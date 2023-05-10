Photography Life

Nikon Z8 Official Sample Photos

Alongside the announcement of the Nikon Z8, Nikon also released 22 sample photos, most of which have full EXIF data. I’m publishing all of them below, alongside some crops to show performance at various ISO values (although there aren’t any surprises given that the camera shares the sensor of the Z9).

Keep in mind that we don’t know what file type Nikon’s photographers used when shooting the original photos – it may have been JPEG or HEIF rather than NEF files for example. Nevertheless, I hope you find the following photos informative.

Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00001
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 320, 1/640, f/1.2
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00021
No EXIF but shot with Nikon 400mm f/4.5 VR S
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00019
No EXIF but shot with Nikon 24mm f/1.8 S
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00018
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 800, 1/250, f/1.2
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00017
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 160, 1/400, f/2.2
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00016
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 200, 1/12800, f/1.2
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00015
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S @ 34.5mm, ISO 400, 1/160, f/13.0
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00014
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S @ 48mm, ISO 200, 1/3, f/13.0
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00011
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S @ 800mm, ISO 250, 1/1250, f/6.3
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00010
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S @ 800mm, ISO 2500, 1/1000, f/6.3
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00022
No EXIF but shot with Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00020
No EXIF but shot with Nikon 24mm f/1.8 S
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00009
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 400, 1/200, f/2.8
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00008
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S @ 105mm, ISO 400, 1/400, f/2.8
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00007
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S @ 105mm, ISO 250, 1/320, f/2.8
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00006
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 500, 1/160, f/2.8
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00005
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 400, 1/250, f/2.0
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00004
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 500, 1/200, f/3.2
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00003
No EXIF but shot with Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00002
No EXIF but shot with Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 S
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00012
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 24-120mm f/4 S @ 55mm, ISO 200, 1/4, f/4.0
Nikon-Z8-Official-Samples-00013
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S @ 19mm, ISO 100, 1/3, f/9.0

Sample 100% Crops

100% Crop Nikon Z8 Sample 6
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S @ 800mm, ISO 2500, 1/1000, f/6.3
100% Crop Nikon Z8 Sample 2
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 800, 1/250, f/1.2
100% Crop Nikon Z8 Sample 3
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 400, 1/250, f/2.0
100% Crop Nikon Z8 Sample 4
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 200, 1/12800, f/1.2
100% Crop Nikon Z8 Sample 5
NIKON Z 8 + NIKKOR Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S @ 19mm, ISO 100, 1/3, f/9.0

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life almost ten years ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my Instagram page.

