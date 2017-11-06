November Nikon, Fuji and Olympus Savings

Although we are still a few weeks away from the big holiday sales in the USA, a number of camera manufacturers have already started their instant rebate programs. Nikon has started their popular instant lens rebate program, while Fuji has gone big on their GFX medium format sales, offering rebates up to $1,000 when bundling the GFX 50S with a lens, or up to $550 per lens when buying GF lenses individually. Fuji is also offering some X-series deals on lenses, but they are not as attractive as the ones we had previously seen in the past. Lastly, Olympus is offering a great rebate program as well, with instant rebates up to $200 on their gear such as the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II and other popular lenses. Below are some of the best deals we recommend to our readers.

Nikon Instant Lens Rebates

The current Nikon instant lens rebate program is rather limited – there are only a total of 10 deals available, which includes both DX and FX lenses:

Personally, I would not recommend to get the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G from the above list – even Nikon itself does not seem to be impressed with its own nifty fifty, as it is not listed as a recommended lens for the Nikon D850. For anyone who uses DX cameras, the two lens kit with the 10-20mm + 40mm f/2.8 at $150 off are an amazing deal, but the 55-200mm in particular is a no-brainer at $147, considering that the lens typically goes for $350.

Fujifilm Instant Rebates

If you are interested in a medium format system from Fuji, the GFX 50S is currently heavily discounted by $1,000 if you bundle it with a GF lens. For example, if you get the GFX 50S with the new GF 45mm f/2.8 lens, you can get the kit for $7,199, which brings the price of the lens down to $699 (from $1,699 MSRP).

If you already own the GFX 50S, now is the time to buy GF lenses – they are discounted heavily, up to $550 per lens! Take a look at the full list below:

If one were to build a complete GF system today, the savings are too big to ignore – start off with the $7,199 kit that includes the GF 45mm f/2.8 lens, then add up desired lenses. If one were to get every lens, it would amount to savings of $2,400 total, which is on top of the $1,000 discount on the GFX 50S + GF 45mm f/2.8. Having used and tested most of the lenses above, I can say that they are all stellar, especially the primes.

Olympus Instant Rebates

Olympus instant rebates are much more extensive compared to both Nikon and Fuji, since there are many great cameras and lenses that are offered with an instant rebate. Below are some of our top picks that we recommend to our readers:

In addition to these, there are a number of great Micro Four Thirds lens rebates available. For a complete list of available Olympus rebates, please see this link.