Nikon Z9 vs Sony A1

Now that Nikon’s Z9 has launched into the mirrorless world, the biggest question is how it stacks up against the competition. And while it’s a seriously impressive camera, the same can be said about other cameras on the market today. Perhaps the biggest competitor to the Nikon Z9 is the Sony A1.
How do these two cameras compare? It’s a back-and-forth battle in many ways, and it might simply come down to whether you prefer Nikon or Sony as a system. But before I get ahead of myself, let’s take a look at the specifications of the Z9 versus the A1 and how they compare head to head.
Specifications Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z9
|Sony A1
|Announced
|October 2021
|January 2021
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Resolution
|45.4 megapixels
|49.8 megapixels
|Sensor Type
|Stacked CMOS
|Stacked CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9 × 23.9mm
|35.9 × 24mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.35µ
|4.16µ
|Image Size
|8256 × 5504 pixels
|8640 × 5760 pixels
|High-Res Sensor Shift
|No
|Yes; up to 200 megapixels
|Base ISO
|ISO 64
|ISO 100
|Native ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 64-25,600
|ISO 100-32,000
|Boosted ISO Sensitivity
|ISO 32-102,400
|ISO 50-102,400
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 7
|BIONZ XR
|Viewfinder Type
|Electronic Viewfinder
|Electronic Viewfinder
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.8×
|0.9×
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/250 (Auto FP high speed sync up to 1/8000)
|1/400 (high speed sync up to 1/8000)
|Storage Media
|2× CF Express Type B (with XQD compatibility)
|2× CF Express Type A (with SD compatibility)
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|20 FPS raw; 30 FPS JPEG; 120 FPS with 11 megapixel JPEGs
|30 FPS (lossy compressed raw); 20 FPS (uncompressed and lossless compressed raw)
|Buffer Size (RAW)
|Over 1000
|155 frames at 30 FPS; 238 frames at 20 FPS
|Continuous Shooting
|Over 50 seconds
|5.2 seconds at 30 FPS; 11.9 seconds at 20 FPS
|Shutter Speed Range
|1/32,000 to 900 seconds
|1/32,000 to 30 seconds
|Shutter Type
|Electronic shutter only
|Mechanical and electronic
|Shutter Durability
|Unlimited (since there is no mechanical shutter)
|500,000 cycles, mechanical shutter
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|TTL exposure metering using main image sensor
|1200-zone evaluative metering
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid phase/contrast detect AF with 493 points
|Hybrid phase/contrast detect AF with 759 points
|AF Area Mode
|Single point AF; Pinpoint AF; dynamic AF (S, M, L), wide-area AF (S, L); Auto Area AF; 3D-Tracking
|Wide; Zone; Center; Flexible Spot; Expanded Flexible Spot; Tracking
|AF Detection Range (f/2 lens, ISO 100)
|-5 to 21.5 EV; -7 to 21.5 EV with Low-Light AF enabled
|-4 to 20 EV
|Video Compression
|Apple ProRes 422 HQ (10-bit); H.265 / HEVC (8-bit / 10-bit); H.264 / AVC (8-bit)
|10-bit with 4:2:2 chroma sampling; XAVC S: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264, XAVC HS: MPEG-H HEVC/H.265
|Log Video
|Yes, internal
|Yes, internal
|Video Maximum Resolution
|7680 × 4320 (8K) up to 30p
|7680 × 4320 (8K) up to 30p
|Slow Motion Video
|4K up to 120p; 1080p up to 120p
|4K up to 120p; 1080p up to 240p
|Video Max Recording Time
|125 minutes
|30 minutes
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal
|3″ diagonal
|LCD Resolution
|2.1 million dots
|1.4 million dots
|LCD Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|LCD Tilt
|Vertical and horizontal axis
|Vertical axis only
|Built-in GPS
|Yes
|No
|Built-in Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Wired LAN
|1000 Base-T Support
|1000 Base-T Support
|Battery
|EN-EL18d (backwards compatible with all EN-EL18 type batteries)
|NP-FZ100
|Battery Life
|700 shots (viewfinder), 740 shots (LCD)
|430 shots (viewfinder), 530 shots (LCD)
|Weight (with battery and card)
|1340 g (2.95 pounds)
|737 g (1.62 pounds)
|Dimensions (excludes protruding eyepiece)
|149 × 149.5 × 90.5 mm (5.87 × 5.89 × 3.56 inches)
|128.9 × 96.9 × 69.7 mm (5.13 × 3.88 × 2.75 inches)
|Price at Launch
|$5500 (check current price)
|$6500 (check current price)
As you can see, both of these cameras have truly remarkable specifications. They’re each capable of shooting rapid bursts of high-resolution images with a minimum of hundreds of shots before the buffer fills. My only warning against getting either of these cameras is that you’ll no longer have an excuse: If your photos don’t turn out well, it’s not because of the camera.
Between the two, the better choice isn’t immediately obvious. Sony has advantages in maximum frame rate (30 FPS raw rather than 20), high resolution sensor shift, and much smaller size/weight. Nikon has a bigger buffer, a lower base ISO, and a dual-axis tilting rear LCD. It’s also less expensive by $1000.
Even at the same price, I’d say the decision – if you’re completely ambivalent about the brands – comes down to this: Do you want a big camera or a small camera?
The Sony A1 has a traditional mirrorless design, weighing 500 grams (1.1 pounds) less than the Nikon Z9 and taking up less than half the volume. In turn, it has a more cramped button layout, shorter battery life, and worse heat dissipation (as shown with the 30 minute vs 125 minute recording limit). By comparison, the Nikon Z9 is a hulking camera bigger than most DSLRs, but the layout with the integrated vertical grip is one that sports and wildlife professionals have gravitated toward for a reason.
The price difference obviously favors Nikon, but even then, I know plenty of photographers who would rule out a 3.0 lb mirrorless camera (or a 3.0 lb camera of any type) and it doesn’t matter that it’s less expensive than the Sony. So, start your decision with the camera size and weight in mind. Only after that should you start comparing the other features of the cameras.
For landscape photography and especially backcountry hiking, the Sony A1 is probably the way to go. In general, its sensor-shift mode and light weight are going to make a bigger difference than the Nikon Z9’s base ISO of 64 and dual-axis tilting LCD. The one issue is with extended shutter speeds (since Nikon goes up to 900 seconds), meaning that you’ll want to remember to bring along a remote release when shooting with the Sony after dark.
For sports and wildlife photography, I’d go with the Nikon Z9 even though the Sony has 30 FPS raw shooting rather than 20. First off, 20 FPS is more than enough for 99% of needs. Remember, 24 frames per second is video. The Z9’s nearly unlimited buffer (and, according to Nikon, truly unlimited shutter life) are bigger factors. On top of that, the Z9’s form factor and button layout are optimized for sports shooting, whereas you’ll probably want to spend more money to get the battery grip for the A1 if that’s your genre of photography.
Videographers should be happy either way. The two cameras both offer log video recording, 8K, 4K 120p, and 10-bit recording with 4:2:2 sampling. The biggest differences are that the Sony A1 shoots 240 FPS at 1080p (rather than 120 FPS), while the Nikon Z9 has a longer maximum recording time of 125 minutes and is capable of ProRes 422 HQ. Eventually, Nikon has said they’ll release a firmware update with 12-bit raw video recorded internally (including ProRes raw if shooting 4K), which may push it over the edge.
In terms of broader considerations, Sony has the larger lens lineup at the moment, including a 400mm f/2.8 and 600mm f/4 that are currently shipping. Nikon has been filling out its lens lineup over time but is still missing some of those crucial optics (though the development of a 400mm f/2.8 has at least been announced). Nikon also has plenty of F-mount gear available from years of making SLR and DSLR lenses, and supertelephotos are some of the lenses that work best on Nikon Z cameras with the FTZ adapter. So, if nothing else sways you, it may simply come down to which system you’d rather use.
Overall, both of these cameras are amazing and at the peak of what a modern mirrorless camera can do, at least if the specifications tell most of the story (we’re still waiting to get our hands on the Nikon for real-world testing). Rather than saying, “You can’t go wrong either way,” I’ll say this instead: “You will go right either way.”
Take a long look at the specifications above, and don’t forget the form factors of the two cameras. Then, once you’ve filled your wall with charts and strings like in a detective movie, feel free to flip a coin :)
What about the startup time? As quick as a DSLR? Couldn’t find any information about it. Does anybody know?
I personally prefer bigger bodies. When I shoot with Sony it always feels like a toy and buttons layout is less ergonomically pleasant. I don’t understand the hate towards big cameras. They only take a little more space, but a lot more comfortable to work with.
The A1 isn’t limited to 30 mins of video. Just set the temp shutoff to “high”.
That’s akin to saying “The Ferrari isn’t limited to 6000 RPM, rev the engine higher for longer, there’s no harm.” It may tolerate it but that will stress out the electronics given the heat involved. The a1 will not do well in the long term if you keep running it that high.
Actually we’re all just spliting hairs between two of the absolute best cameras in the full frame market. In the end it will come to a more simpler choice: on one side you have the Nikon, that can do basically everything the Sony can, which is an heavier, sturdier, and more resilient, that can operate at -10°C camera for 1k less; on the other hand you have Sony, which is lighter, smaller and have a much better line-up of native glass, as a ton of third party gllass made for it. There are good arguments for both cameras, and Nikon shooters won’t need to switch to Sony or Canon for the lack of an high end, excellent camera, and Sony… Read more »
Thanks for the nice comparison. Please add the EVF resolution also .
A1: 9.44M dot
Z9: 3.69M dot
It is worth noting that Nikon’s EVF is much brighter and when engaging the AF, other cameras as the A1 drop the resolution significantly. And Nikon’s EVF has no blackouts.
If you can tell the difference between 3.69 million dots and 9.44 million dots at those magnifications I commend you. I can barely tell only I pointing an optical magnifier at both of them. To boot, as Jan noted above, that Sony EVF has certain tradeoffs and doesn’t run at 240Hz unless it drops the resolution down. Furthermore, as Chris over a DpReview (and countless others have said) the Nikon’s EVF just looks more natural, even at lower resolution. Legit the .9x magnification at roughly “1.5k” vs .8x magnification at “1k” is like sitting a few inches closer to a 1440p vs an HD monitor (again roughly) – i.e. it’s very hard to tell the difference. To boot, if you… Read more »
this article is definitely slanted towards nikon, it leaves off important facts about the a1, for instance the a1 has hss up to 1/8000th, which is not listed in your chart: support.d-imaging.sony.co.jp/suppo…index.html
a1 is the clear winner in terms of flash use, by a wide margin.
claiming that the z9 has better shutter life just because it lacks a mechanical shutter is absurd, people who own a9/a9ii/a1 will all tell you that they use the electronic shutter almost exclusively.
I updated the article with the 1/8000 second high speed sync on the Sony A1, thanks for the link. That spec isn’t listed in Sony’s extended A1 specification sheet ( electronics.sony.com/imagi…/p/ilce1-b ), which is what I used as the reference for this article.
I also added a note about the Z9’s unlimited shutter life being due to the lack of a mechanical shutter. Again though, I just quoted the values provided directly by Nikon and Sony for that entry in the table. I wrote it the exact same way in my Nikon D6 vs Nikon Z9 article. It’s not anti-Sony bias.
There is one feature on the Z9 that will probably give its electronic shutter a better life span than the A1’s. The fact that when turned of the IBIS from z9 gets blocked means that the sensor wont be jumping around, which can save it from damage, while the A1’s, and the R3’s for that matter are moving around all the time. Now, is it that relevant? I have no idea, but sounds like a cool idea
I disagree on the Flash statement, it has been documented the Z9 supports HSS. I personally think the A1 is a fantastic camera, back in the day I use to shoot Minolta DSLR’s and was crushed when they went out of business and was thrilled when Sony bought them and they should be proud with their growth and product offerings. As stated, camera size/weight is a factor but I can’t help but comment how much Nikon was bashed by many for the camera being so much larger than the A1 but several advantages to the larger size is better heat sinking qualities which allow you to shoot much longer video times, it’s not a Sony/Canon engineering deficiency it’s just a… Read more »
So, having a mechanical shutter doesn’t earn a green box for A1? You see no circumstances where it would be advantageous?
Also I see that having a lower base ISO earns Z9 a green box, but having a higher native ISO limit earns A1 nothing. Given that you had already ceded landscape work to the A1, that low base ISO is kind of wasted on the Z9, and given the action-oriented posture of both cameras, a higher native ISO limit seems green-box-worthy to me.
If you care that much about the green boxes, I give you permission to fill them in as you see fit.
But before you do, note that camera companies can boost their native high ISO values all they want. Until we see a comparison of image quality at those ISOs, the high value itself is meaningless. For example, the Canon EOS R5 has a native ISO up to 51,200, but it has slightly worse high ISO performance than the Nikon Z7 II, whose highest native ISO is 25,600.
Meanwhile a lower base ISO improves dynamic range at those values regardless of camera. So, 64-25,600 is a better range than 100-32,000 and earns the (completely objective and highly coveted) green box.
I love the new built-in GPS but the battery life with just 700 shots from Nikon amazes me how low it is. I know that the GPS uses a lot of power, the electronic viewfinder too, and the file sizes are huge, but only 700 shots with a battery is not enough for a 1340 gram camera.
Many hands on reviewers have stated that they have gotten a lot more than 700 shots with the battery, well over 1,000. If I find the video I will update my post but several have said the CIPA rating does not reflect real world (DP review ) may have been one of the parties that stated that.
I’m not sure that the Z9 wins on shutter durability, just because it doesn’t have a mechanical shutter. Surely the A1 also has an unlimited shutter life if you use only the electronic shutter. So far as I’m aware there is no scenario where A1 users would need to switch to mechanical and having the choice is just an added benefit if anything. I have the A1 and shoot with it exclusively electronic shutter only.
The Sony A1’s shutter would also most likely be “unlimited” the way you use it, so long as you never select the mechanical or EFC shutter options. However, most photographers shooting with the A1 probably use mechanical on occasion, or even by default. (For example, to get the higher 1/400 second flash sync speed with the mechanical shutter rather than 1/200 with electronic.) In those cases, the life of the shutter is not unlimited and may end up being an expensive repair.
In any case, it’s not an “end of the world” kind of difference between them. But that’s why I give the Z9 the advantage on that particular spec.
Having recently purchased a D850 and having a camera that actually fits my bear paw sized hands, the Z9 looks like a good fit. Moving smaller is one thing that has kept me away from Sony all these years – they feel like baby toys in my hands.
Both good cameras with great specs and each person will have to make their own choices. If I move to add another body to go with the D850, it may have to be the Z9 to supplement my Z6 and multiple Z lenses.
For long-time Nikon shooters who like the company, I don’t think there’s much reason to get the Sony A1. The main situation is if you REALLY need the smaller form factor and are willing to pay a lot to switch brands to get it. At that point I’d just recommend spending more time in the gym and carrying an extra pound with the Z9 :)