November Nikon, Fuji and Olympus Savings

Although we are still a few weeks away from the big holiday sales in the USA, a number of camera manufacturers have already started their instant rebate programs. Nikon has started their popular instant lens rebate program, while Fuji has gone big on their GFX medium format sales, offering rebates up to $1,000 when bundling the GFX 50S with a lens, or up to $550 per lens when buying GF lenses individually. Fuji is also offering some X-series deals on lenses, but they are not as attractive as the ones we had previously seen in the past. Lastly, Olympus is offering a great rebate program as well, with instant rebates up to $200 on their gear such as the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II and other popular lenses. Below are some of the best deals we recommend to our readers.
Nikon Instant Lens Rebates
The current Nikon instant lens rebate program is rather limited – there are only a total of 10 deals available, which includes both DX and FX lenses:
- Nikon 10-20mm f/4.5-5.6G DX VR + 40mm f/2.8G DX Macro – $495.95 ($150 off)
- Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G – $1,696.95 ($200 off)
- Nikon 16-35mm f/4G VR – $996.95 ($100 off)
- Nikon 24mm f/1.4G – $1,796.95 ($200 off)
- Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E VR – $2,196.95 ($200 off)
- Nikon 28mm f/1.8G – $596.95 ($100 off)
- Nikon 35mm f/1.8G DX – $166.95 ($30 off)
- Nikon 50mm f/1.4G – $396.95 ($100 off)
- Nikon 55-200 f/4-5.6G VR II – $146.95 ($200 off)
Personally, I would not recommend to get the Nikon 50mm f/1.4G from the above list – even Nikon itself does not seem to be impressed with its own nifty fifty, as it is not listed as a recommended lens for the Nikon D850. For anyone who uses DX cameras, the two lens kit with the 10-20mm + 40mm f/2.8 at $150 off are an amazing deal, but the 55-200mm in particular is a no-brainer at $147, considering that the lens typically goes for $350.
Fujifilm Instant Rebates
If you are interested in a medium format system from Fuji, the GFX 50S is currently heavily discounted by $1,000 if you bundle it with a GF lens. For example, if you get the GFX 50S with the new GF 45mm f/2.8 lens, you can get the kit for $7,199, which brings the price of the lens down to $699 (from $1,699 MSRP).
If you already own the GFX 50S, now is the time to buy GF lenses – they are discounted heavily, up to $550 per lens! Take a look at the full list below:
- Fuji GF 23mm f/4 – $2,049.95 ($550 off)
- Fuji GF 32-64mm f/4 – $1,849.95 ($450 off)
- Fuji GF 45mm f/2.8 – $1,399.00 ($300 off)
- Fuji GF 63mm f/2.8 – $1,199.95 ($300 off)
- Fuji GF 110mm f/2 – $2,249.95 ($550 off)
- Fuji GF 120mm f/4 Macro OIS – $2,149.95 ($550 off)
If one were to build a complete GF system today, the savings are too big to ignore – start off with the $7,199 kit that includes the GF 45mm f/2.8 lens, then add up desired lenses. If one were to get every lens, it would amount to savings of $2,400 total, which is on top of the $1,000 discount on the GFX 50S + GF 45mm f/2.8. Having used and tested most of the lenses above, I can say that they are all stellar, especially the primes.
Olympus Instant Rebates
Olympus instant rebates are much more extensive compared to both Nikon and Fuji, since there are many great cameras and lenses that are offered with an instant rebate. Below are some of our top picks that we recommend to our readers:
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II – $799 ($300 off)
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II – $1,799 ($200 off)
- Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 14-42mm Lens – $649 ($150 off)
- Olympus PEN-F – $999 ($200 off)
- Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II with 12-50mm Lens – $748 ($400 off)
- Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II with 12-40mm Lens – $2,498 ($500 off)
- Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II with 12-40mm Lens – $1,498 ($600 off)
In addition to these, there are a number of great Micro Four Thirds lens rebates available. For a complete list of available Olympus rebates, please see this link.
Comments
Hi Nasim,
Where do I go to get these discounts on the GFX with a lens?
Del, please see the links above and let me know if you have any questions!
Most of the Fuji X ecosystem has also nice rebates till Jan 6th, details on http://www.fujifilmcamerasavings.com
I finally ditch the old 7D for the X-T2 (partially thanks to Nasim’s review), waiting for the 100-400 to be delivered by Thursday!
Happy shopping o_o