Nikon’s 100 Year Anniversary – What I Hope to See in 2017

2017 is a huge year for Nikon, as it marks the 100th anniversary of the company. A century of innovation in creation of optical instruments, binoculars, telescopes, microscopes, engineering tools, medical tools, precision instruments, scanners, cameras, lenses and other accessories is something Nikon is planning to celebrate on July 25th, 2017. Our team at PL congratulates Nikon with this big achievement and we hope to see Nikon continue to innovate for many years to come! At the same time, we are hoping that the celebration of the 100 year anniversary of the company will come with great announcements – after-all, it is a perfect time to release something truly special for Nikon fans, isn’t it? What is it going to be? A Nikon Df II with anniversary edition versions of some prime lenses? The first full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera? Or perhaps a refresh of the existing camera models in the forms of the Nikon D620, D760 and D820? It is hard to say at this time, but we are hoping to see a bunch of releases in 2017!
Before I go into my personal projections in terms of what I hope and expect to see in 2017, please take 5 minutes of your time to watch the cool 100th anniversary video presented by Nikon:
For more details, I would also recommend to check out Nikon’s 100th Anniversary page, which details some of the biggest achievements of the company from 1917 to 2017.
Now on to projections – what should we expect to see in 2017, given that it is a big year for Nikon? Please note that all of the below are pure speculations – I do not have any insider information from Nikon and do not want to spread any rumors. The projects are purely based on the history of Nikon releases and what I believe is due for an update. Given how special 2017 is for Nikon, I really hope to see at least one “100th anniversary edition” camera from Nikon. I seriously doubt that it will be an existing camera with the new special logo that Nikon designed to celebrate the anniversary:
That would be a mistake, as it would bring nothing new to the table and most likely disappoint the Nikon fans. Instead, what I am hoping to see is either a brand new camera, or an update to an existing camera with the anniversary logo on it.
Nikon Df II Anniversary Edition
I personally would not mind seeing a Nikon Df II, with a similar sensor as the Nikon D5 and the same AF as what we have on the D5 / D500. If such a camera saw the light of day in 2017, I would be all over it! And I would not mind having no video recording capability on the Df II either, since I seriously doubt that Nikon will be able to put good-looking 4K video recording capabilities in it anyway. I don’t see much reason for introducing video to a stills camera, especially if it is going to be the same boring 1080p video recording capability. Obviously, all the previous advantages of the Df, including the ability to mount non-AI lenses should be there. Some tweaks to the camera body would be welcome, but if Nikon keeps ergonomics the same, I personally would not mind, as long as the sensor + AF system are updated.
It would also be nice to see a few anniversary edition primes for the Df II. And not just with a silver ring please, but rather something fresh and truly nice-looking. I would love to see beautiful iterations of 24mm f/1.8G, 35mm f/1.8G and 85mm f/1.8G lenses, for example. Having an all-metal barrel would be a bonus, although that is very unlikely to happen. Better yet, if Nikon updated the Nikkor 50mm f/1.4G with a new optical design that made it possible to capture sharp images wide open, I would love to see such a lens! That would truly be worth making into an anniversary edition lens for the Df II!
Nikon D820
The Nikon D810 is already due for an update, since the camera is already over two years old. The D810 has been a workhorse for many photographers, including myself, so the expectations for the D820 update are rather high. I compiled my Nikon D820 wishlist of features that I would like to see on the camera a while ago, and although I do not expect Nikon to address them all, I really hope that we will see some advanced features introduced in the D820 that we have previously not seen on Nikon’s DSLRs before. For example, the ability to see RAW histograms is something many of us really want to see, so that we do not have to guess whether we are really blowing out the highlights or not when shooting in the field. I know it is a lot to ask, but if Nikon were to do it first, it would be a game-changer. I would also like to see the menu banks system fixed on the D820, so that we can actually find use for it. The “Mode” button should have pre-set values to choose from and these should be the ones that keep the settings saved in them, even if they are changed from the camera menu. Another huge plus would be to see live view split-screen display fixed for both vertical and horizontal shooting scenarios, as explained in detail in my D820 wishlist post. And come on Nikon, give us a tilting LCD screen!
As for the main features, I hope to see a 42+ MP sensor with the same or better dynamic range as on the D820. The AF system should be inherited from the Nikon D5, with the Multi-CAM 20K (153 focus points). 4K video recording would be a bonus, but only if properly implemented. GPS and WiFi would be a huge plus. Also, please get rid of that CF memory card slot. The D820 should either be a dual SD camera or a dual XQD camera. CF is pretty much dead now, so there is no reason to put it into cameras anymore.
Nikon D620
With the Nikon D610 not getting refreshed for over three years now, it is unclear if Nikon will ever provide an update to the entry-level full-frame DSLR. After the D600 fiasco, Nikon might have walked away from this camera line completely, which, if that’s the case, would be a mistake in my opinion. First of all, it does not provide a good upgrade path for the existing D610 users (and there are many) and second, it is supposed to be a low cost, lightweight and compact full-frame DSLR with features, so why not have such a camera to those who might be interested in one? Sure the D750 is a better camera with better features, but it is also more expensive. The D6xx line is something that Nikon could keep as a way to recycle and reuse existing components. It does not need new innovations. Slap on that same or updated 24 MP sensor, slightly faster processor for 6 FPS shooting, the older 51-point AF, 2x SD slots, the same build + ergonomics with a $1,500 MSRP price tag and you have a winner!
Nikon D760
Yes, that oddball D750 needs an update and it is already over two years old. None of us know exactly what happened to the D710-D740 cameras that never saw the light of the day, but if Nikon ever provides any updates to this line, it will most likely come in the form of the Nikon D760. What should we expect from the D760? It is hard to say exactly how Nikon is planning to update the D760, but I would expect to see some new features on the D760 that we currently don’t have on the D750. For a start, I would love to see integrated GPS – a feature that can be very useful for travel and landscape photography. WiFi should obviously stay, but improved with better app support for both remote capture and control. 24 MP is a sweet spot for the D7xx line and I hope Nikon updates the sensor to perform better in terms of both low-light and dynamic range performance. It would be hard to push the performance of the existing sensor technology, so perhaps Nikon can put a Sony-made BSI sensor on the D760 for better overall IQ. I really hope Nikon uses the new Multi-CAM 20K from the D5 on the D760, but it is not likely to happen, since it is not an action camera and the AF system will be used on only premium Nikon cameras for a few more years. In terms of speed and memory card slots, I expect to see no less than 7 FPS on the D760 with 2x SD card slots (UHS-II support would be nice), so it should be a wonderful camera for many types of photography. Nikon should definitely integrate 4K video shooting into the D760 – it would make a phenomenal camera for videographers!
I love my Nikon D750 cameras (I have two of them), so my hopes for the D760 refresh in 2017 are high. If Nikon can make the D760 appealing, it will sell a boatload of them, just like it has in the past few years.
Nikon D5X
Anyone remember the Nikon D3X? It was a phenomenal camera for its time. High megapixel sensor, same amazing build quality and ergonomics as the Dx line, tailored specifically for professionals who spend a lot of time in the field. Many professional landscape photographers dream of seeing the D5X, which would have a super high resolution sensor (42-50MP+), amazing dynamic range performance and a base ISO of 64, although lower would be even better. High megapixel count would probably limit its throughput to 4-5 FPS, but it is not an action camera, so it would be enough for those who would be using it. The same high-speed AF system from the D5, weather proofing, layout and illuminated buttons, and most importantly, the same superb battery life. It would be a highly specialized camera, probably in the $8K range, so it would only be appealing to a very specific group of photographers.
Entry-level and Mid-range DX Cameras – Time for a Change?
Aside from the specialized D500 and perhaps the D7xxx line, DX cameras have gotten very boring. Nikon has recently announced the D5600, which practically has not seen any major changes compared to its predecessor. And the D3xxx line of cameras have not looked exciting for many years now. Sure, Nikon might still be selling a ton of these, but their market share is quickly shrinking (as evidenced by Nikon financial results). Sony, Fuji, Olympus and Panasonic now all have very strong line of APS-C / Micro Four Thirds cameras and such mirrorless cameras as the Sony A6000 have been selling extremely well, even when compared to DSLRs. If Nikon wants to revive its DX line, it should put more resources towards bringing out a truly exciting camera line-up, followed by an even more exciting line of lenses. That’s right – lenses are going to be very important in the success of its DX offerings. So far, Nikon has been thinking that it is OK for its customers to shoot with full-frame lenses on DX cameras. Well, with companies like Fuji, Olympus and Panasonic putting so much effort and resources into making superb compact lenses for their APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras, the appeal of DX DSLRs is diminishing day by day. Why would I want to lug around an unnecessarily large lens on a crop body, if I don’t even get to use it fully? If Nikon put more effort into making amazing DX primes and zooms, and not just another boring 18-300mm superzoom, it could potentially make its DX system more appealing. As for the DX cameras themselves, perhaps it is time for Nikon to consider integrating some of its mirrorless technology from the dying CX camera line to DX? We know that Nikon won’t be putting a full-frame mirrorless camera out anytime soon, but why not start working on a hybrid APS-C camera that has an EVF and on-sensor phase detection pixels? Time to innovate Nikon!
Lenses
Nikon has been doing a great job with releasing updates to some lenses, but there are a few lenses I would like to see updated in 2017:
- Nikon 16mm f/2.8E fisheye – updated with all the latest technologies
- Nikon 16-35mm f/2.8E VR – with better overall performance than the 16-35mm f/4G, designed for high-resolution cameras.
- Nikon 24mm f/2.8 PC-E – a desperately needed update for serious tilt-shift work.
- Nikon 50mm f/1.4E – time to update the optical formula and make a killer nifty fifty that is sharp at f/1.4.
- Nikon 24-70mm f/4E VR – why not give us a slower lens that weighs half of what the f/2.8E version does, but is optically superior to the 24-120mm f/4G VR?
- Nikon 135mm f/2E VR – the 105mm f/1.4 has been updated, but this one is next. Will need VR due to long focal length.
- Nikon 400mm f/5.6E VR – for those of us who do not want to spend $11K+ on the 400mm f/2.8E VR
- Nikon 400mm f/4E VR – why not, especially if it is priced right?
- Nikon 200-400mm f/4E FL VR – this one is the next in line for pros. Need FL lens element to be lighter and more balanced, along with all the latest and greatest.
- A slew of DX lenses – too many to list.
Let me know if I am missing anything!
While I do realize that we probably won’t see many of the above-mentioned cameras and lenses (the list is a bit too big for a year, don’t you think?), I really hope that Nikon will do something special in 2017. It is time to bring truly innovative products to the market Nikon – we hope to see you celebrate many more anniversaries in the future!
Nasim,
A D5X would be nice, but, seeing I am retired now, maybe a nice second hand D3X. I’m off to Tokyo in 4 weeks. They have some very good camera shops there dealing in second hand bodies.
That would complement my D3S and D3 . Same batteries, cards and controls.
Peter, the D3X is a wonderful camera if you are looking for something that will be similar to your D3S in terms of build, battery life and ergonomics.
I’m going to Tokyo next month. First thing to do is visit my favorite camera shop, Yodobashi Camera in Shinjuku. ( Take the south exit of Shinjuku JR Station, turn right, walk down the road to the first intersection. After that, just ask anyone ” Yodobashi Camera” and they will assist you.)
Every conceivable Nikon product will be there . From memory, they don’t do second hand cameras, but FUJIYA CAMERA at Nakano does.
A 7 minute train ride going west from Shinjuku.
what you’re really missing in my opinion is a serious hope for a new future for professional or consumer cameras that make it possible to compete with the successes of Sony’s A6000, A6300 and A6500 and FujiFilm’s XT-1, XT-2 or X-Pro-1, X-Pro-2 since I think that these type of camera’s, with their reduced weight and size, but with their modern apps, modern tools and great quality will have the better part of camera’s future.
Wouter, Nikon needs to start investing in mirrorless technology. If they combined the knowledge from CX into DX mirrorless, it would be a good start. Canon is already doing it with the EOS M – pretty poor compared to competition, but still a good place to start.
One more thing. I personally don’t really like to use my smartphone for taking pictures. I do like my smartphone as an intelligent remote for my camera (preferably with focus-peaking, distant operation, WiFi or Bluetooth). So I would like to see new Nikon gear to accommodate for that type of operation.
Wouter, you can already remotely control cameras like the D750 with your smartphone.
Yes but they already blocked this kind of wi-fi usage for the d500 in order that users end up paying for the overpriced Nikon’s WT-7 WiFi and worthless Snapbridge app for controlling camera at distance . You cant use one of the best app, DSLR Dashboard without relying on the tp-link mr3040 like cameras without wifi !!
So is! Nikon has improved the viewfinder visibility and AE / AF Tracking giving you more computing power to get very detailed images even of moving objects. Shoot with precision at a speed of up to 10 fps by reducing off the viewfinder during bursts allowing even capture up to 200 images NEF (RAW).
Let’s hope that the same does not happen on the upcoming updates. It would be a huge mistake!
A mirrorless medium format. You never know.
John, I would love to see Nikon join Fuji and Hasselblad on this for sure!
I’d really like to see the DF ii be a mirrorless with about the same dial layout like the Fuji X-T2 . Able to take all the f-mount lenses. Then with the d5/500 af system etc etc. and be around 10 fps. Have a tilt/touch screen. And a large screen on the back taking up mostly the whole back. So the back is not cluttered with buttons. Maybe a joystick/4 way pad. No video would be ok make it a compact powerhouse. Give it two XQD cards and the same battery as the d5. And a deep grip long enough for four fingers of a mans hand. Full magnesium body and fully weather sealed.
And use the d810 36mp sensor.
Make the rear screen useable with the Phase detection af and make all the af points x type. I think the 36mp sensor with the new processor could shoot close to 10 fps. If not do 8fps. Jump in with a ff powerhouse/workhorse camera pros can really use day in and out. With the new technology Nikon has 36mp can become the 24mpwas just a few years back. 36 is still prone to the micro blurring if not stabilized. So what a great time to implement ibis. Then a guy could use so many of Nikons lenses.
Then the 820 could use the higher mp sensor and stay the Landscape king/workhorse it’s been. I love my d810 and if it had the d5/500 processor no af system it would smash the Canon equivalent. With a few tweaks. Canon has its workhorses line and if Nikon does a just landscape high mp one it misses the boat and sales. So I say don’t go over 42mp and keep up a decent frame rate and the best af system they can have. And a 4K video system that’s at least apsc sized and phase detection through the rear screen. Also a video camera smooth af system. Workhorse workhorse. Have a mirror lock up when needed for certain functions.
Troy, while what you are asking for sounds amazing, I don’t see how Nikon could make it all happen – that’s too much to ask at this time. A 36 MP mirrorless camera with 10 fps, integrated phase detection sensors + dual XQD with full weather sealed body…that would be a dream come true, but I guess we won’t see such a camera for a long time, since Nikon does not have any mirrorless aside from CX.
You’re missing the entire point of the Df. It’s not a camera of the future, it’s one for those who relish the interface design of film Nikons of the past. I would like to see the Df II have NO SCREEN AT ALL on the back! No WiFi. Just a good sensor and AF system, as well as a split-image microprism focusing screen either as an option or, really, standard. Add those and the Df concept is essentially complete.
Nikon still needs to look to the future as well with a good mirrorless. The N1 system may very well have been a test bed for what could be either a DX or Fx mirrorless, we’ll see. Nikon can’t afford to screw around and cripple it like they did the N1 system however.
The DF II, as you discribe Spy,
I would love to see as the 100th anniversary camera.
Together wit some great primes like Nasim mentioned.
I think a DF II is the best fitting camera for the occasion.
Spy Black, always great to hear from you sir!
While I agree that the Df II should be simplified to resemble the previous film Nikon cameras, I disagree with the idea of taking the LCD away. Everything else I would love to see, including a split-image focusing screen :)
not sure I agree, what better to celebrate the 100 years than marrying an old style body with the latest and greatest currently doable technology wise. if you feel it betrays the spirit of the DF (not that this camera line has a lot of history though), just call it something else.
but the specs laid proposed would really be wow and tie me to remain invested in Nikon for the years to come…
When Nikon rumored the Df, I too was excited about the prospect of a camera that had ACUTALL knobs and dials. I rented the thing and was sorely disappointed. I have the Fuji X-T1, and recently the X-T2 and I know for sure that I want knobs and dials.
What you have described sounds would be ideal for me.
I have been using Nikon ever since I switched to digital. I really like the XT-2 as possibly a future camera (switch or second). I don’t think that full frame is very important with camera’s like the XT-2 and Nikon’s D 500. The great advantage of a smaller system is less weight and less expenses for filters and lenses. If Nikon could produce a D500 in the XT-2 shape and seize they would have a winner.
I would like to see them drop the video on a specialized action camera making it much less expensive to produce keeping the price down to consumers.
A D500 type of body sans video at $1200 would be a huge seller in my opinion.
I have owned several pro bodies from the D4, D810, D500 etc. and have never once used the video. I suspect there are many, many more photographers like me. If you want video they can have specific models for those customers.
Monte, integrating video is not expensive. In fact, once the code is developed, it is just a matter of reusing the same code across different cameras. I seriously doubt Nikon would remove video features to make cameras less expensive…
I want a an Nikon OMD-EM 500 Mk II. :)
LOL, I see what you mean there :)
I know what you mean! I want a Nikon XT-2.
Nikon needs to scrap the whole line-up of stabilized lenses. And all future cameras should be in-camera stabilized. We all know this adds complexity and expense to these lenses. Pentax, Sony, and others are successfully coming out with in-camera stabilization and all that it brings to the table. Come- on Nikon and you too Canon!
Jay, please see my article on lens stabilization vs in-camera stabilization. Both have their pros and cons, so Nikon should never remove lens-based stabilization as you have stated. IBIS effectiveness goes down drastically at longer focal lengths above 50mm, so it is only good for short focal length primes and zooms. What Nikon should do instead, is find a way to integrate IBIS and make it work together with lens stabilization.
How about a Nikon F7? :D
Rick, it would be nice, but I don’t believe Nikon believes in film photography anymore…
F7 was also my first thought: Update the F6 with the newest MultiCam 20k and for usage with E lenses. Film photography is the only growing field in this business and Kodak will shortly come back with new Ektachrome and potentially even Kodachrome!
I have the Nikon 300mm f/4 PF. I really like it but would spring for a 400mm f/4 PF in a heartbeat. The perfect match for my D500. Many Nikonians are getting old, and weight is a major consideration in choosing a lens. Come on, Nikon, is PF dead.
Thomas, a 400mm f/4 PF would surely be nice!
Hi Nasim, I second your call for a new 50mm F1.4 but as my everyday lens, I’d like it to stay small and no go all ‘Art’ on us.
I’m in the minority in that, for me, the main virtue of mirrorless has always been size. I’ve never lusted after large sensor mirrorless cameras that require SLR sized lenses.
I have always thought Nikon’s vision for CX was on point but the execution was poor. Give me a v5 with an built-in viewfinder, a new low-res, low noise sensor, full manual control and a body with Olympus OM-D M10 dimensions and I’d be happy-as. Even more so if they dropped the prices on the lenses a bit.
Question: the way I see it, mirrorless can never become an SLR but an SLR can lift its mirror and become mirrorless. Any reason why Nikon doesn’t incorporate its phase-detection sensor tech into its SLRs for live view use. You’d be able to get all the benefits of mirrorless (except size) and SLRs in one package. Seems rude not to.
I might be off for thinking this but it seems like nikon really needs more / newer macro and micro lenses. The 105mm, 85mm for dx cameras, and the 60mm are all old, and the 60mm lacks any vr, which is the main reason I haven’t bought one! The recent advances from sigma and tamron in macro lenses I think are taking a lot of potential business away from nikon.
With in-camera computational power constantly increasing, I could totally see a D5x/D5s split again, just like we had with the D3. The D5x being what you described in your article, and the D5s having the 4k video and even smoother low light still performance via temporal noise reduction, rather than massive sensor tech advances. Naturally everything gets that awesome new focus system.
Nasim, you forgot the 200 mm micro
Nikon 16mm f/2.8E fisheye or f/1.8G is my dream lens too for many years – because the DX 10,5mm is amazing :-)
I personally would really like to see +300mm primes with slower aperture (f/4) and VR.
I don’t agree at all. Basically you enumerate the most current trends, big numbers and demanding them to be squeezed into all bodies. You just don’t care who those cameras are designed for, and why. First df II. When it was released already had a low resolution, to have best iso capabilities. So that would be pretty much the same, its philosofy a classic camera with brilliant pictures. d600 is for. Entry level. Spare everything out of it. No need for 2 cards despite it provided it. Just a good sensor even the same it had, just put it together well. Nikon 600 is briliant only problem is the oil leaking. But on your suggested price sony is much better choice. It should be under a grand. Nikon d820. It was nothing special, just big resolution, it wont have any real big developments. Tweaked af polished parts, and yes big resolution, thats all. Nikon d760. You dont get at all what is that camera line. It is an experiment. They always had the newest af etc, they are trying out new sensor af etc. So no it wont inherit anything. Next gen cameras will inherit parts, developed parts from that. Nikon d500 told to have amazing low light capabilities. What is the first leaked info about the new d7x0? 2 pics made at night. To be honest i just don’t get your articles. Not just this all. Obvious things what millions wrote down, not a uniq suggestion, thought. Your blog is completely annoying as they are long, still no useful info in them. And now this what shows complete uncomprehending if Nikon product ones. You write million words about put everything imaginable to everything (ok d600 suggestion was almost ok, but still not good ).
It’s Nasim’s wish list so he can wish for whatever he wants regardless of benefits to others. But his entire Df II wish list was less about making a better camera and more about “looking good”. He’s allowed to want these things. Some people buy cars for transportation and if it looks good (Audi, BMW), so be it. Some people but cars that look good (Ferrari) but are terrible for regular transport.
Khürt, I have stated in the article that it is indeed my opinion and it is based on my observations, so anyone has a right to disagree. But we should do it with proper manners, don’t you agree?
As for the Df II, you stated yourself that you did not like the original Df and that already says a lot. Many of us that own the original Df love it and we do not want it to be some new, completely different thing. In my opinion, the Df was a very successful camera and it hit exactly where Nikon wanted it to hit. It was not meant to be a mass market camera from the get-go. So many of us would want to see updates to the Df that make sense, not something proposed earlier by Troy Phillips, where he wants it to be a mirrorless camera. I for one, want to be able to use legacy DSLR glass on the Df II and not thing about a whole new mirrorless system. If Nikon ever releases a mirrorless, rest assured that it won’t be in the Df II. It will be called something else.
Again, our paths already separate in the Df. You don’t like it, while many of us Df owners do. Let’s put realistic expectations for the Df II…
I too want a DFii to be simple and use all the Nikkor lenses. I figured a mirrorless version would definitely have a more SLR look. But I see where your coming from. I have and shoot the Nikon FE and love it. I really have a hard time holding on to it. The bigger the lens the better because I hold the lens not the body.
Oleg, I am not enumerating any big numbers. Out of all the cameras listed, I either own the current models (Df, D750, D810), have owned them in the past (D600/D610) or used for at least three months (D5). So whatever expectations and hopes I highlighted in the article, are pretty realistic – aside from maybe the wishlist I provided for the D820, which I stated myself is unrealistic to implement in a single upgrade.
The things I pointed out about the Df II are very possible to implement. The original Df had the sensor from the D4, so why is it unrealistic to ask for a similar sensor from the D5? Nikon won’t keep the resolution low on the Df II, unless the company develops or gets some new sensor specifically for it, as Sony has done for the A7S. If AF is updated as well, it will be a highly desirable camera for many, including myself. And what did you state in your 2 sentences about the Df? Nothing really…
The D620 you didn’t say anything new, aside from asking for a sub $1K price. Keep in mind that the D610 was announced with an MSRP of $2,000. I have already asked for the lower price of $1,500 in my post, saying that it would be wonderful if it was priced right. I know Nikon won’t put it at $1,500 and yet you are asking for under $1K price? What kind of expectations are these? And you are the one accusing me of the “big numbers”. Really?
D810 is nothing special just big resolution and no real big developments? Seriously? Do you have any idea that the D810 outsold all Nikon full-frame DSLRs during the holiday period in the USA, with the D500 being second? These are facts, but your logic seems to be taken out of the thin air… The D810/D820 is a very important DSLR for Nikon. When it was announced, Nikon had unexpected number of pre-orders. We are talking bigger numbers than the D300 and D700 when those cameras were announced. Out of all the full-frame DSLRs, the D810 is a money maker for Nikon and the pressure is on. But I think I know where you are coming from – based on what you wrote, you probably own a D600 or a D610 and you have actually never handled the D810. If you did, I doubt you would just discount it as a “nothing special” camera.
As for the D750, you state that I don’t “get at all” what the camera is about. Are you a Nikon employee? Could you please perhaps share some facts with our readers on exactly what Nikon did with the D750? If not, then you are purely speculating, nothing else. Always had the newest AF? Nope, the D750 reused a similar 51-point AF from the previous generation cameras. Sensor? It was pretty much a tweaked version of the same 24 MP sensor used on the D600/D610. Sensor AF? Where are you getting this stuff from? And please, let’s not bring in the two leaked images from the supposedly “new camera”. It does not shed any light on the upcoming D760, if it ever sees the light of the day.
If what I wrote are obvious things and you find the site so annoying to read, why are you posting a comment in the first place? I have been a long time Nikon shooter and what I write about Nikon represents my opinion. If you disagree, you can rightfully state so with proper manners. But the way you are expressing yourself here is very condescending, which I do not appreciate.
Если легче выразиться по-русски, то пишите. Но прошу Вас вести себя прилично – Ваш тон очень неприятен. Если Вам не нравится мой сайт, то ради Бога, есть куча других на Интернете, в том числе и русскоязычных… Всего доброго.
Happy New Year tovarish!
Nikon and all other camera brands should concentrate on a major new invention for mirror-less camera’s with interchangeable lenses to avoid the annoyance of having to deal with sensor dust and dust spots. I don’t see why no company has come up with a solution for this. It must be possible to close off both the camera’s lens mount and the rear lens element when pushing the release button for the lens lock/change. I really think this should be and could be addressed in all camera’s especially now the problem has intensified in mirror-less camera’s.
But then the dust would fall inside from the parts that were then exposed to the rear lens element and the lens mount.
Not if a real good system could be developed with the two outer sides of the camera and lens covers to connect before they got slided away …..
it’s a concept, not a design ….not yet that is, I would really hope to see it one day …..
Wouter, as Khurt stated, you would still have to deal with dust accumulating on the covers. I don’t see how covers would prevent dust issues – a better solution would be either to find a way to have some kind of a wiper clean the sensor when it is dirty (very costly to implement), or to allow sensors to be taken out, which is just not going to happen.
Wouter, any interchangeable-lens camera is prone to dust, whether DSLR or mirrorless. The moment you take out your lens in a dusty environment, you are going to have to deal with dust. I agree, a better auto sensor cleaning solution would be amazing to implement, but unless someone comes out with a way to get the sensor out of the camera in a modular way, similar to some medium format backs, I don’t think there is going to be a solution to the dust problem. In fact, in my opinion, mirrorless makes it easier to clean the sensor compared to DSLRs, since you don’t have to put something deep inside the camera, while worrying about battery charge keeping the shutter open.
by no means and by nobody to be denied of course!! But in a DSLR camera there is the mirror also to protect from dust directly to the sensor. In a mirror-less camera the sensor is not only easier to clean but also easier to collect dust.
Wouter, the shutter mechanism does not fully protect DSLRs from getting dust into the sensor. In fact, the reflect mirrors often end up collecting dust, which once the mirror starts moving, starts to circulate inside the camera chamber, depositing dust everywhere, including the sensor. I clean dust from both DSLR and mirrorless cameras and I personally find it easier to clean mirrorless camera sensors. Often times, just dismounting a lens and pushing some air on the sensor using a rocket blower will get rid of the dust very easily. On a DSLR, you have to have a fully charged battery and you have to raise the mirror before you can stick the blower into the chamber. And rocket blowers don’t do much good in DSLRs, since you often end up circulating the dust that is sitting in the chamber walls. So if I have to clean a DSLR, I usually start by cleaning the chamber, then move on to cleaning the sensor. Both have their pros and cons.
Interesting how everyone wants something different based on their own requirements! I’m a wildlife photographer that wants a camera, or more likely two different but similarly laid out cameras, that can cope with a range of subjects from small birds in gloomy light to elephants on an African plain, and one that can focus just as well on a sleeping seal to a hunting cheetah. At present I use two D810’s primarily for detail and the ability to crop. Whilst I travel a lot to more exotic destinations, much of my photography is at home in the UK, hence the reference to small birds in gloomy light. The D810 with 500mm f/4E and 1.4TC performs pretty well, BUT there are many occasions when AF is lacking, and more occasions when I need better ISO performance. And, of course, quite a few situations when a few extra frames per second would be useful. Logically I need a D5 and D810, but (and this is purely a personal issue) I just don’t like the feel of the bigger, bulkier body – or indeed the price, although that’s a different matter. I also like the smaller lighter bodies for travelling. I may need to succumb to a D5 before the end of the year due to a forthcoming trip to the Amazon rainforest, but I’m currently holding out in hope of something nobody has yet mentioned. If we look at the FX range and for the sake of this discussion take the D810 (and its future updates) out of the equation given that it should be regarded as a specialist high MP camera, we then have the D610 as the base model, the D750 (which my wife uses, and is very pleased with) as the prosumer model (some may disagree) and then, in my opinion, a big jump to the professional D5. So, what I want is something between the two. Let’s call it a D900 – body and layout generally as the D810, albeit with the new ISO button and other recent cosmetic changes, 24MP sensor will be fine, improved fps to suit (8 would be good enough for me), updated AF as the D5/D500 and, of course, better ISO performance. I don’t use video, but understand the low cost to include, so won’t comment further. I’ll also go with the current thinking on cards, albeit with close on twenty 32GB professional CF cards would be loathed to change. And yes Nasim I would like a fully integrated GPS system. Am I dreaming about an action wildlife camera that will never exist, or are my requirements sought by others?
I have the same dream: could be the D5 sensor and AF, with 8fps in a D810 kind of body and I buy it asap.
This is basically what I was saying with the DF ii being mirrorless. Smaller but not too small. Classic but not so classic that we don’t future proof it’s performance. Fast accurate af performance and in the 8-10 fps range. Fully weathersealed strong magnesium body. I want basic , strong , and fast performance that works good in low light. Workhorse camera for the masses.
I think the engine and af system Nikon has in the d5/500 Would work great with either of their older sensors. Not as impressed with the two newest 20 mp sensors. My d500 blows highlights easy and at lower ISOs it’s pretty grainy. The d810 sensor is phenomenal and so is the d750s with some upgrades in camera electronics we can have some phenomenal cameras.
I use high ISOs a lot and not by choice and think the d500 does great but after using the d810 I’m not as happy with my results in the midrange of ISO performance and lower light. So I think that the advantage in a way could still be the ff sensor is still better all around. So I’d like to see a ff mirrorless from Nikon that is big enough to hold and use the available f mount lenses. Smaller but not too small and Nikons famous grip. I love the deep hook on the right side of the camera. Ergonomics and ease of use trumps small small cameras to me. And you can use a fast camera slow but not a slow camera fast.
Troy, while I would want to see the camera you are describing, I don’t understand why you want it under a Df II name. That will never happen – if Nikon were to make a mirrorless, it will surely not be a Df II, but some other name. The Df is not a camera for the masses and it never intended to be, so there is a big disconnect there.
Nikon could start a new line of DSLR / mirrorless hybrids in a new line of cameras. I would expect to have the same superb ergonomics as something like the D810, with the same feel and size, but without a mirror, or perhaps with one as a “transition” camera that can function in two modes – DSLR and mirrorless. In DSLR mode, the reflex mirror is in the down position and phase detection AF is engaged. In mirrorless mode, the reflex mirror goes up and the camera switches to EVF + on-sensor phase detection. Once on-sensor AF catches up with the outer phase detection module and EVF looks better than OVF in every way, Nikon could then drop the mirror altogether and fully move to mirrorless at some point.
Tony, the D700 was such a camera back in its day. Like I have pointed out in a number of articles, I seriously doubt Nikon will make another D700 that would compete with its top of the line DSLR like the D5. It would be nice to have a true D700 replacement with the same sensor and AF as the D5 – I would surely jump on such a beast. But Nikon decided that it only wants to give such a camera with an APS-C sensor in the form of the D500, so full frame is currently out of question.
Thanks for this article.I would like to see Nikon mirrorless cameras like Sony A6300 , A6500.
That’s what many of us are waiting for.
It ‘d be good if Nikon could create a camera that would improve photography to the point where we stopped talking (and writing) about the equipment and spent more time capturing and sharing photos.
:-)
Khürt, based on the discussions in this thread alone, you know that will never happen – everyone wants something different! :)
I don’t wish for anything new!! I won’t spend money for a while. I spent too much last few years!! D810, sigma sport 150-600, D500 and just bought the 600mm F4e !! I love it, it is worth the price tag! Beautiful rendering, sharpness!
Nothing like a prime big telephoto lens :-) Happy shooting
Eric, glass > cameras. Always. The 600mm f/4E VR is a beauty and it will serve you well for many years to come. Don’t mind the camera talk, it will never end :)
I’d love to see an update to the 24-120mm F4. It’s a great lens and it would be nice to see Nikon give it a new lease of life
Second that! I love my 24-120mm VR, but it would be nice if Nikon found a way to make a bit sharper, especially beyond the 70mm range.
I would like to see an update for the D700. No, the D750 is not that camera.
Nikon used the sensor and AF of the D3 and the body of the D300 to create the D700. It had pro features on it but had a smaller body.
The time is right to repeat this. Nikon has released the D5 and the D500. They can now use the D5 sensor/AF and the D500 body to create the…hmmm… all the good numbers are already taken. What shall they call it? Perhaps the D700 mkII.
I know where you’re coming from David having had the D300 and D700, prior to the D800 and now the D810. In my opinion, noted above – no.19, the D750 is a lower model in the FX range and the D810 is a different specialist model in the range. A 2017 version of the D700 would sit between the D750 and the D5. I called it a D900.
David, Nikon’s naming scheme always sucked. It won’t be a D700 Mk II, since that would be so Canon-like. It will probably be some Nikon D70000, since they are running out of numbers quick. But I would love to see a true D700 replacement, I just don’t think Nikon will do it…
I may have been the only person who used a D3X for sports, but I loved it (at the time, it was the only way to get 24MP). I currently use a D810 for sports (the larger buffer helps a bunch). Therefore a D5X, as long as the FPS is decent, and the buffer is not small, would also make a good sports camera. Of course, it would still need to have more MP than a D810 to even be considered. While high FPS (10+) is great, you can still get great action shots with a rate of 5 FPS. Just my 2 cents worth.
William, the D3X is a wonderful camera, so I hope the D5X comes out soon – I know a few people who would jump on it immediately, even with its high price tag.
The 100th is a big anniversary I suppose. Therefore, I would expect a special and innovative product or two to be released at the high end of the ranges:
For lenses, I rate the 300mm PF as a success, based primarily on the fact that it is half the weight of a normal 300/4 and quarter the weight of a 300/2.8. Therefore, I hope for a 400mm/4 PF or a 500mm/5.6 PF that should be possible to make at around 1kg in weight if the 300mm reduction is matched. That would certainly enliven the bird photography world.
For bodies, I think Nikon optimised the ergonomics with the D500, so I would expect to see a D760/820 with the new AF system, latest sensor in 21-28mp range, and 8fps in a D500 body (probably called D900).
If they really pushed the boat out, a 500mm/8 mirror reflex with AF and VR would be pretty innovative! I.e. a 500mm/8 mirror that is actually useable!
A D760 upgrade would presumably retain the ‘scenic modes’ dial and omit the AF-ON button, as changing those would move the camera out of its current D750 range position. A D820 upgrade to the D810 would not move the MP down. Consequently, the spec you outline in respect of “the new AF system, latest sensor in 21-28mp range, and 8fps in a D500 body” means a new body as I outlined previously, which I also called the D900. Notwithstanding that, I agree with your spec except for the D500 body which is smaller that the D810 body. I’m looking for a professional body as was the D700 with this spec, not a prosumer body – big difference in build-quality, weather-sealing, buttons, dials, features etc.
An hexagon or, even better, a round sensor. There is no need to stay linked to the historical shape of glass plates and standard paper sizes as most images are posted. Our lenses are round with a lot of unused area so, no more landscape or portrait and worrying about level horizons. It is easy to level, crop and reshape with software.
Cal
Cal, that’s an interesting proposition, but that would completely screw up framing in the field! I need to know exactly what I am including or excluding in the frame as I am composing when shooting landscapes. Also, how would you make a round LCD on the back of the camera? That just does not seem like a good idea to be honest.
Nasim and Cal,
There is no need for a round screen: one can use a standard screen and scroll around.
A round sensor can be very helpful when dealing with bif and cropping: having a larger area to crop from is very helpful. And the fact that the corners are excluded is not a big deal either, as almost no one places birds in the corner of the image. The idea also applies to a wide variety of shooting situations: from portraits with cut-out heads to panoramic shooting.
On the other hand, a big issue would come from actually making the camera itself: the sensor would be contained in a square shape, in order to allow for the use of the mirror. Maybe a mirrorless could get around the issue, but then it would have almost the size of a medium format.
Moreover, many FF lenses have a rectangular mask in the back, to reduce reflections in the mirror box, I presume, which effectively eliminates the roundness of the image circles. Furthermore, even if you were able to safely remove the plastic mask, most lenses are not optimized for a round image.
It was a nice thought. I’ve had the same idea, some time ago, too.In the end, it seems that medium format is still a more viable option.
some better colors straight from cameras… like those 22 adjustable filters from Panasonic cameras… for NO post-processing time on computer?
what about that?
my Nikon D50, D80 and D200 had much better and deeper tones of color than my D600 or D800 and that is too bad… :(
Nasim, maybe I missed it in your article, but how about the new D820 being mirrorles? This is long over due with Canon & Nikon on DSLR’s.
Nasim
There are people in forums and webs claiming for a full frame mirrorless. It seems to be because Sony is on that way and Nikon (and Canon) fanboys don’t want to be surpassed, in their opinions, by other brands.
¿But it will be a good market movement for both makers sold a FF mirrorles (supposing they have the technology) right now? ¿What do you think?
Exactly what I think. Nikon needs it to Keep pace and sales. It’s between what Fuji is doing and FF with phase detection and contrast is going to be a better performer then the Fuji and Haslblad med format.
Like I said make a workhorse probody in the d810/820 quality. It’ll do landscape or sports action. That’s why I suggested the DFii style . Fast simple strong easy to hold do it all Camera.
If they come out with a D820 I sure hope they would add a mini microphone like many of the other bodies have. I use this feature all the time on my D3x and other D3 bodies, especially when shooting commercial work for my clients. I have the D810, great sensor, love the how quiet the shutter is but really prefer the larger form factor of the D3/D4/D5 bodies, but that’s me. As for a D5x, I think if that would come out I would seriously look at it and sell off my 810 and maybe my D3x (which is still my everyday workhorse camera body) If a D5x were to come out I would hope that WiFi would be built in. As for your hope’s for a 400mm F4, perhaps a PF version ? I am very impressed with the 300mm F4 PF that I have at the moment.
I am looking forward to a newer version of the D750. I would like to see a touch sensitive version of the flippy screen (for use in menu too) with an improved version of snap bridge plus GPS. I don’t need more than 6.5 fps but really want 1/8000 shutter for depth of field on bright days. 24 mpx is enough but better low light performance. I really like the size and feel of the D750 however how about a af-on button for those of us who use back button focus and don’t make us move up in mpx to get it. Most of these are refinements on the existing camera. I really can’t see nikon adding the focus points from the D5 but more cross type sensors on the 51 point system would be great. I believe all of these improvements are very doable while keeping the cost where it is. It would be a great camera for a replacement for the current D750.
Nasim – great site – been here for ages but have never commented before. The most obvious omission is an MF 50MP Nikon. With the throat size limitations of the F Mount., what better time to make a paradigm shift than on the 100th anniversary?
135mm f/2 e vr would be a great release.
Yes yes on the 135f/2 e vr.
I think they are going to slowly start doing replacements with the e series lenses. And updating The optical designs.
I just got the new 70-200 f/2.8 e fl Ed vr. It’s nice , very nice . Replacing my afs-d 80-200 . The 80-200 has a larger image at close focus over the 70-200 e. So as said it’s still not a full 200mm but better than the vrii.
Yes, nice list
But
Where is lens going wider than 14mm??
Canon has one, Sigma has one and Laowa now has widest 2.8 lens.
Any chance of 14-24 update? As good as it is, it has been on the market for 10 years now. What do you think about its replacement, will focal length stay same or is there chance to make it wider?
I’m quite happy with my Nikon 14-24mm f2.8 AF-S. You want VR ? Ever heard of a tripod.?
VR will add weight and maybe bulk.
I presume you are referring to the Canon 11-24 f4 lens.? Its wider by some degrees, but, no VR . Approx same weight as the Nikon 14-24 but, its an f4 lens , so, 1 stop slower
I Googled Sigma.. This is all I saw Sigma 12-24mm f/4.5-5.6 DG HSM II for Nikon. Am I missing something ?
Laowa … All I see is 12mm. Pre-order.
Me ??….. I’m sticking to my tried and proven Nikon 14-24 mm f2.8
I too have the 14-24 and happy with it. VR wouldn´t be game changer and no use of it in landscapes especially if you want slow shutter speed. But wider focal length would – there is visible difference say between 12mm and 14mm, I have tested 11-24L. Sigmas recent release is 12-24 F4 Art which is already shipping, Laowa 12mm 2.8 should start shipping soon. Just thinking if I would invest in either of those but should I wait for 14-24 replacement.
There is the Sigma 12-24 f/4 art.
That being said I’d put up with the weight and size of a better 14-24 f/2.8 with VR. Even a 12 or 13 mm would be awesome. 12-20 f/2.8 with VR would be a game changer.
I use ultra wides all the time for concert,band , action and event photography. Vr is very important in my work . I went with the Tamron 15-30 instead of the Nikkor 14-28. I really needed the 14mm or a little wider though. And f/4 is just too slow for dark work. My two cents
I’ll just stick to what I have, Save the money, and, enjoy my four country trip next month .
Finally get around to use my Lucroit Filter holder as well in a few countries.
I’m glad I am not the only one wanting a new 200-400mm! I have been waiting a few years for news but nothing so far on this. There is still definitely a need for this in professional photography. While the 80-400mm and 200-500mm have their strengths, they only appeal to a specific market. The 200-400mm VRII sets the mark for much higher image quality and better low light scenarios. The 70-200mm fl and 24-70mm are both professional zooms. Time to complete the professional zoom line by adding a new 200-400mm
Hi Nasim, I am a big fan of your articles. They are very well written and extremely easy for beginners like me. I am going to buy my first DSLR. I have shortlisted Nikon D5200. What do you suggest?
Where I live (in Europe) D5300 is on sale and the biggest online retailers no longer have D5200 in stock.
If a D5X00 camera is what you are looking to buy I recommend the D5300 over all the other D5X00 cameras as it in my opinion is the best bang for the buck. But even if price was the same I would still buy the D5300!
Versus the D5200 it has a much better grip for the thumb, bigger LCD, improved video specification and no anti-aliasing filter on the sensor giving a bit crisper images, at least with a good lens. Unlike the D5200 the D5300 can also use the new P-lenses. D5300 also have both built-in WiFi and GPS.
The D5500 is slightly better at very high ISO, has flat picture control for advanced videographers as well as a better interval mode for time-lapse video and has a touch LCD but lost the built-in GPS. In build the D5500 is 60g lighter than D5300 and has a deeper grip, which those with big hands might prefer. For me the D5500 body just felt more flimsy and not as sturdy as the D5300. D5500 also can’t use cheap third party battery grips available for older D5X00 series cameras.
If you mostly want to take photos and mostly in daylight D5300 has some advantages over D5200 while newer cameras are much more expensive and should only be considered if they have features you need.
If you are on a very stricy budget and can find a new D5200 dirt cheap, at least $/€100 cheaper than a D5300, or $/€300 or less for body only, as D5300 here is selling for €400, then go for it as it is just as capable as a photographic tool. I would still recommend spending just a little bit more for a D5300 as it is such cheap now.
Hi EnPassant, thank you for taking time to reply. In India, D5200 with 18-55 lens costs Rs. 28000 whereas D5300 with the same lens costs Rs. 37000. The difference converts to around 120 euros. Since I am a student and have a tight budget, is D5200 good enough?
Yes, of course, that’s what I said. They both use a 24MP sensor. Main difference is no AA filter on D5300 making the photos look a bit crisper. On the other hand having no AA filter can produce more moire. But I wouldn’t worry to much about the small differences in image quality. Both cameras can make great photos. And who would know what camera you used? For the other reasons I mentioned I still think the D5300 is worth the higher price. But if that doesn’t matter much to you then go ahead and save Rs. 9000 as both cameras will produce almost identical high quality images. At least in the hands of a good photographer!
Thank you so much for helping out !
Hi Nasim,
I enjoyed your article. It was very thorough, but I think I can add a few more things to your wish list:
1. An update to the already excellent SB-700. I’d like the see the return of the exposure mode button to differentiate between TTL balance fill flash and normal TTL flash to the lower-end flashes. At the moment, people looking for a smaller of less expensive alternative to the top-of-the-line flashes don’t have any options and many of them don’t want to go through the headache of compensating for the exposure problems caused by the flash being stuck in TTL-BL mode.
2. Update the TC-14e III teleconverter to include aspherical optics like the TC-20e III. While the TC-14e III really doesn’t produce noticeable image defects most of the time, I’ve found that it sometimes causes images to take on a very faint “glow” that looks like spherical aberration on high-resolution APS-C cameras like the D7200. I suspect that adding an apsherical element would resolve this issue.
3. A revamp of the NPS service. Their renewal process has always been problematic. I noticed that it’s worse this year.
Happy New Year.
Ken
I’m pretty sure that a lot of wildlife/action photographers with a smaller budget would really appreciate a 500mm f/5.6 PF… with a weight under 2 kg and price around 2K that would be a mirracle!
I agree, that’s the sort of game-changer a major anniversary deserves. Moreover, I think they should be able to do even better and get a 500/5.6 PF down to about 1.25kg. Considering the 200-500/5.6 weighs 2kg and is non-PF with zoom, and the Canon 400/5.6 weighs 1.2kg, a 500/5.6 prime non-PF should be about 1.75kg, so a PF version should be a hand-holdable 1.25kg ish.
That’s the sort of special product Nikon should introduce for a big anniversary, the only problem is with the 500/4 at $8,000+, a 500/5.6 PF would surely be sold at around $4,000, rather than $2,500 that I’d be willing to stump up. Still, it would be nice to see the PF concept expanding.
Dear Nasim
IMHO, The Nikon D750 is a great body for time lapsing: compact, light weight, tiltable screen, great battery life. And therefore it handles well on a slider. The D760 can be even greater by just putting some extra effort into the firmware to ramp exposure during nightfall. So that you can produce non-flickering time lapses during these extreme lihgt changing moments. Sony Alpha 7R II already is great in that respect. So it can be done. Sony lacks battery life.
– a D760Astro Version / or IR-UV full spectrum choice?
– I would also like a new D820 with extra Bulb ramping options… The less equipement you lug with you to the top of the mountain the better.
DX-need more lenses like a compact 16mm f2 …
Bjorn
Sorry for putting unrelated stuff here but the links to the each of the Photography Tips page is broken & it shows 404 …
As a fuji-X user looking to go full frame i’m very exited at the prospect of a DF2. I’m looking for real a bump up in image quality from my x-t1, which is OK, but I shoot mostly landscapes and would like to print big (hence wanting to move to FF) but I just don’t think I can give up the physical dials of my fuji, they just make the process so much more enjoyable. I also have a few legacy nikkor lenses that i’d love to put to use without having to use adaptors. D810 sensor and D500 AF would be a dream. Exciting times ahead and really hoping a DF2 delivers!
Now your diggin where there’s taters…. old saying. I’d like to see that Fuji dial system and Nikon hybrid DFii
A Nikon mirrorless X-T2 full frame. I have the d810 and d500. Combine the best of the two in an SLR style mirrorless. Then phase detection on a rear tilt screen and the deeper Nikon d500 style grip. It would sell like hot cakes and be practical for the masses. Why is the Fuji system selling??? Exactly. Do it Nikon , please……
Nasim good evening
I’m missing a point. The D760 might surely be the D750 successor but it might be much more if only would be considered ALSO like the true D700 successor. Actually with your lineup one would have action camera “limited” only to D500 and not one in FF but D5 which is simply too expensive for most photographers.
So you suggested
D5 / D5X top of the line (and expensive)
D820 – studio and high mp camera ( I wouldn’t say it’s an ACTION camera )
D760 – you said 7 fps but one could work it up to 9 fps (D700 already was able of 8 fps) and inserting a 20/24 MP sensor with ALSO 64 iso and pro body and specs would really attract all those people who can’t find one in Nikon FF lineup. This would be really an allround camera – I’d pay for it up to 3000€ if everything falls right. But having only a tweaked D750 wouldn’t be of interest at all, cause it looked only a compromise (despite having also solid arguments).
I think Nikon should make its mind that FF cameras should anyway have PRO body and only a different sensor in them according to the aim of the camera. They would gain in brand image (and maybe furtherly increase their markup so Nikon HQ would be happy) and could span costs over a much higher number of cameras.
GPS and WiFi OK, I’d also consider a much better / wider viewfinder (hey, a large viewfinder itself often offers a breathtaking and priceless emotional impact on the photographer) and of course the same AF module of D5/D500.
D760 might be truly an epoch-making Nikon or just another one. Think of it.
D620 – entry level FF
I agree almost completely Dino (see my comments above – 19, 24.1 & 26.1) albeit, if I was Nikon and were filling the gap with a true professional-level ‘action camera’ like this, I would be pitching the cost a 1000 euro or so over the D810, which is still extremely attractive against the cost of the D5. As a wildlife photographer I would buy such a camera tomorrow and so would many other Nikon shooters I know.
It’s that time again for Nikon release predictions for the coming year!
Not dreaming to much, what does my crystal ball tell me is realistic and possible to expect from Nikon in 2017?
Let’s start with:
Nikon Df2
First, as the camera have been long time rumored and it is the anniversary year I really think the camera is coming. Possibly for Nikon’s anniversay in July 25th.
If its going to be in the same wein as Df I would expect it to be based on the D750 (with 51 point AF versus 39 point AF on Df that was based on D600) using the 20,8MP sensor from D5. Introduction price will propably be at the same level as for Df.
Maybe Nikon will do something about the handling issues the Df was critizised for. One thing Nikon absolutely should do something about is the lack of aid for critical manual focus by offering a split image screen as an option. Because offering a retro camera designed for use with old manual lenses without good help for manual focus sort of defeats the purpose.
As to the other cameras proposed by Nasim here are my comments:
Nikon D620 and D760
I actually doubt a D620 camera is ever coming. First I think D750 was the planned update for D600 and would have been named D610 if not for the oil-spray disaster forcing Nikon to the panic D610 development.
Some may think Nikon split their cheapest FX camera into two lines just like with the DX D3X00 and D5X00 cameras with the cheaper camera having a non moving LCD ad a bit fewer features. But are Nikon really selling enough FF cameras to spread their production resources in so many different cameras?
The second question is at what price a D620 would be introduced? Here D610 is now selling for €1,400 and D750 for €1,800. Release price for a D620 should be the same as D750 is now selling for. But who would buy a D620 for that price? The only possibility I can think of is Nikon using the 36MP sensor. Using that sensor is quite possible as it should be cheap now with Pentax using it for K1.
But would Nikon actually release two enthusiast FX cameras in the same year? I doubt it. A D620 release this year would most certainly push a D760 into next year. And what would a D760 add to a D620 except a tilting LCD and maybe a bit better AF? Would people be willing to shell out $/€400-700 more for such a camera? Nikon would certainly love to establish a new higher price point for one of their cameras, but that will likely backfire.
A more realistic scenario is that a D760 will be introduced at $/€ 2,000. By the time most of the D610 stock sold out D750 would take over as the entry level FF budget alternative.
With 24MP now the standard for APS-C and Pentax K1 using the Sony 36MP sensor and selling for about same price as D750 I would expect Nikon using the now old and cheap, but still very good 36MP sensor for their basic FX camera.
D820
One thing many Nikon photographer have been asking for is a true D700 replacement using the same sensor as the pro camera and shooting at 8fps (with the grip). As the D5 sensor propably will be shared in the Df2 I don’t think that will happen. But the next best thing, or even better, the universal camera should be possible!
I always thought the image processor was limiting the speed of the camera. And that may have been true in the past. But with Sony A99II shooting just as fast, 12fps with AF as a Nikon D5, but with twice the resolution, 42MP vs. 21MP, it is clearly no longer the case. Having no moving mirror is of course an advantage in D99II. But the D700 could do at least 8fps. So it seems the read-out time from the sensor may be the bottleneck?
Whatever the reason is Nikon should be able to reach at least 8fps with the D820. If Nikon use an updated/ new 36MP sensor (which I think may be the ideal resolution for a FF sensor) or the same 42MP sensor as in A99II is more a matter of taste. It would be a superb camera making the Canon 5DIV look dated. A D820 should also get the updated AF from D5/D500 and a lot of smaller updates, including skipping the CF-slot for SD or XQD.
D5X
Some pro photographers are asking for a D5X camera because it would use the same layout, batteries, cables etcetera as the regular D5 camera. But I doubt the market for such a camera exist. Instead I think Nikon should design the next generation of cameras in a modular way, making it easy to install different sensors in the same camera at the production so that customers can order the camera with a choice of different sensors. Just like one can buy a car with the choice of several different engines.
D7300
The D7200 camera now look really old in design, and should be updated as it was released 2015 and this line had a 2-2,5 year update cycle since the D70 introduction in 2004.
I would expect a new body similar to D750 with a tilting screen and updating the camera to modern Nikon standard with support for P lenses and snapbridge etcetera.
Mirrorless
People keep asking for more DX primes, especially for wide angle. At first I did the same until I a few years ago realised the use of the full frame Nikon F flange distance was a big handicap for lens constructions.
F-mount DX WA lenses would therefore be much bigger than for exemple Fujinon WA lenses for Fujifilm’s X-system with same focal length and aperture.
A DX 24/1.4 lens would therefore not be much smaller than the current FX lens. Therefore it doesn’t make much sense producing a DX only version. Very few would anyway buy such a lens because of the size, weight and price, especially if they compared it to fujifilm’s much smaller 23/1.4. In fact producing such a lens would be a big mistake by Nikon as it would expose the fundamental weakness in the APS-C DSLR concept which from the beginning was a compromise.
Therefore DX DSLRs will never be a complete system with a full line of lenses. They are still great to use as a kind of tele converter for all the long lenses Nikon have as a complementary system to a full frame system. For those who prefers a light system with an optical finder it is also the only choice.
The reason APS-C DSLRs still sell more than mirrorless cameras despite more declining sales is because Canon and Nikon with their large scale of production still can keep their prices low especially with older models.
But this is now rapidly changing. The best mirrorless cameras are now very good at AF-tracking. 2.36MP is now the standard resolution for EVFs with even higher EVF resolution in some premium models. There are now also many more mirrorless cameras with EVF available at very affordable price levels competing with APS-C DSLRs.
Mirrorless is where a lot of development is happening.
Compare that to Nikon’s latest entry level DX cameras that have been non-upgrades. It seems Nikon reached a point where they can’t develop sub $/€1,000 DX DSLRs much more and still make them profitable.
Nikon need to develop a new serious mirrorless system (with an APS-C sensor just like their closest rival Canon) as well as a line of premium 1″ compacts (with a built-in EVF) that actually reach the camera sellers or else they will continue loosing market share and end up loosing the second place to Sony.
Since Nikon by the end of this year should have updated most of the old generation lenses to AF-S Nikon should have some free production capacity making lenses for a new mirrorless camera system. That may be one of the reasons Nikon haven’t yet presented a serious mirrorless system. I am therefore not sure if Nikon are ready to present a mirrorless DX system already this year. But for nest year they definitely should do it.
Lenses
Only a few old generation lenses have not yet been updated to AF-S making guessing which are coming easier.
At the very wide end Nikon still sell the ancient 16/2.8 AF fishey from 1993 using the same optics as the original manual Ai lens from 1979!
With most common primes updated it’s time for a new, modern fisheye, perhaps a circular to frame filling fisheye similar to the one Canon sells.
Sigma have a 20/1.4 lens and Nikon once had a 18/2.8 lens. Are Nikon even thinking about making such lenses? Obviously the 18mm would need to be at least f/2.0 to be interesting.
Canon also once had a 17-35/2.8 lens, but since then updated it with three(3!) versions of 16-35/2.8 lenses. Nikon still sell their age-old 17-35/2.8 D lens. An update to a modern 16-35/2.8 E lens, preferably with VR is long time overdue. I can’t even guess how many pro clients Nikon lost because they lacked a modern wide reportage zoom.
For the older generation of AF lense Nikon didn’t have any fast f/1.4 24 or 35mm lenses. Instead they had a 28/1.4 lens. Now with 24 and 35mm f/1.4 AF-S lenses available one would think a 28mm f/1,4 lens would not be needed. Many who prefer the 28mm WA would however welcome such a lens, especially as the only such lenses available today are the very expensive Zeiss Otus and Leica Summilux M lenses.
Canon have their fantastic 11-24mm lens and Sigma a new 12-24mm zoom. Nikon only have their 14-24/2.8 lens. Its time for something new and wider!
Naturally I don’t expect all of these lenses coming this year. But at least one of them should be released this year.
At the long end an AF-S VR replacement for the old, but very good 200/4 Micro-Nikkor is still missing. The same can be said about the old 135/2 DC lens. But since the 105/1.4 lens was introduced only last year I don’t think we will see a 135/1.8 or 2.0 VR lens this year despite it being rumored for several years.
Nikon are also updating the super tele lenses to E versions. Rumors say 300/2.8 will be the next lens. Considering it is the most important work horse lens in that segment it would be fitting to introduce it in the jubilee year.
Nikon users are tired to here about unexciting, new kit zoom lenses for DX DSLRs. But practically every year Nikon release a new DX kit zoom. This year is propably no different. I think it is time now for a P version of one of the 18-140, 18-200 and 18-300 super zooms. My bet is we get a 18-200 P.
The Df2 may also get a new kit lens instead of the 50/1.8 silver ring for Df. We should also leave space for a surprise lens we didn’t think about, like the 200-500 lens or unexpected specs of an expected lens, like the f/1.4 aperture of the 105mm lens.
What we hardly will get is updated versions of existing AF-S lenses (DX kit zooms are an exception as they sell in a lot of copies and the price of pro lenses are very high making it profitable to update these lenses at a much higher rate than other lenses.) just because some pixel peepers cry they ar not as sharp as the competition.
To make the 50mm sharp at f/1.4 it would need much more correction making it about as big as the Sigma 50/1.4 Art lens. But then it would no longer be a nifty fifty.
I also think we could expect a new flash and something more.
So my summary look like this:
Cameras: D7300, D760, D820, Df2
Lenses: 8-16 fishey zoom, 16-35/2.8 E VR, Df2 kit lens, AF-S Micro 200 E, 300/2.8 VR E, DX 18-200 P and a surprise lens. Maybe another compact FL E lens or a 10mm prime?
Flash: SB-X000
Not expected: Anything for Nikon 1.
Biggest question: Will Nikon finally be able to launch the already presented DL compacts? Or will they ditch them and produce updated 1″ compacts?
I’d love to see Nikon do a digital version of their S3 rangefinder. Beautiful cameras and would appeal to the retro crows no doubt. Also it might be an easier way to market their first larger sensor mirrorless, they were producing mirrorless cameras 30 years ago!
I would also love to see them create two versions of their D810 update, both based on the D500 body(although possibly large if need be) one for speed with the same or similar sensor as the D5, 10FPS etc and the other a resolution champ at 36mpx and above.
But more importantly for me I would love to see more DX lenses, especially primes. A cheaper wide angle for DX would sell like hot cakes, say 12mm F4 to keep the size, weight and price down. If its sharp and with low distortion lots of people starting out in landscape and architecture photography would snap one up.
Last but not least a 400mm 5.6 lens for wildlife and sport photogs on a tighter budget.
Really hope that Nikon could improve it’s autofocusing for video at least on par with Canon.
A Nikkor 70-300 f4 would be a god adition in the lens line-up, but a 70-300 f4 – 4.5 would be acceptable too.
I think there is a better chance to see a Tamron/sigma 70-300 f4, since they are more opened to innovation, and also the Tamron 70-300 is a little smaller than the equivalent Nikkor.
For me I have the Camera’s I need. I would like a D500 in FX with a 24 mp sensor and the focus, shutter and speed of the D500. Lenses a 200-400 f4 E or the 300 f2.8E. I will keep my current Df as it is my go everywhere camera every day with the 24-85 and 18-35. Light gear joy with amazing IQ. Mt D4s will serve me well for another 2 yrs.
I would like an optically superior 24-120mm f/4G VR. That zoom is a very good all around tool.
some better colors straight from cameras… like those 22 adjustable filters from Panasonic cameras… for NO post-processing time on computer?
what about that?
Do you have any idea when Nikon plans to release the new DL series? Thank you.
Hi Nasim, I read your article the evening my e.mail notified me of your article, and as usually I enjoied at readind it!
As all of you said, there are several options for Nikon to “celebrate” with its customers this important anniversary.
For example, I agree with you, Dx (APS-C) is one line where Nikon can put something “new”.
But why not a new shorter flange distance based camera too, like Canon EOS M5?
I like the small Dx sensor format, I own a D300 and started photographing with Nikon film camera, and all my lenses are Nikon Fx.
But sometimes you want to stay light, and even if Nikon lenses (both Dx and Fx) are great they are not so “light”.
I think reducing the flange distance, keeping an advanced capabilities sensor like D7200’s on a more compact camera, would allow to develop smaller lenses.
An adapter would allow to fully control the AF-S F-mount lenses, to it would always be possibile to mount a “F-mount flanged” lens on the compact body.
Regarding Dx compact lenses, I’d like:
– 24 f/1.8 , 35 f/1.8, 60 micro f/1.8
– 20-40 (or 20-50) f/1.8 (the only zoom f/1.8 in this focal range for APS-C is 18-35 Sigma Art, but is heavy);
– 35-135 .. how fast I don’t know if it is possible to have f/2, f/2.8 or f/1.8
On the existing Fx lines (D8xx, D6xx, D7xx), the only things I’d like to see are in your D820 wish list article + my comments there.
Now crossfinger and come on Nikon!
look how small were your first cameras!
Hi Nasim,
Interesting article although quite overoptimistic, especially due to the present “Nikon management crisis”.
I own and love my D750! It’s versatile and almost perfect for me! So what I really would like to see on its succesor is a more serious approach to videography as I use my D750 more and more to shoot videos. I do not seriously think Nikon is about to give to “kind of serious” videographers the tools they dream about like focus peaking, waveform, vectoscope… (the Lumix GH5 offers all this bunch of tools by the way!!!), but I do hope it will at least adopt the new tactile tilting screen present on D500, Maybe revamp the menu system to make it easier and faster to use.
I’m not shooting 4K but I hope it will offer a non cropped 4k resolution, unlike the D500!
If this camera has some great appeal to video fans, Nikon should seriously think in turning this camera into a video specialized one and suppress the 29 minutes limitation as the GH5 does!
I still do not understand why Nikon has not realised the potential DSLRs have for serious videographers! Don’t they listen to the video community? I just think they have no ears… Do they know there are much better DSLRs camera to shoot video out there? Do they even have a video specialist in they new product development team? I seriously doubt it, or the guy is sleeping! Nikon doesn’t have a video division to protect, so please Nikon give us a serious camera to shoot video with! The D750 is OK but its succesor need to go a step foward and not just a predictable 4K update!
And what about accessories for video shooters…. Nothing! Couldn’t they give us a serious remote control both WiFi and wired through the USB port to control aperture, focus, with nice smooth big dials plus a couple of assignable buttons (and the trigger of course), and a practical fixing system to couple to a fluid head handle… and not just that simple boring trigger device they have (MC-DC2)!!!
In the lens department I’m quite sure they have a replacement for the old 135mm. Matter of fact they have a f1.8 patented since 2012… I would personally prefer a f2 model over an f1.8 one. Not sure it would be much cheaper or lighter but if it did, all the better!!! Sigma has announced their 135mm f1.8 Art! Nikon, you’re sleeping again! Hope when it comes out it won’t be as expensive as the brand new 105 f1.4 if they want to sell some of them!!! (I wish I could afford one!)
There’s a couple of lenses you forgot to mention in your list Nasim. Those FX 100-300 f4 and 55-300 f2.8/4 zoom patented in 2012… As a videographer specialized in shooting concerts, a excellent 55-300mm f4 would be a must have lens!!! My 70-200mm f4 give great IQ videos but lacks of range! This zoom has its place I think in the Nikon zoom line-up! Great for sports and great for video shooter in search of very good zoom with a relatively big range, yet affordable! And mounted on a DX body it would turned into a 82-450mm! This would be a killer option! Hope the future D7300 will be video oriented by the way or at least offer a tilting screen, power aperture plus higher ISO.
And yes, a very good 24-70 f4 or 24-105 f4 better than the current bulky and not so great 24-120 f4 would be a great piece of news for 2017!!!
Hope Nikon will listen to the market from now on and stop sleeping on their two ears! Give people want they want, be innovative and stop refreshing bodies in a predictable and boring way as you’ve been doing so far! Look at what your competitors (not just Canon) are doing!
I love Nikon (my first Nikon was a F2 back in the late 70s) but I really hope they will come up with sexier bodies (not so conservative) and a new bunch of great but affordable glasses in the next 12 months! If not, as I plan to invest in new gear, I will definitely have to look for another brand!
Gee.. it must be awful not to be able to take photos without the latest all the time. I’m travelling in Asia with a D3S and D3 and, Nikon 14-24mm f2.8, Nikon 24-70mm f2.8 ( the recently replaced model ), Nikon 16mm f2.8, Nikon 180mm f2.8 ( 25 years old ), and my 1997 model Nikon 300mm f2.8 AF-S, plus TC14E and TC17E.
They all work for me , and, my bank book is healthy :-)
I really like the new Nikon 300mm f4E PF ED VR for its really lightweight and gives 420 mm with the 1.4 convertor for wildlife action shots. Like to see the 400mm f4E version of this lens as it will be very helpful for hand held photography of birds flight especially when coupled with 1.4 TC.
I think Nikon should hardly work to improve 1.7 and 2.0 teleconverters – especially about accuracy and focusing speed – in order to match not only with new super telephoto lenses, but with old models too as 500 mm f/4 VR. Nikon TCs have been historically the Achilles’ heel, overtaken by Canon for long.