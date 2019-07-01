Olympus OM-D E-M1X Hand-held Hi Res Macro Test Images

Due to some shifts in our business emphasis, we recently added an Olympus OM-D E-M1X and a selection of M.Zuiko lenses to our kit. One of the E-M1X features that I have been experimenting with is the Hand-Held Hi Res Mode. After having some good results photographing landscapes, still life subjects as well as captive reptiles and birds, I decided to push things further. This article shares some test macro photography images using the E-M1X Hand-held Hi Res Mode with an M.Zuiko 60mm f/2.8 Macro lens.

Given the magnification involved, shooting macro photography hand-held can be a bit of a challenge. I wasn’t sure whether using the E-M1X Hand-held Hi Res Mode would work when shooting macro. The E-M1X Hand-held Hi Res Mode takes a total of 16 images in rapid succession, then combines them in camera to produce a 50 MP RAW file. The E-M1X IBIS system makes adjustments between each of the 16 images to allow for the movements of an individual photographer.

This article shares seven sample hand-held hi res macro images. Each is followed with a 100% crop to provide readers with a detailed look.

When using the E-M1X’s hand-held hi res mode a photographer can choose an immediate image capture as soon as the shutter is pressed, or program a delay before the image is taken. I find that I get better results when I use an immediate image capture.

With 16 images being captured during the E-M1X hand-held hi res mode, it is important to choose subjects with very little movement as artifacts can be created.

The Olympus OM-D E-M1X creates a 8160 x 6120 RAW file when the hand-held hi res mode is utilized.

Photographers who would rather shoot macro images using a tripod can set the E-M1X hi res mode for tripod use. This produces an 80 MP RAW file.

I’ve never liked using a tripod so the outstanding IBIS system in the OM-D E-M1X was ideal for my photographic shooting style. It also allows me to shoot my industrial safety videos hand-held which is a tremendous on-site time saver.

Becoming proficient using the E-M1X’s hand-held hi res mode for macro photography will take some time and practice. For as much as I dislike using tripods, I am also looking forward to experimenting with the hi res tripod mode for macro work to see how much detail can be captured with the resulting 80 MP RAW file.

Everyone has their own specific needs in terms of camera gear. No doubt the Olympus OM-D E-M1X may cause more than a few photographers to scratch their heads and wonder who would want to buy this camera. For my client video work and my personal photographic pursuits, it is a perfect fit for my needs.

Article and images Copyright 2019 Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use or reproduction of any kind is allowed without prior written consent. This article was produced specifically for Photography Life. If you see it reproduced anywhere else it is an unauthorized and illegal use.