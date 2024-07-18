Photography Life

Nikon Z8 vs Canon EOS R5 II

With Canon’s announcement of the EOS R5 Mark II, they certainly took aim at Nikon’s Z8. Both cameras are high-speed, high-resolution options that are made to be versatile enough for any type of photography. How do they compare head to head? Here’s what you need to know.

NikonZ8_vs_CanonEOSR5II_comparison_front

Nikon Z8 vs Canon EOS R5 II Specifications Comparison

Camera FeatureNikon Z8Canon EOS R5 II
AnnouncedMay 2023July 2024
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeStacked CMOSStacked CMOS
Image ProcessorEXPEED 7DIGIC X + Accelerator
Resolution45.7 MP45.0 MP
Pixel Dimensions8256×55048192×5464
Sensor Dimensions35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size4.35µ4.39µ
Low Pass FilterNoYes
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 64ISO 100
Max Native ISOISO 25,600ISO 51,200
Extended ISOsISO 32-102,400ISO 50-102,400
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftYesNo
Focus Stack BracketingYesYes
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeYes (JPEG only)Yes
Fastest Shutter Speed1/320001/32,000
Longest Shutter Speed900 seconds30 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)No mechanical shutter12 FPS
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)20 FPS30 FPS
Notes for High FPS Shooting20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS)None
Buffer Size (Raw)Over 1000 frames (20 FPS)93 frames (30 FPS), 230 frames (12 FPS)
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognitionHybrid PDAF
Autofocus Points4931053
Photographer’s-Eye-Sensing AFN/AYes
Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)-7.5 EV-6 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2001/250
Curtain to Protect Sensor at ShutdownYesYes
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)12 bits12 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)12 bits12 bits
Raw VideoYesYes
8K Maximum Framerate60 FPS60 FPS
4K Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS240 FPS
Additional Video Crop FactorNoNo
Chroma Subsampling4:2:24:2:2
Video Recording Limit90 minNo limit
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeCFExpress Type BCFExpress Type B
Slot 2 TypeSD (UHS-II)SD (UHS-II)
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.2 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots2.1 million dots
Articulating LCDDual AxisFully Articulating
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.8x0.76x
Viewfinder Resolution3.69 million dots5.76 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Voice MemoYesYes
Headphone JackYesYes
Microphone JackYesYes
Built-in FlashNoNo
GPSNoNo
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
USB TypeTwo Type C 3.2 Gen 2 portsType C 3.2 Gen 2
Battery TypeEN-EL15cLP-E6P
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)910 g (2.01 lbs.)746 g (1.64 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1139 x 101 x 94 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.7″)
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$4000 (Check Current Price)$4300 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesNikon Z8 Used PricesCanon EOS R5 II Used Prices
1The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurement in this table.
Photography Life is part of the eBay Partner Network and B&H’s affiliate program. When you make a purchase through the affiliate links in this article, we can be compensated with a percentage of each sale. If you found this comparison useful, buying anything through these links allows you to support Photography Life at no extra cost to you. Thank you for supporting our efforts!

Summary and Recommendations

As you can see, even though there are a lot of individual differences, the two cameras are on a very similar level overall. To me, some of the biggest strengths of the Nikon Z8 are its critical image quality. With base ISO 64 and the ability to use a high-resolution sensor shift mode (plus the lack of an anti-aliasing filter), I would tend to prefer the Nikon Z8 for something like architectural or landscape photography. It can also focus in lower light than the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, and it can natively use shutter speeds up to 900 seconds long, which also make it a stronger choice for these types of photography, too.

Nikon Z8 Black and White Mountain Photo Harsh Light
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S @ 14mm, ISO 64, 1/125, f/11.0

However, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II has a very nice benefit over the Nikon Z8 for sports and wildlife photography, and that is the addition of a pre-capture burst mode that can record raw images. The Nikon Z8 also has a pre-capture mode, but it’s JPEG only. This makes the EOS R5 Mark II a great choice for subjects that are faster than the human reaction time – with this camera, you can save raw images at 30 FPS up to half a second before you fully press the shutter button.

The two cameras also have substantially different sizes and weights, with the Nikon Z8 being larger of the two.

NikonZ8_vs_CanonEOSR5II_comparison_back

What about the other differences between them? There’s one that could be very significant, but which camera you prefer will depend upon what your priority is. Namely, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II can shoot at 30 FPS rather than 20 FPS of the Nikon Z8, which is nice for the fastest and most erratic subjects. However, it has a much smaller buffer, only recording 93 frames at 30 FPS before the buffer fills, compared to over 1000 frames at 20 FPS for the Nikon Z8.

The rest of the differences are pretty small on balance, but they tend to favor the Canon EOS R5 Mark II. Things like a flash sync speed of 1/250 rather than 1/200 second, along with the ability to shoot 1080p video at 240 FPS – not game-changers for most photographers, but potentially useful depending on your situation.

All in all, I see the two cameras as being similar in overall performance to one another. The Nikon Z8 seems a little more tailored to landscape photography and other tripod-based work (except for the camera’s larger size). Meanwhile, the EOS R5 Mark II has the very useful ability to do pre-capture buffering in raw, not just JPEG, which can be great for wildlife photography. It also shoots at a higher FPS, but its buffer capacity is smaller.

Nikon Z8 800mm f6.3 PF Sample Image Eagle Iceberg
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S @ 800mm, ISO 400, 1/2000, f/6.3

Given all that, which camera should you choose between the Nikon Z8 and the Canon EOS R5 Mark II? Frankly, if you’re already a Nikon or Canon user, I don’t think it’s worth jumping ship from one company to the other. Stick with the brand you know. And if both companies are new to you, rather than agonizing over these two highly capable cameras, take a look at the Nikon and Canon lens lineups instead. Each one has some unique lenses that the other company lacks, and most of the time, those will make a bigger difference to your photography than the camera. Especially given that both the Nikon Z8 and the Canon EOS R5 Mark II are extremely capable cameras.

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

Lee R

I like the R5 and the R5ii and probably would be in the Canon system today but bought into Z in 2020 because weather sealed lenses are vastly less expensive in Z. Look at the set of 1.8S primes on Z and try to find an equivalent weather sealed set in Canon. Same for many of the others, they force you into generally 1-2000 dollar lenses for weather sealing.

That was the deciding factor for Nikon for me, and now we have the Z8 which is close enough for my needs while having more third party options.

It would be fantastic if Nikon would add RAW to precapture at any framerate or HE, HE* and I’d love to see 30FPS raw in HE or HE*. I’m sure the camera can do it at the burst rate of the R5 if its buffer is only 93 frames.

Oleksiy

Why you do not include Sony offerings? cameras like A7r V are older and much cheaper but also superior in most of the specs.. Sony lineup is more messy and loyal fan base is smaller but it is still interesting situation ;)

Spencer Cox

We’re working on comparison articles with the a7R V and other Sony cameras as we speak!

bg5931

Both cameras are excellent and probably better than what I deserve. But given the choice, I would prefer the weight and form factor of the R5 II. Which of course does not change the fact that I will keep enjoying my Z8.

Svenne

Canon R5 mark ll: 746 g with card and memory

Important difference:
Canon R5 mark ll: specified for 1 – 40 degrees C
Nikon Z8: specified for -10 – 40 degrees C

Spencer Cox

I updated the weight spec in the chart. Canon USA published the wrong figures in their spec list. (They also published inaccurate dimensions and I updated those as well.)

