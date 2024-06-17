Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon Z6 III: What Should You Get?

The Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z6 III are two full-frame, 24-megapixel Z-mount mirrorless cameras from Nikon. In some ways, the Nikon Z6 II was a fairly incremental upgrade to the original Z6, which addressed the main problems of the Z6 such as the single card slot. The Z6 III, on the other hand, is a completely different beast with its new partially stacked sensor. So, is the Z6 II enough for you, or do you need the Z6 III? Read on to find out!
Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon Z6 III Specifications Comparison
|Camera Feature
|Nikon Z6 II
|Nikon Z6 III
|Announced
|October 2020
|June 2024
|Camera Type
|Mirrorless
|Mirrorless
|Sensor Type
|BSI CMOS
|Partially Stacked CMOS
|Image Processor
|Dual EXPEED 6
|EXPEED 7
|Resolution
|24.5 MP
|24.5 MP
|Pixel Dimensions
|6048×4024
|6048×4024
|Sensor Dimensions
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame)
|Sensor Pixel Size
|5.94µ
|5.94µ
|Low Pass Filter
|Yes
|Yes
|IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization)
|Yes
|Yes
|Base ISO
|ISO 100
|ISO 100
|Max Native ISO
|ISO 51,200
|ISO 64,000
|Extended ISOs
|ISO 50-204,800
|ISO 50-204,800
|High-Resolution Sensor Shift
|No
|Yes
|Focus Stack Bracketing
|Yes
|Yes
|Pre-Shoot Burst Mode
|No
|Yes (JPEG only)
|Fastest Shutter Speed
|1/8000
|1/16000
|Longest Shutter Speed
|900 seconds
|900 seconds
|Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter)
|14 FPS
|14 FPS
|Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter)
|14 FPS
|20 FPS
|Notes for High FPS Shooting
|12-bit raw and single-point autofocus at 14 FPS (no limitations at 12 FPS)
|TBA
|Buffer Size (Raw)
|124 frames (14 FPS)
|1000 frames
|Autofocus System
|Hybrid PDAF
|Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition
|Autofocus Points
|273
|273
|Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100)
|-6 EV
|-8.5 EV
|Standard Flash Sync Speed
|1/200
|1/200
|Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown
|No
|No
Video Features
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal)
|8 bits
|12 bits
|Maximum Video Bit Depth (External)
|10 (12 with paid upgrade)
|12 bits
|Raw Video
|No (Yes, externally, with paid upgrade)
|Yes
|6K Maximum Framerate
|N/A
|60 FPS
|4K Maximum Framerate
|60 FPS
|120 FPS
|1080P Maximum Framerate
|120 FPS
|240 FPS
|Additional Video Crop Factor
|1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop)
|No
|Chroma Subsampling
|4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External)
|4:2:2
|Video Recording Limit
|30 min
|125 min
Physical and Other Features
|Card Slots
|2
|2
|Slot 1 Type
|CFExpress Type B
|CFExpress Type B
|Slot 2 Type
|SD (UHS-II)
|SD (UHS-II)
|Rear LCD Size (Diagonal)
|3.2 in
|3.2 in
|Rear LCD Resolution
|2.1 million dots
|2.1 million dots
|Articulating LCD
|Single Axis
|Fully Articulating
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Viewfinder
|EVF
|EVF
|Viewfinder Magnification
|0.8x
|0.8x
|Viewfinder Resolution
|3.69 million dots
|5.76 million dots
|Viewfinder Coverage
|100%
|100%
|Voice Memo
|Yes
|Yes
|Headphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphone Jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Built-in Flash
|No
|No
|GPS
|No
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|WiFi
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type C 3.1
|USB 3.2 Gen 1
|Battery Type
|EN-EL15c
|EN-EL15c
|Battery Life (Viewfinder)
|340 frames
|360 frames
|Battery Life (Rear LCD)
|410 frames
|390 frames
|Battery Life (Eco Mode)
|450 frames
|410 frames
|Weather Sealed
|Yes
|Yes
|Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card)
|705 g (1.55 lbs.)
|760 g (1.68 lbs.)
|Dimensions (LxHxD)
|134 x 101 x 85 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.3″)1
|139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)2
Price Comparison
|MSRP, Body Only
|$2000 (Check Current Price)
|$2500 (Check Current Price)
|Used Prices
|Nikon Z6 II Used Prices
|Nikon Z6 III Used Prices
|1The Nikon Z6 II and Z6 III’s official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to both depth measurements in this table.
Summary and Recommendations
The Z6 II is certainly a fine camera, but the Nikon Z6 III is on another level. So what does the Z6 III have to offer? Yes, the Z6 III has the same resolution as its predecessor, but otherwise it’s no exaggeration that the Z6 III improves in almost every way compared to the Z6 II. Having a partially stacked sensor, it’s faster. It’s also got the same EXPEED 7 processor from the Z8 and Z9, allowing for flagship-level autofocus performance.
Video is also immensely improved. Unlike the Z6 II, you can now shoot 6K video. The 4K has been improved from 60p to 120p, and the 1080p has been improved from 120p to 240p. For those with big hard drives, you can also now shoot Nikon N-Raw internally and Apple ProRes 12-bit Raw.
Users upgrading from the Z6 II to the Z6 III will also appreciate the brighter viewfinder with wide-gamut support, the articulating LCD, the improved in-body image stabilization system, the more rugged build quality, and many more small improvements.
So, which camera should you choose? If you don’t need best-in-class autofocus or video features, the Z6 II is still a great camera. Image quality between the two cameras is not going to be dramatically different (apart from the scenes where you can use pixel-shift on the Z6 III). But if you shoot demanding scenes with rapidly moving subjects, the Z6 III will definitely be a huge step up from the Z6 II. And although the Z6 II was great at video, the Z6 III offers significant improvement if you need more resolution, higher frame rates, or internal Raw video.
I like the idea of the Z6iii very much. It does address all the key limitations of the Z6ii. I use a Z9 for bird and wildlife photography. I also like to have a second body with me when I travel for those other shots. The Z6ii with a 24-120 F4 on it, is a very good landscape/ context /animal scape camera. It falls short of being a suitable back up camera in my view.
I can see me wanting to replace the Z6ii with the Z6iii soon. I need my backup camera to be light. My travel camera set up is Z9 with a 180-600 on it plus a Z6ii with a 24-120 on it. This combination works in terms of allowable carry on weights for international flights.
The Z6iii would make the set up much more flexible in theory but I honestly can’t see it being essential or even justified if Z9 remains fully operational. It’s probably the insurance factor of the Z6iii being a worthy replacement for the Z9 which will eventually lead to me making the upgrade.
How does the shift sensor resolution and IQ compare to Z 7/8/9?
On the Zf, the sensor shift mode feels a little half-baked. It only works without artifacts when your subject is extremely still – even atmospheric shimmer is enough to make it look odd at 100% or 200%. Let alone grass or leaves blowing. I expect the Z6 III to be the same for now.
I see it as a really specialized feature that only works for totally stationary scenes like rocks and mountains, at least until Nikon implements the same sort of motion compensation that works pretty well on cameras like the Panasonic S1R.
But when it works, it works great. It really is like using a 96 megapixel sensor with excellent color detail.
I’m very curious how the stacked sensor performs in astrophotography, granted that the Z6 III has the same (or hopefully even better) low-level performance as Z6 II. Is the iso dual gain crossover at 800 as in Z6 II? I’m using Z6 II for both Milky Way and Deep Space Astrophtography (combined with Z 180-600) and this new series sounds as a viable improvement!
Today’s 24MP sensors are already approaching an image quality ceiling where noise is concerned. Most of the noise these days is from the scene itself, not the sensor. I don’t expect the Z6 III to improve over the Z6 II in that particular area, and even if it does, not by much. But I’m eager to test it to see where the dual gain point is on the Z6 III (assuming that it’s also a dual gain sensor, which I would expect).
Is the 1/16000 shutter speed mechanical?
Do we know anything about EVF refresh rate?
No, it’s 1/16,000 electronic and 1/8000 mechanical.
EVF refresh rate is 120 FPS!
Then this is a very nice EVF update.
Question is how good is the dynamic range 6II vs 6III ?
With the Z8 it was about half a stop lower than the d850.
This Z6III needs a mechanical shutter for the speed of the readout for the whole sensor lies between 1/60s and 1/200s
Because of this when using a flash the shutter speed will read a minimum duration of 1/60 with electronic shutter- or 1/200s with the mechanical shutter.
The choice of the shutter modus also changes the maximum frames per second it can do. Minimum is 8. The new EVF sounds promising and useful.
I expect that it will be very similar to the Z6 II, but I look forward to testing it! The Z8’s dynamic range is so similar to the Z7 / Z7 II (which themselves are so similar to the D850) that even in the highest-contrast real-world scene, I’ve never seen a difference. Lab tests reveal only the slightest differences at the margins, like when recovering an image that has been underexposed 7 stops, magnifying to 200%, and seeing maybe a little more coloration in the noise on the Z8.
Is dynamic range question really important these days? I was comparing charts of Dynamic range for my D750 with latest Nikon cameras today (Z7, Z8 etc) on DxOMark, and the values are pretty much similar. The explanation there says that the difference in 0.5Ev is hardly noticeable. Unless I am really missing something here, I do not see real improvements during last 10 years (at least such, which will be significant for a lot of photographers). Or am I missing something here?
The only significant improvement in my opinion is base ISO 64. It’s still on the subtle side, but compared to base ISO 100, there are some real-world scenarios where I’ve found it easier to recover shadow detail. And extensive recovery edits like dehaze don’t show as much noise on those sensors. Otherwise, I’m pretty much in agreement with you there.