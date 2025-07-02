The Nikon Z9 Pushed to the Edge of High ISO

Remember the days when we eagerly awaited each new camera generation to see how noisy its high ISO photos would be? Not so long ago, ISO 6400 was the absolute limit of real usability. Anything above that was, at best, suitable for special events like UFOs, Loch Ness monsters, or alien landings. Not so any more. Today, I’m going to back the Nikon Z9 into a corner and show you how well it performs at extreme ISOs. How high can you go?
My Process
Before you object to the choice of camera for this article, you should know that I only chose the Nikon Z9 because it’s my main camera. Many cameras of today’s generation have similar high ISO performance. In fact, they may even perform better if they have a little less resolution. After all, Nikon’s previous flagship, the D6, had “only” 20.8 megapixels but is a low-light hammer. Can a modern 45 megapixel camera compare?
With the help of a few illustrative photos, I’ll try to shed some light on this question. Cameras have come a long way in the last 10 years or so. But also, post-processing software has made a huge leap at high ISOs. Hardware and software work hand in hand. Today, I’ll show you photos that I’ve edited in my usual way. This will give you a realistic idea of the results you can expect from the Z9.
To edit my RAW files, I use a pair of programs that complement each other nicely. First, I run my files through my favorite de-noise software, DxO PureRaw. Then, I fine-tune the DNG “intermediate product” in Capture One. I try to edit with a rather light hand on the sliders in Capture One, especially at higher ISOs. Mostly I just adjust levels, saturation, and – where necessary – highlights and shadows. The less aggressive you are with sliders, generally the less noise you will reveal.
Example Photos
The first pair of photos shows a female and a male White-booted Racket-tailed Hummingbird. Although it was not exactly dark in the Ecuadorian cloud forest, it was necessary to set the ISO quite high. Hummingbirds are small in general, but this species is one of the really tiny ones. As a rule, the smaller the hummingbird, the faster it beats its wings. In this species, the frequency can be around 70 beats per second! So, if you don’t want to capture a wingless hovering torso, you need to set a very quick shutter speed (at least 1/1000th second). Under these conditions, the exposure triangle starts to be merciless. Still, ISO 5600 and 6400 are not numbers that make your head spin.
In my opinion, neither sharpness nor color suffered in this pair of photos. There is a bit of noise, but careful noise reduction lowers it near the point of irrelevance. If you look at the photos magnified, they are quite clean. I would probably believe someone who told me that these are taken at ISO 560 and 640, rather than 5600 and 6400.
Let’s look at another pair of photos. It was very early in the morning, just before sunrise, when I photographed this Black-streaked Puffbird at the slopes of the Sumaco volcano in Ecuador. Its Czech name, Lenivka, as well as its German name, Faulvogel, suggest much about its behavior. Both names could be translated as “Lazy Bird.” Thanks to the bird’s stationary nature, and my stable tripod, I could shoot as low as 1/10th second without motion blur.
This opened up room for a comparison. I took one photo at 1/10th of a second and ISO 800, and another at 1/60th of a second and ISO 5000. It’s a pretty significant difference in the EXIF data. What about in real life?
To avoid hiding any differences in post-production, I applied the same settings in Capture One to both photos. And the result? I can’t help but think that the differences are below my eye’s resolving power. Noise, color, sharpness, and shadow detail all seem similar to me. But judge for yourself. (And if you click one of the images, you can switch between them quickly at a high resolution.)
Quite an impressive result for the high ISO photo!
But what’s this? You’re thinking that the difference between ISO 800 and ISO 5000 isn’t drastic enough? I have to admit, I was wondering the same thing. An early morning photoshoot of kingfishers gave me some great material for a more extreme comparison.
In the first photo, a male kingfisher waited patiently with little movement, allowing me to go as low as 1/30th second at ISO 720. After taking that safe shot, I switched to 1/1000th second – and the ISO jumped to 16,000 – while I waited for the bird to take off. But with this comparison in mind, I decided to take a shot before the bird began to fly. Here is how those two photos compare:
The difference here is finally noticeable in the photo, even to my eye. In particular, at 100% magnification, the photo taken at the lower ISO has more details in the feathers. You may also notice smoother color transitions outside of the depth of field. It seems as if the background in the photo taken at ISO 16000 has more contrast. This makes the bokeh look more distracting than in the first photo. Still, I find the result very usable.
Not a bad result for the ISO 16,000 photo! It wasn’t long ago that such an ISO would look like mush…
Finally, the last two photos have one thing in common. I took both of them in very dim, low-quality light. Before, I wouldn’t even take the camera out of my backpack, but since I was traveling with the best 400mm telephoto lens currently available, my courage grew.
I photographed this Andean Cock-of-the-Rock with a 1/100th shutter speed, f/4, and ISO 16,000. A typically dark morning in the tropical mountain forest. But this time of day is also full of life, and it would be a shame not to photograph some of it. So, here is the photo along with a crop:
In the darkness of the forest, this photo pushes the camera’s capabilities to the limit. Not only the lack of light is problematic here, but also the bright orange-red coloration of the bird. A closer look reveals that the feathers are losing their texture and becoming a bit posterized. But by then, I had pushed the Nikon Z9 to the very edge of its high ISO capabilities, and it still gave me a reasonable image.
Conclusion
The combination of a modern, full-frame sensor and today’s powerful editing tools literally brings light into the darkness. The mindset that ISO 6400 is the limit is outdated. Today, we can capture beautiful images full of details, smooth transitions, and vibrant colors even in very low light.
So, what should your personal “ISO limit” be? I think that no two photographers will have the same answer. But for me, it is – whatever is needed to get the photo. If that means pushing my camera to the edge of high ISO, that is acceptable to me.
I think people pixel peep amd complain WAY too much these days. I shoot Z8. I just delivered a full set of pics to a client with the average ISO at 16,000. Some pics shot at 25,600 (dark music studio). Literally not a single person in that shoot noticed at all. No DXO. Just lightroom denoise at its default setting.
I will take sharpness derived from enough shutter speed to minimize motion blur over some noise any day, so I have been using ISO north of 6400 since the D3s era. Thanks for the article.
Great article Yep for me to whatever it takes to get the shot. But question
In DxO pureraw at those really high ISO do you keep the sliders at default or do you adjust them?
Thank you
Chris
Thank you Libor for this essay, since the D5 I am gravitating in even higher ISO ranges. Therefore I am missing a Z9h, a low MP tuned version for extreme low light, to surpass the possibilities of the D5/D6 in terms of usable ISO range, colour retention and AF, but silently. The lack of such a Z9h has blocked me in DSLRs, albeit many comparative tests.
In my test at the advent of the Z8 at ISO204800 (yes, crazy 204k ISO), the order of choice was clearly D6, D5, Z9/Z8, D850; the Z9 was not able to pick the focusing, and the file was simple mush that no de-noising tool can adjust (see at the end of forum.nikonrumors.com/discu…mirrorless). The Z6iii has magenta/purple colour banding on blacks at 204k ISO, the D6 is still perfect.
I ended acquiring a second hand D6, because in my use cases of shy & distant mammals in urbanised areas it is very common to shoot instead in the ISO range 20k-204k, also with bright primes; for bright light the high MP bodies are enough for me. Sure D5/D6 are not silent, but still extraordinary tools in their realm and they permitted me to acquire pictures of running wild boars under nearly moonlight, badgers and roe deer.
Therefore, the choice of the best compromise might depend on the real usage. My hope is of an extreme low light oriented Z9h/Z1 camera, 24-30MP, with usable ISO 100-102400 range, expandable to Hi3=819200, to assure strong focusing and colour retention up to Hi1/Hi2. After that it is so dark that it is time to pack back home :-) Fast fps footage might be a bonus.
Just yesterday I saw nothing but the dark of the night, but my camera ( Z8) saw everything and even could make a sharp autofocus photograph…
and then the denoise-ai of today; it does miracles. However: it depends on the subject. In the cases shown above the subjects are large in clear daylight ; that works well, if you don’t mind the smoohing of the feathers. Same with a single face in the frame. But if I make a photo where details count – an audience in tungsten light with small faces, then AI denoise shows it (wrong) interpretation and the people look like actors in a zombie movie.
Nevertheless – at 256.000 asa i can make an OK A4 print ( 20x30cm) with OK color.
In the analogue days you had the same quality at about 800asa. A 5 stop difference!
Additionally progress is found in AI in many ways : in generative AI images feeded by text assignments AI is told what to do and what to look for; I can imagine in the previous example that you select the audience part en help AI to define the area with the word “faces” ; then AI knows how better how to interpolate the pixels.
An other development is used by Topaz; they say bring your image here to our very fast AI-servers and we bring you the AI generated image … much better and much faster.
The above photos are very much downsized. So this proves nothing. I can take any halfway decent modern camera, take a photo at very high ISO, put it through DXO or Topaz or any other “magic”, downsize it a lot, publish it on social media or a website, and it will look perfectly fine.
The issue with high iso isn’t noise. That’s easily overcome by downsizing/oversampling the photo and essentially a nonissue even without using any of the latest and greatest tools, despite all the AI marketing nonsense.
The issue is that high iso photos have a very limited dynamic range.
Sure, you can work around that a bit to make it less obvious, and your subject choices are a very nice example of how to do that. But the photos would still be a lot better if you shot them at low iso. Or even a lower iso. And there’s no amount of AI or other pixel-inventing magic that can fix that.
Love your spirit and thoughtful and educational articles. I shoot indoors a ton, and Adobe Denoise AI has vastly expanded my possibilities. I routinely must shoot at 1/500 and faster in low light, which means ISOs up to 25,600. Here’s a single shot before-and-after comparison. I shot at 1/800 and F/5.6 under a canopy at a school science fair. Adobe Denoise AI even “honored” the little redheaded girl’s freckles in this ISO 20,000 shot. Photo tech has come an immense distance since I picked up my Dad’s late-1930s Zeiss Super Ikonta 2.8 fifty-eight years ago and began taking pictures! Link to the pictures: www.lwsphotos.com/Misc-…ise-red-AI
Well done and nicely presented article on a subject near and dear to me. Always encouraging people to not be afraid of high ISO shooting because there is so much you are missing if you do not try it.
I am a strong proponent, specifically for photographing Bees in flight and Bees with Flowers. The site below is my portfolio site and includes a few such shots. Just copy/paste the address. Processed in LrC using the ISO capabilities!
jsandrin51.myportfolio.com/