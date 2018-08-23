Nikon Z6 vs Sony A7 III

The Sony A7 III has been one of the market’s highest-selling full-frame cameras in recent months, thanks in large part to its combination of impressive features and low price tag. But there’s some new competition in town – the Nikon Z6, another 24 megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera set to make waves for photographers. Although both these cameras have a $2000 price tag, there are some important feature differences between them, too. We’ll compare them in detail below.

Sony A7 III and Nikon Z6 Specifications Comparison

On balance, the Sony A7 III and Nikon Z6 are relatively well-matched in their specifications. Taking a surface-level view, they’re especially similar: 24 megapixel full-frame mirrorless cameras with in-body image stabilization and a tilting LCD screen. It’s also quite true that Nikon took some ergonomic inspiration from the Sony A7-series cameras, with the two having surprisingly similar layouts.

Still, the nitty-gritty details of these two cameras betray quite a bit of back-and-forth jockeying, with each camera coming out ahead in some ways over the other. Here are the most important specifications:

Camera Feature Nikon Z6 Sony A7 III Sensor Resolution 24.5 million 24.2 million AA Filter Yes Yes Sensor Type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor Size 35.9 x 23.9 mm 35.6 x 23.8 mm Image Size 6000 x 4000 6000 x 4000 Image Processor EXPEED 6 BIONZ X Viewfinder Electronic / EVF Electronic / EVF Viewfinder Type / Resolution VGA OLED / 3,690,000 dots XGA OLED / 2,359,296 dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Viewfinder Magnification 0.8x 0.78x Built-in Flash No No Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/250 Storage Media 1x XQD 2x SD Continuous Shooting Speed 12 FPS (only 12-bit RAW) – 5.5 FPS with 14-bit RAW 10 FPS with limitations (no viewfinder image, only 12-bit RAW) – 8 FPS with only minor limitations (you have to shoot uncompressed RAW if you want 14-bit files) Max Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 30 sec, Bulb, Time 1/8000 to 30 sec, Bulb Electronic Front-Curtain Shutter Yes Yes Exposure Metering Sensor 1200-Zone TTL exposure metering using main image sensor Meter Detection Range -4 EV to 17 EV -3 EV to 20 EV Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Native ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-51,200 ISO 100-51,200 Boosted ISO Sensitivity ISO 50-204,800 ISO 50-204,800 Autofocus System Hybrid AF (phase-detection AF / contrast-dection AF) Hybrid AF (phase-detection AF / contrast-dection AF) Focus Points 273 points 693 points (phase-detection AF), 425 points (contrast-detection AF) Video Compression AVCHD / MP4 Compression with 4:2:0 sampling, 10-bit via HDMI with 4:2:2 sampling AVCHD / MP4 Compression with 4:2:0 sampling, 8-bit via HDMI with 4:2:2 sampling Video Maximum Resolution 3840 x 2160 (4K) at 24/25/30 fps; 1920 x 1080 (1080p) at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24 fps 3840 x 2160 (4K) at 24/25/30 fps; 1920 x 1080 (1080p) at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24 fps Audio Recording Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Built-in stereo microphone

External stereo microphone (optional) Articulating LCD Yes, tilting Yes, tilting LCD Size 3.2″ diagonal LCD 3.0″ diagonal LCD Touchscreen Yes Yes LCD Resolution 2,100,000 dots 921,600 dots Built-in GPS No No Wi-Fi Functionality Built-in Built-in Battery EN-EL 15b NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Battery Battery Life 310 shots 610 shots (viewfinder), 710 shots (rear LCD) Weather Sealed Body Yes, Dust and Moisture Resistant Yes, Dust and Moisture Resistant USB Version 3.1 3.0 Weight (with battery and memory card) 675 g (23.8 oz) 650 g (23.0 ounces) Dimensions 134 x 100.5 x 67.5 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 2.7″) 126.9 x 95.6 x 73.7 mm (5.0 x 3.8 x 2.9″) MSRP Price $1997 as introduced (check price and pre-order status) $1998 as introduced (check price)

As you can see, the Sony A7 III and Nikon Z6 make for good competition! Depending upon the specification you care about the most, you can convince yourself that either camera has the advantage.

Specifically, the Sony A7 III has noticeably more autofocus points – 693 phase-detect points (and 425 contrast-detect points) compared to the Nikon’s 273 hybrid autofocus points. Although it’s true that the raw number of autofocus points doesn’t always mean the system is better at things like speed and tracking, it is at least a sign in that direction. We’re excited to test the Nikon Z6’s focusing system at Photography Life as soon as we get our hands on it, but, until then, I’m assuming the Sony to be better in this regard.

The Sony is also ahead in its battery life – 610 vs 310 viewfinder shots – and the fact that it has dual card slots. Although it is true that XQD cards are faster than SD, and arguably are the card choice of the future, that doesn’t mean one XQD card is better than two SD cards, at least for most users. I can see this being a major drawback for some photographers who use the Z6, especially wedding shooters.

However, Nikon has some tricks up its sleeve as well. Its maximum frame rate is 12 fps, two higher than the Sony’s maximum of 10 fps – which itself is only possible when you shoot 12-bit RAW rather than 14-bit. The Z6 also comes out ahead in terms of its LCD, which is larger and higher in resolution, and in the resolution and magnification of its viewfinder – certainly a welcome sight.

As for video, the Sony A7 III is an amazing camera, with 4K resolution and 1080p HD at 120 frames per second. The Nikon, not one to go down quietly, also has 4K video and 120 frames per second – and then it one-ups the game by including 10bit video at 4:2:2 sampling via HDMI, compared to the Sony’s 8bit with 4:2:2 sampling.

It is also worth pointing out the handling differences between these two cameras. The two cameras have surprisingly similar button layouts, although the labels on the buttons are different. The grip on the Nikon appears to be deeper, while the Sony has an extra programmable button and a dedicated exposure compensation dial (rather than the button + dial arrangement on the Nikon). Both cameras heavily favor right-hand operation.

From a usability standpoint, many photographers have criticized Sony’s long and often confusing menu options, while Nikon’s menu system is definitely more mature. However, at least to a degree, this is something you’ll get used to over time – particularly if you only tend to change a few menu options day-to-day.

That’s also a general comment on the ergonomics of the two cameras. Aside from things like the comfort of the grip, you’ll generally grow accustomed to using whatever camera you have, so it’s hard to say whether one or the other is more “intuitive.” Most likely, if you’re a Nikon shooter, you’ll find the Nikon to handle more naturally; if you’re a Sony shooter, you’ll prefer the A7 III’s ergonomics instead.

Beyond the Specifications

It goes without saying that these are both excellent cameras, particularly considering their prices. Since both come in at $2000, they are each priced extremely well for the features they offer.

However, right now, no one has published any tests of the Nikon Z6, so we can’t comment on specific aspects like its autofocus performance or ease of use. You’ll have to wait until Photography Life or another website gets a Z6 to test before knowing anything definitively! This makes the Nikon camera a bit of an unknown, while the Sony A7 III is already a tested machine.

If you’re trying to decide between the Z6 and the A7 III, another factor you should consider is the current lens lineup of each system. Although Nikon is certainly rushing to develop as many Z-mount lenses as possible, the fact today is that they’ve only announced three lenses at this point, while Sony has a huge collection. On the other hand, by all indications, Nikon is about to go all-in with their investment in the Z-mount. I suspect we will see new lenses announced at a rapid pace; Nikon is playing a game of catch-up, and it needs to move quickly.

It’s also important to mention that you can buy an F-mount adapter (the FTZ adapter) to use with the Z6, which means that Nikon users with existing lenses have a good reason to stick with their current system. If you have a large set of F-mount lenses, they’ll adapt much better to the Z6 than to the A7 III – though nothing beats native lenses. (Also, crucially, we don’t yet have any tests of how well the adapter – $150 extra when bought with the camera – works.)

Which Camera Should You Get?

So, which camera should you choose? Looking at just the specifications above, it is a very balanced comparison, with the Sony arguably a bit ahead. Then again, if Nikon’s higher-specced viewfinder, 10-bit video performance, or 12 FPS matter more to you than dual card slots and extra battery life, the Z6 could very well be the way to go.

If you’re still unsure which one will be better for your needs, I encourage you to make your decision based on more than just the two cameras in question. The Z6 and A7 III are Nikon and Sony’s current forays into the full-frame mirrorless realm, but which system would you rather buy into in the long run? Sony’s pace of innovation has been remarkable, and their lens system is already quite fleshed-out. Nikon, on the other hand, has decades of proven results in the realm of professional cameras, and they’re betting hard on the new Z-mount, but there are a lot of questions in the air as they begin making this system.

I know that more Photography Life readers are Nikon shooters than Sony, and perhaps that’s the answer: Stick with the brand you have, unless you’re worried about the decisions it’s making. Personally, I’m planning to upgrade my workhorse D800e to Nikon’s mirrorless system, and I have high hopes for where these cameras will go – but you certainly can’t go wrong either way.

The bottom line is that the Sony A7 III and the Nikon Z6 are both at the pinnacle of what a well-priced full-frame camera can be. Although fanboys and anti-fanboys will find it easy to dismiss one camera in favor of the other, both have more than enough features for any reasonable uses. It’s a pretty good time to be a photographer.