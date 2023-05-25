Nikon Z8 Sample Images & RAWs

We have two copies of the Nikon Z8 in-hand at Photography Life, and Libor has already taken his copy for a spin. Today we wanted to share with you some of the sample images he’s taken, including full-resolution original raw files available for download – a first for Photography Life! To make it easy to judge the image quality, the photos were taken at a variety of ISO values and under different lighting conditions. Libor has also launched an “Ask Me Anything” thread on our forum where there’s an ongoing discussion about his experiences with the Z8 so far.
Two disclaimers before we share the images:
- Libor Vaicenbacher retains full copyright over the following photos. You are welcome to download the original raw images for personal use, but you may not republish the raw files elsewhere online or use the images in any commercial capacity.
- The RAW files below will not load unless you download them directly via this webpage on Photography Life. If you cut and paste the download links onto other websites, anyone who clicks it will get a 405 error message. This is done to minimize our hosting costs, which are extensive for such large files. If you want to discuss these sample photos on other websites, the easiest way is to link to this article’s URL and specify which Photo # you are referring to.
Photo #1
Photo #2
Photo #3
Photo #4
Photo #5
Photo #6
Photo #7
Photo #8
Photo #9
Photo #10
Photo #11
Photo #12
Photo #13
Photo #14
Photo #15
Photo #16
Photo #17
Photo #18
Photo #19
Photo #20
Photo #21
If you have any questions, feel free to ask Libor in his thread on our forum or leave a comment for me below! If he was able to take these photos in under a week, I can’t wait to see what he does while testing the camera during the upcoming months.
Nice samples! I was lucky to get my Z8 yesterday. Combined with z 400mm f4.5 I hope to be able to get better shots of the swifts that fly around my home.
Any recommendations on settings?
flic.kr/p/2oDeapZ
Thank you very much for these pictures. To my eyes, the depth of color is not as good as D850. I suspect DXO will prove this.
Really cool shots. Will order a Z8 when I get back from my pending vacation to Italy and UK. Was thinking about selling my 500mm PF and buying the 400mm f4.5 due to arthritis in my wrists. . . but not sure now. The 500mm is reputedly sharper in the centre even without adding a 1.4TC to the 400, so will probably stick with the 500. I expect it will be better balanced with a slightly heavier body.
That is very interesting! I didn’t realize that might be the case. Can you link to a test about it? The 500 is still pretty light though with heavier gear I sometimes find using weightlifting gloves helps with wrists.
Wonderful images from Libor and fantastic to have the RAW files to play around, although I feel like there is very little to be added.
Nevertheless, I am wondering would you consider this type of editing over-the-top for wildlife?
?dl=0
(p.s. given the copyright restrictions for the raw files the link above will be deleted in due time and is only shared on this website)
Personally I find it a bit much for my taste, but that’s what it is: my taste.
I was able to check out the photo before the link above stopped working, and I’m a fan of your edit! It wasn’t over-the-top to me, although I would have shifted the white balance to be a bit more neutral.
If you want to repost the link, feel free – it’s just a personal Dropbox link and isn’t anything commercial.
I also like your edits, definitely gives it a very different feel. Thanks for sharing.
Love the look of these images! I love my Z 400mm F4.5, yet surprised how good this 500mm non-Z lens looks. I’m a sucker for fast focusing so I decided to go for the Z lens (where I also have thoption of a 1.4x converter). I pre-ordered the Z8 but was not lucky enough to get one from the first batch. I reckon I may have to wait months before I get mine.
Thanks for all your hard work y’all!
Great images. They show us what an excellent camera and fine Nikkor lenses in the hands of a highly skilled and experienced photographer can do.
I was really impressed by Libor’s photos too, and in such a short period of time! He’s only had the camera for a few days. Sets the bar high for my own sample photos for our eventual review :)
And with the 24-70/4 kit lens.