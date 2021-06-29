Nikon Zfc vs Nikon Z50

Now that Nikon has announced the retro-themed Zfc mirrorless camera, a number of photographers may be wondering how it compares to Nikon’s other DX mirrorless camera, the Z50. The two have very different designs but many similar specifications. This article covers what you need to know.

Let’s start by taking a look at both cameras side by side. Here’s the front view, to scale:

Top view, to scale:

And rear view, to scale:

As you can see, the designs are very different overall. The Zfc has many more dials along the top of the camera, while the Z50 has Nikon’s usual Z-series control layout (though a less advanced version than on some Z cameras, with no AF-On button or joystick). The Nikon Zfc doesn’t have a built-in grip, which may make it uncomfortable for using heavy lenses for long periods of time, but Nikon has said that an optional grip attachment will be available when the camera ships at the end of July.

Despite the surface differences, the two cameras have nearly the same specifications. Here’s how they compare:

Nikon Zfc and Z50 Specifications

Camera Feature Nikon Zfc Nikon Z50 Announced June 29, 2021 October 10, 2019 Sensor Resolution 20.9 megapixels 20.9 megapixels Low-Pass Filter No No Sensor Type CMOS CMOS In-Body Image Stabilization No No Sensor Size 15.7 × 23.5 mm 15.7 × 23.5 mm Image Size 5568 × 3712 5568 × 3712 Pixel Size 4.22 µ 4.22 µ Native ISO Sensitivity 100-51,200 (204,800 extended) 100-51,200 (204,800 extended) Image Processor EXPEED 6 EXPEED 6 Viewfinder Electronic / EVF Electronic / EVF Viewfinder Resolution 2.36 million dots 2.36 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 1.02× (0.68× FX equiv.) 1.02× (0.68× FX equiv.) Built-in Flash No Yes Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Storage Media 1× SD, up to UHS-I compatible 1× SD, up to UHS-I compatible Max Continuous Shooting Speed 11 FPS (12-bit raw), 9 FPS (14-bit raw) 11 FPS (12-bit raw), 9 FPS (14-bit raw) Shutter Speed Range 1/4000 to 900 seconds; time and bulb modes 1/4000 to 30 seconds; time and bulb modes Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter Yes Yes Exposure Metering Sensor TTL metering using camera image sensor TTL metering using camera image sensor Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF Focus Points 209 209 Eye AF Yes; includes animal eye AF Yes; includes animal eye AF Eye AF in Wide Area AF Mode Yes No Autofocus Detection Range (Standardized to f/2 Lens, ISO 100) -4.2 to +19.3 EV (-2.7 to +19.3 EV without Low-Light AF) -4 to +19 EV (-2 to +19 EV without low-light AF) Video Maximum Resolution 4K UHD @ 30p 4K UHD @ 30p 4K Video Crop Factor 1.0× 1.0× HDMI Out / LOG Yes / No Yes / No HLG / HDR Out No No Eye AF in Video Yes No Articulating LCD Yes, fully articulating Yes, tilt only Touchscreen Yes Yes LCD Size 3.0″ diagonal 3.2″ diagonal LCD Resolution 1.04 million dots 1.04 million dots Continuous External Power Yes No Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Yes / Yes Yes / Yes Battery EN-EL25 EN-EL25 Battery Life (CIPA) 300 shots 300 shots Video Battery Life 75 minutes 75 minutes Control Layout Retro; two command dials; dedicated shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials; hand grip available separately Low- to mid-range; two command dials; built-in hand grip Weight with Battery and Card 445 grams (0.98 lbs) 450 grams (0.99 lbs) Dimensions (L×H×D); Depth Excludes Protruding Viewfinder 135 × 94 × 44 mm (5.3 × 3.7 × 1.7 in.) 127 × 94 × 60 mm (5.0 × 3.7 × 2.4 in.) MSRP As Introduced $960 body only; $1100 with 16-50mm lens $860 body only; $1000 with 16-50mm lens Lowest Price Seen $960 body only (see current sales) $900 with 16-50mm lens (see current sales)

The Nikon Zfc and Z50 are very similar cameras. Most of the specifications above are exactly the same, with the two biggest differences being the Zfc’s retro theming and fully articulating rear LCD. The only meaningful advantage to the Z50 (other than price) is the inclusion of a pop-up flash.

Other advantages in favor of the Zfc include extended shutter speeds in manual mode (up to 900 seconds), slightly better low-light AF detection, and eye AF in wide-area and video modes. None of these features are going to be critical for most photographers, but they might help justify spending the extra $100 on the Zfc rather than the Z50.

Which One Should You Get?

Even though some specifications differences exist here and there, the biggest and most obvious reason to get the Zfc over the Z50 is if you want the retro styling and the dedicated shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation dials. On the flip side, the biggest reason to get the Z50 over the Zfc is price.

While both cameras are currently selling at similar prices new ($960 for the Zfc and $860 for the Z50), the Z50 has been out for much longer than the Zfc. If you’re willing to buy used or refurbished, you can save hundreds of dollars on the Z50, while the Zfc is so new that it won’t have similar exposure on the used market for a while.

If you’re going to buy either one new, I suggest the Zfc over the Z50. It’s not much more expensive but adds useful handling features (the dedicated dials) as well as a few other advantages here and there, like the fully articulating rear LCD. However, you’re certainly not giving up much if you opt for the slightly cheaper Z50, so there’s no need to agonize over the decision either way. Find a good price on either and move on. (Or consider the full-frame Nikon Z5 instead in the first place.)