would feel limited with ONLY the LCD. They are certainly useful and superior to the EVF in some situations. LCD touch screen focus point selection is very handy, for sure!
Rear LCD use is a challenge for those who depend on reading glasses because they lack sharp near vision. In order to clearly see the LCD, I would have to wear reading glasses, then take them off to see beyond the LCD. This would result in yet another doodad dangling around my neck, getting in the way, interfering with wearing sunglasses, getting sweaty, constantly needing cleaning etc.
The EVF has a diopter adjustment to keep things sharp for people like me, so I don’t need glasses to take and review images. Also, when viewing with the EVF, it is easier for me to scan and track the vast camera and scene information that can be displayed.
Thanks in no small part to your ongoing series of superb articles demonstrating the Nikon 1 system, this may finally be the year for me to acquire a 1″ sensor camera. However, it is unlikely to be a Nikon 1 product. I will give the DL24-500 a fair evaluation — if they ever get around to shipping them — but will likely choose the Sony RX-10 III or the replacement for the Panasonic FZ1000, probably due by Photokina.
I already have a FF system for “serious” photography. It makes more sense for me to get an all-in-one camera for a fun and handy walk-about image making solution. Borrowing my daughter’s Panasonic FZ300 these last two weeks has confirmed how useful such a tool can be. Just yesterday, I spotted a small nest with nursing baby birds about 10′ up in a tree over the sidewalk. The 600mm equiv. setting on the FZ300 almost filled the frame with the nesting birds. The pinpoint focus mode insured that the birds were in focus. The resulting images were good, but the tiny sensor clearly is limited in a way the 1″ sensor won’t be.
Nikon had the opportunity to make 1 series cameras and lenses (faster zooms) that were better designed and integrated into their APC, FX and CLS flash offerings — and then sell them for reasonable prices.
Oh well, perhaps some of the superior Nikon 1 focusing technology will make it’s way into a Nikon FF or APS mirrorless, which I eagerly await.
Hello HomeSapiensWanneBe,
Thanks for the positive comment – much appreciated!
I would have much rather have purchased a Nikon 1 camera with an EVF, tilt screen and the new 20.8MP BSI sensor…but that camera currently simply doesn’t exist. With an extended photography tour looming on the horizon I decided that the J5 would be a pragmatic solution for many of the images that I typically take like landscape, flowers, street photography and macro-type images. For birds-in-flight and other photos where an EVF is really needed I still have my trusty trio of V2s.
The DL series of Nikon cameras is supposed to start shipping at the end of June. Hopefully Nikon Canada will provide me with some review samples of all three models in the near future so I can do some hands-on articles and reviews.
Tom
Hello Tom,
nice images, particularly the flower ones.
A DL series review from you would be marvelous.
Markus
Hi Markus,
Thanks for the positive comment – glad you enjoyed them! I’m looking forward to putting the DL series cameras through their paces!
Tom
I have to say that the images from the J5 are excellent! I just can’t do that well with a camera without a viewfinder. I guess its been too long, have been using them from my first camera bought in the early 50s till now. And it seems to me that holding the camera out away from the face can only introduce pictures that aren’t as sharp as using one’s body to brace the camera, camera against face, body against a firm support. Arms outstretched are not very steady. No wonder the camera makers all went to stabilization, they had to! But that said, I do admire what you are doing with the J5. It seems to have a great sensor in it.
Enjoyed the article.
Hi Vern,
I felt the same way as you, having always shot with a camera with a viewfinder for over 40 years! If I had the option of buying a Nikon 1 body with an EVF, tilt screen and the 20.8MP BSI sensor I would have…but that option doesn’t currently exist. I certainly agree that hand-holding a camera away from one’s body makes for less stability than shooting with one with a viewfinder. I think I lose about 1 stop hand-holding the J5 when compared to a V2. Shots can be taken from hip level with the camera’s tilt screen up against one’s belly which does help stability. I must admit it felt quite strange at first, but I found it not too difficult to adapt my shooting style.
Tom
Thanks for the feedback, Tom. You have some good points, especially that the J5 is the only way to get that sensor! That is sort of irritating. But maybe Nikon feels burned by the Nikon 1 series, although that is partly their fault because of price set and bad marketing.
I did have a thought about that tilt screen. Perhaps one could use the camera in the same way we used to use twin-lens reflex cameras. I always had the neck strap adjusted so that it was tight when I had the camera at the point I wanted for waist level viewing. We looked down at the viewing screen with them and it worked pretty well. Perhaps the J5 could be used the same way. I assume the view screen can be angled up so that it is level, like the viewing screen on a TLR. Just a thought, wonder how it would work? And of course, I sometimes used my TLR with the camera up closer to my eyes, but it was braced against my body and solid that way. I am just trying to think of ways I might hold that camera. :)
Hi Vern,
Shooting at waist level is something that I do quite often with the J5 as this can also help reducing the glare on the screen. It can also help steady the camera using this approach. As your comment suggests, tightening the strap and using it as a third anchor point against one’s waist, or neck, can also help stabilize the camera when shooting hand held.
Tom
Hi Thomas, great work as usual. I think the tilt screen helps in certain situations. I have J4, which doesn’t have that, and it’s certainly problematic in some conditions that the tilt screen may help.
The bigger issue is the lack of aperture screen on the rear screen makes the entire situation more difficult. My Sony RX100 III, while it has an EVF, also has said aperture screen, and I can use it in bright sunlight, even with having to make use of it tilt capabilities. The N1 series could really benefit from this, but of course the future of N1s at this time uncertain.
I also shut of the touch screen on the J4. It’s VERY easy, and REALLY annoying, to have your focus spot accidentally sent off to a corner and find yourself not being able to focus on anything because it’s set to some nondescript background. Touch screens are very overrated. ;-)
You’re trying very hard to put a positive spin on the no EVF J5. :-) It’s another great example of Nikon N1 “crippleware”, although less so than previous incarnations. Fingers crossed that a V4 comes out with a built-in EVF, a REAL hotshoe, and a serious buffer to make use of that 20fps AF shooting. :-)
Hi Spy Black,
Thanks for your comment and adding your perspectives to the discussion! I completely agree that given the choice, like most people, I would always choose a camera with an EVF. If a Nikon 1 camera with an EVF, tilt screen and the 20.8MP BSI was available I would have bought that instead of a J5 without any question…but such a camera is not available. At this point none of us really know what the future of he Nikon 1 system is, and specifically if an updated V-Series is in the cards or not. I chose the J5 to take advantage of the improved BSI sensor in it…and I have no regrets doing so…twice.
My intent of this article wasn’t to try hard to ‘put a positive spin on the no EVF J5’ but rather simply share my experiences shooting with a camera that does not have an EVF but has a tilt screen. Quite frankly I found it very easy to adapt to using such a camera. If anything, I found the ‘problems’ using a non-EVF camera to be grossly overstated.
While there certainly are issues when using such a camera compared to using one with an EVF I find them to be small annoyances that need to be ‘shot around’, not deal-breakers. Over the past month I’ve taken over 8,000 images with my J5s and I have no hesitation grabbing that camera instead of a V2 when I head out to create specific types of images such as landscape, flower, street photography and macro-type photos when using extension tubes. The improved sensor performance is worth it to me and I can deal with some minor annoyances when using it.
To me a camera is simply a tool used to create images. It doesn’t much matter what camera a photographer chooses to use. There is no such thing as a perfect camera anyway and everything comes with some kind of trade-off. As humans I think we often make mountains out of molehills when we face what are basically petty annoyances, turning them into roadblocks. This is especially true of technical differences between cameras. I see no value at all in focusing on what a camera doesn’t have. Heck, if I did that I would have never bought my first Nikon 1 camera. I would have missed out on all of the fun I’ve had using them the past number of years. After all, isn’t having fun creating images what owning a camera is all about?
Tom
Thanks for the article. I’ve been using my V2 a lot more lately, and am finding it much more appealing for a lot of photography. I have been using DxO Optics Pro for a long time, and version 11 is working very well for me. Your posts have been very helpful for me understanding how to get the most out of the camera.
I hope Nikon sticks with this format, and comes up with something more like the mini DSLR that I think we would all like very much. I know I would upgrade if they had something like that. Keeping my fingers crossed.
Hi Georges,
Thanks for sharing your experiences and adding to the discussion! I’m glad to hear that you are having a good experience with your Nikon 1 gear.
Tom
Hi,
Could you please describe your typical steps in postprocessing the raws? I know you are using DXO (which version by the way), but what are the most used steps within it for the J5 sensor and which other software do you use?
Thanks
Hello Nikon1fan,
I use OpticsPro 11. Typically I just let OpticsPro 11 apply all of its automatic lens corrections. Depending on the image I may adjust highlights or shadows slightly, and may add Global and Detail lens softness, and a bit of micro-contrast (OpticsPro 11 now will do auto micro contrast). I apply PRIME noise reduction to all of my images, regardless of the ISO at which they were captured. I then export a DNG file into CS6. Again, it depends on the image but I typically only make some minimal adjustments with some of the basic sliders in CS6 such as highlights, shadows, black, white and clarity. If needed, I may tweak an image in Nik Suite, mostly using either Color Efex 4 or Viveza. Most images you see in my articles have taken no more than about 2-3 minutes in post, including computer processing time.
I never do any batch processing of my images as I would rather select individual photographs and deal with each separately in post.
Tom
Thanks.
Why do you use CS6 and not LR for the DNGs?
Hi Nikon1fan,
I bought CS6 and LR at the same time when they were on sale as a pair for an outstanding price. I dabbled with using each of them. I really don’t remember why I started focused on using CS6 instead of LR. Perhaps it was because I had used older versions of Photoshop in the past and it was a familiarity issue.
Tom
I am glad for you, Tom, that you changed your view on non-viewfinder cameras. On this we will have to agree to disagree. I have used them and just don’t like them. Your article really did confirm for me that I don’t want the J5. I shoot a lot of wildlife and the J5 just won’t cut it. I do find the V3 much more useful to me. I can’t believe how fast it is. I no longer own any viewfinder-less cameras, except for the one in my phone, and I don’t use it. Rock steady holds are important to me, and sometimes one can’t keep the shutter speed high enough to have a steady enough hold with the camera out away from the body. I would recommend the J5 to a lot of others. It’s a fine little camera, but for me and lots of others like me it won’t fit the bill. That’s the main point I am making. Everyone should consider their personal circumstances and needs, what will work well for them. I have had and used some pretty popular viewfinder-less models and can see that they don’t work for my needs and preferences. So if the V3 is the last of them in the Nikon1 series, I won’t be getting any more. But I haven’t given up hope for another, even though in my heart I figure it’s thevendvofbthe line for me and the Nikon 1. Of course I continue to use the bodies (1V1, 2 V2’s and a V3), plus the fine lenses I now have. I do look forward to yor continued use of the J5. I just won’t be using one, and know there arebothersblike me. :)
Hi Vern,
Like you, I’d always choose a viewfinder camera given the option. I still use my V2s for wildlife as I find a camera with a viewfinder is superior for my style of shooting. I have become used to the J5s and use them for other types of photography such as landscape, flowers, macro and street images. If the J5 had an Aptina sensor like other Nikon 1 models I wouldn’t have bought any…but I do like the 20.8MP BSI sensor in the J5.
Tom
I am obviously coming late to the game on this article but…
My first digital camera was a 2005 2.3MP Canon P&S that was really only functional by using the screen on the back of the camera. Years later, I “upgraded” to a DSLR.
So now with a few years with a DSLR, I have looked back over my images and I find that the ones taken with the P&S are much better composed and framed than the DSLR ones. And I have always felt that I enjoyed the P&S experience much better than using a DSLR.
Many years ago when I first started using a camera, my first camera was a Canon rangefinder that was given to me as a high school graduation present. A few years after that, I purchased my first SLR. Again, the rangefinder camera images tended to be better composed than the SLR images. And the rangefinder experience was more enjoyable.
To me, it seems that you and I tend to favor the same static subjects (but I’m not a birder or action shooter) so perhaps these simpler cameras (tools) subconciously force me to slow down and be more deliberate in framing and composition.
Your articles and accompanying pictures have helped reinvigorate my thoughts of going back to simpler, more enjoyable photographic tools.
Thanks.
Hi John,
Thanks for adding to the discussion – reader perspectives are always appreciated! You may be ‘late to the game on this article’, but I was very late to the game in terms of using a camera without an EVF. The Nikon 1 J5 was my first ever camera without a viewfinder. I resisted buying this camera for quite a while but eventually the lure of the improved BSI sensor got me.
The more I use the pair of J5s, the more I find that I enjoy the experience. True, some types of photographs like birds-in-flight, are much better suited to a camera equipped with a viewfinder. For static subjects like landscape, flowers and close-up photography with extension tubes, I now prefer my J5s over my V2s. Some of that is due to the improved sensor in the J5, but like you I seem to see the world a bit differently when using the rear screen exclusively. Why that is I have no idea.
I have found that the J5 is a bit easier to use in terms of handling than the V2. I have the front function button set for ISO and this does help to speed things up as I typically shoot landscapes and most other static subject in Aperture priority mode so I adjust ISO ‘on the fly’ quite often to get the shutter speed I need for a particular capture.
Tom