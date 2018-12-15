Nikon Z6 First Impressions Preview

For a number of years now, I have owned a pair of Nikon D750 cameras that I have used heavily for travel photography and videography, but I have been wanting to move up to a more modern version of the camera that has 4K video capabilities. When Nikon announced the Z6 mirrorless camera, I thought it could be a perfect camera to move up to from the D750, so I decided to try one out. After a few months of waiting, I finally received the Nikon Z6, so I decided to take it with me on a trip to New Zealand and see how it works out as a travel and walk-around camera.
Considering that the Nikon Z6 and the Z7 are mostly similar (see our Nikon Z6 vs Z7 comparison article), with the major differences being in sensor resolution and total number of focus points, most of what we have already written in our first impressions review of the Nikon Z7 and our in-depth Nikon Z7 review equally applies to the Z6 as well. However, if you take into consideration the fact that the Nikon Z6 is priced a whopping $1400 lower than the Z7 (thanks to its sub-$2K price point), then all the combined features of the camera give it remarkable value, arguably far higher than that of the Nikon Z7.
Nikon decided to keep the two cameras identical physically, so there are no differences there. The buttons, their layout, all menu and control options are almost identical, making it very easy to switch between the two cameras (in fact, when the two cameras are used side by side, it is impossible to tell which one is which without looking at the label on the front). Both Z6 and Z7 have the same, exceptionally good in-body image stabilization (IBIS) systems. So if one does not need a high-resolution camera and finds 24 MP to be sufficient for their needs, the Z6 looks extremely appealing for any Nikon shooter.
Compared to the Nikon D750, the Z6 has several notable strengths that make it a great upgrade candidate. First of all, the Z6 has a 5-axis IBIS that the D750 lacks. This in itself might make it worth moving to the Z6, since IBIS allows all lenses to be stabilized, whether you are using a native Z mount lens, or an adapted Nikon F lens using the FTZ adapter. Second, the Nikon Z6 has an electronic viewfinder (EVF), which not only allows one to preview the image before capture, but also take advantage of being able to zoom in on the subject, tweak focus while zoomed in and view useful overlay information. So if one has a bunch of older manual focus Nikkor lenses gathering dust, the Nikon Z6 can bring those lenses back to life. Third, the Nikon Z6 has excellent 4K video recording capabilities (as well as 10-bit HDMI output), something the D750 lacks completely. Lastly, there are other advantages to the Z6, such as 1/8000 vs 1/4000 maximum shutter speed, superior / newer sensor and processor, lighter weight and smaller size (we pointed these differences out in our Nikon Z6 vs D750 comparison article). Interestingly, Nikon even kept some of its high-end features such as Digital Split Screen on the Z6, something that the D750 never had. In short, the Nikon Z6 has a much stronger and more appealing feature set compared to the Nikon D750.
And for someone like me who wants to upgrade from the D750 to a 4K-capable camera, or perhaps wants to move from a DSLR to a mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z6 simply looks like a phenomenal choice for the money. True, if one was to evaluate other mirrorless camera systems on the market, there are plenty of great choices out there from Fuji, Sony and other manufacturers. However, if one is invested in Nikon glass and wants to continue using it, the Nikon Z6 and the Z7 are pretty much the only proper options. The only unfortunate part about the FTZ adapter is the inability to use older screw-type lenses – I wish Nikon considered releasing another version of the adapter that can work with those lenses. That might be an unpleasant issue for those photographers who happen to own AF-D lenses. Such lenses will only be usable as manual focus lenses.
Having been shooting the Nikon Z6 along with the Canon EOS R (more on the latter in a separate article and upcoming review), I have to say that I am very impressed by what I see so far. The Nikon Z6 excels in so many areas that it has already become one of my most favorite travel / walk-around cameras (together with the Fuji X-H1, which I also consider as one of the best travel camera on the market). And despite some of the strengths of the Canon EOS R, the Nikon Z6 just delivers a vastly superior experience in comparison, especially when it comes to simple ergonomics, EVF and base features. Shooting with the two side by side, I came to realization that Nikon should have pushed a few high-end lenses with the Z7. The trio of S-series lenses like the Nikon 24-70mm f/4 S, 35mm f/1.8 S and 50mm f/1.8 S are all great, but Canon’s RF 50mm f/1.2 is just breathtaking:
Instead of showing off with the manual focus 58mm f/0.95 that nobody is going to be able to afford, Nikon should have introduced the Nikon 50mm f/1.2 S at the time of release and not push it all the way to 2020. Two years is a long time to wait for a lens with such potential. No matter how great the Nikon 50mm f/1.8 S is, you simply cannot compare the capabilities of an f/1.8 lens to f/1.2 for portraiture. It was shocking to see how sharp images look wide open with the Canon RF 50mm f/1.2 – it very much reminds me of Fuji’s 56mm f/1.2, which is the only other lens that I have seen so far that can be that sharp wide open.
No matter how camera bodies compare, the outcome of the camera system race at the end of the day is going to come down to lenses. Sony has a pretty big headstart with native lenses and has a more established system at the moment, but if Nikon and Canon don’t quickly introduce both enthusiast-level and pro glass, the gap is only going to widen. Considering the fact that Sony is pretty much only concentrating on one mount, while Nikon and Canon have to continue supporting their DSLR users, as well as the new mirrorless systems, it might take a few years before we can directly compare these mirrorless systems.
Going back to the Z6, I think Nikon really nailed this camera. For the price, it is hard to find a lot of things to complain about. If Nikon improves the AF performance and accuracy of the camera in all lighting conditions, it will be tough to recommend a full-frame Nikon DSLR going forward. Unless Nikon somehow matches the feature set of the Z6 on the upcoming Nikon D760 (which is highly unlikely), my default recommendation for Nikon D750 owners will be to take a serious look at the Z6 before considering another DSLR. I have been using the Nikon Z6 with the Nikkor 24-70mm f/4 S and the Nikkor 35mm f/1.8 S, and these two lenses have been able to cover most shooting situations when traveling. I would love to see a lightweight 70-200mm f/4 S, but it is sadly not even on the roadmap. Together with the 14-30mm f/4 S and the 24-70mm f/4 S, it would have made a killer trinity kit!
Stay tuned for a detailed review of the Nikon Z6 within the next few weeks. For now, we are giving it our big thumbs up!
Comments
is ftz compatible with TC1. 4 + 300mm P lens
Aziz, yes, it is.
I’ve been using a D750 for several years and the Z6 for several week, and I agree with Nasim. Feature for feature, the Z6 is a much better camera. In real-shootings conditions, both have strengths and weaknesses that are subject to personal photography style and preferences. For me, the Z6 is a great complement to the D750. I find low-light AF is better in the D750. While my Nikon and Tamron lenses work really welll on theZ6, vía the FTZ adapter, I found the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VRII focuses slower and hunts a bit (it’s super fast and no hunting on the D750). I did encounter the banding problem when shooting sunset scenes where there was vegetation in the corners and they were fairly dark and I only tried 1.5 stops to recover those corners. Having sunset light in a significant part of the photo seemed to be a factor, as similar recovery in shots where sunlight was indirect did not result in banding. I didn’t have my D750 at the time to compare results, but I’ve done many sunset photos like that and never seen any banding.
As side note, I’ll mention something I posted on the wishlist article. For anyone interested on an L-bracket, or has concerns about their pinky dangling off the bottom of the Z cameras, or the height difference when using the FTZ adapter, consider the SmallRig bracket and their FTZ accessory. I pre-ordered one, and as I understand, they’ll be shipping on the 25th. Check them out here:
www.smallrig.com/small…-2258.html
The small rig L-plate looks gorgeous and highly affordable, thanks for bringing this to our attention.
But the FTZ support – awkward. It is screwed into the L-plate, meaning you simply can’t take the FTZ adapter off? Good solution for those who don’t want to buy S-type lenses, but for the rest… I still prefer to stick to my customized L-plate + small plate solution sojujo.smugmug.com/Tests…/n-nvmfBh/
Indeed, it looks like the FTZ accessory would severely slow-down switching between S and F lenses. Good option for switching between F lenses and not having to put a tripod release plate on the FTZ adapter though.
One thing I forgot to mention… I did an indoor event with the Z6, in a poorly lit environment, and due to not being able to use flash, I pushed the ISO to about 8000. Shadow recovery was ok in all and only a few exhibited unpleasant amount of noise. While none showed banding, the darkest shots revealed a handful of hot pixels scattered across the image. Same pixel location in all the offending shots.
Nasim, have you noticed any hot pixels?
Hot pixels are just a fact of life. Some raw converters automatically remap them. Someone posted a tip on how to make the Z cameras remap them. You run back to back sensor cleanings using the menu.
Thanks for that tip! That took care of the hot pixels.
I read somewhere that if you do 2 “sensor clean” commands via the menus in a row it will map out the hot pixels.
Thanks for the observations and for sharing your experience! Strange that you have seen slower AF performance with the 70-200mm. I think the hunting and the slower focusing you are describing is the result of the AF system on the new mirrorless cameras. Nikon really needs to work on the AF system and make it more reliable when compared to DSLRs. The banding issues are really suprising to hear about. Having shot with the camera for the past few weeks, I have not seen a single image with banding on it. Only 1.5 stops of recovery sounds quite low – I recovered far more than that on the first image in this article, without any banding. Can you please post a sample image that shows this? I am very curious, thanks!
Hi Nasim – I took about a dozen shots of my wife at a beach, with the sun about to set in the horizon. Two resulted with banding over darkened vegetation in one of the lower corners but the others didn’t even though they are only slight variations in composition. The exposure is very similar in all of them. I’d post them but my wife is very private about her photos. As I mentioned in another comment, shots that I did at a very poorly-lit indoor event did not show any banding, even though I pushed the ISO to 8000 and had to do more shadow recovery than I did for the sunset shots. I can’t say banding is an issue with the Z6, but it can rear its ugly head; I guess that’s probably not uncommon for mirrorless cameras.
Can you just post a crop of the area with the banding?
On my Sony A7iii banding happens when shooting noiseless in low light situation. When I switch back to mechanic shutter, banding is gone. With silent shutter going down to 1/5 also helps but then I need a calm hand. I googled the situation, apparently all mirrorless systems are except A9 which has a staggered sensor therefore very fast chip to memory is not affected.
Would love to see a finished Z7 review at first!
What happend to the X-H1 review???
Alfred, the Z7 review will be completed as soon as I get home – I have been traveling in NZ for the past two weeks and I had to put it off. I only have two sections left, which shouldn’t take more than a day to complete.
As for the X-H1 review, I have everything ready – just need to publish the review, which I am hoping to do as soon as I get home as well.
Nasim, what about D750 users that shoot in low light conditions and rely on D750 awesome 3D/continuous AF system? Would you recommend switching right now or wait for the next Z generation? I don’t know if you still own the Nikon 58mm 1.4g lens. Have you tried on z6? I’m looking forward for the detailed Z6 review! Thanks.
Leandro, if AF performance is very important for you (especially for 3D tracking), then I recommend either waiting until Nikon issues firmware fixes / improvements, or until the second generation cameras hit the market.
I also took the Z7 along with a D850 on a trip and while the DSLR nearly always had a long tele zoom mounted, the rest I enjoyed to shoot with the mirrorless. I really enjoyed using it and wonder how long it will Nikon take to bring the AF-C to speed.
I fully agree on the poor lens selection, even more so because Nikon put some rather noticeable distortions into the zoom as well as the 35/1.8 – this kind of stuff I’m not used from the Sigma Art lenses. Pity, makes the RAW developing process a bit longer.
Joachim, yes, there is quite a bit of distortion on the 24-70mm f/4 S and it is there by design. That’s probably why Nikon is doing automatic distortion correction in Lightroom, as it is extremely pronounced. I think we will start seeing high-end lenses sooner than later. On one hand I am happy that Nikon started out with small and lightweight lenses, but on the other hand, high-end lenses are needed to show the potential of this camera system.
I’ve had my Z6 for a week and while I haven’t put it through it’s paces I have really enjoyed it. I had a Fuji for several years and this is the first mirrorless that is comfortable to hold. The EVF is very good. Yes, autofocus isn’t the same but few of the mirrorless ones do substantially better.
Seeing these pics makes me want to go back to New Zealand. I really enjoyed going to the north island and really want to go to the South Island. Maybe one day :)
I agree, the Nikon Z6 looks like a wonderful camera for the price. New Zealand was wonderful too – on my way back home now :(
Nasim, was the electronic first curtain activated in the Canon R shot above ? I would make sure to deactivate it as above 1/1500th or so it may pose issues with the 50mm RF f1.2 bokeh when shot wide open.
The resulting image shows, in my opinion, a pretty hideous bokeh. I don’t like the RF’s rendering off-centre wide open, and I don’t like it closed down, but EFC may make things worse in some situations, including that 1/5000th shot.
MTL, EFCS was turned on (I believe it is on by default). I haven’t done a side by side comparison with EFCS turned on and off on the 50mm f/1.2, but if EFCS damages images that much, it is a bit concerning… Personally, I don’t find the bokeh on the shot to be “hideous”…
If you’re shooting bokeh balls for example, it cuts a part of the ball in a direction aligned with the shutter’s travel. So yep, not to be used with wide apertures above x shutter speed (depends on the R’s shutter design, maybe around 1/1000th – 1/2000th). I wish cameras had an auto EFC mode where it’s used below a user selectable shutter speed and switch to the mechanical shutter above it, but alas that’s not the case.
The 50mm RF already suffers from excessive vignetting seriously limiting the interest of its f1.2 aperture, EFC will only aggravate things.
Does the Nikon Z6 FTZ adaptor accept both recent Nikon DX lenses and FX lenses or just FX?
Both will work just fine.
Both. For DX, the viewfinder fills the screen v just showing crop marks as on DSLRs.
The adaptor they give for lenses is cheap and nasty, they charge extra for it, to top it off it doesn’t work with Tamron lenses. Not a good upgrade if you have some G2 lenses. D850 is a better upgrade from a D750.
Most of your comment is off reality. Do you know any adaptors from any manufacturer given for free? It doesn’t work with SOME Tamron lenses. The 150-600 works with it after Firmware upgrade, the 100-400 still not – but that’s because Tamron is slow with firmware, you can’t blame Nikon to not care for third parties. All Nikon and Sigma lenses work fine.
For some the D850 still might be better, for others the Z6 will do very fine as an upgrade – especially if one keeps the D750 for lowlight AF – but that’s about it. And for the ones going into video, the Z6 is even superior over the D850. Your rant is rather pointless, I’m afraid :)
Oli, Tamron has already issued firmware for most of their lenses and they work just fine on the Z6 and the Z7 with the FTZ adapter. You will need to get the Tamron tap-in console to perform the firmware updates.
It’s only a few of their lenses, at least by press release. Personally, I’m still waiting for them to fix the firmware of their updated 90mm macro lens.
It’s not Nikon’s problem to make sure their stuff works with unlicensed third party products. That is 100% on the lens manufacturer (Tamron). Legally speaking Nikon can’t even do any testing with that stuff. And the FTZ is not cheap or nasty feeling in hand – the whole system is of extremely high build quality.
I’m one of those with a lot of older Nikon glass from the film era, e.g., original 80-400. I’m not worried about manual focus, but I am wondering whether this glass will hold up with the Z6/Z7 sensors?
Jim, having tested a number of lenses on the FTZ, I can say that it all depends on the lens. Many lenses don’t resolve well even on a 36 MP sensor, let alone 45 MP. If a lens you have performs well on a D800/D810/D850, then it will do well on the Z7. As for the Z6, it is only 24 MP, so most lenses should be just fine on it.
Hi Nasim,
Thank you for a very interesting article and comparison between the Z6 and the D750. I recently went through a comparison between the Z6 and the D750 and ended up buying the D750. To make a long story short, I think the merits of one camera versus the other depend very much on the needs and wants of individual photographers. In my particular case, I was hoping that the lighter Z6 would win out over the D750 but after playing around with both cameras in a shop, I concluded that the D750 was a better fit for me. The decisive factors were;
1. EVF vs. OVF
While the Z6’s EVF is quite good, it remains inferior to the OVF in the D750 and the features provided by the EVF do not, in my view, trump the viewing experience of the OVF.
2. Video features of Z6
As I am a still photo shooter, video features are irrelevant to me.
3. 1/8000 sec vs. 1/4000 shutter speed
I have never needed to use a shutter speed faster than 1/4000, so the Z6 offers no advantage to me.
4. Ergonomics
My pinky finger hangs uncomfortably loose off the Z6, but not on the D750 – D750 feels better in hand.
5. Weight
While the Z6 body is lighter, once you factor in the FTZ adapter, the Z6 weighs 720g vs 750g for the D750; a virtual wash!
6. Current Cost
Here in Canada, the Z6 (w/ 24-70 and adapter) sells for CAD $3,600 as compared to CAD $2,600 for the D750 (w/ 24-120mm lens); for me, the $1000 premium for the Z6 was difficult to justify.
Thanks again for your valuable contribution to readers.
H
may I know what is Digital Split Screen?
You can see two parts of the image, enlarged and horizontally aligned. Basically, it gives you 100% (or more) view of two different points which could an move vertically and horizontally as well. Horizontally they are always the same level. What’s that good for? You can check top right and left corner at 100 % simultaneously for sharpness. Interesting function although sort of limited because both crop views can’t be set diagonally. It’s also to level horizons or to see how much of distortion S-line lenses show :/ .
Liuels, looks like Joachim already provided the answer. For more details, please see page two of the Nikon D850 review, where I show a screenshot of digital split screen and discuss its limitations.
That image by Canon R really pops out, Canon has a way with colors and tonality
It’s the raw converter and post processing more than anything else. Unless they indicate it’s straight out of the camera you can assume it’s been post processed. At that point there is little difference between the cameras honestly.
It’s more than just post processing. I used both Canon 5D and Nikon D800E for a while before I fully switched to Nikon. Even with RAW files from both, there’s more contrast with the default profile particularly with the faces of people giving them more pop. Sure I could make the Nikon files look similar to my Canon’s files, but it will take some effort to come to the right balance of color, tonality and naturalism. Ever since I sold the Canon system, I’ve been missing the color and pop. Pixel level Nikon wins, but that’s not important. Fuji has nice colors too, but need a boost in black and red.
I see differences based on the raw converter I use. I shoot with a D750 and an IR converted D600 plus a Nikon1 J3 for underwater work. I find LRCC adequate for most purposes. However, for special photos that I want to take the best care of, I get better results from Nikon’s own NX-D. One should expect the manufacturer’s own software to do the best woth their own raw files. I also have good results with DxO Photolab2 which does well with the underwater shots for WB. These rsults are not surprising and others may have different opinions. However, this approach works well for me.
I am looking at buying another camera and will give the Z6 a close look over the holidays. I like the initial impressions. My biggest concern is that I have truly large hands and am concerned about camera size. In that regards I really like the size of the 850 but do not need such a camera for my needs. I will hold them in hand and then decide. Looking forward to more of hte review.
No worry. In DSLR era, Nikon lens could deliver same optical quality as Canon, sometimes even better. For mirrorless era, nikon’s mount is BEST in the industry. We should believe the amazing fast nikon S lens will come soon. For manual focus lens, actually it’s VERY EASY to use on nikon Z because of the focus peaking function. For landscape, manual focus lens are definitely OK. Nikon get a very good 1.8 lens series for DSLR. I think these 1.8 might sell much better than their 1.4 siblings. S 1.8 is light weight and very friendly for traveling and hiking. S 35 1.8 is superior to 35 1.4G and 1.8G already. The three S lens already prove nikon’s superior mount and superior optical quality statement. We could looking forward to see what nikon will do with 1.2 lens and even faster lens. BTW, road map is always subject to change, nikon may bring forward some lens and postpone some lens. As for S 70-200 4.0, I believe similar lens will release sometime in the future, even though it’s not in current road map. Once again, road map is subject to change.
Cheers.
Totally agree with your comments:
I already own the D750 & D500 that for me are to big to carry on a trip. The D750 for landscape & the D500 for BIF and mostly everything else.
I look at the Fuji XT20; XT-2; XT-3 for travelling and ended with the cheap D5600 that I am more than happy that I use with my already own Nikon 50 F1.8 & Nikon 10-24 F3.5-4.5. The fuji would have cost me at least 3000$ cdn , to be stuck with another set of lenses that I already own with Nikon.
For me that was out of the question, because it didn’t make any sense for me as an amateur. To get great results in post-processing I use DXO Photolab 2 with its great denoiser calledd “Prime”
regards
Luc
Hello,
thanks for the short comparison between the D750 and the Z6. I also took the Z6 in my hand and after a while compared to the D750 I realized that I won’t buy the Z6. But, this is not only true for the Z6, but also for the other DSLM cameras. For me, the optical viewfinder is the decisive criterion! For me it is still not replaceable by a very good electronic viewfinder, there are still differences. Who knows, the future DSLM models might be even better, but I doubt it. If you also consider that the optical viewfinder doesn’t need to be switched on, so no power is needed and the battery of the camera lasts longer, it’s also higher from the practical value of such a camera. For me, a DSLM is not an alternative to a DSLR, but merely an addition. But of course there may be other photographers who are looking forward to a Z6/7 and can work very satisfied with it.
Many greetings from Germany.
Perhaps it would be useful to show a portrait shot using the 50/1.8S to compare to the Canon 50/1.2? The 50/1.8S has been shown on other sites to be as sharp as the Zeiss Otus 55/1.4 wide open, among other things.
Have you ever done a review of post processing software. Supposedly Adobe is the leader. But I have been using Corel for years. Aside from their tedious installation process, it is a great product.
Nasim:
Thank you for an excellent appraisal of this new camera in a real-world scenario.
Can you add a few comments about your experience using the SnapBridge functionality? I recently engaged SB on a D850 and was sorely disappointed. I am wondering if it works more reliably on the Z series.
Much appreciated.
Hello Nasim,
thank you for your article. What do you think about the followings, will they be introduced by Nikon?
– A more expensive FTZ adapter, able to drive AF / AF-D lenses? I think there are still lots of people using them (I’m one, and I’m happy with mine :)
– a Dx Z mount mirrorless? In my humble opinion a good product if some light and performing Dx Z lenses will be introduced too.
My dream would be the following (Dx) lenses will be made:
— (zoom): 16-35 f/2, 28-105 f/4, 70-210 f/4
— (prime): 24 f/1.8, 50 f/1.4, 85 f/1.8, 135 f/2.8
Thx, Sebastiano
Nasim, thanks for your excellent review. After using DX bodies (D70 > D90 > D7100) for 10+ years I was ready to make the move to a full frame. The D850 is just too high priced right now and was considering a refurbished D810 or a D750. I pre-ordered the Z6 on the day it was announced and got it shipped a little earlier than the expected 11/30 release.
Purchased with the 24-70/4 kit + LTZ adaptor, I’m seeing some great results from both the new S lens and my G1 Tamron 70-200/2.8. The autofocus tracking is not great but am hopeful through a firmware release that some of that will be sorted out. Still just getting used to the ‘Zix’ and confident I made a good decision. No camera is perfect but Nikon sure nailed it with the Z6.