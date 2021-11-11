Nikon Z9 vs Canon EOS R3

The recently-announced Nikon Z9 immediately drew comparisons with Canon’s high-end EOS R3, another mirrorless camera geared toward sports and wildlife photography. While the two cameras have plenty of differences, they’re targeted at similar photographers and both cameras bring a lot of features to the table. I’ll compare them below.
Before I begin, I want to note that this is primarily a comparison of specifications. We will add more detailed information to this comparison like dynamic range, high ISO performance, and focusing performance after our copy of the Z9 ships later this year or early 2021.
Specifications Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z9
|Canon EOS R3
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2021
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Resolution
|45.4 megapixels
|24.0 megapixels
|Sensor Type
|BSI Stacked CMOS
|BSI Stacked CMOS
|Sensor Size
|35.9 × 23.9mm
|36.0 × 36.0mm
|Sensor Pixel Size
|4.35µ
|6.0µ
|Image Size
|8256 × 5504 pixels
|6000 × 4000 pixels
|High-Res Sensor Shift
|No
|No
|Focus Stacking Shift
|Yes
|Yes
|Base ISO
|ISO 64
|ISO 100
|Highest Native ISO
|ISO 25,600
|ISO 102,400
|Boosted Low ISO Sensitivity
|Down to ISO 32
|Down to ISO 50
|Boosted High ISO Sensitivity
|Up to ISO ISO 102,400
|Up to ISO 204,800
|Image Processor
|EXPEED 7
|DIGIC X
|Viewfinder Type
|Electronic Viewfinder
|Electronic Viewfinder
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.8×
|0.76×
|Viewfinder Resolution
|3.69 million dots
|5.76 million dots
|Viewfinder Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Viewfinder Resolution Drops When Focusing
|No
|No
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|Flash Sync Speed
|1/250; high speed sync up to 1/8000
|1/250 (electronic front-curtain shutter); 1/200 (mechanical shutter); 1/180 (electronic shutter); high speed sync up to 1/8000
|Storage Media
|2× CF Express Type B (with XQD compatibility)
|1× CF Express Type B; 1× SD UHS-II
|Continuous Shooting Speed
|20 FPS raw; 30 FPS JPEG; 120 FPS with 11 megapixel JPEGs
|30 FPS raw (electronic shutter with no auto exposure); 15 FPS raw (electronic shutter only); 12 FPS raw (any shutter, no auto exposure); 8 FPS raw (any shutter, no limitations)
|Buffer Size (RAW)
|Over 1000 (high efficiency raw, which Nikon claims has no loss of image quality); 80 frames (lossless compressed raw)
|420 (lossy compressed c-raw); 150 (lossless compressed raw)
|Max Continuous Shooting Time (RAW)
|Over 50 seconds
|14 seconds
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/32,000 second
|1/64,000 second
|Longest Shutter Speed
|900 seconds
|30 seconds
|Shutter Type
|Electronic shutter only
|Mechanical, electronic, and EFCS
|Shutter Durability
|Unlimited (since there is no mechanical shutter)
|500,000 cycles (mechanical shutter)
|Exposure Metering Sensor
|TTL exposure metering using main image sensor
|384-zone metering
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid phase/contrast detect AF with 493 points
|Dual-pixel CMOS AF with 1053 zones
|Photographer’s-Eye-Sensing AF
|No
|Yes
|AF Area Mode
|Single point AF; Pinpoint AF; dynamic AF (S, M, L), wide-area AF (S, L); Auto Area AF; 3D-Tracking
|Spot AF; 1-point AF; Expand AF area (above, below, left/right, around); Flexible zone AF (three versions); Whole area AF
|AF Detection Range (Standardized to f/2 Lens, ISO 100)
|-5 to 21.5 EV; -7 to 21.5 EV with Low-Light AF enabled
|-6 to 21.5 EV
|Video Compression
|Apple ProRes 422 HQ (10-bit); H.265 / HEVC (8-bit / 10-bit); H.264 / AVC (8-bit)
|H.265 / HEVC (10-bit); H.264 / AVC (8-bit)
|Raw Video
|To be added in 2022 firmware update
|Yes, 12-bit CRM; with HDR or C-Log
|HDR Video
|No
|Yes, HDR PQ gamma
|Log Video
|Yes, internal
|Yes, internal
|Video Maximum Resolution
|7680 × 4320 (8K) up to 30 FPS
|6144 x 3456 (6K) up to 60 FPS
|Slow Motion Video
|4K up to 120 FPS; 1080p up to 120 FPS
|4K up to 120 FPS; 1080p up to 120 FPS
|LCD Size
|3.2″ diagonal
|3.2″ diagonal
|LCD Resolution
|2.1 million dots
|4.2 million dots
|LCD Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|LCD Tilt
|Vertical and horizontal axis
|Fully articulating
|Built-in GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Wired LAN
|1000 Base-T Support
|1000 Base-T Support
|Battery
|EN-EL18d (backwards compatible with all EN-EL18 type batteries)
|LP-E19 (backwards compatible with LP-E4N but not LP-E4)
|Battery Life (Energy Saver Off)
|700 shots (viewfinder), 740 shots (LCD)
|440 shots (viewfinder); 760 shots (LCD)
|Weight (with battery and card)
|1340 g (2.95 pounds)
|1015 g (2.24 lbs)
|Dimensions (excludes protruding eyepiece)
|149 × 149.5 × 90.5 mm (5.87 × 5.89 × 3.56 inches)
|150 × 142.6 × 87.2 mm (5.91 × 5.61 × 3.43 inches)
|Price at Launch
|$5500 (check current price)
|$6000 (check current price)
The biggest difference between these two cameras is resolution, with the Nikon Z9 having a 45-megapixel sensor compared to the Canon EOS R3’s 24 megapixels. A big win on Nikon’s part is that so many of the other specifications – maximum FPS, buffer, and continuous shooting time – still manage to remain competitive or even ahead of the R3. It’s also the less expensive camera by $500.
But the EOS R3 certainly isn’t out of the running. While the Nikon Z9 maxes out at 20 FPS when shooting raw, the R3 goes up to 30 FPS. The R3 also has a feature that detects where the photographer is looking and places the initial focus point at that location. Both of these features are considerable advantages for sports and wildlife photography where every millisecond counts.
Something interesting about the Nikon Z9 and EOS R3 is that they are the first two full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market with an integrated grip:
This means both of them are substantially bigger and heavier than most mirrorless cameras, but it also provides better battery life, better balance with long lenses, and more comfortable vertical shooting. Those pros and cons are important to note if you’re considering the Sony A1 as well, since the A1 doesn’t have an integrated grip (though you can buy one as an add-on).
Even though the form factors are similar, the EOS R3 does manage to be about 325 grams / 0.72 pounds lighter than the Nikon Z9, which I consider a meaningful difference, especially if you’re handholding the camera for hours on end. Under the hood, the EOS R3 also has a higher resolution viewfinder with a faster refresh rate.
In terms of video, the two cameras are trading blows, and the better one depends on your priorities. It’s nice that the Nikon can shoot 8K video if you need extreme resolution (or cropping capabilities), but the EOS R3 is no slouch at 6K. The Canon also shoots raw video and has HDR video capabilities. Nikon has said that the Z9 will add raw video in a 2022 firmware update, however, so take that into consideration if you don’t mind waiting a few months.
Because the two cameras are from different brands, you should also take into account their lens lineups when deciding which one to purchase. At the time I’m publishing this comparison, Canon’s mirrorless lens lineup has more telephotos and super-telephotos than Nikon’s, while Nikon has more prime lens choices in the wide-to-normal focal lengths. Since these cameras are largely meant for sports and wildlife photography needs, Nikon users at the moment are more likely to need to adapt DSLR glass.
Recommendations
Both of these cameras are remarkable technological achievements. That said, they are geared toward different needs, and my recommendations follow from that.
For landscape photography, it isn’t even close. The Nikon Z9 not only has a higher resolution sensor, but also a lower base ISO of 64 and built-in extended shutter speeds up to 900 seconds. It’s a bit heavier, but these features are worth the weight.
For wildlife and sports photography, it’s an even matchup that depends on your priorities. Photographers who don’t need maximum resolution will probably be better-suited for the EOS R3 thanks to its 30 FPS shooting and photographer’s-eye-sensing AF activation. On the other hand, the Nikon Z9 is still capable of shooting 30 FPS if you don’t mind JPEG rather than raw (plus up to 120 FPS for 11-megapixel JPEGs). The Z9 also has a bigger buffer – though the R3’s buffer is certainly no slouch – and, of course, the higher resolution.
One use case where I might give the Canon EOS R3 the advantage is wedding photography. With the sheer volume of photos taken during a wedding, 24 megapixels is often preferable to 45, and it’s still enough for big prints. The lighter weight of the EOS R3 will be nice over the course of the day, and for really critical moments, having 30 FPS is a bit better than 20 FPS. Still, we’re really splitting hairs; both of these cameras will breeze through a wedding unlike almost anything else on the market.
Overall, I consider the Nikon Z9 to be ahead of the EOS R3, mainly because it manages similar feats at a higher resolution and slightly lower price. But there are enough advantages for the Canon EOS R3 that it’s not a slam dunk. If you want native mirrorless telephoto lenses, Canon’s lineup is more substantial at the moment. It may also come down to focus performance and high ISO image quality, which are two things we’ll test side-by-side once our copy of the Nikon Z9 arrives.
In short, you can’t go wrong either way. If you’re an existing Canon or Nikon shooter, I’d stick with the brand you know and love; if you’re new to the game, take a look at the chart above and figure out which differences are the most meaningful to you.
No blackout for Z9
No shutter to wear out on Z9
Both of those are true although the Canon also has a blackout-free viewfinder.
Correction: the first DSLM with integrated vertical handgrip was the Olympus MX-1 (early 2019)
Good catch! I updated the article, thanks.
I still don’t understand why these 2 cameras are used for comparison. The Z9 is Nikon’s flagship camera. The Canon R3 is not. I believe that at least the announcement for the Canon R1 is expected maybe Q3 2022. Once a production model is released then the fair comparison will be between the Z9 vs R1.
The two cameras are very similar in price and target audience, and they represent Canon’s and Nikon’s current top mirrorless cameras. When the EOS R1 comes out, we will of course compare it against the Nikon Z9.
Hi Spencer,
Good informative article. As you said you would do a side by side comparison between the two, would look forward for the following things.
1. Real world view finder experience.
2. Image fidelity – dynamic range and high ISO noise
3. Eye controlled autofocus for initial focus acquisition, can it be a game changer for team sports, group photos etc.
4. Battery life in real world.
5. Nikon Z 100- 400 S lens paired with z9
6. And of course your experience, beyond specs. Thank you
All of that is on our list! I’m looking forward to testing those things myself. Thanks, Amit.