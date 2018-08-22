Nikon’s Mirrorless Roadmap Explained (2018-2020)

So far, the Z-mount lenses that Nikon has released so far just scratch the surface of the company’s plans for its upcoming mirrorless offerings. Indeed, at the same time that Nikon announced the Z6, Z7, and three initial lenses, they also created a roadmap of lenses for 2018 and 2019. This is the first time Nikon has ever done such a thing, but it is pretty exciting – not least because of nine new other lenses we know about now!

The Nikon Mirrorless Roadmap

As you can see, Nikon is planning a number of releases in the coming year and a half:

In 2019:

A 58mm f/0.95 lens (more on that below)

20mm f/1.8

85mm f/1.8

24-70mm f/1.8

70-200mm f/2.8

14-30mm f/4

In 2020:

50mm f/1.2

24mm f/1.8

14-24mm f/2.8

Three additional Nikon Z lenses (as yet unnamed)

Nikon 58mm f/0.95 S

A source of frustration for Nikon DSLR users for years (and SLR users for decades) has been the lack of any autofocus lenses with an aperture wider than f/1.2. Although there has been some debate about the theoretical maximum aperture an F-mount lens could have, while still focusing automatically, the simple fact is that we’ve been using f/1.4 lenses and smaller for years. That looks like it is about to change.

Nikon, not content with doing something crazy like releasing an f/1.2 autofocus lens, just semi-announced that they’re planning to release a 58mm f/0.95 lens, seemingly with autofocus, the likes of which have never existed before. Canon does have a 50mm f/1.0 lens which technically has autofocus, although it is famously slow. Nikon has a 58mm f/1.2 lens without autofocus (the $3000+ Noct) and a 58mm f/1.4 lens with autofocus.

If this lens comes out, it will immediately be a big hit for video users, many of whom will be willing to pay the doubtlessly high price for something as unique as a 58mm f/0.95 lens. Combined with the 4:2:2 sampling and 10-bit HDMI output of Nikon’s Z6 and Z7 cameras, this combo will be exceptional for video.

And, of course, stills shooters will find it equally spectacular, with countless applications for portraiture, street photography, and close-up studio work.

Nikon S Lenses Released So Far

This list below keeps track of all the Nikon Z-mount lenses that have been announced so far, including the date which they arrived on the market. Although it is a short list so far, we plan to update this article continually as new Z-mount lenses are released.

2018