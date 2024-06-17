Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon Z6 III: What Should You Get?

The Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z6 III are two full-frame, 24-megapixel Z-mount mirrorless cameras from Nikon. In some ways, the Nikon Z6 II was a fairly incremental upgrade to the original Z6, which addressed the main problems of the Z6 such as the single card slot. The Z6 III, on the other hand, is a completely different beast with its new partially stacked sensor. So, is the Z6 II enough for you, or do you need the Z6 III? Read on to find out!

Nikon Z6 II vs Nikon Z6 III Specifications Comparison

Camera Feature Nikon Z6 II Nikon Z6 III Announced October 2020 June 2024 Camera Type Mirrorless Mirrorless Sensor Type BSI CMOS Partially Stacked CMOS Image Processor Dual EXPEED 6 EXPEED 7 Resolution 24.5 MP 24.5 MP Pixel Dimensions 6048×4024 6048×4024 Sensor Dimensions 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) 35.9 x 23.9 mm (Full Frame) Sensor Pixel Size 5.94µ 5.94µ Low Pass Filter Yes Yes IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization) Yes Yes Base ISO ISO 100 ISO 100 Max Native ISO ISO 51,200 ISO 64,000 Extended ISOs ISO 50-204,800 ISO 50-204,800 High-Resolution Sensor Shift No Yes Focus Stack Bracketing Yes Yes Pre-Shoot Burst Mode No Yes (JPEG only) Fastest Shutter Speed 1/8000 1/16000 Longest Shutter Speed 900 seconds 900 seconds Continuous Shooting (Mechanical Shutter) 14 FPS 14 FPS Continuous Shooting (Electronic Shutter) 14 FPS 20 FPS Notes for High FPS Shooting 12-bit raw and single-point autofocus at 14 FPS (no limitations at 12 FPS) TBA Buffer Size (Raw) 124 frames (14 FPS) 1000 frames Autofocus System Hybrid PDAF Hybrid PDAF with deep learning subject recognition Autofocus Points 273 273 Maximum Low-Light AF Sensitivity (Standardized to f/2, ISO 100) -6 EV -8.5 EV Standard Flash Sync Speed 1/200 1/200 Curtain to Protect Sensor at Shutdown No No Video Features Maximum Video Bit Depth (Internal) 8 bits 12 bits Maximum Video Bit Depth (External) 10 (12 with paid upgrade) 12 bits Raw Video No (Yes, externally, with paid upgrade) Yes 6K Maximum Framerate N/A 60 FPS 4K Maximum Framerate 60 FPS 120 FPS 1080P Maximum Framerate 120 FPS 240 FPS Additional Video Crop Factor 1.5x crop at 4K 60p (4K 30p has no additional crop) No Chroma Subsampling 4:2:0, 4:2:2 (External) 4:2:2 Video Recording Limit 30 min 125 min Physical and Other Features Card Slots 2 2 Slot 1 Type CFExpress Type B CFExpress Type B Slot 2 Type SD (UHS-II) SD (UHS-II) Rear LCD Size (Diagonal) 3.2 in 3.2 in Rear LCD Resolution 2.1 million dots 2.1 million dots Articulating LCD Single Axis Fully Articulating Touchscreen Yes Yes Viewfinder EVF EVF Viewfinder Magnification 0.8x 0.8x Viewfinder Resolution 3.69 million dots 5.76 million dots Viewfinder Coverage 100% 100% Voice Memo Yes Yes Headphone Jack Yes Yes Microphone Jack Yes Yes Built-in Flash No No GPS No No Bluetooth Yes Yes WiFi Yes Yes USB Type Type C 3.1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Battery Type EN-EL15c EN-EL15c Battery Life (Viewfinder) 340 frames 360 frames Battery Life (Rear LCD) 410 frames 390 frames Battery Life (Eco Mode) 450 frames 410 frames Weather Sealed Yes Yes Weight (Body Only w/ Battery + Card) 705 g (1.55 lbs.) 760 g (1.68 lbs.) Dimensions (LxHxD) 134 x 101 x 85 mm (5.3 x 4.0 x 3.3″)1 139 x 102 x 89 mm (5.5 x 4.0 x 3.5″)2 Price Comparison MSRP, Body Only $2000 (Check Current Price) $2500 (Check Current Price) Used Prices Nikon Z6 II Used Prices Nikon Z6 III Used Prices 1The Nikon Z6 II and Z6 III's official dimensions do not include the depth of the protruding viewfinder. To match the typical standards today, 15mm were added to both depth measurements in this table.

Summary and Recommendations

The Z6 II is certainly a fine camera, but the Nikon Z6 III is on another level. So what does the Z6 III have to offer? Yes, the Z6 III has the same resolution as its predecessor, but otherwise it’s no exaggeration that the Z6 III improves in almost every way compared to the Z6 II. Having a partially stacked sensor, it’s faster. It’s also got the same EXPEED 7 processor from the Z8 and Z9, allowing for flagship-level autofocus performance.

Video is also immensely improved. Unlike the Z6 II, you can now shoot 6K video. The 4K has been improved from 60p to 120p, and the 1080p has been improved from 120p to 240p. For those with big hard drives, you can also now shoot Nikon N-Raw internally and Apple ProRes 12-bit Raw.

Users upgrading from the Z6 II to the Z6 III will also appreciate the brighter viewfinder with wide-gamut support, the articulating LCD, the improved in-body image stabilization system, the more rugged build quality, and many more small improvements.

So, which camera should you choose? If you don’t need best-in-class autofocus or video features, the Z6 II is still a great camera. Image quality between the two cameras is not going to be dramatically different (apart from the scenes where you can use pixel-shift on the Z6 III). But if you shoot demanding scenes with rapidly moving subjects, the Z6 III will definitely be a huge step up from the Z6 II. And although the Z6 II was great at video, the Z6 III offers significant improvement if you need more resolution, higher frame rates, or internal Raw video.