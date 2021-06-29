Photography Life

Nikon Zfc vs Nikon Z50

Now that Nikon has announced the retro-themed Zfc mirrorless camera, a number of photographers may be wondering how it compares to Nikon’s other DX mirrorless camera, the Z50. The two have very different designs but many similar specifications. This article covers what you need to know.

Let’s start by taking a look at both cameras side by side. Here’s the front view, to scale:

Nikon Zfc vs Z50

Top view, to scale:

Nikon Zfc vs Z50 Top Control Layout

And rear view, to scale:

Nikon Zfc vs Z50 rear control layout

As you can see, the designs are very different overall. The Zfc has many more dials along the top of the camera, while the Z50 has Nikon’s usual Z-series control layout (though a less advanced version than on some Z cameras, with no AF-On button or joystick). The Nikon Zfc doesn’t have a built-in grip, which may make it uncomfortable for using heavy lenses for long periods of time, but Nikon has said that an optional grip attachment will be available when the camera ships at the end of July.

Despite the surface differences, the two cameras have nearly the same specifications. Here’s how they compare:

Nikon Zfc and Z50 Specifications

Camera FeatureNikon ZfcNikon Z50
AnnouncedJune 29, 2021October 10, 2019
Sensor Resolution20.9 megapixels20.9 megapixels
Low-Pass FilterNoNo
Sensor TypeCMOSCMOS
In-Body Image StabilizationNoNo
Sensor Size15.7 × 23.5 mm15.7 × 23.5 mm
Image Size5568 × 37125568 × 3712
Pixel Size4.22 µ4.22 µ
Native ISO Sensitivity100-51,200 (204,800 extended)100-51,200 (204,800 extended)
Image ProcessorEXPEED 6EXPEED 6
ViewfinderElectronic / EVFElectronic / EVF
Viewfinder Resolution2.36 million dots2.36 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Viewfinder Magnification1.02× (0.68× FX equiv.)1.02× (0.68× FX equiv.)
Built-in FlashNoYes
Flash Sync Speed1/2001/200
Storage Media1× SD, up to UHS-I compatible1× SD, up to UHS-I compatible
Max Continuous Shooting Speed11 FPS (12-bit raw), 9 FPS (14-bit raw)11 FPS (12-bit raw), 9 FPS (14-bit raw)
Shutter Speed Range1/4000 to 900 seconds; time and bulb modes1/4000 to 30 seconds; time and bulb modes
Electronic Front-Curtain ShutterYesYes
Exposure Metering SensorTTL metering using camera image sensorTTL metering using camera image sensor
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAF
Focus Points209209
Eye AFYes; includes animal eye AFYes; includes animal eye AF
Eye AF in Wide Area AF ModeYesNo
Autofocus Detection Range (Standardized to f/2 Lens, ISO 100)-4.2 to +19.3 EV (-2.7 to +19.3 EV without Low-Light AF)-4 to +19 EV (-2 to +19 EV without low-light AF)
Video Maximum Resolution4K UHD @ 30p4K UHD @ 30p
4K Video Crop Factor1.0×1.0×
HDMI Out / LOGYes / NoYes / No
HLG / HDR OutNoNo
Eye AF in VideoYesNo
Articulating LCDYes, fully articulatingYes, tilt only
TouchscreenYesYes
LCD Size3.0″ diagonal3.2″ diagonal
LCD Resolution1.04 million dots1.04 million dots
Continuous External PowerYesNo
Built-in GPSNoNo
Wi-Fi / BluetoothYes / YesYes / Yes
BatteryEN-EL25EN-EL25
Battery Life (CIPA)300 shots300 shots
Video Battery Life75 minutes75 minutes
Control LayoutRetro; two command dials; dedicated shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials; hand grip available separatelyLow- to mid-range; two command dials; built-in hand grip
Weight with Battery and Card445 grams (0.98 lbs)450 grams (0.99 lbs)
Dimensions (L×H×D); Depth Excludes Protruding Viewfinder135 × 94 × 44 mm (5.3 × 3.7 × 1.7 in.)127 × 94 × 60 mm (5.0 × 3.7 × 2.4 in.)
MSRP As Introduced$960 body only; $1100 with 16-50mm lens$860 body only; $1000 with 16-50mm lens
Lowest Price Seen$960 body only (see current sales)$900 with 16-50mm lens (see current sales)

The Nikon Zfc and Z50 are very similar cameras. Most of the specifications above are exactly the same, with the two biggest differences being the Zfc’s retro theming and fully articulating rear LCD. The only meaningful advantage to the Z50 (other than price) is the inclusion of a pop-up flash.

Other advantages in favor of the Zfc include extended shutter speeds in manual mode (up to 900 seconds), slightly better low-light AF detection, and eye AF in wide-area and video modes. None of these features are going to be critical for most photographers, but they might help justify spending the extra $100 on the Zfc rather than the Z50.

Nikon Z50 Sample Image #44
NIKON Z 50 + NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR @ 110mm, ISO 100, 1/1250, f/8.0

Which One Should You Get?

Even though some specifications differences exist here and there, the biggest and most obvious reason to get the Zfc over the Z50 is if you want the retro styling and the dedicated shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials. On the flip side, the biggest reason to get the Z50 over the Zfc is price.

While both cameras are currently selling at similar prices new ($960 for the Zfc and $860 for the Z50), the Z50 has been out for much longer than the Zfc. If you’re willing to buy used or refurbished, you can save hundreds of dollars on the Z50, while the Zfc is so new that it won’t have similar exposure on the used market for a while.

If you’re going to buy either one new, I suggest the Zfc over the Z50. It’s not much more expensive but adds useful handling features (the dedicated dials) as well as a few other advantages here and there, like the fully articulating rear LCD. However, you’re certainly not giving up much if you opt for the slightly cheaper Z50, so there’s no need to agonize over the decision either way. Find a good price on either and move on. (Or consider the full-frame Nikon Z5 instead in the first place.)

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a macro and landscape photographer based in Denver. My photos have been displayed in galleries worldwide, including the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and exhibitions in London, Malta, Siena, and Beijing. These days I'm active on Instagram and YouTube.

E House

I’m so ticked that they took the flash off the Zfc. To me, that’s a must and a deal breaker. How else are you supposed to stop action inside a house at night? Or fill in a face with light at dusk or a backlit sunset on vacation?

What ticks me off even more is that this proves that with a firmware update that Nikon could provide the Z50 with better AF and shutter speed so that it’s on par with the Zfc.

Why oh why Nikon did you remove the flash?!! Spending $$$ on an external flash that’s half the size of the camera that i have to lug around and hope I have time to dig out when I need it is totally not the same as having a convenient pop-up flash already included in the camera. My 10yo said it just shows that the aim is for video instead of photographers. I know that was the case with the Sony a6600 (which I also thought was a dumb decision to remove the flash since it prevented me from upgrading to that camera when it came out) but the tactile design of the Zfc should appeal to photographers first, I would think. I guess I need to hope that Nikon will push those firmware updates to the Z50.

I’m trying very hard to go back to Nikon but they are not making it easy. There’s not even a single prime lens in the DX lineup. They need a prime that’s somewhere in the 18-23mm range for walking around. And something like the old cheap 50mm 1.8mm that was a great entry level prime portrait lens that i had for my D90 and D7000 back in the day. And Nikon expecting consumers to use big, expensive FX glass doesn’t bode well for making DX consumers happy.

I thought I was a target consumer for APS-C, as just a mom who likes to take photos of her kids and family and vacations (and have the ability to take video but doesn’t need fancy 4K that takes up an insane amount of memory), but every year that goes by, it seems like that’s not what they are going for anymore. 😪

