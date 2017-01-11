Nikon’s 100 Year Anniversary – What I Hope to See in 2017

2017 is a huge year for Nikon, as it marks the 100th anniversary of the company. A century of innovation in creation of optical instruments, binoculars, telescopes, microscopes, engineering tools, medical tools, precision instruments, scanners, cameras, lenses and other accessories is something Nikon is planning to celebrate on July 25th, 2017. Our team at PL congratulates Nikon with this big achievement and we hope to see Nikon continue to innovate for many years to come! At the same time, we are hoping that the celebration of the 100 year anniversary of the company will come with great announcements – after-all, it is a perfect time to release something truly special for Nikon fans, isn’t it? What is it going to be? A Nikon Df II with anniversary edition versions of some prime lenses? The first full-frame Nikon mirrorless camera? Or perhaps a refresh of the existing camera models in the forms of the Nikon D620, D760 and D820? It is hard to say at this time, but we are hoping to see a bunch of releases in 2017!
Before I go into my personal projections in terms of what I hope and expect to see in 2017, please take 5 minutes of your time to watch the cool 100th anniversary video presented by Nikon:
For more details, I would also recommend to check out Nikon’s 100th Anniversary page, which details some of the biggest achievements of the company from 1917 to 2017.
Now on to projections – what should we expect to see in 2017, given that it is a big year for Nikon? Please note that all of the below are pure speculations – I do not have any insider information from Nikon and do not want to spread any rumors. The projects are purely based on the history of Nikon releases and what I believe is due for an update. Given how special 2017 is for Nikon, I really hope to see at least one “100th anniversary edition” camera from Nikon. I seriously doubt that it will be an existing camera with the new special logo that Nikon designed to celebrate the anniversary:
That would be a mistake, as it would bring nothing new to the table and most likely disappoint the Nikon fans. Instead, what I am hoping to see is either a brand new camera, or an update to an existing camera with the anniversary logo on it.
Nikon Df II Anniversary Edition
I personally would not mind seeing a Nikon Df II, with a similar sensor as the Nikon D5 and the same AF as what we have on the D5 / D500. If such a camera saw the light of day in 2017, I would be all over it! And I would not mind having no video recording capability on the Df II either, since I seriously doubt that Nikon will be able to put good-looking 4K video recording capabilities in it anyway. I don’t see much reason for introducing video to a stills camera, especially if it is going to be the same boring 1080p video recording capability. Obviously, all the previous advantages of the Df, including the ability to mount non-AI lenses should be there. Some tweaks to the camera body would be welcome, but if Nikon keeps ergonomics the same, I personally would not mind, as long as the sensor + AF system are updated.
It would also be nice to see a few anniversary edition primes for the Df II. And not just with a silver ring please, but rather something fresh and truly nice-looking. I would love to see beautiful iterations of 24mm f/1.8G, 35mm f/1.8G and 85mm f/1.8G lenses, for example. Having an all-metal barrel would be a bonus, although that is very unlikely to happen. Better yet, if Nikon updated the Nikkor 50mm f/1.4G with a new optical design that made it possible to capture sharp images wide open, I would love to see such a lens! That would truly be worth making into an anniversary edition lens for the Df II!
Nikon D820
The Nikon D810 is already due for an update, since the camera is already over two years old. The D810 has been a workhorse for many photographers, including myself, so the expectations for the D820 update are rather high. I compiled my Nikon D820 wishlist of features that I would like to see on the camera a while ago, and although I do not expect Nikon to address them all, I really hope that we will see some advanced features introduced in the D820 that we have previously not seen on Nikon’s DSLRs before. For example, the ability to see RAW histograms is something many of us really want to see, so that we do not have to guess whether we are really blowing out the highlights or not when shooting in the field. I know it is a lot to ask, but if Nikon were to do it first, it would be a game-changer. I would also like to see the menu banks system fixed on the D820, so that we can actually find use for it. The “Mode” button should have pre-set values to choose from and these should be the ones that keep the settings saved in them, even if they are changed from the camera menu. Another huge plus would be to see live view split-screen display fixed for both vertical and horizontal shooting scenarios, as explained in detail in my D820 wishlist post. And come on Nikon, give us a tilting LCD screen!
As for the main features, I hope to see a 42+ MP sensor with the same or better dynamic range as on the D820. The AF system should be inherited from the Nikon D5, with the Multi-CAM 20K (153 focus points). 4K video recording would be a bonus, but only if properly implemented. GPS and WiFi would be a huge plus. Also, please get rid of that CF memory card slot. The D820 should either be a dual SD camera or a dual XQD camera. CF is pretty much dead now, so there is no reason to put it into cameras anymore.
Nikon D620
With the Nikon D610 not getting refreshed for over three years now, it is unclear if Nikon will ever provide an update to the entry-level full-frame DSLR. After the D600 fiasco, Nikon might have walked away from this camera line completely, which, if that’s the case, would be a mistake in my opinion. First of all, it does not provide a good upgrade path for the existing D610 users (and there are many) and second, it is supposed to be a low cost, lightweight and compact full-frame DSLR with features, so why not have such a camera to those who might be interested in one? Sure the D750 is a better camera with better features, but it is also more expensive. The D6xx line is something that Nikon could keep as a way to recycle and reuse existing components. It does not need new innovations. Slap on that same or updated 24 MP sensor, slightly faster processor for 6 FPS shooting, the older 51-point AF, 2x SD slots, the same build + ergonomics with a $1,500 MSRP price tag and you have a winner!
Nikon D760
Yes, that oddball D750 needs an update and it is already over two years old. None of us know exactly what happened to the D710-D740 cameras that never saw the light of the day, but if Nikon ever provides any updates to this line, it will most likely come in the form of the Nikon D760. What should we expect from the D760? It is hard to say exactly how Nikon is planning to update the D760, but I would expect to see some new features on the D760 that we currently don’t have on the D750. For a start, I would love to see integrated GPS – a feature that can be very useful for travel and landscape photography. WiFi should obviously stay, but improved with better app support for both remote capture and control. 24 MP is a sweet spot for the D7xx line and I hope Nikon updates the sensor to perform better in terms of both low-light and dynamic range performance. It would be hard to push the performance of the existing sensor technology, so perhaps Nikon can put a Sony-made BSI sensor on the D760 for better overall IQ. I really hope Nikon uses the new Multi-CAM 20K from the D5 on the D760, but it is not likely to happen, since it is not an action camera and the AF system will be used on only premium Nikon cameras for a few more years. In terms of speed and memory card slots, I expect to see no less than 7 FPS on the D760 with 2x SD card slots (UHS-II support would be nice), so it should be a wonderful camera for many types of photography. Nikon should definitely integrate 4K video shooting into the D760 – it would make a phenomenal camera for videographers!
I love my Nikon D750 cameras (I have two of them), so my hopes for the D760 refresh in 2017 are high. If Nikon can make the D760 appealing, it will sell a boatload of them, just like it has in the past few years.
Nikon D5X
Anyone remember the Nikon D3X? It was a phenomenal camera for its time. High megapixel sensor, same amazing build quality and ergonomics as the Dx line, tailored specifically for professionals who spend a lot of time in the field. Many professional landscape photographers dream of seeing the D5X, which would have a super high resolution sensor (42-50MP+), amazing dynamic range performance and a base ISO of 64, although lower would be even better. High megapixel count would probably limit its throughput to 4-5 FPS, but it is not an action camera, so it would be enough for those who would be using it. The same high-speed AF system from the D5, weather proofing, layout and illuminated buttons, and most importantly, the same superb battery life. It would be a highly specialized camera, probably in the $8K range, so it would only be appealing to a very specific group of photographers.
Entry-level and Mid-range DX Cameras – Time for a Change?
Aside from the specialized D500 and perhaps the D7xxx line, DX cameras have gotten very boring. Nikon has recently announced the D5600, which practically has not seen any major changes compared to its predecessor. And the D3xxx line of cameras have not looked exciting for many years now. Sure, Nikon might still be selling a ton of these, but their market share is quickly shrinking (as evidenced by Nikon financial results). Sony, Fuji, Olympus and Panasonic now all have very strong line of APS-C / Micro Four Thirds cameras and such mirrorless cameras as the Sony A6000 have been selling extremely well, even when compared to DSLRs. If Nikon wants to revive its DX line, it should put more resources towards bringing out a truly exciting camera line-up, followed by an even more exciting line of lenses. That’s right – lenses are going to be very important in the success of its DX offerings. So far, Nikon has been thinking that it is OK for its customers to shoot with full-frame lenses on DX cameras. Well, with companies like Fuji, Olympus and Panasonic putting so much effort and resources into making superb compact lenses for their APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras, the appeal of DX DSLRs is diminishing day by day. Why would I want to lug around an unnecessarily large lens on a crop body, if I don’t even get to use it fully? If Nikon put more effort into making amazing DX primes and zooms, and not just another boring 18-300mm superzoom, it could potentially make its DX system more appealing. As for the DX cameras themselves, perhaps it is time for Nikon to consider integrating some of its mirrorless technology from the dying CX camera line to DX? We know that Nikon won’t be putting a full-frame mirrorless camera out anytime soon, but why not start working on a hybrid APS-C camera that has an EVF and on-sensor phase detection pixels? Time to innovate Nikon!
Lenses
Nikon has been doing a great job with releasing updates to some lenses, but there are a few lenses I would like to see updated in 2017:
- Nikon 16mm f/2.8E fisheye – updated with all the latest technologies
- Nikon 16-35mm f/2.8E VR – with better overall performance than the 16-35mm f/4G, designed for high-resolution cameras.
- Nikon 24mm f/2.8 PC-E – a desperately needed update for serious tilt-shift work.
- Nikon 50mm f/1.4E – time to update the optical formula and make a killer nifty fifty that is sharp at f/1.4.
- Nikon 24-70mm f/4E VR – why not give us a slower lens that weighs half of what the f/2.8E version does, but is optically superior to the 24-120mm f/4G VR?
- Nikon 135mm f/2E VR – the 105mm f/1.4 has been updated, but this one is next. Will need VR due to long focal length.
- Nikon 400mm f/5.6E VR – for those of us who do not want to spend $11K+ on the 400mm f/2.8E VR
- Nikon 400mm f/4E VR – why not, especially if it is priced right?
- Nikon 200-400mm f/4E FL VR – this one is the next in line for pros. Need FL lens element to be lighter and more balanced, along with all the latest and greatest.
- A slew of DX lenses – too many to list.
Let me know if I am missing anything!
While I do realize that we probably won’t see many of the above-mentioned cameras and lenses (the list is a bit too big for a year, don’t you think?), I really hope that Nikon will do something special in 2017. It is time to bring truly innovative products to the market Nikon – we hope to see you celebrate many more anniversaries in the future!
Comments
Nasim,
A D5X would be nice, but, seeing I am retired now, maybe a nice second hand D3X. I’m off to Tokyo in 4 weeks. They have some very good camera shops there dealing in second hand bodies.
That would complement my D3S and D3 . Same batteries, cards and controls.
Peter, the D3X is a wonderful camera if you are looking for something that will be similar to your D3S in terms of build, battery life and ergonomics.
what you’re really missing in my opinion is a serious hope for a new future for professional or consumer cameras that make it possible to compete with the successes of Sony’s A6000, A6300 and A6500 and FujiFilm’s XT-1, XT-2 or X-Pro-1, X-Pro-2 since I think that these type of camera’s, with their reduced weight and size, but with their modern apps, modern tools and great quality will have the better part of camera’s future.
Wouter, Nikon needs to start investing in mirrorless technology. If they combined the knowledge from CX into DX mirrorless, it would be a good start. Canon is already doing it with the EOS M – pretty poor compared to competition, but still a good place to start.
One more thing. I personally don’t really like to use my smartphone for taking pictures. I do like my smartphone as an intelligent remote for my camera (preferably with focus-peaking, distant operation, WiFi or Bluetooth). So I would like to see new Nikon gear to accommodate for that type of operation.
Wouter, you can already remotely control cameras like the D750 with your smartphone.
Yes but they already blocked this kind of wi-fi usage for the d500 in order that users end up paying for the overpriced Nikon’s WT-7 WiFi and worthless Snapbridge app for controlling camera at distance . You cant use one of the best app, DSLR Dashboard without relying on the tp-link mr3040 like cameras without wifi !!
A mirrorless medium format. You never know.
John, I would love to see Nikon join Fuji and Hasselblad on this for sure!
I’d really like to see the DF ii be a mirrorless with about the same dial layout like the Fuji X-T2 . Able to take all the f-mount lenses. Then with the d5/500 af system etc etc. and be around 10 fps. Have a tilt/touch screen. And a large screen on the back taking up mostly the whole back. So the back is not cluttered with buttons. Maybe a joystick/4 way pad. No video would be ok make it a compact powerhouse. Give it two XQD cards and the same battery as the d5. And a deep grip long enough for four fingers of a mans hand. Full magnesium body and fully weather sealed.
And use the d810 36mp sensor.
Make the rear screen useable with the Phase detection af and make all the af points x type. I think the 36mp sensor with the new processor could shoot close to 10 fps. If not do 8fps. Jump in with a ff powerhouse/workhorse camera pros can really use day in and out. With the new technology Nikon has 36mp can become the 24mpwas just a few years back. 36 is still prone to the micro blurring if not stabilized. So what a great time to implement ibis. Then a guy could use so many of Nikons lenses.
Then the 820 could use the higher mp sensor and stay the Landscape king/workhorse it’s been. I love my d810 and if it had the d5/500 processor no af system it would smash the Canon equivalent. With a few tweaks. Canon has its workhorses line and if Nikon does a just landscape high mp one it misses the boat and sales. So I say don’t go over 42mp and keep up a decent frame rate and the best af system they can have. And a 4K video system that’s at least apsc sized and phase detection through the rear screen. Also a video camera smooth af system. Workhorse workhorse. Have a mirror lock up when needed for certain functions.
Troy, while what you are asking for sounds amazing, I don’t see how Nikon could make it all happen – that’s too much to ask at this time. A 36 MP mirrorless camera with 10 fps, integrated phase detection sensors + dual XQD with full weather sealed body…that would be a dream come true, but I guess we won’t see such a camera for a long time, since Nikon does not have any mirrorless aside from CX.
You’re missing the entire point of the Df. It’s not a camera of the future, it’s one for those who relish the interface design of film Nikons of the past. I would like to see the Df II have NO SCREEN AT ALL on the back! No WiFi. Just a good sensor and AF system, as well as a split-image microprism focusing screen either as an option or, really, standard. Add those and the Df concept is essentially complete.
Nikon still needs to look to the future as well with a good mirrorless. The N1 system may very well have been a test bed for what could be either a DX or Fx mirrorless, we’ll see. Nikon can’t afford to screw around and cripple it like they did the N1 system however.
The DF II, as you discribe Spy,
I would love to see as the 100th anniversary camera.
Together wit some great primes like Nasim mentioned.
I think a DF II is the best fitting camera for the occasion.
When Nikon rumored the Df, I too was excited about the prospect of a camera that had ACUTALL knobs and dials. I rented the thing and was sorely disappointed. I have the Fuji X-T1, and recently the X-T2 and I know for sure that I want knobs and dials.
What you have described sounds would be ideal for me.
I have been using Nikon ever since I switched to digital. I really like the XT-2 as possibly a future camera (switch or second). I don’t think that full frame is very important with camera’s like the XT-2 and Nikon’s D 500. The great advantage of a smaller system is less weight and less expenses for filters and lenses. If Nikon could produce a D500 in the XT-2 shape and seize they would have a winner.
I would like to see them drop the video on a specialized action camera making it much less expensive to produce keeping the price down to consumers.
A D500 type of body sans video at $1200 would be a huge seller in my opinion.
I have owned several pro bodies from the D4, D810, D500 etc. and have never once used the video. I suspect there are many, many more photographers like me. If you want video they can have specific models for those customers.
Monte, integrating video is not expensive. In fact, once the code is developed, it is just a matter of reusing the same code across different cameras. I seriously doubt Nikon would remove video features to make cameras less expensive…
I want a an Nikon OMD-EM 500 Mk II. :)
LOL, I see what you mean there :)
I know what you mean! I want a Nikon XT-2.
Nikon needs to scrap the whole line-up of stabilized lenses. And all future cameras should be in-camera stabilized. We all know this adds complexity and expense to these lenses. Pentax, Sony, and others are successfully coming out with in-camera stabilization and all that it brings to the table. Come- on Nikon and you too Canon!
Jay, please see my article on lens stabilization vs in-camera stabilization. Both have their pros and cons, so Nikon should never remove lens-based stabilization as you have stated. IBIS effectiveness goes down drastically at longer focal lengths above 50mm, so it is only good for short focal length primes and zooms. What Nikon should do instead, is find a way to integrate IBIS and make it work together with lens stabilization.
How about a Nikon F7? :D
Rick, it would be nice, but I don’t believe Nikon believes in film photography anymore…
I have the Nikon 300mm f/4 PF. I really like it but would spring for a 400mm f/4 PF in a heartbeat. The perfect match for my D500. Many Nikonians are getting old, and weight is a major consideration in choosing a lens. Come on, Nikon, is PF dead.
Thomas, a 400mm f/4 PF would surely be nice!
Hi Nasim, I second your call for a new 50mm F1.4 but as my everyday lens, I’d like it to stay small and no go all ‘Art’ on us.
I’m in the minority in that, for me, the main virtue of mirrorless has always been size. I’ve never lusted after large sensor mirrorless cameras that require SLR sized lenses.
I have always thought Nikon’s vision for CX was on point but the execution was poor. Give me a v5 with an built-in viewfinder, a new low-res, low noise sensor, full manual control and a body with Olympus OM-D M10 dimensions and I’d be happy-as. Even more so if they dropped the prices on the lenses a bit.
Question: the way I see it, mirrorless can never become an SLR but an SLR can lift its mirror and become mirrorless. Any reason why Nikon doesn’t incorporate its phase-detection sensor tech into its SLRs for live view use. You’d be able to get all the benefits of mirrorless (except size) and SLRs in one package. Seems rude not to.
I might be off for thinking this but it seems like nikon really needs more / newer macro and micro lenses. The 105mm, 85mm for dx cameras, and the 60mm are all old, and the 60mm lacks any vr, which is the main reason I haven’t bought one! The recent advances from sigma and tamron in macro lenses I think are taking a lot of potential business away from nikon.
With in-camera computational power constantly increasing, I could totally see a D5x/D5s split again, just like we had with the D3. The D5x being what you described in your article, and the D5s having the 4k video and even smoother low light still performance via temporal noise reduction, rather than massive sensor tech advances. Naturally everything gets that awesome new focus system.
Nasim, you forgot the 200 mm micro
Nikon 16mm f/2.8E fisheye or f/1.8G is my dream lens too for many years – because the DX 10,5mm is amazing :-)
I personally would really like to see +300mm primes with slower aperture (f/4) and VR.
I don’t agree at all. Basically you enumerate the most current trends, big numbers and demanding them to be squeezed into all bodies. You just don’t care who those cameras are designed for, and why. First df II. When it was released already had a low resolution, to have best iso capabilities. So that would be pretty much the same, its philosofy a classic camera with brilliant pictures. d600 is for. Entry level. Spare everything out of it. No need for 2 cards despite it provided it. Just a good sensor even the same it had, just put it together well. Nikon 600 is briliant only problem is the oil leaking. But on your suggested price sony is much better choice. It should be under a grand. Nikon d820. It was nothing special, just big resolution, it wont have any real big developments. Tweaked af polished parts, and yes big resolution, thats all. Nikon d760. You dont get at all what is that camera line. It is an experiment. They always had the newest af etc, they are trying out new sensor af etc. So no it wont inherit anything. Next gen cameras will inherit parts, developed parts from that. Nikon d500 told to have amazing low light capabilities. What is the first leaked info about the new d7x0? 2 pics made at night. To be honest i just don’t get your articles. Not just this all. Obvious things what millions wrote down, not a uniq suggestion, thought. Your blog is completely annoying as they are long, still no useful info in them. And now this what shows complete uncomprehending if Nikon product ones. You write million words about put everything imaginable to everything (ok d600 suggestion was almost ok, but still not good ).
It’s Nasim’s wish list so he can wish for whatever he wants regardless of benefits to others. But his entire Df II wish list was less about making a better camera and more about “looking good”. He’s allowed to want these things. Some people buy cars for transportation and if it looks good (Audi, BMW), so be it. Some people but cars that look good (Ferrari) but are terrible for regular transport.
Nikon and all other camera brands should concentrate on a major new invention for mirror-less camera’s with interchangeable lenses to avoid the annoyance of having to deal with sensor dust and dust spots. I don’t see why no company has come up with a solution for this. It must be possible to close off both the camera’s lens mount and the rear lens element when pushing the release button for the lens lock/change. I really think this should be and could be addressed in all camera’s especially now the problem has intensified in mirror-less camera’s.
But then the dust would fall inside from the parts that were then exposed to the rear lens element and the lens mount.
Not if a real good system could be developed with the two outer sides of the camera and lens covers to connect before they got slided away …..
it’s a concept, not a design ….not yet that is, I would really hope to see it one day …..
Interesting how everyone wants something different based on their own requirements! I’m a wildlife photographer that wants a camera, or more likely two different but similarly laid out cameras, that can cope with a range of subjects from small birds in gloomy light to elephants on an African plain, and one that can focus just as well on a sleeping seal to a hunting cheetah. At present I use two D810’s primarily for detail and the ability to crop. Whilst I travel a lot to more exotic destinations, much of my photography is at home in the UK, hence the reference to small birds in gloomy light. The D810 with 500mm f/4E and 1.4TC performs pretty well, BUT there are many occasions when AF is lacking, and more occasions when I need better ISO performance. And, of course, quite a few situations when a few extra frames per second would be useful. Logically I need a D5 and D810, but (and this is purely a personal issue) I just don’t like the feel of the bigger, bulkier body – or indeed the price, although that’s a different matter. I also like the smaller lighter bodies for travelling. I may need to succumb to a D5 before the end of the year due to a forthcoming trip to the Amazon rainforest, but I’m currently holding out in hope of something nobody has yet mentioned. If we look at the FX range and for the sake of this discussion take the D810 (and its future updates) out of the equation given that it should be regarded as a specialist high MP camera, we then have the D610 as the base model, the D750 (which my wife uses, and is very pleased with) as the prosumer model (some may disagree) and then, in my opinion, a big jump to the professional D5. So, what I want is something between the two. Let’s call it a D900 – body and layout generally as the D810, albeit with the new ISO button and other recent cosmetic changes, 24MP sensor will be fine, improved fps to suit (8 would be good enough for me), updated AF as the D5/D500 and, of course, better ISO performance. I don’t use video, but understand the low cost to include, so won’t comment further. I’ll also go with the current thinking on cards, albeit with close on twenty 32GB professional CF cards would be loathed to change. And yes Nasim I would like a fully integrated GPS system. Am I dreaming about an action wildlife camera that will never exist, or are my requirements sought by others?
I have the same dream: could be the D5 sensor and AF, with 8fps in a D810 kind of body and I buy it asap.
This is basically what I was saying with the DF ii being mirrorless. Smaller but not too small. Classic but not so classic that we don’t future proof it’s performance. Fast accurate af performance and in the 8-10 fps range. Fully weathersealed strong magnesium body. I want basic , strong , and fast performance that works good in low light. Workhorse camera for the masses.
I think the engine and af system Nikon has in the d5/500 Would work great with either of their older sensors. Not as impressed with the two newest 20 mp sensors. My d500 blows highlights easy and at lower ISOs it’s pretty grainy. The d810 sensor is phenomenal and so is the d750s with some upgrades in camera electronics we can have some phenomenal cameras.
I use high ISOs a lot and not by choice and think the d500 does great but after using the d810 I’m not as happy with my results in the midrange of ISO performance and lower light. So I think that the advantage in a way could still be the ff sensor is still better all around. So I’d like to see a ff mirrorless from Nikon that is big enough to hold and use the available f mount lenses. Smaller but not too small and Nikons famous grip. I love the deep hook on the right side of the camera. Ergonomics and ease of use trumps small small cameras to me. And you can use a fast camera slow but not a slow camera fast.
Thanks for this article.I would like to see Nikon mirrorless cameras like Sony A6300 , A6500.
It ‘d be good if Nikon could create a camera that would improve photography to the point where we stopped talking (and writing) about the equipment and spent more time capturing and sharing photos.
:-)
I don’t wish for anything new!! I won’t spend money for a while. I spent too much last few years!! D810, sigma sport 150-600, D500 and just bought the 600mm F4e !! I love it, it is worth the price tag! Beautiful rendering, sharpness!
I’d love to see an update to the 24-120mm F4. It’s a great lens and it would be nice to see Nikon give it a new lease of life
I would like to see an update for the D700. No, the D750 is not that camera.
Nikon used the sensor and AF of the D3 and the body of the D300 to create the D700. It had pro features on it but had a smaller body.
The time is right to repeat this. Nikon has released the D5 and the D500. They can now use the D5 sensor/AF and the D500 body to create the…hmmm… all the good numbers are already taken. What shall they call it? Perhaps the D700 mkII.
I know where you’re coming from David having had the D300 and D700, prior to the D800 and now the D810. In my opinion, noted above – no.19, the D750 is a lower model in the FX range and the D810 is a different specialist model in the range. A 2017 version of the D700 would sit between the D750 and the D5. I called it a D900.
I may have been the only person who used a D3X for sports, but I loved it (at the time, it was the only way to get 24MP). I currently use a D810 for sports (the larger buffer helps a bunch). Therefore a D5X, as long as the FPS is decent, and the buffer is not small, would also make a good sports camera. Of course, it would still need to have more MP than a D810 to even be considered. While high FPS (10+) is great, you can still get great action shots with a rate of 5 FPS. Just my 2 cents worth.
The 100th is a big anniversary I suppose. Therefore, I would expect a special and innovative product or two to be released at the high end of the ranges:
For lenses, I rate the 300mm PF as a success, based primarily on the fact that it is half the weight of a normal 300/4 and quarter the weight of a 300/2.8. Therefore, I hope for a 400mm/4 PF or a 500mm/5.6 PF that should be possible to make at around 1kg in weight if the 300mm reduction is matched. That would certainly enliven the bird photography world.
For bodies, I think Nikon optimised the ergonomics with the D500, so I would expect to see a D760/820 with the new AF system, latest sensor in 21-28mp range, and 8fps in a D500 body (probably called D900).
If they really pushed the boat out, a 500mm/8 mirror reflex with AF and VR would be pretty innovative! I.e. a 500mm/8 mirror that is actually useable!
A D760 upgrade would presumably retain the ‘scenic modes’ dial and omit the AF-ON button, as changing those would move the camera out of its current D750 range position. A D820 upgrade to the D810 would not move the MP down. Consequently, the spec you outline in respect of “the new AF system, latest sensor in 21-28mp range, and 8fps in a D500 body” means a new body as I outlined previously, which I also called the D900. Notwithstanding that, I agree with your spec except for the D500 body which is smaller that the D810 body. I’m looking for a professional body as was the D700 with this spec, not a prosumer body – big difference in build-quality, weather-sealing, buttons, dials, features etc.