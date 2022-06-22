Our Most Popular Comment Ever

As I was updating some old articles on Photography Life, I came across what I believe to be the most popular comment anywhere on the site. It concerns a particular lens that Nikon Z users have been asking about for a while now. I’ll let the comment speak for itself:
A reader of ours named Jason posted this on our Nikon Z Lens Roadmap article. He quotes the article as saying:
“What Nikon really needs to push to its Z lens roadmap, is a sharp and lightweight 70-200mm f/4 S. Nikon, please, make this a surprise announcement – it should be on the priority list way before any of the specialized or exotic primes.”
We’re not the sort of website that attracts hundreds of likes for popular comments, so perhaps 36 upvotes seems like small potatoes compared to the numbers on sites like Dpreview and Nikon Rumors. But to the best of my knowledge, there’s not another comment on Photography Life which has compelled more people to give the thumbs up.
I should point out the date of the comment: October 14, 2020. It’s been well over a year – closer to two – since Jason posted that comment. Yet there has been no word from Nikon in the intervening time about a Z 70-200mm f/4, nor something like a Z 70-300mm f/4-6.3.
Jason’s comment isn’t a fluke, either. It seems like more than half the requests on that article were asking for a lens like this. The following image is a screenshot – not a composite – of the most popular comments on the page from top to bottom:
At this point, Nikon is the only camera company not to have a 70-200mm f/4 for their full-frame mirrorless system. Canon has one, Sony has one, and even Panasonic has one. Those brands also have a sprinkling of 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 lenses and similar, while Nikon does not. Since Nikon’s roadmap doesn’t show anything, either, it may still be years until one is announced (I dread to say it, and I think it’s unlikely, but: if ever.)
A 70-200mm f/4 is an extremely useful lens. It’s good for landscape photography, where heavy f/2.8 glass can be overkill. It’s good for budget shooters who want a bright 200mm lens (since f/4 captures more than double as much light as f/6.3). And it’s the perfect lens to form a trio of capable f/4 zooms, like Nikon’s popular 14-30mm f/4 and 24-70mm f/4 optics.
Something similar can be said of a 70-300mm f/4-6.3. As a variable aperture zoom, these are usually lower-end lenses and may not have the build quality of a constant f/4 lens. But they’re light and inexpensive, and they can reach 300mm, so they’re useful lenses in their own right. Nikon has sold tons over the years for their F-mount system.
What options do Nikon Z users have instead? Perhaps the most similar lens is the Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3. As a superzoom, it’s hardly the same as a dedicated 70-300mm f/4-6.3, let alone a 70-200mm f/4, but it does cover telephoto focal lengths without weighing a ton. There’s also a Z 24-120mm f/4 that may have enough reach for some photographers who had wanted a 70-200mm (and is proving very popular for Nikon already).
Another alternative is to adapt lenses. Nikon’s F-mount AF-P 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 VR is the most common adapted lens that I’ve seen among our workshop participants and readers, maybe because it’s still lightweight even with an FTZ adapter permanently affixed to the back.
But something more is needed. I don’t think I’m crazy to believe that a lightweight camera system like Nikon Z should have access to at least one dedicated lightweight telephoto. (By “dedicated,” I mean not an adapted lens, and not a superzoom.) I even believe that Nikon knows this, seeing as though one of the first DX lenses they ever released for mirrorless was the Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3. Yet there is no full-frame equivalent.
I don’t intend for this article to be an anti-Nikon tirade. Actually, I’ve been impressed at how well Nikon has fleshed out the Z system in less than four years, especially in the middle of a pandemic and supply-chain crisis. I’m not switching brands any time soon, and I even bought the 24-200mm f/4-6.3 to fill this gap for my own photography. I can put up with a vari-aperture superzoom for most of what I shoot, and the 24-200mm has surprisingly good image quality if used right. (Maybe that’s what Nikon wants us all to realize in the end.)
There’s also the practical reality of bringing a new lens to market in the first place. How many copies will it sell? How much will it cost to produce? I can’t answer those questions about a 70-200mm f/4, and internet comments and upvotes certainly don’t always translate to sales. Nikon doubtless has much smarter people working on their product lineup decisions than me. Maybe they’ve discovered a lens like this would be a bad manufacturing investment.
But I still think the time is right to at least put something on the roadmap. They already have four lightweight midrange zooms: the 24-50mm f/4-6.3, 24-70mm f/4, 24-120mm f/4, and 24-200mm f/4-6.3. Plus a cheap f/2.8 zoom in the same range (as well as an expensive one). If the market of lightweight and budget photographers is big enough to support all that, a single telephoto meant for the same audience doesn’t seem like a stretch to me.
We’re almost in announcement season for Nikon and should be seeing more news on a Z6 III and their aps-c plans before long. If we’re lucky, a lightweight telephoto for the full-frame system could be squeezed into the releases. And then the most glaring hole in the Z lens lineup – one that’s been garnering popular requests on at least one photography website since October 2020 :) – will be closed.
It’s very strange (or maybe suspicious?) absence for Z mount, indeed. And I think it’s very disturbing the fact that neither Sigma or Tamron have one (nor for RF though). I am using my Tamron 70-210 f/4 on my Canon DSLR 80% of the time, it’s an invaluable lens for my landscape and urban photography. It’s a shame that Nikon has left such a gap in its lens lineup. At least you can use the old 70-200 f/4 via F to Z adapter… but a native glass will be better in many ways, judging from the exceptional RF 70-200 f/4 in comparison with the EF version.
If I am not wrong, Nikon has left it’s apsc Z mount cameras without new lenses also. That was my only objection when I considered a transition to Z50 and I thing I made the right decision to stay on Canon’s system.
And I think Nikon just recently discontinued the AFS F-Mount 70-200mm F/4, which I had been planning on purchasing and didn’t get to it. Dang it Nikon, what’s the deal?
There is still some old or unusual stock remaining at some retailers, like B&H which has some new gray-market 70-200mm f/4 lenses still available: www.bhphotovideo.com/c/pro…/KBID/6400
But your best option is probably to go used on eBay. The 70-200mm f/4’s prices on the used market are nothing short of amazing these days, now that most photographers are switching to the Z system and offloading their DSLR gear: ebay.us/XBjA1h
I do own the f mount 70-200. I have been mostly using the 24-120 on my Z9. When I occasionally need additional reach to 180 I switch to DX mode. Beats carrying 2 lenses.
That’s great, Peter – a one-lens kit is ideal! And the Z9 has enough pixels that your method works. That said, Nikon should be pretty worried if their lens-lineup gaps are causing too many photographers to use cropping tricks instead of spending more money on their lenses.
One reason why I think Nikon has not released a 70-200mm f/4 S is Canon RF 70-200mm f4 and RF 70-200mm f/2.8.
The Canon RF 70-200mm f4 is light (685g) and compact (3.3 x 4.7″ / 83 x 120 mm). In contrast, the Nikon F-mount 70-200mm f/4G Nikon is heavier (850g) and substantially longer (3.07 x 7.03″ / 78 x 178.5 mm).
The Canon RF 70-200mm f/2.8 is lighter and more compact as well (1,050g, 3.54 x 5.75″ / 89.9 x 146 mm) compared to Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 S (1,360g, 3.5 x 8.66″ / 89 x 220 mm).
There is good reason why Nikon may want to release a lighter and compact 70-200mm f4 S that would be closer to Canon’s f4 weight and dimension.
Still, I would have wanted Nikon to release a Z-mount 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 while it is redesigning its 70-200mm f4 S.
That’s an interesting point. Maybe Nikon was sent “back to the drawing board” at some point. It certainly feels like they intended to release something to pair with the 14-30mm f/4 and 24-70mm f/4.
Actually, I’ve long thought that Nikon’s decision to release a 24-70mm as their first kit lens – rather than a 24-105mm or similar – only made sense if they paired it with a good, inexpensive telephoto. So it’s as if Nikon set the stage for a 70-200mm/70-300mm only to walk away. I wonder if they had planned to make this lens but encountered some issue.
If it could use tele-converters as well it would be fantastic and I’d get rid of my 24-200.
The F-mount 70-200mm f/4 is compatible with Nikon’s teleconverters. It’s a logical lens to use with TCs, and I’d be very surprised if any Z-mount version didn’t have compatibility.
Then again, the Z 105mm macro lens is incompatible with teleconverters, even though the F-mount 105mm macro works fine with them. So, nothing is set in stone.
Wow! I was not expecting that.
Anyway, I have been using the Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3, which generally suits my purposes for being light-weight and easy to carry on a hike.
The man himself speaks! Congrats on your famous comment.
I’m glad you found a lens to suit this purpose in the 24-200mm f/4-6.3. That’s what I ended up doing as well. Killer photo, too.
It’s also nice to see that you’ve kept up with Photography Life in the meantime :)
I check in here often. I find the articles here to be more relevant and well written than the sites that seem to have a quota of posts to make in a day.
That’s awesome. We try. It’s almost impossible to compete on volume, and competing on quality feels better anyway.
I’ve been working on some big projects for PL recently that have taken me away from writing homepage articles, but I think are very exciting. It wouldn’t be possible to do things like this without long-term readers.
Nikon is trying to get as many purchasers as they can for the 70-200 f2.8 before they roll out an f4 version. Just like they want to sell as many Z9s as they can before rolling out some of that functionality to a smaller-body camera. I may wait for both, I can continue to shoot with my D850 and F-mount 70-200 f4.
Very possible! And the 70-200mm f/2.8 is a remarkable lens. It’s just not lightweight or inexpensive, which are two things a lot of Nikon Z users are after (like all the Z5 shooters, whose only realistic, native telephoto choice is the 24-200mm at this point).
I emphatically agree that this is a nuisance hole in the Nikon lens roadmap. In trying to lighten my kit I recently sold my Z 24-70 f2.8 and replaced it with the new Z 24-120 f4 (which IMO is a superb lens, and a much better fit for what I need it for). I owned the F-mount 70-300 AF-P (for my D810 when I had it); was never fully pleased with it on my Z7 (especially at the long end) and also wanted to “retire” my FTZ adapter so I sold that lens as well. So count me as one of the many who are waiting for a native Z Nikkor lens such what Spencer suggests: 70-200 f4 or 70-300 variable aperture.
Mark, I’m testing the 24-120mm f/4 right now and have been a fan so far. It’s probably what the 24-70mm f/4 should have been in the first place (although that lens was about right for my personal requirements). But 120mm still feels too short to be the longest focal length in my arsenal, so it’s a bit of a conundrum.
If I could broaden this discussion a bit to the F-mount lenses, I have both the 70-300 4.5-5.6 AF-S model and the 4.5-5.6 AF-P model. The thing that frustrates me about both of these lenses is the minimal focus distance, a feature which I consider almost the most important thing about any lens. In the AF-S model, the minimum focus distance is 4.9 feet. The AF-P model is 3.94 feet, the reason that I bought the lens in the first place. This makes them both hard to use at the telephoto end, and I end up almost never putting those lenses on my camera. I am used to the 28-300 3.5-5.6’s 1.6 foot minimal focus distance. That makes this lens a godsend, but it is well known that it is not a very sharp lens. I have been compromising all these years, but I really would like a lens that can give me sharpness AND that minimum focus distance. I do a lot of flower, bug and butterfly photography and the 3.94 foot focus distance makes my 70-300 almost useless to me. What I really want from Nikon is an F-mount 28-300 3.5-5.6 1.6 foot PF lens that would give me more sharpness and lighter weight. Any hopes of that, Spencer?
I think that Nikon is probably done making F-mount lenses at this point, sad as it is to say. Ironically the lens that seems like the best fit for you is a much older optic – the Nikon 70-180mm f/4.5-5.6 AF-D Macro lens. It has an excellent minimum focusing distance and comes close to reaching true life-size magnification (0.76x), and it’s supposed to be very sharp. Of course, it lacks the wide angle range and 300mm reach, so maybe it’s not useful for your purposes.
I know you’re not switching to the Z system, but if there’s ever going to be a lens like you describe, I feel very sure it will be a Nikon mirrorless lens. That’s just where they’re putting their R&D dollars these days. The Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 is already basically what you describe, aside from being 200mm and not 300mm.
My son thinks that they’ve only taken a break from the F-mount lenses until they fill out the Z-mount stable enough. He thinks that they will sometime resume making F-mounts for the millions of DSLR users that are out there. I certainly hope that is so. If they would just fulfill my wishlist lens, I wouldn’t care about anything else.
Thanks for mentioning the 70-180 macro, but I’d have no interest in going for such an old lens. I have found that if I raise my clarity setting on my camera by one notch and use f/8 a lot, my 28-300 peforms really well at the telephoto end. That really is a fantastic lens for general use if they had only done a bit better on sharpness. Making a PF version would be perfect! I’d write to Nikon about it if I knew who to write to!
I hope that’s the case, but I don’t think it’s likely. The F-mount lens lineup is already one of the most complete set of lenses in history, and I doubt Nikon feels any pressure to add to it at this point. Nikon is also predicting that 95% of their new camera sales three years from now will be mirrorless, and new camera sales are what drive lens sales.
I like the article and the topic. I used the FTZ on the Z 5 and it works fine. The only issue that some of the glass for the Z’s camera are out of price range, so even if they made a 70-200mm lens, I would not be able to afford it.
They’d probably end up pricing a 70-200mm f/4 at least as high as the 14-30mm f/4, and plenty of photographers would avoid it for price reasons.
I think an inexpensive 70-300mm f/4-6.3 would have a bigger audience between the two. Considering Nikon’s love for 70-300mm lenses on the DSLR side, this is the lens that I’m especially surprised we haven’t seen yet. Even though I’m hoping for the f/4 lens more.