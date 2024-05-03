Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Field impressions

In this article, I’ll share my experience using the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR lens in the field. With this lens, I took photos in Italy, Tanzania, Namibia, and the Arctic, and I learned a lot about it in the process. I’ve also included some usage tips to help others get the most from this outstanding supertelephoto.

The story began in December 2022. I was fortunate enough to be one of the Nikon users in Italy who received the first batch of the Z 600mm f/4 lens. The moment it arrived at my doorstep was thrilling – my first 600mm supertelephoto! Although it was a difficult decision to replace my trusty 500mm f/4E FL VR, my curiosity to see how far Nikon had pushed their craft won over any resistance. Well, my wallet was slightly less excited, but as they say, we only have one life!

I chose this lens because I often take photos of shy and wary animals, which are mostly active during the early morning or late afternoon. In my opinion, a long lens is mostly useful to avoid disturbing the animals and changing their behavior, rather than just magnifying the subject in the frame.

Additionally, Nikon is no longer producing a 500mm f/4 lens, which limited my options to switch to a Z-mount super-telephoto lens. Ultimately, I opted for it over the 400/2.8 TC VR S, as I expected to need the longer focal length most of the time. Moreover, even if it isn’t in the same league, I trust my Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 as a good solution when I want to capture a wider region of the landscape around my subject.

When I unboxed the lens, I was pleasantly surprised by the weight. It totals 3.26 kg (7.2 pounds), which is excellent considering it’s a 600mm f/4 with a TC. By comparison, my beloved Nikon 500mm f/4 FL + TC-14 + FTZ adapter actually weighs 150 grams / 5 ounces more.

It’s still heavy, but relative to other 600mm f/4 lenses, its lightweight nature makes it perfect for traveling and hiking, as well as whenever you need to carry it in your backpack. In real-world usage, it is not just the weight, but also the balance which is immediately noticeable. Compared to its predecessors, the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S has a significant shift in weight towards the rear, which helps significantly when handholding the lens.

The VR on this lens works together with the stabilized sensor of Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless cameras, and I found it very effective in reducing vibrations. I feel more confident shooting handheld with the Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S than I ever did with my 500mm f/4E FL. I used to be addicted to using tripods, but now I only use it when shooting on a stakeout under a camo net or when waiting for a very long time in shooting position is needed. Otherwise, I opt for handheld shots.

I find that I can usually capture sharp images of static subjects with a shutter speed as long as 1/60, sometimes even slower, with good handheld technique. Here’s a tip for you – if you’re using a high ISO setting on your camera, try taking a “safe shot” with a fast shutter speed, and then gradually reduce the ISO setting while taking a burst of shots at longer shutter speeds. Not all of them will be sharp, but often you’ll end up with at least one good shot, and by using a lower ISO setting, you improve the overall image quality.

In the field, every time I use it, I’m impressed by how useful the internal TC is. I’m not just pointing out the pretty negligible degradation in AF speed and image quality. Instead, it’s the usability. Consider how annoying it is to change the TC when shooting handheld (or from a beanbag, monopod, or Zodiac). Let along adding or removing a teleconverter in the rain. I found it to be a game-changing feature. I hope that more telephoto lenses incorporate such a feature, not just the most expensive supertelephotos.

Lastly, I find that autofocus speed and reliability has improved even further with this last iteration of super-telephoto. It is blazing fast, even faster than the previous generation.

Regarding the photos, I am particularly fond of the bokeh and the compression effect achieved by the extreme focal length and fast aperture of this lens. It has a distinct character that is hard to put into words, but I hope that the pictures I have selected for this article demonstrate its unique qualities.

Are there any downsides? So far, I have identified two challenges that can make this lens harder to use in the field.

The lens is quite large and has a massive front element, regardless of whether it’s balanced or stabilized. It’s not an easy lens to transport, and it is not something that you can bring with you casually. It takes up a lot of space in your bag and even affects the type of bag you can choose to use. (Tip: you can make it a bit easier to carry by using a better lens cap, such as those made by Zemlin).

The air quality between you and your subject plays a crucial role in determining the image quality you can achieve using such a long lens. When using a high-resolution sensor like the ones in Nikon’s Z7, Z8, or Z9, achieving pixel-level sharpness is more about the atmosphere than the sharpness of the lens. A shorter telephoto like the 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, combined with getting closer to your subject, can result in sharper images when atmospheric distortion is significant.

These are not really faults of the lens. A 600mm f/4 can only be so small, and there is nothing that a lens can do about atmospheric distortion. Even so, they are both challenges that you will run into when using the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S that you should be aware of beforehand. If you’re prepared to deal with them, the results you can get with this lens are amazing, even with “common” everyday subjects.

I hope you have enjoyed this article about using the Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S in the field. Please feel free to leave any questions or feedback in the comments below, and I will be more than happy to answer!