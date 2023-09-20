Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

HomeCamera Comparison

Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon Zf: What Should You Get?

By 3 Comments
Last Updated On

The Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Zf have very different physical designs, but a lot of their headline specifications are shared: 24.5 megapixel sensors, 14 FPS RAW bursts, 4K 60p video, and more. What exciting new features does the Nikon Zf bring to the table, considering that it’s three years newer? And which one of these cameras is right for you? This comparison will answer your questions.

Nikon Z6 II Mirrorless Camera
The Nikon Z6 II
Nikon-Zf-Official-Product-Photo-15
The Nikon Zf

Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Zf Specifications

Camera FeatureNikon Z6 IINikon Zf
AnnouncedOctober 2020September 2023
Camera TypeMirrorlessMirrorless
Sensor TypeBSI CMOSBSI CMOS
Image ProcessorDual EXPEED 6EXPEED 7
Resolution24.5 MP24.5 MP
Pixel Dimensions6048×40246048×4032
Sensor Dimensions35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
Sensor Pixel Size5.94µ5.94µ
Low Pass FilterYesYes
IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)YesYes
Base ISOISO 100ISO 100
Max Native ISOISO 51,200ISO 64,000
Extended ISOsISO 50-204,800ISO 50-204,800
High-Resolution Sensor ShiftNoYes
Focus Stack BracketingYesYes
Pre-Shoot Burst ModeNoYes (JPEG only)
Fastest Shutter Speed1/80001/8000
Longest Shutter Speed900 seconds900 seconds
Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)14 FPS14 FPS
Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)14 FPS14 FPS
Notes for High FPS Shooting12-bit raw and single-point autofocus at 14 FPS (no limitations at 12 FPS)14 FPS figure is for .NEF files (full-res JPEG at 30 FPS)
Autofocus SystemHybrid PDAFHybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
Autofocus Points273273
Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)-6 EV-8.5 EV
Standard Flash Sync Speed1/2001/200
Curtain to Protect Sensor at ShutdownNoNo
Video Features
Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)8 bits10 bits
Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)10 bits (12 bits with paid upgrade)10 bits
Raw VideoNo (Yes, externally, with paid upgrade)No
4K Maximum Framerate60 FPS60 FPS
1080P Maximum Framerate120 FPS120 FPS
Additional Video Crop Factor1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)No
Video Recording Limit30 min125 min
Physical and Other Features
Card Slots22
Slot 1 TypeCFExpress Type BSD (UHS-II)
Slot 2 TypeSD (UHS-II)Micro SD (UHS-I)
Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)3.2 in3.2 in
Rear LCD Resolution2.1 million dots2.1 million dots
Articulating LCDSingle AxisFully Articulating
TouchscreenYesYes
ViewfinderEVFEVF
Viewfinder Magnification0.8x0.80x
Viewfinder Resolution3.69 million dots3.69 million dots
Viewfinder Coverage100%100%
Voice MemoYesYes
Headphone JackYesYes
Microphone JackYesYes
Built-in FlashNoNo
GPSNoNo
BluetoothYesYes
WiFiYesYes
Battery TypeEN-EL15cEN-EL15c
Battery Life (Viewfinder)340 frames360 frames
Battery Life (Rear LCD)410 frames380 frames
Battery Life (Eco Mode)450 frames430 frames
Weather SealedYesYes
Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)705 g (1.55 lbs.)710 g (1.57 lbs.)
Dimensions (LxHxD)134 x 101 x 85 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.3″)1144 x 103 x 59 mm (5.7 x 4.1 x 2.3″)2
Price Comparison
MSRP, Body Only$2000 (Check Current Price)$2000 (Check Current Price)
Used PricesNikon Z6 II Used PricesNikon Zf Used Prices
1The Nikon Z7 II’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to the Z7 II’s depth measurement in this table.
2The Nikon Zf’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 10mm were added to the Zf’s depth measurement in this table.

Analysis

Simply based on the specs above, you can already tell that the Nikon Zf is an improvement over the Nikon Z6 II. The high-resolution sensor-shift mode (a first on a Nikon camera) is very welcome for tripod-based landscape photography. Meanwhile, the fully-articulating LCD is a great usability and videography feature. And for action photography, the Nikon Zf has the benefit of a 30 FPS pre-release burst (albeit JPEG-only), as well as a seemingly improved autofocus system.

Then there are the differences in camera body designs. Every photographer is a bit different, but it’s hard not to like the Zf’s beautiful, retro-themed design and extensive manual controls (note the dedicated dials for shutter speed, ISO, and exposure compensation, plus two additional command dials). By comparison, the Nikon Z6 II’s design is more utilitarian – but in practice, it feels short on dials, meaning that the Zf is actually more functional and not just more aesthetically appealing.

Nikon-Z6-II-Rear-Control-Layout
The Nikon Z6 II’s rear controls
Nikon-Zf-Official-Product-Photo-8
The Nikon Zf’s rear controls
Nikon-Zf-Official-Product-Photo-7
The Nikon Zf’s top controls

I should also mention that, this time, the specifications list alone doesn’t tell the whole story – the Nikon Zf’s advantage is even greater in practice.

Beyond the Specs

Some of the Nikon Zf’s biggest and best features don’t shine clearly in a specifications list. So, I’ll go through the highlights here.

First, the Nikon Zf has a totally redesigned in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system compared to the Nikon Z6 II. The Zf manages a CIPA-rated 8.0 stops of stabilization, compared to just 5.0 stops on the Nikon Z6 II. Furthermore, the Nikon Zf’s image stabilization system can be set to prioritize stabilization in the area of your focus point – meaning that for subjects near the edge of the frame, the difference between the two cameras will be even greater.

Another major improvement on the Nikon Zf is its autofocus system. Yes, the spec sheet shows some advantages for the Zf here, but the differences in practice are much greater. After all, the Nikon Zf inherits the world-class AF system of the Nikon Z8 and Nikon Z9, including subject recognition algorithms and built-in 3D tracking. This should make it a much more desirable camera for sports and wildlife photography compared to the Z6 II.

Speaking of autofocus, the Nikon Zf also has a “Touch Fn” option that allows you to control the EVF’s autofocus point directly via the rear LCD touchscreen. This has been a highly-requested feature among Nikon photographers for ages, and it’s finally here with the Zf for the first time.

In short, the Nikon Zf has more advantages over the Z6 II than it may have seemed at first glance, which I suppose is a benefit of the camera’s newer release date.

You can read our article on 11 Things You Should Know About the Nikon Zf for a more detailed analysis of these features and more.

Nikon-Zf-Official-Sample-Photos-00019
NIKON Z f + NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S @ 85mm, ISO 400, 1/125, f/1.2
Nikon Z6 II Image Sample #47
NIKON Z 6 II + NIKKOR Z 14-30mm f/4 S @ 25mm, ISO 100, 0.6 seconds, f/11.0

Recommendations

The Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Zf have a lot of similarities, but the deeper you dive, the more advantages you’ll find for the Zf. To me, these advantages are pretty overwhelming, especially if both cameras are the same price – and the list prices are the same, although the Nikon Z6 II will surely be given more aggressive discounts than the Zf over time.

Even if the price difference were several hundred dollars, though, my recommendation would be to get the Nikon Zf. It’s simply a more capable camera for almost any situation… landscape photography (due to the high-resolution pixel shift), wildlife photography (due to the much-improved autofocus system), videography (due to the articulating rear LCD and better IBIS), and so on.

It’s not that the Nikon Z6 II is a bad camera, and if both cameras are placed side-by-side and set to the same camera settings, you’ll get essentially identical images out of them both. But when you compare their more advanced features, it’s no contest – I would go with the Nikon Zf. The only reason to avoid it is if you hate the retro theme – and really, who could hate such a beautiful design?

About Jason Polak

Jason Polak is a bird and wildlife photographer from Ottawa, Canada. He has been interested in photography ever since he received a disposable film camera as a small child. His career as a mathematician led him to move to Australia in 2016, where he started seeing colorful parrots. A few casual shots with a lens completely unsuitable for birds got him hooked, and now wildlife photography is his biggest passion. Jason loves to show the beauty of animals to the world through photography, and one of his lifelong goals is to photograph five thousand species of birds. You can see more of Jason's work on his website or on his YouTube channel.

guest

3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bg5931

This release is a big leap forward for Nikon’s mid-range cameras and foreshadows that the Z6 III and Z7 III will be pretty amazing cameras.

1
Reply
Jason Polak

I would not be surprised if the Z6III was basically this camera but in a more conventional body and a CFExpress/SD card configuration.

0
Reply
Joey

And the dynamic range / performance iso should be better than a Z6II and Z8. A great deal

0
Reply