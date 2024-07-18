With Canon’s announcement of the EOS R5 Mark II, they certainly took aim at Nikon’s Z8. Both cameras are high-speed, high-resolution options that are made to be versatile enough for any type of photography. How do they compare head to head? Here’s what you need to know.

Nikon Z8 vs Canon EOS R5 II Specifications Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon Z8 Canon EOS R5 II Announced May 2023 July 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type Stacked CMOS Stacked CMOS Image Processor EXPEED 7 DIGIC X + Accelerator Resolution 45.7 MP 45.0 MP Pixel Dimensions 8256×5504 8192×5464 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) 36.0 x 24.0 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 4.35µ 4.39µ Low Pass Filter No Yes IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 64 ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 25,600 ISO 51,200 Extended ISOs ISO 32-102,400 ISO 50-102,400 High-Resolution Sensor Shift Yes No Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode Yes (JPEG only) Yes Fastest Shutter Speed 1/32000 1/32,000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds 30 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) No mechanical shutter 12 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 20 FPS 30 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 20 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS; DX JPEG at 60 FPS; 11 megapixel JPEG at 120 FPS) None Buffer Size (Raw) Over 1000 frames (20 FPS) 93 frames (30 FPS), 230 frames (12 FPS) Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Hybrid PDAF Autofocus Points 493 1053 Photographer’s-Eye-Sensing AF N/A Yes Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -7.5 EV -6 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/250 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown Yes Yes Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 12 bits 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 12 bits 12 bits Raw Video Yes Yes 8K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 240 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor No No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:2 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 90 min No limit Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Dual Axis Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.8x 0.76x Viewfinder Resolution 3.69 million dots 5.76 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes Yes Headphone Jack Yes Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No GPS No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Two Type C 3.2 Gen 2 ports Type C 3.2 Gen 2 Battery Type EN-EL15c LP-E6P Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 910 g (2.01 lbs.) 746 g (1.64 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 144 x 119 x 88 mm (5.7 x 4.7 x 3.5″)1 139 x 101 x 94 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.7″) Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $4000 (Check Current Price) $4300 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Nikon Z8 Used Prices Canon EOS R5 II Used Prices 1The Nikon Z8’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 5mm were added to the Z8’s depth measurement in this table. Photography Life is part of the eBay Partner Network and B&H’s affiliate program. When you make a purchase through the affiliate links in this article, we can be compensated with a percentage of each sale. If you found this comparison useful, buying anything through these links allows you to support Photography Life at no extra cost to you. Thank you for supporting our efforts!

Summary and Recommendations

As you can see, even though there are a lot of individual differences, the two cameras are on a very similar level overall. To me, some of the biggest strengths of the Nikon Z8 are its critical image quality. With base ISO 64 and the ability to use a high-resolution sensor shift mode (plus the lack of an anti-aliasing filter), I would tend to prefer the Nikon Z8 for something like architectural or landscape photography. It can also focus in lower light than the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, and it can natively use shutter speeds up to 900 seconds long, which also make it a stronger choice for these types of photography, too.

However, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II has a very nice benefit over the Nikon Z8 for sports and wildlife photography, and that is the addition of a pre-capture burst mode that can record raw images. The Nikon Z8 also has a pre-capture mode, but it’s JPEG only. This makes the EOS R5 Mark II a great choice for subjects that are faster than the human reaction time – with this camera, you can save raw images at 30 FPS up to half a second before you fully press the shutter button.

The two cameras also have substantially different sizes and weights, with the Nikon Z8 being larger of the two.

What about the other differences between them? There’s one that could be very significant, but which camera you prefer will depend upon what your priority is. Namely, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II can shoot at 30 FPS rather than 20 FPS of the Nikon Z8, which is nice for the fastest and most erratic subjects. However, it has a much smaller buffer, only recording 93 frames at 30 FPS before the buffer fills, compared to over 1000 frames at 20 FPS for the Nikon Z8.

The rest of the differences are pretty small on balance, but they tend to favor the Canon EOS R5 Mark II. Things like a flash sync speed of 1/250 rather than 1/200 second, along with the ability to shoot 1080p video at 240 FPS – not game-changers for most photographers, but potentially useful depending on your situation.

All in all, I see the two cameras as being similar in overall performance to one another. The Nikon Z8 seems a little more tailored to landscape photography and other tripod-based work (except for the camera’s larger size). Meanwhile, the EOS R5 Mark II has the very useful ability to do pre-capture buffering in raw, not just JPEG, which can be great for wildlife photography. It also shoots at a higher FPS, but its buffer capacity is smaller.

Given all that, which camera should you choose between the Nikon Z8 and the Canon EOS R5 Mark II? Frankly, if you’re already a Nikon or Canon user, I don’t think it’s worth jumping ship from one company to the other. Stick with the brand you know. And if both companies are new to you, rather than agonizing over these two highly capable cameras, take a look at the Nikon and Canon lens lineups instead. Each one has some unique lenses that the other company lacks, and most of the time, those will make a bigger difference to your photography than the camera. Especially given that both the Nikon Z8 and the Canon EOS R5 Mark II are extremely capable cameras.