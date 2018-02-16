NiSi Filter System Overview

During the past few months, both Spencer and I have pretty much switched from our old Lee filter system to a much better (in our opinion) filter system by NiSi. While I have been a fan of Lee filters, I have had a few problems with it in the field, whether it comes to how I use a polarizing filter, or the fact that I find myself having to re-purchase the resin filters, since they constantly get scratched. On one hand it is nice to have resin filters, since they are light and I can carry a single filter with me in a pouch and I am set. On the another hand, how good are these filters if they easily get scratched up and need to be periodically replaced? I have never tried glass filters, but after obtaining a pack of glass filters from NiSi, I might switch going forward. Well, I will save my thoughts to the upcoming NiSi filter system review, but for now, I would like to share the below interview with Macon Leiper of ikan Corporation, which distributes NiSi filters in the USA.
Overall, the NiSi filter system looks very solid and worthy of consideration. Spencer and I will be posting a review of the NiSi filter system this weekend, so stay tuned!
Comments
Nasim,
Which lens are you using the Nasi Filters on ?
Peter, pretty much all the lenses I have that I normally shoot with.
Nasim: I do a lot of time lapse and astro. I am using the Lee filter system with Nikon 18-300mm f 3.5-5.6, but now have acquired the Nikon 14-24mm lens and of course, need a 150mm filter since there is no way to screw a normal filter in front of the parabolic front element. Now this video has confused me. I don’t want to change systems. Am thinking of getting the Lee 150 filter ring and holder, plus a 0.6 hard grad, and a small stopper ND for daylight timelapse sequences. Any thoughts?
Dale, I have not used the Lee system for super wide angle lenses – FotodioX WonderPana does a wonderful job for that, but if you want to use glass filters, NiSi also has an adapter for 14-24mm I believe, so you might want to give it a try.
I have been using Lee for years, but NiSi is better, which is why I am switching.
Interesting.
Macon mentioned that they use adapters in order to fit the filter holder onto the lens. I’m curious how that works. Currently I use a LEE holder and Hitech filters.
For my 70-200 f4 lens I also use an adapter ring to fit the 77 mm LEE holder ring to this lens but I don’t like that. The adapter ring gets easily stuck onto the LEE holder ring and it is sometimes very difficult to remove in the field. This is very annoying when changing lenses during a shoot. I’m now considering buying an LEE ring for each lens I use filters on so that the LEE ring can stay on the lens. I’m very curious how the NISI adapter rings do in such situation. I hope that Nasim covers this in his review (and during his own field testing).
Second question: is it possible to use NISI filters in a LEE holder?
Pascal, NiSi provides the necessary adapters to mount the filter holder on lenses – you don’t need to worry about getting different adapters, since everything from 67mm all the way to 77mm are included in the basic kit. If you shoot with 82mm lenses, you can mount directly without adapters.
Personally, I would get adapters for each lens, so that you don’t have to mess with mounting of adapters in the field…
And yes, you can use NiSi filters in Lee holders.
Does he have to use God’s name in vain? He is talking about filters.
There is no need to break the 3rd commandment.
How high are your “editorial standards”?
Mark, as a believer, I do not find anything offensive in saying “oh my God”. If that is something you disagree with, then that’s fine – but I do not want to open up a discussion on a religious, non-relevant topic. If I offended you or anyone else in any way, I apologize.
Mmmn, well, I discovered the drawback to glass after shattering my (I thought) protectively packaged Big Stopper on Iceland’s interior roads (a pretty exacting test, I acknowledge). I’m with Pascal above in using the Lee holder and Hitech filters and have found them an OK combination. I have a Lee adapter ring for each of my main lenses, for pretty much the reason he gives.
Chris, that’s why NiSi provides a pretty good protective case – it works quite well for protecting those glass filters.
Will you be looking at the Nikon 14-24mm system with the 150mm square filters in your review? Thanks.
Sharon, we have already reviewed the FotodioX WonderPana: photographylife.com/revie…ter-system
Which already does a pretty good job. I no longer shoot with the 14-24mm at the moment, so I have no plans on purchasing 150mm filters from NiSi. But perhaps we can get someone else in the team to review the 14-24mm NiSi holder and filters…
Thanks, Nasim. I’m really interested in the NiSi system and the quality of the filters so, hopefully someone else in the team will be able to do that review.
I’ll stick with my one and only HiTech Filter for my Lucroit holder for the Nikon 14-24 lens. I’ve spent my ” allowance ”
Somehow, I don’t fancy a 165mm x 200mm glass filters and carrying it around.