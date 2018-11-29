Nikon Z6 and Z7 Firmware Update Wishlist (Updated)

Without a doubt, camera firmware is one of the most important parts of any modern digital camera, and this is especially true for mirrorless cameras that have a lot more electronics compared to DSLRs. The Nikon Z6 and Z7 are Nikon’s first attempts at getting into the mirrorless market. Considering that these are first generation cameras of their kind for the company, they are already highly capable and solid, something that cannot be said about other mirrorless camera launches we have seen in the past. However, just like any first generation product, the Nikon Z6 and Z7 have their list of issues that we would like to see addressed in upcoming firmware updates as soon as possible. In this article, we will take a look at critical firmware updates that Nikon should deliver for the Z6 and Z7, as well as a wishlist of updates we would like to see on these cameras to make them even more appealing to the masses.
Change in Nikon Firmware Update Strategy
As we have seen in the past, Nikon has mostly kept firmware updates for its DSLR cameras as bug fixes. It is extremely rare to see new features delivered via firmware updates, something Nikon has been criticized for. With the introduction of mirrorless cameras that house a high-resolution electronic viewfinder, in-body image stabilization and other features we have never seen on DSLR cameras, it is especially important for Nikon to focus on updating camera firmware, so that its products remain desirable and competitive.
During the launch event of the Nikon Z7 camera, I was particularly concerned about future firmware updates for Nikon’s mirrorless cameras, so I decided to ask a Nikon representative about it. I was told that Nikon is very committed to the Nikon Z mount and future products. I was also promised that Nikon is planning to release more frequent updates to the Z6 / Z7-series cameras than before. Lastly, the representative told me that the company is very open to listening to all customer feedback and that each request will be taken very seriously.
With the release of firmware 2.0 for both Nikon Z6 and Z7 that includes the Eye AF feature (a rather major feature we have never previously seen on a Nikon camera before), we can see that Nikon is indeed interested in making the Z-series cameras successful. It is good to see that the company is listening to customer feedback and willing to change its firmware release strategy.
As of the release of firmware 2.0, there are still plenty of issues and features we would like to see implemented on both Nikon Z6 and Z7, which is why we decided to update our firmware update wishlist. Many of these are mentioned in our detailed Nikon Z6 review and Nikon Z7 review.
I really hope Nikon engineers will take a serious look at the below list of issues and deliver the much needed updates (especially the most critical ones). Without further ado, let’s get started!
1. Fix Ability to View the Whole Image on the LCD (Critical)
Being able to see what you are about to photograph in its entirety, without any distractions is very important – something we are accustomed to seeing on all modern cameras. I don’t know how Nikon let this one slip through, but as of firmware 2.0, there is no way to configure the camera to only display the image on the rear LCD of the Nikon Z6 / Z7. Due to the change in aspect ratio of the screen, all the extra bits of information such as battery life, exposure settings, etc. are overlaid right on top of the image, making it impossible to see the full image:
This is a huge problem for those of us that like to use the LCD (for landscape, architecture, product photography, etc), because we cannot use the screen to properly compose our shots without any distractions. Nikon should issue a fix for this as soon as possible that allows the camera to switch to a fully clear view without any information overlays. Essentially, this means adding another view mode to the DISP button.
2. When Camera Turns Off, Remember Focus Position (Critical)
The new Nikon Z mount lenses use “focus-by-wire” method of focusing in its lenses, which differs quite a bit compared to mechanical focusing. One of the key differences, is that the lens has to be told to move to a particular focus position each time the camera is turned on. With the Nikon Z6 / Z7, all native mount Nikon lenses by default reset when the camera is turned off, and their focus position is not remembered. This means that if you focus with the camera on a particular subject or scene, then turn the camera off, you have to refocus the lens again. The temporary workaround at the moment is to set a relatively short time-out period for the camera so that it goes into standby mode, then wake the camera up instead of turning it off, which remembers the focus position.
However, a real fix would be to remember the focus position when the camera is turned off, then instruct the lens to return to its last position when the camera is turned back on. I hope Nikon can issue a firmware update as soon as possible to address this issue.
3. Reset Focus Stacking / Focus Shift to Its Initial Position (Critical)
While it is great to see the focus stacking capability on the Nikon Z6 / Z7 (which Nikon decided to call “focus shift”), the cameras do have two main issues that make it difficult and not particularly practical to work with. The first issue has to do with focus position staying in its last state after shooting the stack is complete. This means that once you shoot a single stack, you have to go back and re-focus on the closest subject again and again, each time you want to re-initiate focus stacking.
The solution to the problem is to have the camera return to its initial focus position once the stack is complete. If this is done, it will make the process of focus stacking so much easier!
4. Improve Focus Step Width in Focus Shift (Critical)
By default, the Nikon Z6 / Z7 have a total of 10 focus step width positions, ranging from 1 (Narrow) to 10 (Wide), as can be seen below:
Unfortunately, even the most narrow position of 1 is simply too wide for doing very fine-tuned focus stacking. This is noticeable at extreme close-up / macro distances, but also becomes problematic at longer focus distances.
The solution is to expand the number of total focus step width positions to something like 20 or 30, so that the focus position can be changed very slightly in-between. Alternatively, Nikon could make the value 1 equal to the minimum focus step, while making 10 the largest.
5. Switch to Magnified View When Manually Focusing (Wishlist)
When switched to manual focusing, the camera should have a “Focus Assist” feature, where it can automatically switch to zoomed in view as soon as the focus ring starts turning, whether shooting in EVF or the LCD of the camera. Having this feature is very useful, whether one shoots landscapes or portraits, as it allows the end user to quickly view the subject at 100% zoom and see if it is in focus. The focus assist feature should have a timeout period that can be defined within the camera menu. Once a picture is taken, the camera should jump out of the 100% view back to full live preview.
As of today, one has to either press the zoom in button on the back of the camera multiple times, or program one of the buttons on the camera to instantly zoom in 100%. It should be assumed that if one is using manual focus, some sort of focus assisting is required.
6. Improve Continuous Autofocus Reliability (Critical)
If you have read our Z6 / Z7 reviews, you can see that we weren’t particularly psyched about the continuous autofocus performance of the cameras. Our test was quite simple – to photograph a subject moving towards the camera. First, the person quickly walked straight at the camera, then we asked the person to move erratically towards the camera. In both cases, the camera’s autofocus system did not deliver the results we are used to seeing from a high-end Nikon camera no matter what mode we tried – there were more out of focus images than we expected to see (comparably, the Nikon D850 did a phenomenal job doing the same thing). In addition, we believe there are a few issues with the way AF is implemented on the Nikon Z6 / Z7, so let’s go through some of them.
7. Allow Half-Press of Shutter Release To Start Tracking a Subject (Critical) When shooting in continuous mode (AF-C) with Auto-area AF selected, the Nikon Z6 / Z7 require the end user to press the OK button to bring up the focus selection window, as shown below:
Once it comes up, it is possible to move it to the desired area that needs to be tracked, which the camera then locks on to. The OK button can then be pressed to reset the focus position, or perhaps lock on to another subject. This process is too painful to use in the field, as it requires an extra step before the subject can be effectively tracked. Instead of requiring a button press, it would be better if Nikon bypassed the requirement for the OK button and instead started immediately tracking the moving subject.
Update: Firmware 2.0 now removes the requirement to press the OK button to track a subject’s face or eyes. If the subject that needs to be tracked is not a human, the OK button still has to be pressed for tracking to work.
8. Fix Focus Confirmation in AF-C Mode (Critical)
When shooting in Single AF (AF-S) mode, once the camera focuses on the subject, the focus point changes to green, which indicates that the subject is in focus. If one switches to AF-C mode, the focus point always stays red or yellow when Face Tracking / Eye AF + Auto Area AF are enabled. Nikon should fix this as soon as possible, so that focus confirmation works in both AF-S and AF-C modes with Single-Point AF and Dynamic-area AF.
9. Add Face Recognition to Other Modes (Wishlist)
Although the Nikon Z6 / Z7 have a face recognition feature, it is currently only effective when using Auto-area AF mode – it is not available in any other AF mode. Nikon should fix this, so that the camera can identify and track a face in other modes as well. This way, one does not have to remember which mode face activation works with and if they desire to turn it off, they can easily do that from the camera menu. The option to enable / disable face tracking should be added as an option into the camera menu and made available as a choice to add to the “i” button.
10. Add Eye Recognition (Implemented in Firmware 2.0) Eye autofocus detection is an essential feature for all portrait photographers. The Nikon Z6 / Z7 need to be able to detect an eye within the face and focus specifically on it. Ideally, the closest eye should be the one the camera always focuses on. However, if it is not possible, Nikon should add the option to select left or right eye to focus on. This is a critical feature, something Nikon really needs to work on as soon as possible.
Update: Nikon has added this feature on firmware 2.0 for both Nikon Z6 and Z7.
11. Multiple Exposure RAW Shooting (Critical)
Nikon, please don’t take away features that we already had before! As of today, both Nikon Z6 and Z7 automatically switch to JPEG when using the Multiple Exposure feature and the camera no longer produces a RAW image. This was a great, working feature that we have had on many Nikon DSLRs and for some strange reason, Nikon decided to change it and remove the RAW recording ability.
12. Improve Live View Performance in Low Light (Critical)
Nikon needs to find a way to properly boost the live view / LCD screen when shooting in extremely dark conditions. Earlier this year, we put the Nikon Z7 and the Fuji X-T3 side-by-side and took pictures of the Milky Way. When I showed others how bright the Milky Way looked on the Fuji X-T3 when compared to the Z7 (which looked black) and when I was able to even focus on the Milky Way with the X-T3, everyone there was in shock, as they had never seen anything like that before. Considering that Fuji uses an APS-C sensor, the Nikon Z7 should have done a better job at boosting the signal from the sensor, but it clearly didn’t. Nikon should do what it can to boost the feed from the sensor, so that one can preview what’s going on, even in very dark conditions.
When shooting in very dark conditions and Low-light AF kicks in, the screen temporarily switches to a brighter version. Unfortunately, the brighter version goes away as soon as autofocus stops. It would be great if there was a way to keep Low-light AF screen on, which would help immensely with focusing in the dark.
13. Keep Self-Timer After Camera is Turned Off and On (Critical)
One of the biggest annoyances on the Nikon Z6 and Z7 is the fact that the cameras reset the self timer after they are turned off and on. This is unacceptable and something Nikon should fix as soon as possible. Even with firmware 2.0, the issue still remains.
14. Add Blown Highlight Warning / Blinkies to EVF and LCD (Wishlist)
It would be nice to be able to see if an image, or part of an image is going to be blown out before the image is captured. So if Nikon added blinkies / blown highlight warning within the EVF and the LCD, essentially blinking the areas that are blown out, it could help out a lot when shooting.
15. Add Pixel Shift Feature (Wishlist)
The Z6 / Z7 are the first Nikon cameras to feature IBIS (in-body image stabilization), which is exciting. We have already raved about it in our reviews and we certainly find it to be one of the best IBIS implementations out there. I really hope that Nikon does not stop there with IBIS and adds a “Pixel Shift” feature into the camera via a firmware upgrade. Since the sensor is able to move, Nikon engineers should be able to figure out how to take multiple exposures at different sensor positions in order to create an exceptionally detailed image. A number of manufacturers such as Sony and Pentax have already done this, so I am hoping to see Pixel Shift added to the Z-series cameras in the near future.
16. Improve Split-Screen View (Wishlist)
Nikon should really work on improving the split-screen view to be used with both horizontal and vertical images. It is an amazing feature that makes it super easy to achieve proper focus on a scene – one does not have to worry about calculating hyperfocal distance with this feature. Here is how it looks:
At this time, the only way to access the split screen is by enabling it via the “i” button. It would be nice if there was a way to toggle to the screen via the DISP button as well.
17. Add Lens Ring Sensitivity Option (Wishlist)
With the new Nikon Z mount lenses doing focus-by-wire, it would be great to have the option within the camera menu to either slow down focus, or accelerate it (something like slow, medium and fast would work). Personally, I am not a big fan of the way the focusing ring works on the Z6 / Z7, as it sometimes can feel too fast or laggy. If there was a way to slow it down, it would make it easier to manually tweak focus on lenses, especially when ultra-precise focusing is required.
18. RAW Histogram and Blinkies (Wishlist)
This one has been on my wishlist for a while now! RAW histograms and blinkies are important, because that’s the only way to actually see if data is getting lost during the process of capturing images. Sadly, what we see on cameras today, is histogram and blinkie output from JPEG images that are embedded into RAW files. The moment you start changing your camera settings, the histogram changes, which means that you end up looking at data from 8-bit images, which has no way of showing what is actually happening to the 12+ bit RAW image.
You might be seeing overexposure on the histogram and the blinkies, when in reality, all of the data might be fully preserved in the actual RAW file. Nikon could be a true pioneer in the camera industry, by implementing true RAW histograms and blinkies first! It would be wonderful if Nikon did it right from the start though, which means RAW histogram output for each color channel, similar to what we see below (sample output from RawDigger):
And how awesome would it be, if blinkies were implemented differently for each color channel? Flash red for red channel loss, green for green channel loss and blue for blue channel loss. When multiple channels are lost, flash those areas white. Imagine how easy it would be to expose to the right – we would be able to make correct exposure choices without second guessing anything.
19. Fix the Rubber Grip Issue (Critical)
This one does not really belong in the above list, as it is not a firmware-related issue. However, I decided to go ahead and add it anyway to bring up the problem with Nikon. Basically, the rubber part of the grip where fingers rest in between the mount and the grip wears off on the Nikon Z7 cameras. The first person who reported the issue was Spencer from our team, whose grip showed visible signs of tearing / collapsing of the rubber:
Since he hand-holds the camera a lot and does not use a strap, I thought that perhaps his fingernails were cutting into the grip more than they should. However, my Nikon Z7 showed exactly the same issue just two weeks later. We reported the problem in our Nikon Z7 review and so far we have numerous others who reported exactly the same problem, which indicates that we are not just dealing with one or two affected units with weak rubber in that particular part of the camera. To clarify, it is not that the rubber on the grip is peeling off completely – it is just the surface of it that’s coming off. Still, having used many Nikon DSLRs in the past, I have never encountered this problem, so it looks like this one might be related to the quality of the rubber, or its coating.
20. Re-release the FTZ Adapter (Wishlist)
The new FTZ adapter is amazing when it comes to focusing and reliability, but it does have some rather annoying issues that should be fixed. First of all, when mounting older manual focus lenses, the camera cannot properly read the aperture of the lens and shows “F–“, no matter what is done under “Non-CPU lens data” menu option (even with firmware 2.0). That’s because the FTZ adapter does not have an AI follower tab. What’s the point of having this section of the menu, if it doesn’t even work? As a result, when using older manual focus lenses, the correct metadata and exposure information is not recorded in the resulting file.
In addition to the above problem, the FTZ adapter does not work with any screw-drive AF-D lenses. There are so many classic AF-D lenses out there, and I am a bit bummed that I cannot use AF on any of them. Nikon should have thought this one through and make a better adapter that works with not only modern AF-S and AF-P lenses, but also older AF-D ones.
Third, considering that the FTZ adapter is shallow inside, Nikon should have added the option to use a polarizing filter inside the adapter, similar to what Canon has done on its EOS R adapter. Those of us who shoot with glass like Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8G would love the ability to have a polarizing filter without having to use huge filters and filter adapters. This seems like a lost opportunity.
Lastly, I have already discussed the big problem with the FTZ tripod mount in my review of the Nikon Z7, but the fact that it sticks out more than the camera is something that really baffled our team. Nikon should have skipped the tripod mount completely on the FTZ, which would have solved the problem with using generic tripod plates.
In my opinion, Nikon should re-release the FTZ adapter with new features (AI follower tab, AF-D lens compatibility, ability to use drop-in filters, no tripod socket). Personally, I would be willing to pay more for such an adapter.
21. U1, U2 and U3 – Save Drive / Release Mode (Critical)
As of firmware 2.0, neither the Nikon Z6 nor the Z7 are able to save the camera drive / release mode when saving U1, U2 and U3 user settings. This should be addressed as soon as possible via a firmware update, since it is a bug.
22. Load Settings Does Not Load U1, U2 and U3 (Critical)
When loading camera settings from a file, none of the user settings (U1, U2 and U3) are loaded – only the main settings are. Nikon should implement a fix to save and load all camera settings, including U1, U2 and U3 user settings.
23. Do not Save Aperture and Shutter Speed for U1, U2 and U3 (Critical)
One of the biggest annoyances with the U1, U2 and U3 banks on the Z6 and Z7, is that the camera remembers both shutter speed and aperture. This means that if you switch from U1 to another mode, whatever you saved as the shutter speed and aperture will revert back, which is annoying. U1, U2 and U3 banks should not save exposure settings and the chosen shutter speed / aperture should stay when switching between different camera modes / user settings.
24. Allow Joystick to Navigate the Menu (Wishlist)
When navigating through the menu, moving the joystick closes out of the menu and goes back to live view. Nikon should allow both joystick and multi-selector buttons to be used to navigate through the camera menu.
25. Improve EVF Eye Sensor (Critical)
The eye sensor on the EVF of both Z6 and Z7 needs to be improved to reduce issues with dust gathering on its surface (both Z6 and Z7 switch to EVF if the sensor gets a bit of dust). It would be also good to be able to customize the sensitivity of the eye sensor, so that it does not trigger when an object is nearby.
26. Flash AF Assist Beam (Wishlist)
It seems like all mirrorless cameras are not able to trigger AF assist beam on speedlights due to differences in the way DSLR vs mirrorless cameras focus. Nikon should address this issue by releasing a speedlight that can fire a green grid that PDAF sensors on mirrorless cameras are able to read and focus on.
27. Add 5:4 and 4:3 Aspect Ratios (Wishlist)
The Nikon Z6 is missing the 5:3 aspect ratio (present on the Z7) and both cameras do not have 4:3 aspect ratio to choose from. It seems like this should be easy to add via firmware update.
Other Firmware Update Requests
As I have already pointed out above, I am planning to send the above list to Nikon. If you have any other feature requests on your Z7, or have any other suggestions or comments, please let us know in the comment section below. We ask that you keep the discussion civil – this post is not written with negativity in mind. As a long time Nikon shooter, I only want Nikon to succeed with its mirrorless cameras and I strongly believe that as long as the company is ready to step up and listen to customer feedback and work hard on improving its product through continuous firmware updates and improvements, it can truly become one of the key players on the mirrorless market in the near future.
Comments
Great list Nasim. One thing I would add is for the camera to close the sutter when it is powered off so as to protect the sensor from dust when changing lenses.
Not sure I would agree with this. It would be easier to clean the sensor than the shutter mechanism. In fact, the shutter mechanism is a very delicate piece of equipment that you do not want to mess with. For example, I have no problem blowing air with a rocket blower on the sensor, but I don’t think I would want to do that on the shutter…
Did Canon did that wrong in the EOS-R?
Maybe it could have an option so you could choose either at the appropriate time.
Hi Nasim… excellent job!
I owe Z6 with 24-70mm F1.8S, it’s not Z7, but they share so many things, and most of it from your list applies to Z6 as well.
What I found is that mechanical shutter most likely interferes with IBIS somehow, at shutter speeds 1/60, 1/100 or 1/125, so I’m getting sharper images with IBIS turned off. I coulf replicate it every single time, so I visited my local dealer, and we tested one Z7 (original firmware), and another Z6, even with different lens. They all showed the same problem.
It’s more pronounced if you choose Flat profile in picture control.
BTW, Electric shutter works fine with IBIS on at those shutter speeds.
My local dealer contacted Nikon rep, hopefully he forwards it to Nikon.
The test is very simple it doesn’t take much, if you can try your camera, please. I hope you add this to the list.
IBIS on should improve sharpness, it can’t make it worse, hand held at those shutter speeds.
I love this camera so far, but this is a serious issue, IMO, and I’m torn apart, to keep it or to return it, until they fix this problem.
Native lenses don’t have any VR, system is relying on IBIS so much, considering situations when electronic shutter is useless.
Thanks
George
Appreciate the feedback George!
Yes, the list does apply to the Z6 as well for the most part. I have shot at many different shutter speeds and I haven’t seen the issue you are mentioning. In fact, after I saw your comment, I quickly grabbed my Nikon Z7, then set it at shutter speed 1/60th of a second and took a bunch of images. Every single one of them came out tack sharp. Are you making sure that you are letting IBIS stabilize a little bit before taking pictures? With any kind of stabilization, it is always a good idea to let the camera initialize stabilization first. For more information on this, please see this article. Now what you could be seeing in your tests, is the effect of shutter shock, which is always going to be there at particular shutter speeds. If you don’t have electronic front curtain shutter turned on, the camera’s shutter will first come down, then come back up again to take a picture, which can introduce blur. What I would suggest, is to first make sure that you have EFCS turned on in the camera menu, then repeat your tests. Like I said, I have tried out the shutter speeds you were mentioning and I could not see the problem on the Z7 with EFCS and IBIS turned on (and I switched to flat picture control as well, just to make sure).
I really appreciate your willingness to do this test, but I would like to ask if your Z7 is updated with newest firmware, I guess it is.
That can make a difference. My dealer is going to updated his Z7 today, so we’ll repeat test with his Z7. There was original firmware in it, when we tested it few nights ago. Nikon probably fixed it silently as they tend to do things like that.
I will definitely experiment more with EFCS, to see how that behaves.
As I already mentioned, I love this camera. Nikon finally built something I was waiting for, since I sold my D700, and I went back and forth for 3 years, between Fuji and other Nikon DSLRs (tried Sony for short time and I didn’t like it).
Your approach to photography is so unique, and very valuable, I have to say it!
Thanks again!
Shutter shock is an issue with any high pixel cameras if shooting handheld in some conditions. IBIS will not help remediate shutter shock, but will help you getting sharp images when handhelding at low shutter speeds. What I would love to see is a menu choice to activate EFCS automatically at certain shutter speeds, and turn of EFCS at shutter speed above a certain level and IBIS at shutter speeds higher than 1/500 or 1/1000. If my Z7 could do this when shooting handheld without interaction all the time it would be a game changer for me. Tripod shooting is a different thing.
Can you test it again without efcs? Thanks Nasim.
Hi Nasim, a good list for sure.
How about Auto IBIS under a certain shutter speed for a given focal length, similar to the set up of Auto Minimum Shutter Speed for the Auto ISO implementation. This would entail setting the 1/focal length/(1, 2, 4) etc. so, for say 50mm you could set it as 1/50/2 = 1/25sec or 1/50/4 = 1/12sec etc. The issue with IBIS is if you turn it off for a particular shot/shots it is easy to forget to turn it back on again, especially if you’ve had a long gap between shots.
Also, more scope for customizable functions for AF for the Fn buttons. For example: At the moment, we can use the Fn button to adjust “AF Area” mode and “AF Focus” mode but not for “AF Release” mode.
Love your work.
Cheers,
Lance
Lance, I am not sure it would be a good idea, as I see problems with the implementation – it could end up wasting a lot of battery life in the process and result in unpleasant experience with the camera. Imagine if you are shooting at a threshold that is set to something like 1/60th of a second, where the camera turns IBIS on at slower shutter speeds. What if under a particular lighting situation you are toggling between 1/30th and 1/60th of a second? I can see a lot of problems with this, as the camera would show very jerky movements as it tries to turn IBIS on and off. I think it is better to keep it as is, with the ability to quickly turn it off and on via the menu or the “i” button.
In regards to programming AF, could you please clarify what you mean by “AF Release” mode? Are you talking about camera release mode?
Nasim, the IBIS minimum shutter speed could be buffered, meaning that if you are shooting at a threshold shutter speed then the camera then just leaves it on rather than it toggling on and off. The issue for many is that when they turn IBIS off, many forget to turn it back on. Many people have stated that they would love this feature due to the fact that they do forget to turn IBIS back on.
As for “AF Release”, I mean being able to select “S” single shot, “L” low continuous, “H” high continuous, “H+” continuous, “Timer” shooting.
Number one thing I wanted in the camera is blown highlight warning when taking a photo
Completely forgot about this one. Thanks for letting us know Bob, I added it to the list in the article!
A great list, to which I would add the following:
– allow the use of the focus shift/stacking feature while tethered, both on the computer (Camera Control) or tablet (Snapbridge)
– make the ‘return focus to start point’ of focus stack optional, if I have chosen too few steps I want to be able to continue shooting i.e. shoot stack – evaluate results – decide to start again (usually after changing something), or to continue the same stack further into the frame. The peaking frame at the end is a neat idea, but is not precise enough – I still need to be able to examine the results on a large screen (tablet or computer)
– show a live histogram during live view on the computer (Camera Control) or tablet (Snapbridge) when tethered
– allow simultaneous control of the camera from the tethered computer and the body (especially remote shutter), I want to be able to move away from the computer and still shoot while tethered
Knd regards,
John
John, it would be nice to allow focus stacking while tethered. In fact, I would add that it would be nice to be able to focus right in live view (EVF / LCD), then press a button to start the focus stack process. This way, focus stacks could be done hand-held, which would be very useful.
Agreed, I wouldn’t want the camera to not have the option to turn off returning to initial position.
I am surprised by this request – isn’t there a way to bring histogram into live view when shooting tethered?
Agreed with this request.
I haven’t done any tethered shooting with the Z7, but it looks like there are a number of issues that could be addressed via firmware.
I’m sorry, Nasim, I agree with almost all your points, but here I wished you had a bit more user friendly vision.
“The solution is to expand the number of total focus step width positions to something like 20 or 30, so that the focus position can be changed very slightly in-between. ”
For me, the solution would be like in Helicon remote: focus the closest point, save it. Focus the end of the focus row point, save again. Let the camera calculate the steps for a given aperture. Press “start” and maybe “retract to closest position after shooting”. Who says or guarantees me, I’m taking enough pictures with focus step size 3 or 7? At home noticing it was not enough it’s too late. But also doing too much shots is a waste of time and diskspace and increases the risk of movement by wind.
I really miss the Focus Indicators consisting of two opposing arrows with a central dot.
The Focus Point turning from red to green is an effort for me being colour blind.
Hard to understand why removing this feature is progress.
Dave, the focus indicators are there, but they only turn on when shooting in manual focus. The focus indicators are on the bottom left side of the screen.
Hi Nasim, all,
thank you very much this is a very comprehensive and important list.
I am not surprised that a Nikon rep would agree that customers are important and that Nikon is highly interested to listen to its customers etc… why would anyone from Nikon say anything different? But still it is important to ask and confront them with that. I wish I could sign the list and send it over to Nikon directly.
As some critical topics on the wish list seem to require some significant work (I guess the AF topics), I wondered how much Nikon is really willing to solve this with a firmware update rather than only incorporating it in the next generation of z cameras?
I am not familiar with Fuji, but could you or anyone think of a business model where some firmware updates with substantial changes could be offered to e.g. generation 1 owners for a fee, rather than annoying those first customers by providing updates only in the next generation model?
Thanks
Mike
Mike, I think with enough voices, we should be able to get Nikon to act on this. Yes, some changes will require significant work, but Nikon needs to really put the effort if it wants the mirrorless system to succeed. Leaving AF “as is” is a bad idea and it will cause Nikon a lot of headache in the long run.
As for firmware updates, Nikon’s model could be to deliver new features on new cameras (hardware and firmware), but all the critical updates, especially to AF should be delivered to existing bodies as well. I don’t think Nikon should charge for firmware updates when others do it for free.
I really hope Nikon will focus on making more lenses instead of making bodies with tiny improvements which are basically software based. I really expect kind of an investment protection and all heartedly agree with you Nasim: Firmware updates are part of the package I already paid a lot for and therefore should be free. Fuji clearly sets a standard, and Sony just unlocked AF features for Non-Sony lenses which also is a big thing. Everything you labelled as critical should be addressed – or at least we consumers should get a very good reason why it’s not possible to address single topics.
As far as i know split screen is implemented only you have to read the manual to find it.
and yes – it is the same as on the d850 and could be improved.
Yes, the Z7 does have split screen. It’s an option for the i-menu.
Mike, I updated the article – my apologies for missing it in the initial publication.
My complaint about the Z7 is the autofocus, it seems absolutely incapable of acquiring birds in flight. A large red kite hovered directly above me,I had the 200-500 mm f5.5 fitted and the camera hunted for so long the bird gave up posing and flew off.
The camera is not a good all rounder so I leave it behind in favour of my D850.
I’m getting sick of Nikon. Stingy with functions and flaky build quality.
Pieter, thanks for pointing out – forgot it was an option in the “i” menu. Still, it works exactly the same way as on the D810 and D850, so there is no improvement for shooting horizontal images. I wish Nikon enabled the two screens to work independently, so that we can use this feature to its full potential.
I miss the viewfinder orientation scales in my Z6 that my D800 and D500 have to indicate that the camera is level.
Gary, do they have to be scales? The cameras do have a level, but it is the digital level that is employed on live view screen of Nikon DSLRs.
I really like the simple level of the Leica Q. One line across the viewfinder. Red when out of level. Green when in level. Not the flight simulator view the Z7 have today which I will never use.
Compared to Fujifilm levels, the Nikon level (on the Z7) is too short and hence not so accurate. The Fujifilm level stretches from the left side of the screen to the right side (maybe like Leica Q, which I do not know…)
I want a long level, sensing camera roll. I do not need any information about camera pitch. Just my 2 cents :)
Another issue I discovered this morning; I did not plan to use my beloved 24mm PC T/S on the Z6 and
just as well as it’s not possible in one orientation. Shift is possible left to right but not up down because
the control knobs for this setting of the lens protrude even lower than the FTZ base making it impossible
to attach my Manfrotto baseplate ti the FTZ as well as the Z6.
Dave, what happens if you use a different tripod plate on the camera instead of the FTZ? Does the tilt movement interfere with the FTZ adapter by itself? Honestly, I have no idea what Nikon engineers were thinking when they put the FTZ adapter lower than the camera and added a tripod socket there. It should have been either level, or no tripod socket whatsoever to make it easy to mount plates on the base of the camera. I think it was an afterthought, and not a very good one…
Having the FTZ tripod mount level with the one on camera is not a good idea. It would incourage users to use a tripod plate with two screws putting excess stress on the lens mount.
Agreed Allan, but if the FTZ base were level withe Z base the threaded hole
could be omitted from the FTZ.
Yes, exactly my idea; I have a small Arca compatible baseplate which I tried.
From a depth point of view it would have worked being deeper than the difference between the
Z6 base and the FTZ base. However, the centre to edge distance on the Arca plate is greater than the
distance between the Z6 threaded tripod hole and the edge of the FTZ. Therefrore, it will not assemble.
Clearly a specialist Plate or L-Bracket will need to be designed to take this into account and I bet everybody
concerned is working on it as we speak!
Check out the SmallRig L-Bracket. While it’s still on pre-order, it looks much more functional than the more expensive boutique brands. It will provide a good extension to the grip for those who find their pinkies floating off the bottom. Best yet, for those who want to use the FTZ-adapter, there’s accessory that can be attached to the FTZ adapter and to the front of the plate. See the pics on their site.
I use the SmallRig L brackets and they are fantastic, the depth gives extra ‘pinky’ space on the grip and the FTZ can be fitted and removed even when the camera is on a tripod. I bought the extra adapter and fitted it with the FTZ, the whole unit is super solid now. Check them out, you’ll be impressed!
” I think it was an afterthought, and not a very good one…”
Nikon could have made things easier if they put an Arca-type dovetail underneath the FTZ. But that’d be way too advanced for their way of thinking.
I disagree with you, I think the tripod socket in FTZ is necessary. Simply because the Z7’s own tripod socket is too close to the camera front and if I use a heavy lens (someone might think “Sigma”…:D ) it brings a lot of torque to the mount and not much support against that from the camera’s bottom plate. I customized an L-Plate and use a Sirui CY 10 plate for the FTZ, see photos.smugmug.com/photo…sDj5-L.jpg
But I agree on the “different levels are not cool” statement :)
Being able to record brief audio notes with images would be extremely useful. For my shooting, it is the main feature I covet on the big pro bodies. I assume this can be done through firmware.
Bob, from what I remember, this particular feature is only available on top of the line cameras like the Nikon D5. Not sure if Nikon would be willing to add the feature via firmware to the Z-series cameras. Plus, without a dedicated button, it would have to be programmable to one of the buttons on the camera…
Very good suggestions Nasim,
I think your article summarizes very well some of the issues that, once addressed, would make the Z cameras even more appealing while providing us, the users, better working tools and the feeling that we are now being supported by a company who is evolving towards the new trend of continuous product improvement by firmware updates that is becoming the norm for software enabled systems and products.
Is there a way or a process that will assure that someone with an appropriate level of influence, at Nikon, reads your list?
Michel Jarry
Michael, I will wait for a week or two for all the feedback to come in, then finalize the list (I do have some other suggestions from fellow Nikon shooters), after which I will send it to Nikon. My hope is that I can reach a real engineer in Japan that is responsible for firmware updates. If we can get there, it would be great. I really hope I don’t get stuck with Nikon’s PR in the process…
I’d also like the ability to customize buttons to change focus modes, like you can on the recent DSLRs.
you can do this, you can set the red record button for this in the custom menu
Yes, you can set the regular AF mode/area mode selection to it, but cameras like the D5 and D500 have an option called “AF-area mode + AF-ON” which allows you to assign AF-ON to multiple buttons and have each one use a different area mode. For example, the regular AF-ON button could be using single point, pressing the sub-selector could be set to AF-ON 25 point, and another button could be set to AF-ON and some other area mode. I’d like this same functionality on the Z7.
I agree with you 100%. On my D850, I set AFC BBAF to 9pt or 25pt for wildlife and portraits, with the Fn button to AFC+Single-Point. The inability to assign the latter to a Button on the Z7 (ro z6 presumably) is most frustrating.
Ability to use LCD to move/select focus points when using EVF.
I believe canon, maybe Fuji provides this.
Mike, I agree, this would be a good feature to add in the future.
Seconded
I don’t know if it’s possible, but it seems to be that Fuji is the only one to offer Shutter Speeds above 30 sec (60 sec, 120 sec …) without using Bulb Mode.
You don’t need to stop long exposure, so no need for remote controller either, you start exposure with a timer like anything below 30sec, and it stops by itself. It would be nice if Nikon can implement it too. I think, Fuji started with this feature on X-T2 in one of the firmware updates, back then.
Thanks
George, have you tried the Timer mode on the Z7? Basically, you set it to that mode, then start the exposure. At the end of the exposure, you press the button again to end it. I use my iPhone as a timer for this and it works really well. Since you are pressing the button at the end of the exposure, it doesn’t introduce blur.
I feel that George’s method would be better for astro photography than the current implimentation, for a couple of reasons.
Firstly, I would prefer not to have to operate another device (such as a phone) to do the timing, as operating it ruins my night vision and it’s another device which has to be remembered, carried and kept charged up.
Secondly, sometimes I like to introduce light or other objects for short periods, which means that while the exposure is happening I am running around, and getting back to the camera sometimes takes just that little too long. And yes, I realize that this also buggers up my night vision.
I really like the idea of a more capable adapter with built-in support for AF-D and drop-in filters.
Nasim
I suspect that the FTZ adapter has the tripod mount to avoid having a heavy lens with two connection points between it and the camera’s tripod mounting point. Another way of saying this is, it’s far better to have a lens hanging off one side of the adapter and the camera off the other then having both items hanging off the front of the camera.
Rich, that’s understandable, but that still doesn’t justify the FTZ adapter hanging below the camera. If Nikon can’t make the FTZ adapter shorter, they should have made the camera a bit taller (which would have helped with the grip anyway). With the two on the same level, it would have been possible to use tripod adapters without hassles, and one could even spread the load of the lens on both the FTZ adapter socket and the camera socket by installing a large / long plate.
Those are some fantastic suggestions. An updated FTZ adapter that has a built in motor to allow use of AF-D glass would be incredible. I would pay extra for such an adapter simply because there’s glass that Nikon never upgraded to AF-S/G/E, like 135mm DC glass, the 180mm AF-D (and its various iterations), and the 200mm f/4 Micro.
I was vary disappointed that there was not an AF motor in the FTZ. The Z6/Z7 is the only Nikon pro cameras that do not AF -D lenses.
JSV, not sure if Nikon will do it, but if they do, I would be willing to pay more as well!
“In my opinion, Nikon should re-release the FTZ adapter with new features (AI follower tab, AF-D lens compatibility, ability to use drop-in filters, no tripod socket). Personally, I would be willing to pay more for such an adapter.”
We need to keep clouting this nail loud and hard. If Nikon continue to try and ignore the poverty of their FTZ marketing mantra, then hopefully a 3rd party will come to the rescue. Ironically for the chaps in Tokyo. A 3rd party are also more likely to mill the base as an Arca-Swiss base that’s level with the base of a Z Nikon. The latter is a doddle for such companies using CNC.
Let’s hear an AMEN on the auto focus turning GREEN when in focus and in auto C mode
I’m still wondering about this. Wouldn’t it be distracting seeing the square constantly flickering between red and green while trying to track something? Also, what happens if the camera is doing some kind of ‘predictive’ AF on a moving target (i.e. the target isn’t currently in focus but ‘should’ be in focus when the shot is taken)?
Personally it is making me rethink the purchase of the Z7 is the problem with the rubber grip, it seems a very important failure, I am very disappointed. I’ll have to rethink the purchase of the Sony a7rIII.
“I was told that Nikon is very committed to the Nikon Z mount and future products. I was also promised that Nikon is indeed planning to release more frequent updates to the Z7-series cameras than before. Lastly, the representative told me that the company is very open to listening to all customer feedback and that each request will be taken very seriously.”
You were told exactly NOTHING Nasim. Google following “rhetoric’s” and after that google “marketing speak”. One would think that a grown up person with this many years as a Nikon user behind him would you know, KNOW BETTER then to blindly buy marketing bullshit where the Nikon representative told you as I wrote before exactly nothing. Wow. Can I interest you in a slightly used bridge Nasim ? Very cheap, only for you offer.
That is a utterly negative way of putting things, Nemo. Nikon depends on selling cameras, and I do belive they listen to their customers. Customers, however, is a diverse flock. But, evidently Nikon has got a lot of things right. If not we wouldn´t buy their cameras, would we?
I think Nikon knows that there are issues with the Z series that can be approved upon. The question in Nasims article is weather they choose to do it with the current offerings as firmware upgrades, or if they choose to do it (as they normally do) in camera upgrades. I really hope they change their normal behavior and upgrade whatever is possible in the Z series firmware. It would certainly make me a more throuthful Nikon customer in the future.
Nemo,
No need to be so negative brother! Let’s submit the requests to Nikon, then see what happens later. We can then decide if Nikon is indeed interested in making the Z-series successful :)
Nikon need to work hard at closing the gaps identified in their Z system. A proactive strategy with Firmware fixes will take Nikon PR and thus sales a long way up. If Nikon begins by merely acknowledging receipt of the expressed demand for fixes / updates would change the current Them/Us climate. Doing so demands an about-turn in how Nikon treat clients – especially those of us invested heavily in the Nikon system. A feasible start is to open up an established WWW Support portal situated in their HQ. Here, we registered Nikon owners to report and query issues with cameras etc. It would be a boon… Persisting with dated attitudes of the company to its clients will only drag Nikon down.
Nikon need to work hard at closing the gaps identified in their Z system. A proactive strategy with Firmware fixes will take Nikon PR and thus sales a long way upward. Merely acknowledging the expressed demand for such fixes would change the current Them/Us climate. Doing so demands an about-turn in the way they treat clients, who have invested so heavily in the Nikon system. A feasible start is to open up an established WWW Support portal situated in their HQ. This would be open to registered Nikon owners to report and query issues with cameras etc. It would be a boon… The company can no longer afford to persist in their bad old habits.
I have made these comments elsewhere (under your excellent Z7 review) but no harm in beating the drum…
I very much would like a shift converter for F-lenses.
At F8 -F11 some lenses have plenty of room for making it useful
Thanks for pulling this list together. I’ve been very happy with my Z6 but there is still room for improvement. I do hope Nikon listens to the feedback here and delivers firmware updates to make an already great camera even better. My suggestions are below…
I would like to see the joystick press and AF-On button be configurable to different AF mode/areas like I can on my D500. So for example setting the shutter AF to AF-C Auto Area, AF-On to AF-S single point and joystick to AF-C Wide Area AF. This allows me to choose between three different combinations of AF mode + areas at the press of a button without having to change into a menu. The cherry on top would be if this could be saved per User Mode as well, so U1/landscape mode could have a different set of programmed focus areas than my U2/action mode.
Also I would like the continuous shooting mode to stick to the saved user modes. My U1/landscape mode can be on Continuous Low and my U2/action mode will be on Continuous High. Today that setting doesn’t stick and has to be manually changed, so in addition to changing the mode using the dial I also need to adjust shooting speed via the i menu.
Excellent list, Nasim. I think it’s probably most likely that Nikon will wait to fix the AF-C focus issues until the next version of the Z cameras. If they do, I think it would be a major blunder. For many of us that’s a BIG irritant. For many prospective buyers, it’s a showstopper. If Nikon did do a fix, it would go a long way to convincing many that they realize that it’s critical to get their mirrorless re-boot off to the right start, as it’s eventually going to be the focus of their imaging product line (no pun intended).
Other thoughts:
– As a macro flower photographer, I’ve taken many photographs with extraneous leaves, branches, white spots, etc. that I couldn’t see because of the clutter in the LCD, so a way to get a view of the image without all the icons would be great.
– I also wonder what engineer forgot to make focus confirmation consistent between AF-S and AF-C. Strongly agree with your suggestion for a green box in AF-C.
– One FTZ feature I’d love to see, which I don’t think would cost Nikon much at all, is to shape the foot of the FTZ to be Area-Swiss compatible. That would enable one to use it in the appropriate clamp or bullhead without bother. I think it would also be a unique marketing feature amongst adapters, but I’m not sure.
Excellent work,
Mike Hammon
The biggest problem of my Nikon Z 7 is the banding in dark areas of the picture. Unfortunately, it is not possible to estimate when this banding will occur. In most cases, the illumination of dark parts of the picture works correctly. But in extreme light differences, lit by candlelight scene in the foreground, the shadows in the background can show significant banding. This banding can be annoyingly visible even when the shadows are lightened by less than a light level.
A second very disturbing defect I noted with the Z 24-70 mm, when I once wanted to photograph a large cargo ship in the back light. The autofocus simply did not hit the ship on the low-contrast, high side of the ship. When he finally met, the ship had already left the ideal area of my composition.
The Z7/Z6 have the same basic grid as the DSLRs. The competition has the options for rule of thirds and centre cross guide lines which I find useful. On the Panasonic GX80 set the 16/9 ratio and rule of thirds grid, ignore the lower row and you have roughly the Xpan 1:2.7 format as a frame. The z lenses so far seem to have no focusing scale and from the manual the distance scale in the viewfinder is uncalibrated making zone focusing very difficult.
No 18, I also have that problem. I went to a local Photo Expo yesterday and just mentioned exactly the same problem and showed my camera
to a local Nikon Rep at the show. Jokingly, I mention that may be Nikon should offer various color skins replacement options like you can do
on many Leica bodies :)
Thank you Nasim for putting this together!
One more bullet point for #5 would be to have a half-press of the shutter button exit magnify.
Yes!!
Dear Nassim
Thanks for your List:
As I wrote on your Review:(Comment)
5 things are very annoying
1. As a Nikon DSLR User i want the VR to be activated as soon as I half press the shutter (like on my DSLR) the z7 can‘t do it but on the olympus e-M1 you can activate it.
2.The AF is very slow if there‘s not enough light.
3. Nikon doesn‘t offer a grip with shutter Button
4. Instead of the 70-200 2.8 I would rather like a 4, because of lightness.
5. A 24-120/4 would also be a good addition.
Best Regards
Bob from the alpes
The small light at the back beside i button, to go on during long exposure, like Fuji does.
Thanks
A vote of thanks Nasim to you and others for being early adopters. I stayed put with my D850 hand believing that any new technology launch is not without wrinkles—regardless of the expertise of the provider. What I still have a hard time reconciling is the lost oppportunity by not including people like you in the product testing & review process BEFORE launch. Granted, NDA’s would have to be signed and other confidence security measures, but given the potential risk and reward for such an endeavor, surely the benefits would be recognized. Well, so much for common sense & logic when dealing with ego & secrecy. More disappointing is how some Nikon faithful might feel misled if many of the issues described are unable to be resolved with firmware. Hopefully improvments will be designed in new product releases but at what cost to trust & faith? For me, I’m going slow until the all clear siren sounds. Morover, I sense this mirrorless volley is just the start of a major innovative offensive by other providers as well. I have no doubt we’re in for the re-imagination of creative photographic devices and virtual expression.
Hope to read here the answer you get (if you get) from Nikon. Before considering a Nikon Z camera I will wait at least for the first firmware update:) Too many issues.
Cees, there have already been two firmware updates, but they only address bugs – no real changes to the camera from the above list.
One realy annoying issue is that the Z7 camera resets the (2 second) self timer function when you turn off the camera. When doing real estate or landscape photography brackets and you turn off the camera, the camera switches back to (S) single shot mode and you have to select the self timer function again. The camera remembers S/CL/CH/etc but not the self timer. The best camera I have had so far, but this is annoying right now for my workflow.
Daniel, I don’t know how I missed out on this when I had it written down as a note on my phone! I am adding it to the list, because that’s one of my top annoyances with the firmware on the Z7 and the Z6.
Nasim, thank you. For all of the hype surrounding the release of this camera it sure does have a lot of deficiencies.
Paul, considering how many issues other manufacturers have had (and actually, continue to have with new releases), the list of issues is actually not very long and most of the problems are addressable via firmware. I am very pleased with my Nikon Z7, but there are some issues that I would like fixed sooner than later. None of them are deal-breakers for my needs. If they were, I would have never invested in Nikon Z. I believe many other Nikon Z owners feel the same way…
I see where you are coming from but this camera isn’t exactly cutting edge. When Nikon sneezes tha whole camera industry catches a cold. They are way behind Sony in coming out with a full frame mirrorless and there are 14 deficiencies that you consider critical. That doesn’t even include shelling out the cash for lenses specific to this camera. Some of the things this camera lacks are present in my Sony A7ii and some are even in my Fujifilm XT-1.
If I were in the market for a new camera system, these would be a deal breaker for me.
I’d like Nikon to change the button customization to allow all customization options for all buttons.
Rory, I very much disagree with this. This is one area where I cannot stand most modern cameras that have too many unlabeled buttons. I have seen cases with people that had no idea what to do when their camera settings got reset. I am for having ergonomically placed buttons that are properly labeled and only a couple of other function buttons that are programmable. Anyone should be able to pick up a camera and know how to use it…
Really, if Nikon listens to you or adopts any of these ideas it’s likely to be a historic first. Normally the only useful Nikon update comes with the purchase of a new camera. Everyone has been begging Nikon to add U1 and U2 presets to their professional cameras for years to no avail. I was using my D750 yesterday at F1.4 and frustrated at the 1/4000th shutter speed which seriously restricts an otherwise wonderful camera.
Steve, let’s hope that Nikon changes its practices with the release of the mirrorless cameras. If the company continues its old practices and only releases real updates with new cameras, many Nikon shooters will not be pleased and might end up switching to competing systems that offer better product and long-term commitment.
Nasim, thanks so much for making this list. I will eventually make the leap to mirrorless but I want to make the right decision whenever I do so. I’ve been shooting with a Nikon D750 for the past four years and I’ve been very happy with it. I’m debating the difference between Nikon & Fuji. I know that Fuji has repeatedly stated that they will not produce a full frame mirrorless so right now I’m thinking of waiting for Nikon to get the kinks out of their Z series. You’ve had great things to say about Fuji cameras so I would like to know your thoughts on crop vs full frame mirrorless & whether Nikon is worth the wait.
Thanks in advance.
Yes! I’ve been having the same debate. Mostly because I love to shoot in low light conditions such as night cityscapes and inside old historic buildings when I travel.
So I’d love to hear the Nasim’s thoughts on this as well.
Thanks so much for this important work. I agree Nikon is at a crossroads in realizing they are a computer company as well as a camera & lens company, and they all depend on each other. Nikon users and other prospective buyers are completely used to frequent updates, fixes, & upgrades delivered straight to our gear. I can’t see the “bug only” update as still viable. Three things: count me in on the number of people whose Z7 shows wear and tear in the spot you identify; I just received my RRS base plate and while I know it is an additional expense, it has zero problems with the FTZ and its design provides a nice curved anchor point for my pinky finger under the grip; finally, please let us know if there is anything as individuals we can do to support your efforts to convince Nkon of the critical need for these firmware changes. In the social media age we should be able to mount some sort of campaign not aimed at criticizing Nikon but encouraging it to be all it can be.
Re: worn spot on grip… Check out the “LIM’S half leather case for Nikon Z7 Z6” on eBay. It looks like it might cover the spot in question, and comes with a removable 38mmx58mm plate that might work with Arca Swiss mounts. The seller couldn’t confirm the latter.
A couple of under $30 L-brackets are also available on eBay now.
Very sensible list Nasim, well structured. I think there is a good chance that Nikon will implement a number of these by a FW update, but probably also reserve a few for the Z7ii to be released in a year or so. In particular, I expect Nikon will not modify the FTZ adaptor design for a while unfortunately, just because it’s a manufacturing issue. Hence, in the meantime, it would be impressive if someone can see if the tripod mount can be sawn off without damaging the electronics. If Kai Man Wong was still at DigitalRev, I bet he would have tried already!
Great list!
In addition I’d like to have a Depth of Field indication in the EVF and on the LCD. Fuji does this really well.
Better still would be to also be able to set focus to the hyperfocal distance!
I am yet not considering Z system as my D850 & D750 are going great. So, without any shooting experience with it, i have couple of simple suggestions as following:
1) I have always wondered why Nikon doesn’t implement rule of third grid rather than current four division. This seems to continue in Z as well as I can see LCD grid in your 1st point. Even our iPhones have proper rule of third grid. I always keep grid on but I have to always approximate roughly where intersection would fall when I would want to compose that way.
2) Nikon should make Menu & Play button customisable to be swapped. I understand where Nikon is coming from & they wish to have as much resemblance as possible to DSLR. I would prefer replay button on right side so that I don’t have to move my left hand from shooting position. More so with EVF in ML, when one can review image without taking eyes off from viewfinder. In DSLR, I configure fn2 button for replay image but I regret that I can’t customise play button & in the process loose one customisable button with having two buttons doing same thing.
With reference to several Comments above (including 34 and Nasim’s responses)….
Nikon stated it very plainly in August – at the launch of the Z System and in interviews since… “Our goal is to become number one in the full-frame market for both mirrorless and DSLRs.” [note to Comment 20, the Nikon Executive spelled out their Corporate Goal in the global launch on 23rd August in Tokyo. It has been reiterated by Senior Nikon Managers in interviews and at many Z launches since]
Bottom line, Nikon have talking themselves into a position with little, if any, room to wriggle out of their commitments.
Given the modern cameras (and also lenses) are basically Optical Handheld Computers, a company has to open up dialogue with its registered user base. This will become pivotal to keep (let alone GROW) market share, in an industry not only changing fast and radically. This imperative applies to not only the mirrorless Z Nikon system but its timeworn F system. Nikon is in a precarious position. While the Z6 and Z7 are great cameras, there are other MILC systems with better MILC lenses already. At least one company – Fuji – one already has in place its iterative and frequent update strategy. The lens roadmap makes it clear Nikon will take 3 years at least to get out a decent Z Nikkor line up. If Nikon doesn’t act fast, they risk a hemorrhage of customers elsewhere.
I will certainly consider dumping my Z7 to switch to another MILC system within 2 years unless the situation improves in key respects. Until Nikon support of the Z system improves, it is unwise to buy any Z lenses. We will have no alternative, if Nikon does not:
(1) Act quickly on this list of Critical Fixes to the Nikon Z Firmware;
(2) Change its relationship with registered users. i.e. Registered owners of a Nikon system should be able to submit structured feedback etc via a web portal.
Further to above, Nikon’s launch of the Z system in Bangkok in September spelled out its sales are aimed at the younger buyers. This market will not take Nikon seriously unless they change their support strategy [reported under “Nikon targets younger, net-savvy Thais for new high-end cameras” in japantimes)
Hi Nasim, thank you for all the wonderful work you are doing on this blog. Your Z reviews and articles are the best I’ve seen anywhere on the web. I am extremely pleased with my Z6 – it’s the best digital camera I ever used. I very much agree that an option for de-cluttering the display is badly needed.
I would request a way to cycle through different display options when viewing images in playback. I like to be able to see the file information as well as a histogram and highlight warnings when I review photos. I don’t understand why this isn’t possible.
I also request slower and smaller lenses. Preferably built to the S standard. A 28mm f2.8S would be wonderful to complement the 50mm f1.8S.
One of the comments Ken Rockwell made, is that the Canon leaves the shutter closed when changing lenses thereby keeping dust problems on the sensor to a minimum. Might be a good thing for Nikon to implement.
Read the very first comment, and Nasim’s reply. He seems to disagree with Canon.
Another feature mirrorless cameras could implement if smarter focus strategies, starting with so much advocated by you ‘double the distance’ strategy.
The user would focus on the closest object she wants in focus, press the button, and let the camera do the rest: focus to double that distance and set appropriate aperture for the distance and focal length.
They could go even further: let the user focus to the closest and the farthest object and the compute the appropriate focus and the aperture automatically.
Or have a setting where you set desired depth of field in mm, and let the camera select aperture automatically based on current focus distance and focal length.
Hi Nasim,
First of all many thanks for formalising a much needed FW update list for the Z7/ Z6 MILC’s.
I’d like to suggest that you set up a “perpetual” petition portal on the Pl website that maybe Nikon Z7/Z6 owners can add their name/ email address over time in support of the FW update list you outlined. If you get enough numbers Nikon should hopefully take their user base seriously.
PS I have to agree with George 15) surely a no brainer to incorporate a a longer shutter duration of 30 sec . I believe the full frame Pentax K1 updated their cameras FW to allow setting the shutter up to 20 mins.duration. It would be a very usefull feature.
Cheers
John Simmons
Hear, Hear!
1. Bring back the menu option to select the full sensor area when a DX lens is attached. All the other Nikon DSLRs have this, so why isn’t it available on the Z series?
2. Put an option to zoom out when the shutter release is half-pressed and the image is zoomed in (Fuji bodes do this). When I’m taking a photo and I’ve zoomed in to confirm focus, it’s an extra delay to zoom out by pressing another button instead of the shutter.
3. If Nikon wants to be more responsive, open a channel for owners to communicate with them.
And thanks, Naseem, for taking this weighty task to provide all this information to Nikon. Hopefully your efforts bear fruit, no matter how small.
You number 5: “5. Switch to Magnified View When Manually Focusing (Critical)”
Is ABSOLUTELY NOT CRITICAL!!!
I hate it, I hate it, I hate it on my Fujifilm camera’s.
Its the one FIRST thing I turn OFF.
It is very annoying as you loose all feel for the total composition of you image.
This is why this feature is NOT critical.
I agree, it’s a bit annoying on Fuji cameras. I just wish, on the Z7 it would be easier to (occassionally) magnify the focus area and then step back to composition. I can push the Zoom in button, but my thumb never finds it when needed.
I changed the OK button to 100% zoom in shooting mode, which is much easier to press than the zoom button, and also logical since the OK button also does 100% zoom in playback mode. I then moved re-center AF point to the center press of the joystick, which also seemed logical to me so all AF point movement is on the same control.
With nearly all these features implemented by software, the photographer is free to enable or disable what they do/do not need. I will enable Magnified View in the respective User Mode for Landscapes and/or Macros
My list (Z6 owner) –
Major items:
Show blown highlights in image preview
Improve AF-C performance (same thing everyone says)
Improve battery life when camera is in standby (I accidentally left mine one when I put it in my bag and the battery got killed in a couple hours)
Improved wakeup time from standby
Allow smartphone to be used as remote shutter via bluetooth only, without Wifi. Also allow remote operation w/ user modes.
Minor items/nitpicks:
User settings should retain any changes with power on/off. Should only go back to saved settings if camera is taken out of that user setting mode
Should show folder number in main menu, similar to how it did on DSLR
Add confirmation that user settings were saved
I haven’t used the Nikon mirrorless so it may already be there, but I thought of this option: enable focus peaking during manual focus override. I think this could be a convenient addition for some users.
Great idea!! And/or be able to toggle peaking on/off from a button.
In regards to the FTZ adapter, I’m actually fine with it the way it is design wise and my suggestions are all things that would be beneficial for the older manual focus lenses.
1) Allow for the non-CPU lens data section be like the Nikon Df and allow you to match the aperture value of the aperture ring with the value on the camera.
2) If the AI/AIS lens has the capability of having the aperture lever on the mount change the aperture, the FTZ adapter should allow for that functionality for exposure. You should just set the camera like you would for a chipped or D lens, setting the in camera menu for minimum and maximum aperture. Seems trivial thing to do.
Hi Nasim,
First Great list.
I will be super surprised if any of it will be fixed by Nikon.
My two request concern long exposure.
1) enable SnapBridge to operate like a simple remote control in BULB mode, so we can stop carrying other remotes.
2) enable to setup exposure time of more than 30 sec , enabling to dial in any time even up to 5 minutes will make long exposures much easier.
Thank Again
Yair
I used my Z6 a lot this weekend, I can definitely say, that horizon just bothers me a lot.
Why, because, it takes too much of the view, so I have to bring it up, line up camera on tripod, then turn it off, it blocks to much of the view.
It’s not even that bad on tripod, but if I shoot handheld, it becomes a nightmare, to turn it on and off almost for each shot.
Fuji has one straight horizontal line in the middle of the EFV/LCD, I keep it on all the time, it doesn’t bother me at all, it doesn’t block view at all, and you can continuously check if camera is in horizontal position.
I know this is so hard to get changed, Nikon copied this from DSLR’s, but Fuji nails it in my opinion.
Thanks
Nikon did copy it from the LiveView of their DSLRs, to be precise. In the OVF, it’s a very thin scale at the bottom and right of the side. And I can set one Fn button to toggle this ON and OFF. That works best for me. Fuji’s line is too massive and distracts very much from composition, but worst of it: In my Fujis the level is hidden in a very remote part of the menu. Takes ages to activate and deactivate, no Fn button can be assigned to it. Maybe this became improved with X-T3 or X-H1, but so far I still prefer Nikon, even if I agree with you: It’s too massive and bothersome to toggle through with the DISP button.
But we won’t find two people agreeing on how the EVF should look like, I guess.
I don’t know wether this issue has already been adressed or changed in the latest firmware, but when I tested the Z7 on a Nikon roadshow, my biggest issue was, that there is no option for the viewfinder to be always on. You can choose to only power the viewfinder, but this requires the eye sensor to be activated, so you always have a slight delay when taking up the camera. It isn’t as bad as with the V2, but I’d still prefer a additional option on the monitor mode button, even at the expense of a higher power consumption.
Further on, Nikon really needs to adress the buffer-and liveview-performance during continuos H (extented) shooting mode, but neither of those issues can probably be resolved by a firmware update.
My only wish is that Nikon makes full support for adapted Canon lenses with autofocus/exposure metering. Nikon lenses are inferior.
DeMaio, isn’t that a bit of an exaggeration? At least the 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR is not inferior to Canon’s. This is what Roger Cicala, over at Lens Rentals, said on his review of the Tamron’s equivalent lens: “…the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 FL ED VR, which is currently the best 70-200 zoom on the planet.”
Nikon won’t make an adapter for Canon glass, but someone else will. Nikonrumors has reported all sorts of third-party adapters for Z-mount coming soon.
I’ve not read all of the comments but please add being able to map D8 (Apply Settings to Live View on the Z6) to a function button or to the I menu to your list. I’ll switch from headshots with studio lighting to live images without flash and need to bounce back and forth. It will allow you to map it to your quick menu but that means multiple pushes to get to.
Nasim,
While I usually agree with your technically-oriented reviews, I respectfully take exception to the fact that you list most of the items on your wish list as ‘critical’. After all, isn’t the idea of a wish-list to present a sort of ‘wouldn’t it be nice?’ scenario? While I certainly agree that many of the items you list are beneficial to have, I also admit to not really caring about any of them if they are missing from a camera and I enjoy what I am shooting. To be fair, all of them make life easier, but there was a time not too long ago when none of your ‘critical’ list was in the realm of ‘possible’.
Maybe numerical order of importance wouldn’t have me harrumphing as much?
Anyways, excellent writing as usual!
Dear Nasim,
Thanks for your initiative.
Critical Z6 – FW 1.0 :
1- Review of RGB histograms unusable.
The R, G and B histograms are completely flawed by zooming in the lower part of the image. The brightness histogram is not concerned.
Test procedure: shoot full frame a sheet of white paper, aperture mode and AWB. Review the four histograms: they should be aligned which is OK.
Zoom 100% with the OK button.: still aligned which is OK. Move the selection window upwards, it’s still OK. Now move the selection downwards. As soon as the selection reach the lower half portion of the image , the R G B histograms show a weird distribution.: offset and enlarged. Zoom in again and again, it goes worse and worse.
2- Review of highlights
I miss the blinking of R G B clipping separately . All previous cameras have it.
3- Preview of R G B histograms
Luminosity histogram (aka RGB) is practically useless when shooting sunset or red flowers.
It does not prevent red or blue channels to overexpose sometimes by 1 or 2 stops.
Guessing exposure is not professional at all.
Please make me happy as Canon users.
Thanks in advance.
I have observed significant white balance mismatch between EVF, screen and final image. I also wish there must be a haptic feedback which gives the feeling of shutter or image capture completion cycle. I wish these points are fixed or added in upcoming firmware and hardware updates
Perhaps a bit late, though I have a feature request for Nikon. While it’s possible to crop a full capture to 16:9 later, I think it would be very useful to have a 16:9 mode that coulld be shifted up or down. Some of the old 6×17 film cameras had that ability, and a few were built with a slight shift. It’s only 2mm up or down, though being able to move several steps in that range could be useful.
I think, it would be helpful for all formats smaller than FX to be shifted up/down/left/right. They just might sell less tilt shift lenses , but I do the later in post anyway, knowing that I give up some resolution. If I want to get the full resolution I’d have to bite the sour apple and get a TS lens. I agree, It would be a very good feature.
How about a menu option for auto IBIS on/off based on a shutter speed threshold?
The camera should have frame line options, at least for the standard film formats of 2.4, 1.85 and 1.78. Sony A7 has this.
In the viewfinder I would like a histogram in the area below the image. I would like the option to have nothing overlaid on the image in the EVF and LCD, not even the red lines and square. Like the display in Red cameras.
Has anyone run into the problem of the rubber eyepiece flattening in such a way that it covers the sensor and blocks the ability of the camera to switch between viewfinder and LCD? It happened with my first Z7, which they took back as defective (not knowing what caused the LCD to ‘break’). With the second one, I talked with Nikon and they could not diagnose the problem at the time, but later sent an email suggesting that I clean the sensor near the viewfinder. That’s how I figured out the problem is in the rubber eye-piece cover.
Then, as an added annoyance, the hinge door covering the battery fell off somewhere along the line.
Total pictures taken with each camera was under 350.
In addition to the firmware issues, for an almost $4000 investment, in my experience it appears they have cut some corners on quality of the body.
Wow, finally someone who’s had the same issues with me for the eye sensor not working properly! I’m about ready to take it in for a replacement but it sounds like it’s a design issue and a swap won’t fix it. At this point I have to manually toggle the monitor mode because the auto switch doesn’t work reliably. This is really bad.
63? The program-chosen shuttertimes for the 24-70 mm Z lens are already very conservative for 70 mm (counting in the VBR).
Zoomed to 24 mm you would expect times could be lengthened by a factor 70/24.
The camera ” knows” the focal length and should act on it.
f2: AE-Lock (hold-through-meter-timeout) function.
The AE-Lock (hold) function removes itself once the exposure meter times out and I’d like to see the locked exposure maintain through the timeout. It would even be nice to have an option to maintain the lock through a power cycle, but surviving the metering timeout would be *very* useful. I’d also like to see this available on the dSLRs too.
65
small disappointment: using pin focusing while enlarging the viewfinder/monitor the pin disappears.
If the pin remained visible zoomed in, this would allow to make sure you focus on that bird in a tree. Forgot to try the crosshairs.
I saw the bird in first instance only zooming in on the post shooting view.
regards Boudewijn
Auto switch to mechanical shutter if EFCS is on and the selected shutter speed is above 1/2000 s.
Would be great to have an option for focus peaking to toggle peaking on/off from a button, like maybe Fn 2. Someone above suggested having it turn on when you use the focus ring but that only works for recent lenses, not older or MF lenses. The peaking is distracting when composing but necessary for quick focus checks. Only way to do this now is switch between Flat picture mode and a more contrasty mode.
I strongly agree that magnification should turn off with a half press of the shutter. It’s really a pain to have to find the zoom-out button or the i button and press twice. I also like the idea of being able to assign a button to toggle it on/off.
Focus stacking could be much more user friendly. Would be great to operate it from Live View so it could be used hand held. And the ability to just repeat without going back to the menu – for instance when shooting a focus-stacked stitched panoramic landscape. Be nice to be able to pick front and back focal points by tapping the screen, too.
Agree with others that a less obtrusive level would be great. Pentax 645 Z has red/green dot indicators outside the frame edge that are nice, for example. But actually if they just nixed the 360 degree circle and left the two lines it would be much better.
Thanks for the article!
For my particular use, the deal killer is that there is no 4:3 aspect ratio option. One of the great potential advantages of EVFs is the ability to compose in-camera with variable aspect ratios. 5:4 is boring, in my opinion, and 3:2 is ‘cinematic’ in landscape orientation, but ungainly in portrait, in my opinion. 4:3 is lovely both ways. I can (and do) shoot micro-four-thirds and medium format, but I’d love to be able to use Nikon glass with a 24x32mm frame.
Hi Nassim, I aprechiateHi Nassim, I appreciate what you are doing, very constructive. Looking forward to rad the letter you are sending to Nikon.
I do have the Z6 for a few weeks now and I am happy with all the image quality etc. But I would like you to forward following changes Nikon can do in their firmware update.
1) “Easy ISO” is missing. It was a fabulous feature in d610, D00 etc. So you don’t need to press the button when changing ISO in the A or S Mode. Its simple, its logic and don’t cost anything
2) There should be the option of putting ISO also on the “lens-ring” now its just the aperture, bracketing etc.
3) Add IPTC-Caption…like on D5. At least upload with snapbridge
4) And add a menu function that the image review so that the review will “just” be shown at the screen not in the EVF. Exactly like on DSLR. Viewfinder = View. After the shot, review on scrern. Now there is also the review in the EVF which cause’s freezes in the EVF
Thanks for your initiative
Robert
Hi Nassim, I appreciate what you are doing, very constructive. Looking forward to rad the letter you are sending to Nikon.
I do have the Z6 for a few weeks now and I am happy with all the image quality etc. But I would like you to forward following changes Nikon can do in their firmware update.
1) “Easy ISO” is missing. It was a fabulous feature in d610, D00 etc. So you don’t need to press the button when changing ISO in the A or S Mode. Its simple, its logic and don’t cost anything
2) There should be the option of putting ISO also on the “lens-ring” now its just the aperture, bracketing etc.
3) Add IPTC-Caption…like on D5. At least upload with snapbridge
4) And add a menu function that the image review so that the review will “just” be shown at the screen not in the EVF. Exactly like on DSLR. Viewfinder = View. After the shot, review on scrern. Now there is also the review in the EVF which cause’s freezes in the EVF
Thanks for your initiative
Robert
5. Switch to Magnified View When Manually Focusing (Critical) seem like a good idea, but it might run into issues if the subject moves and you end up lost track of it in zoom mode. I am thinking picture in picture mode might be workable or as an additional option for that kind of scenario.
Awesome article btw. While I love my z6, and the tracking work great so for slow moving objects, it remain weakest link for the z series in my experience too. If they can address that as the highest priority and soon it be the most complete and capable mirrorless camera on the market. I am sure Nikon is aware working hard to address the issue. Hopefully its just software related problem that can be improved on with subsequent firmware updates.
Awesome article btw. While I love my z6, and the tracking work great so for slow moving objects, it remain weakest link for the z series in my experience too. If they can address that as the highest priority and soon it be the most complete and capable mirrorless camera on the market today. I am sure Nikon is aware working hard to address the issue. Hopefully its just software related problem that can be improved on with subsequent firmware updates.
Please can you add some facepalmingly obvious video quirks:
Manual control of ISO in A auto mode AND control of minimum shutter speed in auto modes. Currently this is set to 1/fps = 360 degree shutter. For a camera that is touted as a proper hybrid, this is an embarrassing oversight.
More control of screen info (eg histogram and level on at the same time)
Peaking and highlights should be available at the same time
Peaking should be available in auto focus mode (because the lenses are built to re-focus manually even in autofocus mode, so should the camera).
Mostly stills related:
Manually select FX even with DX lenses please (I have DX lenses that cover full sensor).
Less obtrusive level indicator. Go back to the arrow and lines at the bottom and sides please!
Auto preview on screen only should be honored whether the photo was taken with the viewfinder on or not. (in other words if I take a photo whilst using the viewfinder, assume I dont want to see a preview unless I pull my eye away from the viewfinder!)
So many more, but that’s all I’ve got in my head at the mo! Well done for doing this. I was talking to a nikon technician about the slow shutter speed issue and asked him who or where I could petition to make firmware changes, and he told me he had passed my feedback along. yeah right. :)
Has anyone notice that there is a funny E symbol that shows up on the lower left side of the viewfinder display that disappears when you push the release half way? It isn’t documented in the manual. It seems mEaningless. Get rid of it or at least document it.
Has anyone noticed that there is a funny E symbol that shows up on the lower left side of the viewfinder display that disappears when you push the release half way? It isn’t documented in the manual. It seems mEaningless. Get rid of it or at least document it.
hasn’t it something to do with “Electronic First Curtain Shutter”? I found it in the User Menu overview (D850UM…) on page 203
Three observations:
1) The first is a bug. When Controls f7 Reverse indicators is selected (+ 0 – ) (top option), the indicator panel in the viewfinder changes direction, but the indicator panel in the i menu does not and stays ( – 0 + ).
2) To facilitate zone focusing with the S lenses that have no distance scale on the lens barrel, that the manual focusing distance scale which currently shows a plant and infinity symbol, instead had ft/m options, and a dof indicator bar. And that the scale was more linear, as most of the scale covers near distances.
3) To help in back button focusing, include the option to lock the focus point, similar to that possible with DSLRs using the focus selector lock. Possibly implemented through a long push on the sub-selector (joystick) to lock/unlock the focus point.
This is a great list. I would add (though it may only be a problem with my unit?) that the eye sensor seems overly sensitive and very finicky. I often have to take my cameras strap off of me entirely so the eye sensor isn’t responding to my chest that’s a foot away, and even then it often won’t disengage and allow the monitor to turn on. As of now I’m manually toggling between monitor modes because the eye sensor is so unreliable.
Your firmware list of requests is fantastic:
Though lacking Sony level EyeAF and lock-on tracking is the hugest issue. The very poor AF-C performance and no Eye AF have been the major critical dealbreakers, lots of the other stuff is just Nikon being sloppy — all should be fixed with firmware.
Though if you could sneak in two other Hardware requests along — a lacking battery grip is deeply annoying, offensive even, and not having the AF Assist beam fire with a flash is really problematic, so much so that it makes the Z cameras a a full stop dealbreaker/non option for shooting with a speedlite in a dark setting where instant moments and speed is critical. I don’t know what part is the issue sensors, flashes, camera — but a solution needs to be found. Of all the mirrorless companies failing at this, I am most annoyed that Nikon didn’t come up with a solution for this problem day 1. PJs, wedding shooters, anyone shooting dancing, or in dark bars, etc. you NEED a flash and you need that flash to focus perfectly for you instantly.
That awful AF illuminator in the body is not a solution. And please, let’s have 2 card slots for anything going forward. For shame Nikon!
Dear Nikon,
Amazing first effort with the Z series! I bought 2 Z6 bodies and three lenses, plus the FTZ. Looking forward to ProRes RAW HI output, CFExpress compatibility and EYE AF! Can’t wait.
I have some feature requests. I’m a portrait photographer with a long video history, so video feature requests are my focus here. It’s seems like the following feature set could be achieved in firmware, based on similar improvements via firmware achieved by two competing camera manufacturers.
1. Power the camera while switched on with any USB power source. Samsung NX and Sony A7 do.
2. Add internal 10-bit 4:2:2 recording. XQD and upcoming CFExpress can handle it.
3. Update video bitrates to Panasonic GH5 levels, say 400mbps h.264 or add h.265/HEVC at 200mbps.
4. Add UHD 60fps. My $700 NX500 does it in HEVC at 180mbps in camera. The Panasonic S1/R do it. AT LEAST enable UHD 60fps via HDMI to an Atomos for ProRes RAW encoding.
5. Offer an FTZ Mark II with a focus motor for all the amazing lenses with focus screw drives, variable ND and a proper removable tripod foot.
6. Better yet, update the firmware with an electronic ND function in camera.
7. Allow greater variety of custom buttons. Like video record stop/start on the AF ON button, microphone or headphone levels on the multi controller and a zero-overlay display mode for movie mode. Let us assign video functions to the drive mode button while in movie mode.
7. Allow control of ISO (smooth ramped, not stepped) with the lens focus ring. Or electronic variable ND (once added.) Or f-stop.
8. Add a repeatable focus pull with touch AF. Also, allow focus pull speed adjustment that applies only to movie mode.
Great list compiled however I have few additional items here:
1. When using the camera, charging should continue. Right now it stops charging. It is a must have feature.
2. We need a remote control which allows video to turn on off as well. I am a video shooter and many a times I shoot comedy events, due to tight space and one man army, I keep a camera on fixed position and other one in my hand, so if someone taking a break, I rush to the body to stop recording and then turn it on.
I’ve got a feature request that counts for every Nikon, whether DSLR or mirrorless, but for the life of me I don’t know where to request it, so I figured here would be as good a spot as any. There should be a way to LOCK THE QUALITY SETTING. On multiple occasions, I have accidentally hit the quality button (while trying to hit the ISO button in the dark, for example), and shot an event in JPG instead of RAW. It’s so silly that there’s no way to disable this!
Shutter covering the senzor when you change the lens. Afc group focus points option like D850.
I want auto switch from mechanical shutter and electronic First curtain when you go up or down the elfs limit
Something that just makes common sense to me would be changing the way you recenter or rest the af in tracking mode. Instead of having to move your finger in an awkward position to hit the OK button, why not just make a center push of the toggle knob reset this. My shooting experience with the body would change for the better.
As it’s important to distinguish between face recognition (identifying the subject from the face) from face detection (finding out where faces are irrespective of identification), it’s probably better to take about “eye detection” rather than “eye recognition”.
Something I just noticed that I was very fond of on my D750 is the calendar playback (accessible by zooming out all the way in playback – a nifty calendar which made image browsing, deletion and maintenance a breeze )
Nasim, thanks for the article. With all of the updated (especially the critical ones) why are these still considered to be great cameras? I wouldn’t touch one.
So you’ll never understand why they are great cameras, Paul D. Not touching them is similar to not want to know what’s about them and judging based on other people’s experiences is nothing I consider worth to talk about.
It’s not the first step of Nikon into mirrorless waters. And apparently some members of the Nikon 1 series R&D team made it into the Z-team to repeat some good and bad decisions and also some blunt mistakes. IQ is something I like a lot, precise AF is another major thing, I’ve seen and experienced much worse and few better user interfaces. With their lenses I do have some general problems, but they make a compact and light package with the body. A first throw in FX, with a heritage from CX. The result could be so much worse… Which first throw of a camera ever was that perfect that it remained the same way for decades?
Joachim, you are a real fanboy, aren’t you?
Regarding your problems with the 28-70 f/4 S lens: Stopp down a 24-70 f/2.8 AF-S G lens to f/16 and take a picture directed to the sun or very bright spot about 30 degrees off the centre and there you have your coloured spots in the image. It is obviously not a problem of the Z lenses only. I clearly see the shape of the aperture blades reflecting. It has nothing to do with reflections of the sensor.
The mechanical additions to the FTZ adapter you’ve listed would result in a much larger and heavier adapter, and undoubtedly would be more expensive. I get that many Nikon photographers have a collection of AF-D lenses, as I do, but the better solution is to offer small, AF, native to the Z mount primes.
The interesting thing about your call for a AF-D complete compatibility adapter, is that it ignores the current rallying cry that has fueled the production of large, heavy and costly lenses, and that would be the desire for absolute sharpness, creamy bokeh, etc. Many AF-D lenses do not compare in those qualities. So if we’re still willing now to use “lesser” AF-D lenses, why not a new Z version of those lenses to help keep the lighter, smaller, and quieter form factor that mirrorless offers?
PS. Not sure about this, but the torque of an AF motor in an adapter strong enough to quickly drive elements in a large lens could lead to handling problems. Maybe.
It will be a separate FTZd adapter, and yes it will probably cost more. Not everybody is caught up in “buy-the-latest” optics, especially as many of the AFD lenses are excellent. If Nikon continue to ignore their legacy, then a 3rd party will step in with the fully functional adapter hopefully. (Both Techart and Tiangong have pending E-Z adapters, which have rvs engineered the Z AF.) Obviously, if you don’t need these older lenses, then AIS and AFD compatibility is of no concern whatsoever.
No less than 8 AIS lenses, and 11 AFD lenses are listed new by dedicated Nikon retailers. The 180 f2.8AFD, and two Defocus-Control Nikkors – the 105 f2AFD and 135 f2AFD – are 3 of these unique optics not updated to any G or E portrait prime lens. Many experienced pros keep the Cream-Machine, as we know too well this 85 f1.4AFD serves up unique rendering; even though the newer G primes may win out on WTF scores.
Nikon’s legacy of “Retro-Compatibility” has persisted with the top of the range DSLRs (D850, D5 and others), which maintain F-Mount compatibility. The lapse of support of acceptable functionality since the introduction of the Z system impinges on customer support. The current FTZ undermines potential. It sours user experience with the superb Z cameras.
To quote the official Nikon datasheet on Nikon.Imaging… One reads: “Nikon’s new mount system plays an essential role in the realization of this unprecedented imaging system. What’s more, the Mount Adapter FTZ allows long-time Nikon users to continue utilizing their existing NIKKOR F lenses seamlessly with the new system. Shooting with AE is enabled with a total of approx. 360 types of NIKKOR F lens from AI type onwards, while shooting with AF/AE is available with 93 types of AF-P/AF-S/AF-I lenses, ensuring the same operation as with the new Nikon mirrorless camera system.” The total given of 360 F-Nikkors must be an underestimate. For how many pre-AI lenses (ie older models) are adapted to Auto-Index on Nikon cameras?
The truth is the FTZ falls dismally short in compatibility with 360+ F-Nikors. Less than 25% of F-Nikkors are fully Z Compatible . “Shooting with AE is enabled with a total of approx. 360 types of NIKKOR F lens from AI type onwards” is questionable advertising. At least 75% of these lenses do NOT register the aperture setting in the EXIF fields of a Z6 nor Z7 camera. In light of the F-Mount legacy maintained into the higher level DSLR models, compatibility of only 25% (likely less) of F-Nikkors is a poor show in the support of acceptable functionality on Z Mirrorless cameras.
Focus-peaking, and other features are why Nikon’s Z Mirrorless Cameras bring a whole new life to classic lenses. So the lack of a comprehensive F to Z mount adapter is a glaring gap awaiting Nikon to honor its unique legacy embodied in 100+ Million Nikkors (prior to the Z Nikkors). Recently, Nikon’s own Optics Maestro – Haruo Sato – concluded his 1001 Nights Essay No 65 by highlighting the ‘Old Lens Revival’ – his term. This revitalized market has its own momentum, such that certain Classics now cost more, and are becoming harder to find – “Over the past few years, we have seen the revival of one old lens after another. I think that the primary reason for this is the fact that mirrorless cameras support mount adapters that allow users to play with a wide variety of lenses. Photographers are taking a new look at their old lenses, and rediscovering the soul that still resides in these once dead-stocked lenses. This is a wonderful thing. Many F-mount lenses especially have an incredibly long life if not discarded, enabling users to enjoy unique differences in their rendering characteristics.”
Has Nikon now dismissed their unique strategic strength? The choice rests with Nikon. Although we rely on the latest advances in optical and imaging technology in the newest Nikon cameras and lenses, quite a few of us are fiercely proud of our collections of Classic Nikkors. And this includes emerging photographers who can build a decent lens system with older Nikkors until they earn to afford new Z Nikkors.
I have been Nikon DSLR user all along & now own Z6, based on my usage & experience with DSLRs, I have a small wishlist as follow:
1) User selected FPS between 6 to 12 in H+ mode. I always shoot action scenario in 12 bit as it warrants higher ISOs that doesn’t extract details any more in 14 bit. Shooting in 12 bit saves me storage space & facilitates deeper buffer. I observed EVF to be very jerky at 12 FPS (12 bit) but little better at 9 FPS (14 bit). Plus, there are scenarios where I wish FPS more than 5.5 but not all the way up to 12. It is strange not to have any in between choice. So, H+ mode should allow selection between 6 to 12 in 12 bit & 6 to 9 in 14 bit much like L mode that allows between 2 to 5 FPS.
2) For smaller apertures than f5.6, it focuses at f5.6 only. I have couple of issues with that. A) It may lead to focus shift B) Actual depth of field is not visible as it shows preview only at f5.6 beyond this aperture setting. So, I have to loose one button for DOF preview in landscape & especially macro user setting mode. It has already less no. of buttons to start with than DSLRs.
3) It should add AF Area + AF ON assignment to buttons like in D850. Ideally, Nikon should add switching between entire shooting state with press of button like FW update in D5. But since it is only in D5 level camera so far, it is less likely. However, Nikon should definitely add AF Area + AF ON functionality.
4) In af-c mode, Z cameras seem to have tendency to focus on background. AF Priority to closest proximity object has been norm of the industry & rightly so. This is first Nikon, I have used which tends to go to background whenever it gets confused.
5) I (probably many) would prefer to have replay button on right side especially in Mirrorless & I have to consume fn1 button only for this. They should have had Menu & replay button swapped or at least user selectable. With U settings, i Menu & My menu, one rarely needs to dive into menu system but able to review image in EVF is USP of ML system & playback should not need me to disengage my left hand from shooting position to reach out for playback.
6) Drive mode/release mode setting should stick to particular user mode i.e. U1, U2, U3. This is not even mentioned in exclusion in user manual & it seems to be bug.
7) Dual button press formatting option should return.
8) If saving user setting remembers state in menu as well & makes that as starting point, that can save a button to be assigned as My menu. This way I can save U settings with camera being in My menu position & whenever we hit menu button it starts with My menu rather than requiring 3 to 4 clicks to reach there or loose a button for this.
9) We should have ability to limit EVF modes through custom setting. Like I typically use Priorotize VF & automatic switch but each time I have to cycle through all four of them to reach where I need to be.
10) Nikon should not restrict assignable items for each button. Everyone has his/her own style of using camera. More customization option should be available for user to choose from
Z camera have been allowing you to limit EVF modes from day one. For example, I have only “Auto” and “Prioritize viewfinder” enabled in my camera. It’s somewhere in the menus.